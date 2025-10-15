Championship Tips and Predictions: A cagey 90 minutes expected in Teesside on Friday

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich - Stalemate at the Riverside

Friday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough have made a strong start to the season, although they vacated top spot a fortnight ago by slipping up against Pompey. Rob Edwards' side are three without a win but they have a strong spine, which includes capable wing-backs Matt Targett and Callum Brittain, plus a midfield duo of Hayden Hackney and Aidan Morris. The hosts have a sprinkling of stardust in the final third although some believe that Edwards has yet to work out his preferred combination in forward areas, with summer signings Kaly Sene, David Strelec, and Sontje Hansen still finding their feet in the north-east of England.

Despite their blip before the international break, Boro have been exceptionally hard to break down at this venue and haven't given much away. WBA are the only side to have hit the target here, with the Baggies having to wait until the 90th minute to score through a deflected strike.

Ipswich are slowly improving, and there is growing optimism within the camp. Many believe that Kieran McKenna's side will find their groove between now and Christmas and fly up the Championship table. The Tractor Boys need to show more adventure on the road, as they have yet to win away from Portman Road. Despite possessing the hugely talented and in-form Jaden Philogene, they also haven't been able to score more than a single goal in a game on the road and a similar pattern may follow as they attempt to break down one of the division's stingiest backlines.

It's also worth bearing in mind that these two sides have conceded the fewest shots on target so far this season, with a combined total of 38, the same number as Watford.

Recommended Bet Back the Draw SBK 11/5

Oxford vs Derby - Low-key Gary Rowett Derby at the Kassam Saturday, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports+ App Despite showing some improved performances throughout September and early October, Oxford have still recorded just a single victory so far this season. The Yellows have returned to their stubborn best at the back in the last few weeks, however, conceding three goals across the last three games. However, just eight shots on target across their last three matches shows they need to improve their chance creation. Derby have a very similar record to their hosts. John Eustace's men have picked up just a single victory so far, edging past WBA at the Hawthorns in mid-September. That success came off the back of the previous international break, and the Rams fans will be hoping for a similar performance on Saturday lunchtime. One thing that we can guarantee is that the visitors will be competitive throughout the 90 minutes and will happily sit deep and repel the hosts' forays into their half. They have secured draws against Southampton, Wrexham and Charlton recently and also left Portman Road with a point. They may lack a little bit of cutting edge in the final third but they may have enough quality to edge this contest by a single goal. Recommended Bet Back Derby Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 11/10

QPR vs Millwall - Points shared at Loftus Road Saturday, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports Football QPR have flown under the radar in the last few weeks, putting together a six-match unbeaten streak which includes creditable victories over Bristol City, Stoke and Charlton. Julian Stephan should be lauded for improving the R's defence, which had been unreliable for much of last season. They've been breached four times in their last six outings, and haven't conceded a second-half goal since September 13th. At the other end of the field, they have looked sharp, with Richard Kone's accuracy and strength being complemented by the intricacy of Harvey Vale and the energy of the much-improved Nicholas Madsen. Millwall have been a curious case so far this season. The Lions, renowned for their reliable performances at The Den, have excelled on the road and have struggled to replicate these displays in front of their own fans. Nevertheless, their thumping 3-0 victory over West Brom prior to the international break could represent a change of fortune for Alex Neil's men, and they have several players on the brink of returning to the XI following injury lay-offs. They should be competitive here. Recommended Bet Back the Draw SBK 21/10

Southampton vs Swansea - Back BTTS at St. Marys Saturday, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports App+ Southampton still haven't found their groove. Will Still remains under pressure with the Saints expected to be higher than 17th at this stage of the season. They are unbeaten in five of their last six but too many draws are holding them back. They are posting decent numbers and have taken the third most shots in the division (129) with an xG of 14.4 but only 11 goals scored. Saints have plenty of talent in the final third - Shea Charles has looked comfortable in his role and caught the eye on international duty too. but, unfortunately, Joshua Quarshie has returned with an injury and is unlikely to feature this weekend. Swansea have exceeded expectations so far this season. Alan Sheehan's side were brought down to earth by Leicester before the international break, however most of their matches have been decided by fairly tight margins. They've netted in seven of their last eight matches and should be able to find a way past the Saints' unreliable defence. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 20/23

Birmingham vs Hull - Brum to maintain their unbeaten home run Saturday, 15:00 Birmingham sit 16th in the Championship table, and this has been deemed underwhelming by some sections of the fanbase. Chris Davies' tactics have come under scrutiny but they are effective at home, and they are unbeaten at St. Andrews so far. Each of their two victories here have been by a single goal margin, however, and they will need to improve on their sloppy 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday. Finding the right balance between midfield and the strikers will be key going forward, as they have shown resilience at the back and have conceded just three times here. Hull have exceeded expectations so far, mainly due to their attacking instincts. The Tigers have collected four points from their last six, yet they have struggled on the road and this is a tough venue to visit. Goals haven't been an issue for the Humberside outfit; however, they've been unable to keep the opposition at arm's length. They've conceded eight times in their last three away trips, and this may be the perfect fixture for the hosts to finally rediscover their mojo in front of goal. Recommended Bet Back Birmingham Win SBK 3/4

Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday - Another high-scoring encounter involving the Owls Saturday, 15:00 Charlton fans are likely to be highly satisfied with their start to the season. They sit 11th and have suffered just three defeats so far. Nathan Jones' side embody the manager with their effort and endeavour, and their fitness levels allow them to perform for the full 90 minutes. They haven't managed to get their strikers firing yet with players such as Sonny Carey, Rob Apter and James Bree chipping in with efforts so far. Charlton netted three times in their previous game at the Valley and should be able to take advantage of Sheffield Wednesday's defensive frailties. The Owls have conceded the highest number of shots on target (56) and have taken 32 efforts. They have netted twice in each of their last two away games, and they will approach this game with plenty of enthusiasm. Three-game weeks have been tough for Wednesday, given their squad deficiencies but they've had a week to prepare for this and should be able to get on the scoresheet. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals SBK 11/10

Coventry vs Blackburn - Leaders to continue their ascent Saturday, 15:00 Coventry went into the international break at the summit, and Frank Lampard's side are scoring for fun at the moment. They scored 12 times in a seven-day period before the international break, with Haji Wright, Elis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante all contributing heavily. They've had 52 shots on target so far, ten more than any other second-tier side. With 11 goals in their first four matches, the home crowd will arrive at the CBS expecting to see their side go for the jugular and start on the front foot. Jack Rudoni may still be injured but Victor Torp could return to the XI for this one. Blackburn were better against Stoke last time out, although they have looked a little sloppy at the back all season, particularly on the road. Val Ismael's side have yet to find a replacement for Dom Hyam at the back, and they could struggle to contain the confident hosts. They've lost both of their visits to top-half sides, and it's hard to imagine them taking anything from this fixture. Recommended Bet Back Coventry to win and Over 1.5 goals SBK 8/11

Norwich vs Bristol City - More misery for Manning Saturday, 15:00 Liam Manning is feeling the heat. Defeat in the East Anglian derby was not helpful for the under-fire Norwich boss, and a defeat against his former employers may be the final straw for the 40-year-old. Some of the blame has been laid at the door of sporting director Ben Knapper, with the Canaries squad looking poorly balanced and lacking dynamism. The hosts have conceded 14 times so far this season, four more than at this stage 12 months ago, and they could struggle to deal with the energy of the Robins. They've lost all four fixtures at this venue, and fans are likely to register their displeasure if they fall behind on Saturday afternoon. Bristol City have failed to win any of their last four games, yet they remain unbeaten on the road, including tough trips to PNE and Sheffield United. Anis Mehmeti and Emil Riis have four goals each this season and could cause a few issues for the struggling hosts. Recommended Bet Back Bristol City Draw No Bet SBK 10/11

Sheffield United vs Watford - Hornets to surprise underperforming hosts Saturday, 15:00 Sheffield United, somewhat surprisingly, sit bottom of the Championship having collected just a single victory so far. The return of Chris Wilder has failed to ignite an upturn in form and they are yet to score more than a single goal in a game so far. Their recent performances have been better, but there is still plenty of work to do and they were still second best against Southampton in their previous outing at Bramall Lane. Watford have rolled the dice and changed managers yet again. Paulo Pezzolano failed to connect with the fans and the players and was given his marching orders by the Pozzos. Nevertheless, performances haven't been too bad, and the data have suggested that they are heading in the right direction. Javi Gracia returns to the club having enjoyed a successful first spell at Vicarage Road. They've stayed unbeaten in their last three, and in two of their last three away fixtures. They could spring a surprise on Saturday afternoon. Recommended Bet Back Watford Draw No Bet SBK 7/4

Stoke vs Wrexham - BTTS in the Potteries Saturday, 15:00 Stoke are still in a positive position despite going four matches without success, and Mark Robins must find a way to arrest that negative run of form. Their games have been tight and generally decided by fine margins. They've netted just three times in their last six matches, however, they produced an xG of 2.5 against Norwich in their previous encounter here and should be able to find a way past the leaky visitors. Wrexham are unbeaten in their last four and appear to be trending in the right direction. Phil Parkinson is still finding the right balance, despite the wealth of talent at his disposal, and they are yet to draw a blank in the second tier. Both sides sit inside the top eight for shots on target so far this season, and this could be an enjoyable watch for the neutral. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 20/23

West Brom vs PNE - Visitors to keep things tight Saturday, 15:00 West Brom have struggled to score goals since the sale of Tom Fellows. Things haven't quite clicked in the final third for Ryan Mason's men although the young coach has managed to make his side difficult to beat. The Hawthorns faithful haven't had a huge amount to shout about and their matches at this venue have been fairly low-scoring, averaging just 1.5 goals. They've scored three and conceded three, and Saturday's game is expected to follow suit. PNE have suffered just a single defeat so far this season, and are unbeaten in their last five. They've conceded just seven times so far, and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four. Paul Heckingbottom's men are exceptionally well-organised, but lack thrust in the final third. They will fancy their chances of leaving the Black Country with at least a point. Recommended Bet Back Preston to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 7/4