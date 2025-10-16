Premier League Saturday Tipsheet: Bets for all seven games including an 11/1 goalscorer tip as Sunderland host Wolves

Ange on the ropes...and it'll get worse

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports

Is the writing on the wall for Ange Postecoglou already? Seven games, zero wins and five defeats seems to have his job on a knife edge. He's just 2/51.40 to be the next manager to be sacked! Since Ange took over, Forest have collected the joint fewest points, created the second lowest xG, conceded the most xG and thus collected the fewest xPts. If his Forest record looks bad then consider his recent Premier League record. He's lost 12 of his last 16 matches so questions have to be asked about the way he sets his teams up in the top-flight.

Chelsea had the most absences in the league coming into the last matchday against Liverpool but showed their immense strength in depth bringing on the likes of Estevao, Jamie Gittens and Romeo Lavia as well as showing their intent to try and win the game. They are the bet at the prices here to heap more pressure on Ange.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest SBK 9/10

Brighton v Newcastle

Saturday, 15:00

I'm happy to back Over 2.5 goals in a Brighton game once again, especially when it's chalked up as almost a 50-50 shot. And that's despite nine of Newcastle's 11 league games going under 2.5 goals. However, we have to consider that in six of those Under games, they were without Alexander Isak/Nick Woltemade and Anthony Gordon. So I'm happy to put that to one side and concentrate on Brighton. Seventeen of Brighton's last 22 Premier League games have seen Over 2.5 goals (77%!) and they've managed just ONE clean sheet in their last 19 league games!

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Brighton v Newcastle SBK 3/4

Burnley v Leeds

Saturday, 15:00

Since returning to the Premier League, Burnley have lost five of seven and seem to be the poorest team in the division. Indeed they are 3/101.30 favourites to be relegated. No other team has faced more shots (18.7 per-game) or conceded more expected goals than Burnley (15.7xG). Leeds have made a decent start to life back in the top-flight and unlike Burnley, they have the fifth best xG against with just 8.17. Leeds are a similar price to their trip to Turf Moor last season but now the Clarets have lost their defensive heroes in James Trafford and CJ Egan-Riley who contributed to their record breaking defence so we can back Leeds -0.25 on the Betfair Exchange, meaning we'll get half our stake back if it finishes in a draw.

Recommended Bet Back Leeds -0.25 v Burnley EXC 2.03

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

Saturday, 15:00

This top-of-the-table clash is sixth versus fourth but it becomes even more heavyweight based on expected points as it's third versus fourth - a Champions League rated clash. Both have highly rated managers in Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola who have proven what can be achieved if given time to implement their ideas. It's not just results, both sides are generally involved in entertaining games and that's what I want to back here. At Selhurst Park, nine of Palace's last 15 games have seen Over 2.5 goals and when on the road, Bournemouth seemingly become even more gung-ho, with 17 of their last 22 away games since the beginning of last season seeing Over 2.5 goal winners. Incredibly the line is set at 2.5 with the prices 50-50. This seems too good a bet to pass up.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Crystal Palace v Bournemouth SBK 5/6

Man City v Everton

Saturday, 15:00

Team news feels crucial here with arguably Everton's best player Jack Grealish ineligible against his parent club. It's five goal involvements since he's arrived on Merseyside - the most at the club - and he leads the Premier League for most assists with four alongside Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus. He's a huge outlet for Everton with 41% of their attacks coming down the left-hand side - the joint fifth most in the league. So if they are unable to get out from Man City's pressure, it could be a long day of defending for the Toffees. The perfect man to take advantage looks to be Erling Haaland. It's a staggering 94 goals in just 104 Premier League games for the Norwegian and he's already hit four braces this season. He's also fresh off the back of yet another hat-trick for Norway.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score two goals or more SBK 7/2

Sunderland v Wolves

Saturday, 15:00

It's now 11 Premier League matches since Wolves achieved three points so it's little surprise to see them 2/13.00 underdogs away to newly promoted Sunderland who have started well. However, Wolves have taken the lead in their last three games and Sunderland have managed just one first half goal (14%) - the lowest ratio in the league. So maybe if Wolves can once again open the scoring, they could be confident of at least making it to half-time.

An interesting angle in this match-up is from dead ball situations - 45% of Sunderland's non-penalty expected goals have come from set-pieces which is the highest in the league. While Wolves have conceded 37% of their non-penalty expected goals from set-pieces - the fourth highest in the league. So I'm looking at a Sunderland centre-back to take advantage of this mis-match. Omar Alderete is averaging 1.0 shots per-game in his six starts compared to centre-back partner Nordi Mukiele with just 0.4 so it's the former to score at 11/112.00. He's just 6/52.20 for two shots and 5/23.50 for a shot-on-target.

Recommended Bet Back Omar Alderete anytime goalscorer SBK 11/1

Fulham v Arsenal

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Arsenal come into this undefeated in 32 of their last 35 Premier League matches. What makes them so formidable is their excellent defence. They've got the best backline in the division having conceded just three goals in seven games - three goals in 10 games if you extend it to all competitions. Going forward seven of their goals have been scored from set-pieces, with only five of their 14 from open play (36%). Contrast that with top scorers Man City who have scored 13 of their 15 goals from open play (87%). Arsenal's open play xG is just the ninth best in the league (5.69). Therefore it isn't surprising that 15 of their last 23 away games since the beginning of last season have finished Under 2.5 goals. It finished 1-1 here last season.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 goals in Fulham v Arsenal SBK 4/5

