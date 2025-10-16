Premier League Tips: Five player prop bets for Saturday including two 11/4 shouts

Gibbs-White tipped to prop Forest up

Haaland fancied to down Toffees early

Eze to seriously trouble Cottagers

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - Plugging away

Saturday 12:30

Live on TNT Sports

It will be an odd atmosphere at the City Ground for sure with Ange Postecoglou's head firmly on the chopping block and the club reportedly sounding out alternatives, regardless of the result here. He is presently priced up at 2/51.40 to be the third Premier League manager to depart this season.

To what extent the players have been responsible for this disastrous turn of events is up for debate but certainly Morgan Gibbs-White is immune from criticism, arguably being Forest's best player vs Newcastle. Amidst the chaos and the drama, the midfielder has kept plugging away, taking on multiple shots in each of his last five starts.

His shots on target return warrants attention too, posting one per game every time he's started under the seemingly doomed Aussie. He is well-priced to continue that trend this weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Gibbs-White to have 1 or more shots on target SBK 10/11

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth - Second booking on the cards

Saturday 15:00

This makes for an unlikely top six clash two months into the season but both teams have been excellent, losing only one game apiece and pulling off impressive wins against Liverpool (Palace) and Spurs (Bournemouth).

A ferocious pressing mandate buttresses their strong showings but naturally this comes at a cost, namely a high card count for each. Palace are currently third for cautions, the Cherries, fourth, with Andoni Iraola's men finishing behind only Chelsea in 2024/25 for bookings.

Moreover, with the hosts averaging 11.1 fouls per 90 this term, and the visitors 11.4, we can expect plenty of friction at Selhurst Park.

This leads us to Daniel Munoz who has the unenviable task of trying to shackle in-form Antoine Semenyo this Saturday. The Colombian struggled last time out versus Jack Grealish, committing three fouls and finding himself in the book.

A similar outcome is on the cards.

Recommended Bet Back Munoz to be booked SBK 11/4

Man City v Everton - Haaland quick off the mark

Saturday 15:00

It's been a largely positive couple of months for Everton but conceding 1.6 goals per 90 on the road is a slight concern. Here they come up against a City side that has averaged 16.7 shots and 3.5 big chances per 90 at the Etihad in 2025/26. Tarkowski and co will be fully tested throughout.

This is especially true of the early exchanges, with the hosts developing a handy habit for converting inside 20 minutes. They have done so in six of their 10 contests across all comps this term.

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland has played a prominent role in this, the Striking Viking well and truly on a mission this season, bagging a goal every 47.3 minutes for club and country.

He has struck in eight matches in Blue, scoring first in six of them.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland first goalscorer SBK 23/10

Sunderland v Wolves - Marshall marshalled

Saturday 15:00

Robin Roefs for saves made tempts, with the Sunderland stopper making 24 to this point, the third highest number in the top-flight. Wolves though have developed an allergy to shots this term, taking on a meagre 66 (9.4 per game).

Subsequently, the Mackems keeper shouldn't be overly troubled at the Stadium of Light.

Wolves' slender shot-count partly explains their false start but one bright spot has been the output of Marshall Munetsi, the Zimbabwean solid and waiting for his team-mates to catch up.

Pertinently, he has been fouled twice in each of his last three outings and in the North-East will be in close proximity to Noah Sadiki. The midfielder fouled three times at Old Trafford before the break.

Recommended Bet Back Munetsi to be fouled 2 or more times SBK 11/4

Fulham v Arsenal - Easy for Eze

Saturday 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Since their opening bout at Old Trafford the Gunners have restricted opponents to just 5.6 shots per 90 in the Premier League. This includes trips to Anfield and St James Park as well as hosting Manchester City.

Their defence - in addition to the midfield that protects it - is to be marvelled at.

Its parsimony rules out any notion of backing Fulham in the shots market, which is a shame because teenager Josh King is posting decent numbers. It will be fascinating to see how he fares here in a fixture that saw the Cottagers manage just two attempts all game last season.



Instead, we turn to the title-challengers, and most notably Eberechi Eze who has quickly assimilated himself into Arsenal's set-up.

The England international has taken on four shots apiece in his last two starts.

Recommended Bet Back Eberechi Eze to have 4 or more shots SBK 7/4

