Saturday League 1 and 2 Tips: Back Bet Builders at 12/1 and 32/1

League One

Last weekend Leyton Orient's Aaron Connolly's goal gave us a 21/103.10 winner and the O's are the way to go for their trip to Yorkshire this Saturday. The Londoners are in rampant scoring form even if results have been patchy.

Their xG number on the road is 1.65 compared to 1.12 at Brisbane Road. Manager Richie Wellens said of last weekend's 4-0 demolition of Doncaster Rovers that it was only a matter of time before they hit someone for a big score as they've been outstanding for two to three weeks.

With Orient matches on the road producing plenty of goals (F9 A15), I am chancing a big price here with the 5/16.00 for a win and over 3.5.

Recommended Bet Back Orient to win and Over 3.5 Goals SBK 5/1

With just eight points, Blackpool are in danger of dropping out of League One. Interim manager Stephen Dobbie has a difficult task on his hands.

So does Michael Duff at Wycombe if his comments after last weekend's 0-1 win at Wigan are anything to go by, as Duff said his team couldn't pass the ball five yards to another blue shirt.

Wycombe have lost four on the road this term, and while Duff's appointment should improve the Chairboys, the Wigan success was their first away from home in six months.

Blackpool's home xG is a pitiful 0.96 and, with two sides lacking confidence and any sort of abilities going forward, it's hard to look beyond a low-scoring game here. Can I see Blackpool scoring two or three? No. They are eight defeats from 12 and they need to address the slide.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals SBK 4/5

AFC Wimbledon have the look of a seriously good side. Twenty two points in fifth spot is reward for some outstanding defensive performances. They won four on the spin, beating Blackpool, Wycombe, Doncaster and Rotherham. A draw with Port Vale last Saturday saw AFC Wimbledon withstand a tremendous amount of pressure.

Plymouth have scored just seven and conceded eight at Home Park. Last time out there, they drew 1-1 against Wigan, so a point is well within Wimbledon's grasp.

Recommended Bet Back Draw with 90 mins payout SBK 2/1

Recommended Bet Back all three League One tips in a treble in one click SBK 32/1

League Two

Barnet are now delivering on my belief that they could have a good season. They were one of my antepost selections and a run of four wins from five is once again a fine advert for a good manager in Dean Brennan.

They were head and shoulders above Tranmere last Saturday in recording a 2-0 win and they were also dominant in wins against big hitters Grimsby and Accrington.

Brennan has some exciting young talent in his ranks at the moment and said after beating Tranmere: "The level of performance was outstanding and we were simply the better team."

Notts County are a better team when playing at home, with four wins compared to just one on the road, and Barnet look a good bet to carry on their recent run.

Recommended Bet Back Barnet to win SBK 11/10

Rovers have problems to address after a shellacking last weekend at the hands of MK Dons. Now they face Andy Crosby's Tranmere who have just one victory since 30 August and, as highlighted above, they were dreadful last Saturday.

Bristol have drawn five this season and that's the way into the game here. I cannot fancy the hosts who are often a little overrated in the betting, and it 4/51.80, I think there are far better odds-on pokes this Saturday.

Tramere's xA of 1.92 is one of the worst in the division, but Rovers' home xG is equally unimpressive at just 1.18 and with both needing to address poor recent results, both managers might be happy to take a point. Certainly Andy Crosby would settle for one.

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 5/2

I cannot get my head around the fact that Walsall, despite leading League Two with 26 points, continually go off at a fair price. Mat Sadler's team have won five at home, losing just once, and are F10 A5. Their xG numbers are a little misleading as they are a counter-attacking team par excellence and happy without the ball.

They beat Chesterfield with just 26% possession, hammered Tranmere with just 35% possession and likewise Bristol Rovers with 33%.

Sides have wised up about possession stats. Passing for the sake of passing is getting teams nowhere and, while Walsall were taken slightly by surprise with Crawley's false 10 switch last Saturday in a 1-1 draw, Crawley will pose problems for plenty of teams.

The hosts haven't lost in the league since August and yet we can still back them at near evens.

Recommended Bet Back Walsall to win SBK 4/5

Recommended Bet Back all three League Two tips in a treble in one click here SBK 12/1

