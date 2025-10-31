Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair tipsters' best bets in a 31/1 multi across PL, EFL & FA Cup

English Premier League

We had some nice winners including a decent price draw pick last week but ultimately the Acca fell just short. But we try again this week with a 31/132.00 multi across the Premier League, EFL Championship and Round 1 of the FA Cup...

  • United can win again and another 'goals' game featuring Liverpool

  • Charlton and Bromley fancied for home wins

  • Back this week's Betfair tipsters ACCA at 31/132.00

Ste Tudor

Back Draw in Brighton v Leeds @ 11/53.20 (Sat, 15:00)

Leeds have limited their opposition to a single-digit shot-count in six of their nine league games this term and have the third best xGA in the top-flight. They can consider themselves genuinely unlucky to have conceded 1.5 goals per 90. At Burney they faced just four attempts. At Fulham, five. They lost both games. This glitch in the matrix cannot continue and I fancy them to frustrate the Seagulls at the Amex. It's pertinent too that Brighton have drawn ten of their last 22 league home games. 

Read Ste's Player Props bets here here.

Max Liu

Back Man United to beat Nottm Forest @ 11/102.11 (Sat, 15:00)

Manchester United are motoring along nicely under Ruben Amorim - not a sentence I anticipated typing one month ago - and their fluency in attack should be too much for Nottingham Forest. Sean Dyche has been brought in to get Forest organised but last week's defeat to Bournemouth suggested he might not have an immediate impact. The chance to back United at odds-against is not one I'm passing up here.

Read Max's Premier League Matchday 10 Opta bets here.

Jack Critchley

Back Charlton to beat Swansea @ 10/111.91 (Sat, 15:00)

Charlton have been fantastic at the Valley for the last 18 months, and it isn't an easy place to visit. It is far harder when you've been in midweek EFL Cup action against Manchester City. Swansea have mixed form in the Championship, and there could be some tired legs here. The hosts have superior fitness levels to most other second-tier sides, and they could easily turn the screw in the second half here"

Read Jack's Championship tipsheet here.

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to Saturday's episode now.

Alan Dudman

Back Bromley to beat Bristol Rovers @ 4/51.80  (Sat, 15:00)

Bristol Rovers are conceding goals at an alarming rate and not many teams will ship four against a poor Tranmere team, with Rovers giving up so many chances in a wretched performance that included a massive xA of over 3. 

Darrell Clarke continues with an ill-suited back-five for the Gas, and with four goals conceded in each of their previous three League Two matches, a heavy defeat at Bromley in the FA Cup could signal the end of Clarke's latest spell at the Mem. 

Bromley have to be the bet here at a shade of odds-on, with Andy Woodman's side unbeaten at Hayes Lane this season with three wins and four draws and a massive 15 goals scored. 

Read Alan's FA Cup Round 1 tipsheet here.

Mark Stinchcombe

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Liverpool v Aston Villa @ 8/151.53 (Sat, 20:00)

Liverpool have lost four on the spin in the Premier League, they're starting slow and finishing slow as in all four of those defeats they've also been trailing at half-time. Aston Villa come here in the complete opposite form having won their last four league games which includes impressive victories against both Man City and Tottenham. Given Liverpool's form and the fact the Reds have conceded two or more goals in 11 of their last 16 games excluding the League Cup, Villa can definitely contribute here.

Read Mark's Premier League Saturday tips here.

Recommended Bet

Back the Betfair Tipster's 5-Leg Acca here

SBK31/1

Now read Alan Shearer's Matchday 10 Premier League predictions here.

Recommended bets



