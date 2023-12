Two doubles up to 11/1 12.00 for Old Trafford clash

Stephen Tudor: "Brighton's 3-2 loss at Stamford Bridge at the weekend means they have scored and conceded in each of their last 18 league fixtures, a run that is close to surpassing a top-flight record that has stood for 65 years.



"In that time they have scored 13 goals in the last 25 minutes, their always-high shot count (the Seagulls have the second highest number of shots on target in the Premier League) often telling.

"With their games averaging four goals per 90 in 2023/24, they remain a thoroughly entertaining watch.

"Yet for all of their positives, there is no getting around the fact that Roberto De Zerbi's men last kept a clean sheet in early May and that will greatly encourage a Brentford side that drew 3-3 at the Amex last term.

"The Bees may be unpredictable on the road, and the suspended Christian Norgaard is a big loss, but this one could be a cracker, nonetheless."

Andy Schooler: "The Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith is set to go up against Jordan Ayew, who has moved to the left of Palace's attack since Olise's return from injury.

"That's notable because Ayew is the most-fouled player in the Premier League so far this season, being fouled 3.4 times per game, on average.

"Smith, who has started the last two games at right-back, has committed a foul in four of his five starts this term and looks good for another here.

"Add the four legs together and we get a tempting price of just over 4/1."

Alex Boyes: "Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last 17 Premier League away games (D4 L12), beating Chelsea 1-0 in September. In fact, all four of their away points this season have come in London (also a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace).

"Willian, meanwhile, who was linked with a move to Forest in the summer, has scored three goals in his last three Premier League home games. He also put Fulham 1-0 ahead against Forest in this fixture last season."

Dave Tindall: "Unai Emery will never have had a better chance to put one over his compatriot. Villa have been sensational at home and City are stuttering. City are 8/11, the same price that Erling Haaland is to score. The Draw is 16/5.

"There's no need to try and re-invent the wheel when looking at the Villa players most likely to inflict defeat on City.

"Ollie Watkins has 10 goals in his last 13 club games in all competitions. That includes strikes in each of his last four starts in claret and blue and five in his latest four outings at Villa Park. Watkins to score in a Villa win is around 6/1."

Mark O'Haire: "With neither team trustworthy enough to back at the prices on offer, I'm much happier venturing into the various shot markets with my proposed play: Alejandro Garnacho Over 0.5 Shots on-Target and Enzo Fernandez Over 0.5 Shots offering eye-catching value at 2.05 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.

"Argentina international Garnacho scored a wonder goal against Everton less than a fortnight ago and followed that stunning strike up with another against Galatasaray in the Champions League. The 19-year-old hit the target again against Newcastle and has now landed a shot on-target in 15 of his last 18 appearances for Man Utd when playing for 45 minutes or more.

"Fellow countryman Enzo Fernandez ended his wait for a first Chelsea goal when scoring twice against Brighton on Sunday. The 22-year-old also kept up his record of firing in a shot at goal in all 13 of his Premier League outings thus far, averaging an attempt every 47 minutes in EPL action this season."

Tip Man: "Manchester United and Chelsea have a huge combined cards average of 6.64 cards, which is substantially over the league average of 5.02. Given the magnitude of this game, we can see an above average amount of fouls and cards being given.

"Manchester united must win to keep pressure on the European places and ease growing pressure on their manager Ten Hag. Chelsea have turned their form around and a win here would put them just two points behind United."

German Cup Tips & Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Eintracht Frankfurt reached the final of the DFB Pokal last season, having been runners-up in 2017 and having won the trophy in 2018. They are on course to make progress in the UEFA Europa Conference League, despite a recent home defeat to PAOK, and they are seventh in the Bundesliga.

"Although they have had a recent wobble, with three straight defeats in all competitions, Frankfurt are having a solid first season under new coach Dino Toppmöller.

"I'm really surprised to see Eintracht priced at 1.6 to win this game, and I'm happy to boost it to evens by backing them -1 on the Asian Handicap. Ultimately, Saarbrücken are an average third-tier side that struggles to win consistently, while Eintracht are a top-half Bundesliga team with plenty of experience and quality. I'm not expecting lightning to strike twice."

