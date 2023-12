Arsenal won at 2/1 3.00 last time and boosted to 1/1 2.00 here

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley Hwang the main man The Opta Stat: "Wolves have scored and conceded in each of their last 11 league games. They last had a longer such run between August and October 1985 in the third tier (12 games). Indeed, Hwang Hee-chan has scored five goals in his six Premier League home games for Wolves this season, with their 2-1 win against Spurs last time out at Molineux the only time he's failed to score there in the league this term. The last player to net more home league goals for the club in a single campaign was Raúl Jiménez in 2019-20 (8)." The Betfair Bet: Back Hwang to score anytime & BTTS @ 3/1



Luton Town v Arsenal Arsenal keep it clean The Opta Stat: "No side have kept more away clean sheets (4) or conceded fewer goals on the road (3) in the Premier League this season than Arsenal. Three of the Gunners' four league wins on the road this season have been by a 1-0 scoreline." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win-to-nil @ Evens



Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford Back the in-form main men The Opta Stat: "Evan Ferguson has scored seven goals in his last eight Premier League home games for Brighton. Since the start of this run in May, it's more than twice as many goals as the next highest scorer at the Amex Stadium (Simon Adingra, 3). Bryan Mbeumo, meanwhile, has been involved in 14 goals in his last 17 Premier League appearances, scoring nine and assisting five. This accounts for half of Brentford's 28 goals in that run." The Betfair Bet: Back Evan Ferguson to score and Bryan Mbeumo to score or assist @ 5/1

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth Tough one to call = draw The Opta Stat: "Bournemouth haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League away games (W1 D1 L6), conceding 21 goals in the process. Three of their eight away league goals this season came in their 3-1 win at Sheffield United last time out on the road. However, Crystal Palace have lost their last two Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 14 at Selhurst Park (W4 D8). They last lost three in a row in February 2022." The Betfair Bet: Back The Draw @ 12/5



Fulham v Nottingham Forest Willian a bot o' value The Opta Stat: "Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last 17 Premier League away games (D4 L12), beating Chelsea 1-0 in September. In fact, all four of their away points this season have come in London (also a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace). Willian, meanwhile, who was linked with a move to Forest in the summer, has scored three goals in his last three Premier League home games. He also put Fulham 1-0 ahead against Forest in this fixture last season." The Betfair Bet: Back Willian to score anytime @ 3/1



Sheffield United v Liverpool Blunt Blades too easy to play The Opta Stat: "Sheffield United's 39 goals conceded this season is the second most 14 games into a Premier League campaign in history, after Barnsley's 40 in 1997-98. Barnsley kept a clean sheet in their next game that term (against Liverpool), though 40 goals against is also the most 15 games into a Premier League season. Indeed, Sheffield United have had fewer shots than any other Premier League side this season (121), while they've also faced more attempts (266) and attempts on target (107) than anyone else." The Betfair Bet: Back Liverpool (-2) v Sheffield United @ 7/5



Aston Villa v Manchester City Hard to back against Emery's Villa at home The Opta Stat: "Ollie Watkins has been directly involved in 15 goals in his last 15 Premier League home games for Aston Villa, scoring 11 and assisting four. His Villa side have won their last 13 Premier League home games, the longest ongoing run in the division. Only twice in their league history have they won more consecutive home games, having 14-game runs between January-November 1903 and December 1930-October 1931." The Betfair Bet: Back Ollie Watkins to score & Aston Villa (double chance) @ 3/1



Manchester United v Chelsea Don't trust either side The Opta Stat: "Manchester United against Chelsea is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history (26 games). A total of 19 of these have been score draws (a joint-high with Arsenal v Tottenham), while a 1-1 draw between these sides is the most common exact result in the competition (14 times)." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS & the draw @ 14/5



Everton v Newcastle Newcastle's tasty price The Opta Stat: "Having won three of their first four Premier League home games under Sean Dyche (L1), Everton have won just two of their last 12 at Goodison Park (D2 L8), with both of those victories coming against Bournemouth. No team has failed to score in more different Premier League home games than Everton so far this season (4). All eight of their goals at Goodison Park in all competitions this term (5x Premier League, 3x EFL Cup) have been scored by different players." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle to win @ 13/10



Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United Enough at play to hit the Bet Builders The Opta Stat: "West Ham have lost nine of their last 10 away London derbies in the Premier League, with the exception a 1-0 win at Fulham in April, whilst West Ham haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 11 Premier League away games. Spurs, meanwhile, are avergaing two goals per game, with Son Heung-Min involved in eight goals in eight Premier League home games against West Ham (five goals, three assists), scoring at least once in each of his last three against them at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Indeed, Tottenham also average just under six-corners-per-game, managing eight at the Etihad last time out. Lucas Paqueta, meanwhile, commits more fouls per 90 than any other West Ham player, managing three last time out against Palace." The Betfair Bet: Back Spurs -1, Son to score, Over 5.5 Spurs corners and Paqueta 2+ fouls @ 14/1



