Hosts knocked out Bayern in previous round

Eintracht a top-half team in the Bundesliga

Saarbrücken v Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday 6 December, 17:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 2

Borussia Mönchengladbach got the win we wanted against Wolfsburg last night, but it came too late and there weren't enough goals, so we'll shake our heads slightly and move on. We'll switch our attention slightly to Eintracht Frankfurt's German Cup trip to Saarbrücken, and I'm surprised to see how big the price is for an away win.

Third-tier Saarbrücken pulled off one of the greatest DFB Pokal upsets of recent times in the previous round, as they beat mighty Bayern Munich 2-1 with a winner deep in stoppage time. Remarkably, it was a winner that had been coming.

However, in general, Saarbrücken are having an unremarkable season. They are 11th in the Dritte Liga, and have only won five of their 17 league matches. Although they have kept clean sheets in their last two league outings, they have drawn the last two games 0-0, and they have won just one of their last six 3.Liga games at their Stadion Ludwigspark.

Eintracht Frankfurt reached the final of the DFB Pokal last season, having been runners-up in 2017 and having won the trophy in 2018. They are on course to make progress in the UEFA Europa Conference League, despite a recent home defeat to PAOK, and they are seventh in the Bundesliga. Although they have had a recent wobble, with three straight defeats in all competitions, Frankfurt are having a solid first season under new coach Dino Toppmöller.

I'm really surprised to see Eintracht priced at 1.68/13 to win this game, and I'm happy to boost it to evens by backing them -1 on the Asian Handicap. Ultimately, Saarbrücken are an average third-tier side that struggles to win consistently, while Eintracht are a top-half Bundesliga team with plenty of experience and quality. I'm not expecting lightning to strike twice.