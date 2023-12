Tip Man aiming for hat-trick of winners

Leg 1 - Bruno Fernandes to be booked

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has scored four goals and got two assists in his last six games for Erik ten Hag's United side. The Portuguese looks certain to keep his place in the side.

Fernandes is no stranger to officials and is often booked for dissent as he struggles to contain his emotions. He has six cards in all competitions this season. He averages 1.21 fouls per game and is fouled 0.8 times, while competing in 15 duels per game.

While these stats are supportive of a booking, it is usually his reactions to referee's decisions that get him in the book. This should be an end-to-end game with plenty of fouls and chances and it only takes a few of these in a short period for Fernandes to lose his cool.

He is also prone to kicking the ball away trying to waste time. Fernandes is one card away from a suspension. United's next game is at home against Bournemouth before Liverpool away and some tough fixtures.

It would be no surprise to see some gamesmanship here with Bruno choosing to sit out the Bournemouth game at home to be sure he doesn't miss the trip to Anfield.

Leg 2 - Nicolas Jackson to be booked

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson will be expected the lead their forward line and will be desperate to get back amongst the goals. Jackson shockingly has more cards than goals so far this Premier League season, notching seven yellow cards in just 13 Premier League appearances, averaging a booking every 141 minutes.

Jackson averages 1.63 fouls per 90 minutes and is fouled once per game. The Senegalese forward has been a regular receiver of the refs' cards throughout his career to date, receiving a 0.31 cards per game.

Jackson has already served a one game suspension this season and is well on his way to serving more. He is 9/43.25 to be booked as a single but we are taking the double at a very generous 11/112.00.

The match official - Chris Kavanagh

The man officiating in Wednesday night's big game, Chris Kavanagh, has been refereeing in the Premier League for over seven years and has lots of experience with both of these sides.

Kavanagh has officiated just seven games in the Premier League so far this season, awarding an average of 4.57 cards per game and has shown one red card. Kavanagh does like to let the game flow and gives an average of 20 fouls per game.

Manchester United and Chelsea, however, have a huge combined cards average of 6.64 cards, which is substantially over the league average of 5.02. Given the magnitude of this game, we can see an above average amount of fouls and cards being given.

Manchester united must win to keep pressure on the European places and ease growing pressure on their manager Ten Hag. Chelsea have turned their form around and a win here would put them just two points behind United.

This Booking Double has had a boost from 9/1 to 11/1 and can be found here;

