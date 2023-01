Sassuolo 3.3512/5 v Lazio 2.245/4, the Draw 3.814/5

11:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Chloe Beresford says: "Sassuolo, who have lost each of their last three matches in Serie A and are winless across their last six outings overall, have only won two of their last six home games against next opponents Lazio.

"That does not bode well for the home side, who must also contend with Lazio star Ciro Immobile who has scored eight times against the Neroverdi and needs to find the back of the net just once more to become the eighth-highest goal scorer ever in Italian football."

Chelsea 1.738/11 v Crystal Palace 5.59/2, the Draw 4.03/1

14:00

Max Liu says: "Chelsea's season has not been going to plan but they can take comfort from knowing they have won their last 10 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace.

"No side has lost more London derbies this season than the Eagles, with four defeats, including a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham a fortnight ago. They did, however, win at West Ham before the World Cup break.

"It's difficut to trust Chelsea but Palace look ill-equipped to take advantage of the Blues' difficulties. Interestingly, the hosts are yet to concede in the first-half at Stamford Bridge in the league this season."

Newcastle 1.558/15 v Fulham 7.06/1, the Draw 4.67/2

14:00

The Opta Stat: "Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games (W8 D5), only having one longer unbeaten run in the competition (14 between May and November 2011).

"Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, meanwhile, has scored in his last three away Premier League appearances for Fulham and could become the first ever Cottagers player to score in four in a row."

Tottenham 3.3512/5 v Arsenal 2.265/4, the Draw 3.7511/4

16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Tom Victor says: "With Saka in apparent discomfort when he left the field in Monday's FA Cup win at Oxford, some Arsenal fans may have been worried. However, it appears the youngster should be fine for the big one on Sunday, and Arteta will hope to see him at his best.

"It can be a thankless task anticipating the result of a derby, and this derby in particular. With that in mind, we are tempted by a bet builder focusing on the individuals who tend to thrive in the fixture.

"There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in six of the last seven meetings, suggesting this may bring more goalmouth action than other, tenser clashes between rivals. If you fancy a bet builder, we have our eye on more than 2.5 goals, Kane to score and Saka to score or assist, which is available at a touch over 6.3."

Benfica 1.84/5 v Sporting Lison 4.67/2, The Draw 4.216/5

18:00

Live on BT Sport 4

Jamie Pacheco says: "Benfica have won 13 of their 15 league games this season, are still in the Cup and were superb in the Champions League, pipping PSG to top spot after drawing with them twice and beating Juventus both home and away...

"There are a few reasons that might explain that big-looking price. The first is that the men in green have admittedly won on their last two visits to Estadio da Luz.

"The second is that Benfica may need a little more time to get back to their best after having so many players involved at the World Cup, as evidenced by that defeat to Braga. But then again, Sporting lost last weekend as well."

Real Madrid 2.8815/8 v Barcelona 2.56/4, The Draw 3.65

19:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Dan Fitch says: "The fact that Barca are favourites, is no doubt down to the fact that they are three points ahead of Madrid at the top of La Liga and have been in marginally better form since the Spanish season resumed.

"Yet we should not forget the fact that this would be Xavi's first trophy since he returned to the club as manager. Real Madrid won this competition last season, along with La Liga and the Champions League following Carlo Ancelotti's own return, adding the European Super Cup in August.

"In that sense the pressure is very much on Barcelona, who have everything to prove against a team of serial winners. Though Real trail their rivals in the table, they won the first El Clasico of the season 3-1 at the Bernabeu."

Rennes vs PSG (4th vs 1st)

Sun, 19:45 GMT

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

James Eastham says: "Rennes' wide attackers Benjamin Bourigeaud and Martin Terrier are ruled out by suspension and injury respectively in a massive double blow for the hosts...

"The lack of a reliable partner for Arthur Theate in central defence is a further problem. Warmed Omari (suspended), Joe Rodon and Christopher Wooh have all been tried, and none has been convincing this season.

"All of which plays into the hands of a PSG side expected to field The Big Three - Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe - at the same time for the first time in 2023."