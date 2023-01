Juve to stop Spalletti

Immobile to topple sorry Sassuolo

Empoli to win v Samp

Napoli v Juventus

Friday January 13, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Juventus have rounded into form and suddenly find themselves in second place, boasting Serie A's best defence after conceding just seven goals in the first 17 rounds of action.

That record has been hugely boosted by their current streak of eight consecutive clean sheets, a run that will be sorely tested against the league's most prolific attack.

However, it should be noted that on the three previous occasions where Juve have faced Napoli while having a margin greater than seven points, the Bianconeri have never lost.

When the Turin giants are also unbeaten in each of their last eight encounters with an opponent sitting top of the table (winning each of the last three), the tip here is to simply back Juventus to win, a market that is currently available at odds of 4.216/5.

Sassuolo v Lazio

Sunday January 15, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Sassuolo, who have lost each of their last three matches in Serie A and are winless across their last six outings overall, have only won two of their last six home games against next opponents Lazio.

That does not bode well for the home side, who must also contend with Lazio star Ciro Immobile who has scored eight times against the Neroverdi and needs to find the back of the net just once more to become the eighth-highest goal scorer ever in Italian football.

So with that in mind, the tip here is to simply back Lazio to win & Ciro Immobile to score anytime, a market which is available at odds of 3.185/40.

Empoli v Sampdoria

Monday January 16, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Since the start of last season, no side has suffered more defeats than Sampdoria, with the Genoa-based outfit losing a staggering 34 of their last 55 league games, a record that includes 12 losses in their 17 games so far this term.

Meanwhile, Monday night sees them take on an Empoli side that has lost just once in their last five outings, winning each of their last two home games to remain unbeaten thus far in 2023.

With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Empoli to win, a market available at 2.26/5.