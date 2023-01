Three winners last week had us 5.25 pts in profit

Rodrigo to start our weekend at 5/1

Bowen's form means he's a healthy 3/1 to net v his favourites

Finish with a North London derby double at 17/2

Aston Villa v Leeds United Roddy, Roddy, Roddy, Oi, Oi, Oi The Opta Stat: "Rodrigo has scored 40% of Leeds' Premier League goals so far this season (10/25), with only Erling Haaland (47%) and Harry Kane (41%) netting a higher share for their side this term. Indeed, Rodrigo has had the eighth most number of shots in the PL this season, averaging 1.4 on target per 90." The Betfair Bet: Back Rodrigo to have 2+ left footed shots on target @ 5/1



Manchester United v Manchester City Manchester is Blue The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have conceded 12 goals in their last three Premier League meetings with Man City, including six in their meeting at the Etihad Stadium in October. It's as many goals as they'd shipped against the Citizens in their 12 previous meetings combined." On the other hand, Marcus Rashford has scored in his last three Premier League appearances for Manchester United, and his last six in all competitions." The Betfair Bet: Back Rashford to score, Man City to win & Over 3.5 goals @ 14/1



Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Mitoma's the man The Opta Stat: "Among Brighton players to play at least 250 minutes in the Premier League this season, Kaoru Mitoma averages the most touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes (7.1) and most completed dribbles per 90 (2.2). He could also become the first Japanese player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances." The Betfair Bet: Back Kaoru Mitoma to score or assist v Liverpool @ 17/10



Everton v Southampton The losing side is bang in trouble The Opta Stat: "Everton have lost their last three home Premier League games. The Toffees haven't lost four in a row on home soil in the league since a run of seven defeats between April and September 1958. Southampton, meanwhile, have lost their last six Premier League games - they've never lost seven consecutive league games in their history." The Betfair Bet Back the match to end 0-0 or 1-1 @ 11/4



Nottingham Forest v Leicester City Taiwo-to-go The Opta Stat: "All four of Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League goals for Nottingham Forest this season have been the opening goal of the game, with three of those proving to be the only goal. The last player to score in four 1-0 wins in a single Premier League campaign was Salomon Rondon in 2015-16." The Betfair Bet: Back Awoniyi to score first once more @ 6/1



Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United Jarrod's omen right on time The Opta Stat: "West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games against Wolves, netting more goals against them than he has any other opponent in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Bowen to score anytime @ 3/1

Brentford v Bournemouth Watch the Bees sting The Opta Stat: "Bournemouth have shipped 29 goals in their nine away Premier League matches this season, the joint-most after nine away games in a season (also Sheffield Wednesday in 1999-00 and Burnley in 2009-10)." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Brentford goals @ 9/4



Chelsea v Crystal Palace Blues to come good? The Opta Stat: "Chelsea are yet to concede a goal in the first half of a home Premier League game this season, the only side to do so. The Blues haven't conceded in the first half of any of their last nine league games at Stamford Bridge strethcing back to last season, their longest such run since March 2013 (10). Palace, meanwhile, have only conceded once before half-time in their last four Premier League games, going on to lose three of those." The Betfair Bet: Back Draw/Chelsea in half-time/full-time market @ 16/5



Newcastle United v Fulham Can't argue with the fortress of St James' The Opta Stat: "Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games (W8 D5), only having one longer unbeaten run in the competition (14 between May and November 2011). Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, meanwhile, has scored in his last three away Premier League appearances for Fulham and could become the first ever Cottagers player to score in four in a row." The Betfair Bet: Back Mitrovic to score anytime but Newcastle to win @ 13/2