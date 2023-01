Nunez to finally convert a Reds chance

Brentford v Liverpool Nunez keeps on shooting The Opta Stat: "Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez has had 23 shots in his five away Premier League appearances, attempting a shot every 17 minutes, although he has only converted two of those attempts (9%). Indeed, Liverpool have scored at least once in each of their last 26 away Premier League matches in London, scoring 56 times in a run stretching back to August 2018 (W15 D8 L3)." The Betfair Bet: Back Nunez to score & Liverpool (-1) @ 3/1



Arsenal v Newcastle United Nketiah x Wilson The Opta Stat: "Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has scored in his last three home Premier League starts, netting four goals, and has scored 11 goals in his last 11 starts at the Emirates in all competitions, scoring those goals from just 16 shots on target. On the other hand, Newcastle forward Callum Wilson has scored six goals in eight Premier League games in London with the Magpies, only failing to score at the Emirates against Arsenal (2 games). Only Alan Shearer and Peter Beardsley (9 goals each) have more Premier League goals in London for Newcastle than Wilson." The Betfair Bet: Back Nketiah & Wilson both to score @ 8/1



Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion History to repeat itself? The Opta Stat: "Everton have lost their first league game in each of the last five calendar years, including a 3-2 home loss to Brighton in 2022. It's their longest such run since losing their first league game in seven consecutive years between 1957 and 1963." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton to win & over 3.5 goals @ 5/1



Leicester City v Fulham Mitro's on fire The Opta Stat: "Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored four goals in his last five away Premier League appearances, with Fulham winning the last three away games when he's featured. Only one Fulham player has ever ended on the winning side in four consecutive away Premier League appearances, with Diomansy Kamara doing so between April 2008 and April 2009." The Betfair Bet: Back Mitrovic to score 2+ goals @ 17/2



Manchester United v Bournemouth Theatre of Dreams returns The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have won their last three Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 6-0 - they've not won four in a row without conceding at Old Trafford since a run of six between May and October 2017." The Betfair Bet: Back Man Utd to win-to-nil @ 5/4



Southampton v Nottingham Forest A "must-not-lose" fixture The Opta Stat: "Southampton have won fewer home points than any other Premier League side this season (6), while Nottingham Forest have won fewer away points than anyone else (2). In fact, Forest have scored just one goal on the road so far, the lowest after eight Premier League games since Crystal Palace in 2017-18 (0)." The Betfair Bet: Back the draw @ 12/5

Leeds United v West Ham United Expect BTTS at Elland Road The Opta Stat: "Leeds have lost their last five Premier League matches against London clubs, despite taking the lead in three of those games (vs Crystal Palace, Fulham and Tottenham). It's Leeds' worst league losing run against teams from the capital since between April 1957 and March 1958 (also five), while they've never lost six in a row in their league history." The Betfair Bet: Back 1-1 correct half-time score @ 6/1

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers Ollie Watkins; unlucky for some The Opta Stat: "Ollie Watkins has been involved in at least one goal in his last three home Premier League appearances (2 goals, 1 assist), including scoring but ending on the losing side in a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in Villa's final home game of 2022. Watkins has now lost in five home Premier League games he's scored in for Aston Villa, with only Christian Benteke losing more games he's scored in at Villa Park in the Premier League (6)." The Betfair Bet: Back Watkins to score but Wolves to win @ 22/1



Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur Conte's comeback Kings The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have fallen two goals behind in four of their last five away Premier League games (W1 D1 L2), including their last three, although they've avoided defeat in their last two (3-2 vs Bournemouth, 2-2 vs Brentford). No team has ever gone 2+ goals behind in three consecutive away games and avoided defeat in each one." The Betfair Bet: Back Spurs to win & BTTS @ 14/5