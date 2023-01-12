</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ligue 1 Tips: Reunited 'Big Three' to inspire PSG triumph</h1> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a>
<time datetime="2023-01-12">12 January 2023</time>
3:30 min read "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/messi_2023_psg.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After another profitable round of games in midweek, James Eastham reveals the smart plays ahead of the weekend action in France... 2/3 winners on Wednesday night's fixtures 23.3% ROI for the season (52 picks) PSG too strong for depleted Rennes Monaco, Strasbourg, Clermont worth supporting Visitors deserve your backing Lyon vs Strasbourg (8th vs 19th)Sat, 20:00 GMTLive on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video The contrasting fortunes of the two managers is the main reasons to support Strasbourg. Lyon boss Laurent Blanc is coming under fire having failed to improve the side during his time in charge so far. Ex-PSG manager Blanc was appointed in October but Lyon's point-per-game record is poorer under him than it was under his heavily criticised predecessor Peter Bosz. Lyon followers are disgruntled and fan protests are not out of the question here. Struggling Strasbourg sacked manager Julien Stephan on Monday and looked better without him in midweek. They drew 2-2 at home to second-placed Lens on Wednesday, producing one of their most impressive recent performances. Interim coach Mathieu Le Scornet has the players' backing so the visitors head into this game feeling galvanised. With our selection, you'll make a profit if Strasbourg win or the game ends in a draw, and get your stakes back if Strasbourg fall to a single-goal defeat. Back Strasbourg +1.0 Asian Handicap at Lyon @ 1.95 Back underrated Clermont Angers vs Clermont (20th vs 9th)Sun, 14:00 GMTLive on Betfair Live Video Quite why the market makes bottom club Angers favourites to win here is anyone's guess. Angers are [2.5] to earn all three points, with Clermont [2.98] and the Draw [3.6]. Yet every factor suggests Clermont ought to avoid defeat at the very least. Clermont are a respectable W3-D3-L3 on the road, and the three teams they've lost to - Lens, Lorient, Marseille - are all currently top-six sides. Clermont sit 11 places and 17 points above Angers in the table. Angers have failed to draw games lately, let alone win them - they head into this match on a 10-game losing streak. Clermont Draw No Bet's our selection. With this pick, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends all-square, and make a profit if Clermont win. Back Clermont Draw No Bet at Angers @ 2.0 Monaco simply too strong Monaco vs Ajaccio (5th vs 16th)Sun, 16:05 GMTLive on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video Monaco are short odds ([1.44]) to beat Ajaccio this weekend so we prefer backing the hosts on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll lose only half your stakes if Monaco win by a single goal, and make a profit at close to evens if they win by two or more goals. The league table lays bare the gulf in quality between these two sides: Monaco are 11 places and 19 points higher than Ajaccio in the standings. The question is whether Monaco will push on and try to win by a couple of goals. I suspect they will: Monaco have scored two or more goals in seven of their last eight matches in all competitions. Ajaccio are the division's lowest scorers (just 15 goals in 18 matches) so Monaco To Win to Nil at [2.3] is a worthwhile alternative. Back Monaco -1.0 &amp; -1.5 Asian Handicap at home to Ajaccio @ 2.05 PSG can win big Rennes vs PSG (4th vs 1st)Sun, 19:45 GMTLive on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video Rennes' terrible team news is the main reason to support PSG on Sunday night. Rennes' wide attackers Benjamin Bourigeaud and Martin Terrier are ruled out by suspension and injury respectively in a massive double blow for the hosts. Bourigeaud's one of the division's best set-piece takers. Without him Rennes' final-third threat will be considerably reduced. Terrier is Rennes' top scorer. In 2021-22 and 2022-23 combined he's netted 30 times at a rate of a goal every 138 minutes. The lack of a reliable partner for Arthur Theate in central defence is a further problem. Warmed Omari (suspended), Joe Rodon and Christopher Wooh have all been tried, and none has been convincing this season. All of which plays into the hands of a PSG side expected to field The Big Three - Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe - at the same time for the first time in 2023. The visitors are [1.58] to win so we prefer the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if PSG win by a single goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals. France...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong></strong>2/3 winners on Wednesday night's fixtures</h3> </li> <li> <h3>23.3% ROI for the season (52 picks)</h3> </li> <li> <h3>PSG too strong for depleted Rennes</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Monaco, Strasbourg, Clermont worth supporting</h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Visitors deserve your backing</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208208216">Lyon vs Strasbourg</a> (8th vs 19th)</strong><br><strong>Sat, 20:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>The contrasting fortunes of the two <strong>managers </strong>is the main reasons to support <strong>Strasbourg.</strong></p><p><strong>Lyon </strong>boss <strong>Laurent Blanc</strong> is coming under fire having failed to improve the side during his time in charge so far.</p><blockquote> <p>Ex-PSG manager Blanc was appointed in October but Lyon's <strong>point-per-game</strong> record is <strong>poorer </strong>under him than it was under his heavily criticised predecessor Peter Bosz.</p> </blockquote><p>Lyon followers are <strong>disgruntled </strong>and fan <strong>protests</strong> are not out of the question here.</p><p>Struggling Strasbourg <strong>sacked </strong>manager Julien Stephan on Monday and looked <strong>better </strong>without him in midweek.</p><p>They drew 2-2 at home to second-placed Lens on Wednesday, producing one of their <strong>most impressive</strong> recent performances.</p><p>Interim coach <strong>Mathieu Le Scornet</strong> has the players' backing so the visitors head into this game feeling <strong>galvanised.</strong></p><p>With <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208208216">our selection</a>, you'll make a <strong>profit </strong>if Strasbourg win or the game ends in a draw, and get your stakes back if Strasbourg fall to a <strong>single-goal </strong>defeat.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Strasbourg +1.0 Asian Handicap at Lyon @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/lyon-v-strasbourg/31998604" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.95</a></div><h2>Back underrated Clermont</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/angers-v-clermont-betting-31998609">Angers vs Clermont</a> (20th vs 9th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Quite why the market makes bottom club <strong>Angers </strong>favourites to win here is anyone's guess.</p><p>Angers are <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> to earn all three points, with <strong>Clermont </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.98</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> and the <strong>Draw </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b>.</p><p>Yet <strong>every factor</strong> suggests Clermont ought to <strong>avoid defeat </strong>at the very least.</p><blockquote> <p>Clermont are a respectable <strong>W3-D3-L3</strong> on the road, and the three teams they've lost to - Lens, Lorient, Marseille - are all currently <strong>top-six</strong> sides.</p> </blockquote><p>Clermont sit <strong>11 places </strong>and <strong>17 points </strong>above Angers in the table. Angers have failed to draw games lately, let alone win them - they head into this match on a <strong>10-game</strong> <strong>losing streak.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/angers-v-clermont/31998609">Clermont Draw No Bet's</a> our selection. With this pick, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends <strong>all-square,</strong> and make a <strong>profit </strong>if Clermont win.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Clermont Draw No Bet at Angers @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/angers-v-clermont/31998609" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.0</a></div><h2>Monaco simply too strong</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208208936">Monaco vs Ajaccio</a> (5th vs 16th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 16:05 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Monaco </strong>are short odds (<b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b>) to beat Ajaccio this weekend so we prefer <strong>backing </strong>the hosts on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208208936">Asian Handicap</a>.</p><p>With <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208208936">our selection</a>, you'll lose only <strong>half </strong>your stakes if Monaco win by a single goal, and make a profit at close to evens if they win by <strong>two or more goals.</strong></p><p>The league table lays bare the gulf in <strong>quality </strong>between these two sides: Monaco are <strong>11 places</strong> and <strong>19 points </strong>higher than Ajaccio in the standings.</p><p>The question is whether Monaco will <strong>push on</strong> and try to win by a couple of goals.</p><blockquote> <p>I suspect they will: Monaco have scored <strong>two or more goals</strong> in <strong>seven </strong>of their last <strong>eight </strong>matches in all competitions.</p> </blockquote><p>Ajaccio are the division's lowest scorers (just 15 goals in 18 matches) so <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/monaco-v-ac-ajaccio/31998608">Monaco To Win to Nil</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> is a worthwhile alternative.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Monaco -1.0 & -1.5 Asian Handicap at home to Ajaccio @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/monaco-v-ac-ajaccio/31998608" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.05</a></div><h2>PSG can win big</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208209056">Rennes vs PSG</a> (4th vs 1st)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 19:45 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Rennes' </strong>terrible team news is the main reason to <strong>support PSG </strong>on Sunday night.</p><blockquote> <p>Rennes' wide attackers <strong>Benjamin Bourigeaud</strong> and <strong>Martin Terrier</strong> are ruled out by suspension and injury respectively in a massive <strong>double blow</strong> for the hosts.</p> </blockquote><p>Bourigeaud's one of the division's best <strong>set-piece takers.</strong> Without him Rennes' final-third threat will be considerably <strong>reduced</strong>.</p><p>Terrier is Rennes' top scorer. In 2021-22 and 2022-23 combined he's netted <strong>30 times </strong>at a <strong>rate </strong>of a goal every <strong>138 minutes.</strong></p><p>The lack of a reliable partner for <strong>Arthur Theate</strong> in central defence is a further problem. <strong>Warmed Omari (suspended), Joe Rodon</strong> and <strong>Christopher Wooh</strong> have all been tried, and none has been convincing this season.</p><p>All of which plays into the hands of a PSG side expected to field <strong>The Big Three</strong> - <strong>Neymar,</strong> Lionel Messi, <strong>Kylian Mbappe</strong> - at the same time for the <strong>first time</strong> in 2023.</p><p>The visitors are <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.58</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b> to win so we prefer the Asian Handicap. With <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208209056">our selection</a>, you'll get your stakes back if PSG win by a single goal, and make a <strong>profit </strong>if they win by <strong>two or more goals.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back PSG -1.0 Asian Handicap at Rennes @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/rennes-v-paris-st-g/31998613" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.98</a></div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James' 2022-23 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 52pts<br>Returned: +64.10pts<br>P/L: +12.10pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football Back Strasbourg +1.0 Asian Handicap at Lyon @ 1.95
Back Clermont Draw No Bet at Angers @ 2.0
Back Monaco -1.0 & -1.5 Asian Handicap at home to Ajaccio @ 2.05
Back PSG -1.0 Asian Handicap at Rennes @ 1.98 