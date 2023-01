Newcastle v Fulham: Magpies to maintain fine home form

Sunday 14:00

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 13 in the league (W8D5) and have kept clean sheets in their last four. They showed again on Tuesday, in their League Cup win over Leicester, that St James' Park has become a fortress.

Fulham are in good form too, winning their last two on the road in the league, against Crystal Palace and Leicester, and keeping clean sheets. We simply cannot ignore Newcastle's form, though, and have to go with the home win.

Callum Wilson has played against Fulham twice for Newcastle and scored both times, so we'll back him to continue that run.

Back Newcastle & Wilson to score @ 2.66

Chelsea v Crystal Palace: Blues to ease pressure on Potter

Sunday 14:00

Chelsea's season has not been going to plan but they can take comfort from knowing they have won their last 10 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace.

No side has lost more London derbies this season than the Eagles, with four defeats, including a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham a fortnight ago. They did, however, win at West Ham before the World Cup break.

It's difficut to trust Chelsea but Palace look ill-equipped to take advantage of the Blues' difficulties. Interestingly, the hosts are yet to concede in the first-half at Stamford Bridge in the league this season.

Back Chelsea & BTTS in First Half 'No' @ 1.79

Tottenham v Arsenal: Kane and co. to halt Gunners

Sunday 16:30 Live on Sky Sports

Now here's a real London derby. Tottenham are unbeaten in their last eight (W6D2) home games against Arsenal but the Gunners lead the Premier League and are 11 points clear of their local rivals having played a game fewer.

After their 3-1 win over Spurs at the Emirates in October, Arsenal are looking to complete their first league double over Tottenham since 2013/14.

But Antonio Conte's team are unpredictable and can pull a performance out of the bag, especially in front of their own fans in the north London derby. We're backing them to get something here with the double chance option.

Harry Kane is the all time NLD top scorer (14 goals) and has found the net in seven of his eight home games against the Gunners. We simply must back him to score here.