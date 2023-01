Chelsea are set to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid but the latest Betfair odds indicate that it will take more than one signing to solve the problems at Stamford Bridge.

Betfair opened a range of Chelsea In Crisis specials markets after they crashed out of the FA Cup by losing 4-0 to Manchester City.

It was Chelsea's fifth defeat in seven matches. They are out of both domestic cups and 10th in the Premier League.

On the Betfair Exchange the Blues are 2.6613/8 to finish in the top six and 8.615/2 to end the season outside the top four for the first time in five years.

Potter odds-on to see out the season

Potter is 8/13 to still be in charge by Chelsea's last game of the season but he is 6/5 to lose his job before the end of the campaign.

If you think Chelsea will finish in the Premier League's bottom half, and end the season without Potter in charge, then 14/1 is the price on those outcomes combined.

Chelsea 20/1 to lose next three

They play Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday and are 12/1 to fail to with any of their next five league matches.

You can get 20/1 on them losing their next three - against Fulham (A), Crystal Palace (H), Liverpool (A).

Potter took over from Thomas Tuchel in September and, four months on, the Englishman is 4/1 in the Premier League's next manager to leave market.

That's a shorter price than in the aftermath of Sunday's defeat even though he received the club's backing yesterday.

It has subsequently been reported that Chelsea are on the verge of signing Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season as Potter tries to boost his attacking options.

Can £10m loanee help Chelsea fire?

Nobody doubts Felix's talent but the 23-year-old has never played in the Premier League and may not be able to turn around Chelsea's season on his own.

Chelsea's summer signings, such as Raheem Sterling, have so far failed to impress, and Potter appears to have little interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It will be fascinating to see how Felix improves Chelsea but there is no guarantee that he will have an immediate impact.

With a reported £10m loan fee, and no option to buy according to today's newspapers, Chelsea are prepared to pay a lot of money for a quick fix.