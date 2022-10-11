</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/rangers-v-liverpool-tips-lay-rocking-reds-at-ibrox-101022-719.html">Rangers v Liverpool: Lay rocking Reds at Ibrox</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/wednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-111022-204.html">Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Champions League and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html">Transfer Blog LIVE: Kylian Mbappé 2/1 for Real Madrid move</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-comprehensive-preview-of-champions-day-and-a-10-1-tip-111022-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost: Comprehensive preview of Champions Day and a 10/1 tip</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/tuesdays-most-backed-punters-hoping-for-a-magical-afternoon-at-leicester-111022-1057.html">Tuesday's Most Backed: Punters hoping for a Magical afternoon at Leicester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-331-nap-at-hereford-111022-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is praying for his 33/1 NAP at Hereford</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-england-second-t20-tips-full-strength-aussies-have-the-edge-101022-194.html">Australia v England 2nd T20 Tips: Full-strength Aussies have the edge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-pakistan-t20-tips-shadab-worth-a-follow-at-91-091022-194.html">New Zealand v Pakistan T20 Tips: Shadab worth a follow at 9/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-south-africa-third-odi-tips-ominous-india-find-their-range-101022-194.html">India v South Africa Third ODI Tips: Ominous India find their range</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-set-one-tie-break-good-value-in-cressy-vs-wolf-111022-169.html">ATP Florence Tips: Set one tie break good value in Cressy vs Wolf</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html">ATP Florence Tips: Fucsovics a tempting underdog against Otte</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-gijon-florence-tips-berrettini-rublev-the-favourites-101022-778.html">ATP Gijon & Florence Tips: Berrettini & Rublev the favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/zozo-championship-2022-tips-betting-preview-matsuyama-to-defend-in-his-homeland-111022-167.html">ZOZO Championship: Matsuyama to defend in his homeland </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/zozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html">Zozo Championship Each-Way Tips: Take Tyrrell for the win </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/andalucia-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-rozner-ready-to-win-again-101022-167.html">Andalucía Masters: Rozner ready to win again </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: UK government rocked by worsening economic crisis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Liz Truss odds-on to leave in 2023</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-betting-advice-can-truss-survive-to-the-next-election-and-if-not-who-replaces-her-061022-171.html">UK Politics: Can Truss survive to the next election and if not who replaces her?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-5-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-061022-1063.html">NFL Week 5 tips: Back the Pack in London, Eagles to fly to 5-0</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-four-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-280922-1063.html">NFL Week 4 tips: Back the Packers, Bills & Chiefs to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-3-tips-back-rodgers-to-win-legends-battle-with-brady-220922-1063.html">NFL Week 3 Tips: Back Rodgers to win legends battle with Brady</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/british-open-snooker-tips-ronnie-osullivan-favourite-as-2022-event-begins-260922-204.html">British Open Snooker Tips: Ronnie O'Sullivan favourite as 2022 event begins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/joe-joyce-v-joseph-parker-tips-juggernauts-power-key-to-a-3-1-knockout-victory-220922-746.html">Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker: Juggernaut's power key to a 3/1 knockout victory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/saul-alvarez-v-gennady-golovkin-iii-tips-canelo-to-settle-the-score-once-and-for-all-150922-746.html">Saul Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III: Canelo to settle the score once and for all</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Transfer Blog LIVE: Kylian Mbappé 2/1 for Real Madrid move</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/admin-2/">Editor</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-11">11 October 2022</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Transfer Blog LIVE: Kylian Mbappé 2/1 for Real Madrid move", "name": "Transfer Blog LIVE: Kylian Mbappé 2/1 for Real Madrid move", "description": "Follow our live blog for all the latest transfer news and betting odds on the Premier League and other major leagues as the rumours circulate and the moves b...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-11T16:55:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-11T19:16:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi & Neymar.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Follow our live blog for all the latest transfer news and betting odds on the Premier League and other major leagues as the rumours circulate and the moves begin to happen... Tuesday October 11 - 16:30 Mbappé to become the new Galáctico? Kylian Mbappé has today become 2/1 to join Real Madrid before the end of the winter transfer window following renewed rumours of fractured relations with the PSG ownership. Following on from a summer of huge debate and rejected bids from Real Madrid, the French starlet opted to sign an extended contract with the Parisians for the next three years. Intrinsic details were never released, though it was widely reported Mbappé had gained some sort of unofficial place on the club's board, allowing him input in off the field decisions. However, just two months later, Real Madrid are back leading the race for one of the world's greatest players. Liverpool (5/2) have too long been linked with Mbappé's signature, and with their host of injury issues and how far behind Man City they have fallen this season, they could well shock us all and plunge for Ligue 1's current joint-top goalscorer. Chelsea (11/1) are next in line following their own summer of upheavel, whih ended in Thomas Tuchel losing his job after only a handful of games this season. Pep Guardiola's Man City are 20/1 to make a move for Mbappé before February 3rd, 2023, just ahead of Bayern Munich (25/1), Man Utd (25/1) and current Premier League leaders Arsenal (33/1). Thursday September 1 - 16:30 Memphis to sign for Blues? Chelsea have emerged as the shock favourties to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona in the final hours of the transfer window. They are 6/5 to bring the Dutchman to Stamford Bridge as he tries to get a move away from Camp Nou. Memphis previously played for Manchester United and reports continue to circulate that they could be interested. Erik ten Hag appeared to rule out signing more players, after the arrival of Antony from Ajax today, but United still look light up front and are 5/1 to sign Depay. Thursday September 1 - 16:00 Luiz heading south? Arsenal [1.67] look like they are going to win the race for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Reports emerged earlier this morning following Steven Gerrard's comments on the Brazilian, when he reiterated his desire for his club to keep hold of their top players, but lamented the fact he was in the final year of his deal. Maybe the fact he scored directly from a corner at the Emirates last night played it's part in the interest, perhaps there was more dedicated reasoning from behind the scenes however. Villa themselves have had a bid accepted for Wolves' Leo Dendonker, which looks like a ready made replacement for Luiz, paving the way for a reluctant Villa let him move south to Arsenal. The Gunners have opened their campaign with five straight Premier League wins, and have been backed in to [10.0] to win the title. Livrerpool, who have moved late for Juventus' Arthur Melo, have also been linked with Luiz following Klopp's desire to find a midfielder, though the Reds are currently [15.0] to beat Arsenal to his signature. Thursday September 1 - 11:30 Liverpool line-up Melo loan move? Liverpool are in talks to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus, it has been widely reported on transfer deadline day. Jurgen Klopp is keen to strengthen his midfield and the 26-year-old is expected to join the club on a straight season-long deal. Liverpool will try to make it three wins in three Premier League matches when they play Everton on Saturday. Thursday September 1 - 10:30 Arsenal and Liverpool both in for Tielemans? Meanwhile, Arsenal are the club most likely to sign Youri Tielemans on transfer window deadline day. The Gunners are 9/4 to sign the Leicester midfielder after being linked with him throughout the summer. He is said to want the move and Leicester are demanding £30m for the Belgian. Liverpool 3/1, who look light in midfield, are next in the Tieleman's transfer betting and speculation is rife that Jurgen Klopp will try to bring him to Anfield. But one report this morning says Newcastle 11/1 may make a late bid. The 25-year-old scored the winning goal for Leicester in the 2021 FA Cup final and has impressed since joining the club in 2019. Wednesday August 31 - 15:00 Blues heavy odds-on to sign Aubameyang Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is 1/25 to sign for Chelsea before the transfer window closes later this week. The Blues lost 2-1 to Southampton last night and afterwards Thomas Tuchel said his team were too easy to beat. They have strengthened in defence, with Welsey Forfana arriving for £75m today, but lack an out and out striker. Aubameyang, who scored 68 Premier League goals for the Gunners in 113 appearances, has been a target for weeks. He has impressed since moving to Barcelona in February but the club look willing to sell as they try to reduce their wage bill. Chelsea are unlikely, however, to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton. The winger is out to 5/1 to join the Blues and Toffees boss Frank Lampard is increasingly confident that he will keep the youngster at Goodison Park beyond this window. Southampton favourites to sign Gapko Southampton are the favourites to sign Cody Gapko from PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch winger was attracting interest from Manchester United before they completed the signing of Antony from Ajax. Now Gapko is 5/2 to join Saints, who are up to seventh in the Premier League after their win over Chelsea, before the week is out. Arsenal may also be interested, although at 15/2 they look some way behind Saints in the race to land the 23-year-old. Friday August 26 - 10:30 Ronaldo backed for Sporting move A sensational move in the market on Cristiano Ronaldo's future saw the Manchester United striker go odds-on to sign for Sporting Lisbon in the next week. Ronaldo wants to leave United and this week Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra said it would be best for the club if his former-team-mate left. The Portuguese legend is 10/11 - in from 6/1 yesterday - to sign for Sporting, the club he joined United from for his first stint at Old Trafford in 2003. Sporting can offer Ronaldo Champions League football and returning to his first club at 37 would give his career a neat circularity. He scored 24 goals in 38 games for United last season but announced in the summer that he wanted to leave. He was left out of the starting line-up for United's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday as United delivered their best performance this year. Erik ten Hag wants to play an energetic, high pressing style and Ronaldo may not, at this stage of his career, be able to adapt. He could still remain at United, where he has a year left on his contract with the option to extend for a further 12 months, and is 11/10 to be there beyond the current transfer window. The market move, however, that something is afoot and it is no seret that Ronaldo's representatives are working to get him out of Old Trafford before the window closes on 3 September. Thursday August 25 - 10:30 Betting suspended on Antony Betting was suspended on Manchester United signing Ajax winger Antony after the player handed in a transfer request to the Dutch champions. Ajax are holding out for £84m for 22-year-old Brazil winger who is determined to get his move. Erik ten Hag, who left Ajax to become United manager, has been pursuing Antony for weeks and United are confident they will get the deal done before the window closes at the end of next week). Chelsea may bid for Maguire Chelsea are 11/1 to sign Harry Maguire but according to the London Evening Standard they could still bid for the England defender. Their priority is to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester but, while that deal is 4/7 to happen, the Foxes could still dig in and refuse to sell. That could prompt Thomas Tuchel to test United's position on their under-fire captain. Maguire was left out of United's win over Liverpool on Monday and has been heavily criticised for his performances over the last year. Leicester are no pushovers in the transfer market, however, and are prepareed to block moves for their coveted players if the price is not right. Arsenal are evens to sign Foxes midfielder Youri Tielmans but, while the Belgian wants to sign for the Gunners and has even agree personal tersm according to some reports, Leicester have so far refused to sell. Wednesday August 24 - 11:30 Chelsea backed to sign Tuchel targets Thomas Tuchel will strengthen his side before the transfer window closes next week by signing defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester and Anthony Gordon from Everton. Chelsea were thumped 3-0 by Leeds on Sunday and, even though their new owners have spent plenty on the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, they still look like they need reinforcements. Tuchel wants to bolster his defence by bringing in Fofana and the 21-year-old Frenchman is keen on the move. It's 4/7 to happen before the window closes next Friday. Chelsea are 4/9 to get winger Gordon from Everton, although it is reported today that the Toffees, who are managed by ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, want Conor Gallagher or Albania forward Armando Broja on loan as part of the deal. Gordon, 21, has told Everton he wants to sign for Chelsea to play Champions League football and boost his chances of being selected for England's World Cup squad. Manchester United, meanwhile, are also in the market for a young winger. They are 4/9 to get Cody Gakpo from PSV - the Dutch side that could qualify for the Champions League group stages tonight. Monday August 22 - 11:30 Antony 1/4 to sign for United Manchester United are odds-on to sign Antony from Ajax before the transfer window closes, as Erik ten Hag tries to strengthen his attack. The Dutchman, who managed Antony at the Amsterdam club, wants to bring in the 22-year-old, as Marcus Rashford is struggling for form and Cristiano Ronaldo's future at United remains uncertain. Antony is reportedly pushing for the move but Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder wants to keep him and, in pointed remarks about the potential move at the weekend, said that he had already lost enough players this summer. Antony did not play in Ajax's 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend. United are expected to unveil Casemiro, the midfielder they are signing from Real Madrid, before tonight's home match against Liverpool. United have lost both their Premier League matches so far and the price of [5.1] available on the home win is indicative of their problems. Wednesday August 17 - 16:00 Aubameyang 6/4 to sign for United Manchester United have been backed from 12/1 into 6/4 to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. Chelsea are the same price with the pair set to battle it out for the Barcelona forward's signature over the coming days. All the movement in the betting today, however, has been about United. With Cristiano Ronaldo potentially leaving - with Chelsea the favourites to land him - Marcus Rashford out of form and Anthony Martial injured, Erik ten Hag is keen to recruit a proven goalscorer. United have problems throughout their squad and will not want to go into the winter with a depleted attack. Aubameyang is 33 and only moved to Barcelona from Arsenal in February, but he is said to be open to a return to the Premier League. He scored 68 Premier League goals for the Gunners in 113 appearances. At Barca, he has struck 11 in 13 La Liga starts. Wednesday August 17 - 13:00 United favourites to sign De Jong Finally, some good news for Manchester United - they are once again favourites to sign their top summer transfer target Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils are 5/4 to get their man while Chelsea, who were odds-on last week to sign the midfielder, drifted to 9/4. United's abysmal start to the season, losing to Brighton and Brentford, has exposed the problems that run throughout their team. Signing a defensive midfielder is arguably their top priority. De Jong played under new United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax. The player is involved in a dispute withe Barcelona over unpaid wages. He was said to prefer a move to Chelsea but their interest may have cooled. United have two weeks to wrap up a deal for a player who Ten Hag has earmarked as crucial to his plans for overhauling his team. United's interest in Juventus' Adrien Rabiot appears to be over after the player failed to agree terms with the Premier League club. Tuesday August 16 - 14:30 Odds slashed on Ronaldo to Chelsea Chelsea were backed in from 14/1 to 3/1 to sign Cristiano Ronaldo amid mounting speculation that the Blues will bid for the wantaway Manchester United striker. The 37-year-old wants to leave United for a club in the Champions League. Chelsea let Timo Werner move to RB Leipzig last week while Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter on loan earlier this summer. Thomas Tuchel is on the look out for a proven goalscorer. There were moments in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday when an out and out striker could have capitalised on chances and won the match for Chelsea. The west Londoners are 8/15 to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but, if they sign Ronaldo, the Barcelona man could end up at United 12/1 who are reported to be interested in the 33-year-old. The Manchester Evening News reported today that United are in talks to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon. The French striker has insisted, however, that he will not move for the sake of it this summer and would only entertain an offer from what he considers to be the right club. Tuesday August 16 - 11:30 Ronaldo still wants Utd exit but who wants him? Sporting Lisbon are the club most likely to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as the Portuguese player's representatives try to prise him out of Old Trafford. Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United but the club insist that he is not for sale and there could be a dearth of suitors for the player. This morning, the BBC reported that United could let him leave amid fears he had become a "negative presence" in the squad. He will be hoping Jorge Mendes can line up a last minute move for his client, the way he did 12 months ago, when Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus for a second spell in Manchester. Sporting, where Ronaldo began his senior career, are 7/2 to sign the 37-year-old before the transfer window closes in just over a fortnight. They are in the Champions League, unlike United, and with Ronaldo determined to play in Europe's premier competition this season, could be his most likely destination. Atletico Madrid are 10/1 but they cooled on the idea of signing the Real Madrid legend weeks ago. Half of all bets on Ronaldo's next club in the last day were on Atletico, while 33% were on Chelsea 14/1, so some punters still think he could make a surprise move. Ronaldo cut a miserable and ineffective figure in United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday and refused to clap the travelling fans at full-time. Do United really want an unhappy megastar on their hands, as Erik ten Hag tries to rebuild his battered and bruised team? Ronaldo has one year left on his United contract with the option to extend for a further 12 months. He scored 24 goals last season and, if he leaves and United don't sign a striker in this window, they will have a severe lack of firepower. United are odds-on to sign Antony from Ajax and 3/1 to get Jamie Vardy from Leicester. Ex-United defender Gary Neville said on Sunday that, if United let Ronaldo go and failed to recruit up front, then he could see them finishing in the bottom half of the table. United are [1.3] to finish in the Premier League's top 10. Monday August 15 - 14:00 Vardy potential Ronaldo replacement Jamie Vardy is 3/1 to sign for Manchester United as Erik ten Hag looks for players who can improve his struggling squad. With Cristiano Ronaldo looking fed up during and after the 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, the Portuguese could yet leave the club before the transfer window ends on 1 September. The market makes Sporting Lisbon 7/2 the most likely destination for Ronaldo who has agitated for a move all summer. If Ronaldo leaves United, who already lack firepower, will be desperately short in attack. Could Vardy, who won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2020, be the answer to their prayers? At 35, the Leicester man still looks sharp, but there will be those who say United should be investing in younger talent and developing a long-term transfer strategy. Time is running out for Ten Hag who has said publicly that United must recruit in the next fortnight. With Marcus Rashford out of form, and Anthony Martial famous unreliable, a proven English top flight goalscorer could be what they need. Sunday August 14 - 09:15 Forest continue to splash the cash Nottingham Forest have secured the signing of Watford's Emmanuel Dennis on a four year deal, costing the newly promoted side around £20m. Emmanuel Dennis impressed in his debut Premier League campaign for Watford having signed from Club Brugge for £3.5m, and now returns back to the top flight with newly promoted Forest. Former Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté also completed his medical overnight, becoming signing number 14 as Forest look to rebuild a side which lost plenty of loanees at the end of last campaign. Ahead of their clash with West Ham on Sunday afternoon, Forest are [2.06] on the Exchange to be relegated back to the Championship in their first season back after a 23 year absence. Friday August 12 - 13:30 Rashford's representatives met PSG Is Manchester United's angst-ridden summer transfer window about to take an unexpected twist? All the talk in recent weeks has been of players coming to the club but Marcus Rashford is 10/3 to sign for Paris Saint-Germain following reports that his representatives met with the French champions about a deal. The United forward has one year, plus the option of a 12-month extension, left on his contract at Old Trafford. Last season, he fell out of favour with caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick and lost his place in the England squad. Rashford said then that he may have to leave United where he has progressed through the academy. However, Rashford is 11/4 to stay at United beyond the current window. United are tryring to bring in players, so Erik ten Hag should be reluctant to lose a 24-year-old who, for many United fans, is the club's future. They are expected to make signings before the window closes on 1 September and are 7/20 to sign Antony from Ajax. United travel to Brentford in the Premier League matchday two tomorrow. Thursday August 11 - 15:30 Blues odds-on to land ex-Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Premier League exile looks like it will be shortlived. The striker, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in February, is 4/5 to sign for Chelsea before the transfer window closes on 1 September. Thomas Tuchel is keen to add firepower to his squad, following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, and has made the 33-year-old a top target. Aubameyang excelled under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund before joining the Gunners in 2018. At Barca, he has performed well, scoring 11 goals in 17 appearances, including a brace in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid. The move is not a done deal, however, and Aubameyang is 5/6 to stay at Camp Nou beyond the current window. Chelsea are also in the driving seat in the race to sign Frenkie de Jong with the Blues 4/11 to sign the Dutchman. Manchester United are still hopeful of acquiring him and are 10/3. Wednesday August 10 - 14:30 Barca favourites to sign Silva Bernardo Silva will join Barcelona before the end of the transfer window, according to the latest odds on Betfair. The Spanish midfielder is 8/13 to move to Camp Nou amid reports that Barca manager Xavi is determined to sign his countryman. City had to deny they had accepted a bid for the 28-year-old after it was claimed that he wanted to join the La Liga side. He is 6/5 to stay at City and, with Barcelona still tackling financial problems, that cannot be ruled out. The Spanish club's plans were thrown into turmoil earlier this week after they were prevented from registering new signings for the start of the La Liga season. Club president Joan Laporta insists, however, that the matter will be resolve in time for this weekend's first fixture against Rayo Vallecano. PSG come next in the betting at 33/1 so it looks like it's move to Barca or stay at City for Silva. The move could become more likely if Barca can free up funds by selling Frenkie de Jong who is 3/10 to join Chelsea and out to 5/1 to sign for Manchester United. Monday August 8 - 10:30 Blues closing in on Dutchman? Chelsea are the odds-on favourites to sign Frenkie de Jong with Manchester United set to miss out on their prime summer transfer target. The Blues are 8/11 after leapfrogging United in the market. The Red Devils drifted to 3/1 amid reports that their long pursuit of the 25-year-old will end in disappointment. The need for reinforcements at Old Trafford was underlined in their 2-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday. Scott McTominay and Fred - a midfield combination that fills United fans with dread - both started the match, as United were outplayed by the Seagulls. Reports emerged on Sunday night that United will try to sign Marko Arnautovic from Bologna on a short-term deal. The 33-year-old last played in the Premier League for West Ham. Cristiano Ronaldo cut a disconsolate figure in the defeat to Brighton. He was ineffective when he came on in the second-half and, although he is 4/9 to stay at United, is still keen to leave int he current window. Thursday August 4 - 10:30 Dutchman could snub Utd for Chelsea Frenkie de Jong would rather move to Chelsea than Manchester United, according to reports after the Blues entered negotiations for the midfielder. United are 6/5 to sign the 25-year-old, who they have been trying to sign for most of the summer transfer window, and remain committed to getting their man. But several reports on Thursday say Chelsea 7/4 are more likely to sign him and have opened talks with Barcelona about a deal. Chelsea are prominent in today's transfer rumours with reports saying De Jong is not the only player who could swap Camp Nou for Stamford Bridge this month. The Blues are also being linked with Memphis Depay, who is trying to engineer a move away from Barca on a free transfer, and even ex-Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Wednesday August 3 - 12:00 Flurry of bets on Dutchman to Chelsea Betfair took more than 30 bets in two hours on Frenkie de Jong signing for Chelsea. The flurry of Wednesday morning wagers sparked speculation that the transfer - which is 7/4 - would end weeks of speculation and see Manchester United miss out on their top summer target. Could the summer's dullest transfer saga have a shock late twist?We've taken more than 30 bets in the last 2 hours on Frenkie de Jong joining Chelsea this summer!Imagine the Man Utd meltdown...#MUFC | #CFC pic.twitter.com/42ihRegYnt -- Betfair (@Betfair) August 3, 2022 With just under a month to go until the transfer window slams shut, the Blues are being linked with De Jong, Jamie Vardy and others as Thomas Tuchel tries to strengthen for the new season. The 25-year-old midfielder is still 6/5 to move to Old Trafford and link up with Ten Hag who managed him at Ajax. But United fans are growing anxious and will be disappointed that their team are kicking off against Brighton in the Premier League this weekend without reinforcing an area of the side that looks weak. The Red Devils are said to be looking at alternatives to De Jong. Wolves' Ruben Neves is 15/8, amid reports that Ten Hag may turn to the £60m-rated Portuguese star, and even Renato Sanches. Monday August 1 - 12:30 Blues plot deal for Dutch midfielder Chelsea have entered the race to sign Frenkie de Jong and could sign the Dutch midfielder from under Manchester United's noses, according to reports in Spain. The Red Devils remain 6/4 favourites but the Blues are 7/2 to land the Barcelona player who has been top of Erik ten Hag's wanted list all summer. A potential move to Old Trafford has been on again and off for weeks, with the betting suspended at one point when the deal looked done. The market on Betfair was reopened after a hold-up which was linked to outstanding wages that are owed to De Jong by Barca, allegedley. It would be coup if Chelsea do bring the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge and a major blow for Ten Hag who sees his compatriot as the ideal man to anchor his midfield. Barcelona manager Xavi said today he did not know if De Jong would be at Camp Nou this season. With exactly one month to go before the transfer window closes, the player's future is far from certain. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has agitated to leave United, is 4/9 to stay after playing in the club's 1-1 friendly draw with Rayo Vallecano yesterday. It was the first time he has played for United in this preseason. Friday July 29 - 15:00 Ronaldo's reps in talks with Sporting Sporting Lisbon are 3/1 to bring Cristiano Ronaldo home to his first club in a sensational transfer coup, amid reports his reoresentations have spoken to the Portuguese outfit. Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United for a team in the Champions League and, while the move may look like a step down, Sporting will be playing in Europe's premier club competition in 2022/23. United will be competing in the Europa League - they are 15/2 favourites. Ronaldo, who will be 38 in February, is still 4/9 to stay at United but he remains determined to leave and will not be involved in their friendly against Atletico Madrid tomorrow. Atleti are out to 15/2 to sign Ronaldo, so time and options are running out for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. With just over a week until the Red Devils' opening Premier League match against Brighton on 7 August, the situation needs to be revolved so both parties can move forward. Moving back to Sporting - the club from whom he joined United in 2003 for his first stint at Old Trafford - could appeal to Ronaldo. He is revered in Portugal, would have decent shot at winning domestic trophies their this term - Sporting finished as runners up to Porto last season - and would have the opportunity to add to his Champions League goal tally. Thursday July 28 - 12:00 Ronaldo backed to stay against his wishes Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to released him from his contract but, with the club keen to keep him and no takers, the Portuguese star is odds-on to stay. The 37-year-old, who scored 24 goals in 38 appearances last season, is 2/9 to be at United beyond the current transfer window. Atletico Madrid 10/3 are the only club that looks even vaguely likely to move for him after Chelsea 11/1 and Bayern Munich 12/1 decided they weren't interested. Mind you, fans of Atletico recently unveiled a banner in protest against the prospect of signing Real Madrid legend Ronaldo. United are still pursuing another forward, in Ajax winger Antony, and are 7/20 to get their man. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United on Tuesday, but he still wants to leave for a club in the Champions League. United finished sixth in the Premier League last season so will play in the Europa League in 2022/23. That is not where the six times Ballon d'Or winner wants to play. He did, however, start training with United this week after missing the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons. The uncertainty around Ronaldo is not what new manager Erik ten Hag needs as he prepares for a friendly against Atletico on Saturday and, more importantly, the Red Devils' opening Premier League match against Brighton on 7 August. Tuesday July 26 - 11:00 Ronaldo Returns to Manchester Cristiano Ronaldo jetted back to the UK on Monday evening in preperation for showdown talks with Manchester United on Tuesday. The Red Devils have returned from their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia as preperations are ramped up ahead of their opening Premier League game of the season against Brighton next Sunday. Despite Erik ten Hag adamant he wants to keep the Portuguese star at the club, who has one year left on his contract, he did admit the situation was "unclear". Unfortunately for Ronaldo, there currently does not seem to be any obvious front runner, despite the odds on him joining up with Atletico Madrid tumbling to [2.75]. The idea Real Madrid's same-city-rivals could sign the striker has lead some Atleti fans to protest, though rumours the club are interested seem genuine. He's currently [1.53] to stay put at Old Trafford, however, and could well train with the club this week should those talks end well. If he were to stay, he may need to bide his time to breaking back into the starting XI, with Anthony Martial in red hot form in pre-season, netting three times in four games. You can now take advantage of Betfair's pre-season markets, and build your own multiples on prediciting who will start for Manchester United against Brighton on the opening weekend of the Premier League, here. Sunday July 24 - 09:30 Atletico backed into 7/4 to sign Ronaldo Atletico Madrid are now just 7/4 in the Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for market after they reportedly made him their number one target after placing Antoine Griezmann on the transfer market. The Spanish outfit are said to be extremely keen on signing Ronaldo and would even consider a one-year loan deal, something United are rumoured to be happy with as long as the 37-year-old triggers a one-year extension to his contract and returns to Old Trafford next season. Ronaldo himself has made noises about wanting to leave United this summer in preference for joining a big-name club who are in the Champions League. He is 4/6 to still be a Red Devil come the end of the transfer window. Thursday July 21 - 10:20 Lingard to link up with Cooper After weeks of frustrating talks between Jesse Lingard and West Ham, Nottingham Forest have caught plenty out in the race to sign the England international's signature.Having drifted back to 8/11 yesterday, the 29-year-old is now as short as 1/6 to sign for the newly promoted side and link up with Steve Cooper.A move back to London looked the obvious choice for Lingard, but his high wage demands has been a stumbling block. However, reports from The Athletic, Telegraph and Mirror have all stated Forest are willing to meet his demands and a medical could be within the next 48 hours. Wednesday July 20 - 08:00 Forest lead race to sign Lingard? He's probably been favourite at some stage to join most of the Premier League clubs outside of the big six, and now Jesse Lingard has been heavily backed to join Nottm Forest overnight. But that's not where this transfer saga ends. As soon as Forest became the odds-on favourites at 4/11 in the Jesse Lingard to Sign For market, money came back in for West Ham to sign the 29-year-old. MARKET MOVE Jesse Lingard looks set to join Nottingham Forest this summer!What a signing this would be for Steve Cooper's men. #NFFC | #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/47PMriP3sL -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 19, 2022 Forest quickly drifted out to their current price of 4/6 to sign Lingard as the Hammers shortened to 11/8 on the back of reports that they've had further talks with the former Manchester United man amid the growing interest from Nottm Forest. It looks very likely that Lingard - a free agent after his contract expired at Old Trafford - will remain a Premier League player for the coming season with Everton next in the betting to sign him at 17/2, though that is the same price as 'Any MLS Club'. Monday July 18 - 14:00 Ronaldo heading back to Madrid? The saga rumbles on. Cristiano Ronaldo and his transfer business looks set to be the talk of the window throughout this summer. It almost seems like each day there is another twist or move toward a particular club, before either the player himself, the agent, or the team dismiss those reports. Over the last 24 hours, however, two clubs have floated to the surface, one so much that Ronaldo himself had to brand the reports as "fake". The Portugese star was backed in by punters from 16/1 to 9/2 to re-join Sporting Lisbon - the club in which he started his path to becoming one of the best footballers we have ever seen. Ronaldo, however, has said no, and overnight that price moved back out to 10/1. A return to Portugal seems to be a non-starter. For now. Madrid legend to cross codes? It hardly even seems plausible. Cristiano Ronaldo to move back to Madrid, but this time, to Real's rivals Atlético? Well, Diego Simeone's men are now the 4/1 favourites to sign Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer. He wouldn't... would he?Cristiano Ronaldo backed into 4/1 from 20/1 this morning to join Atletico Madrid this summer... pic.twitter.com/mEJGtPbLY9 -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 18, 2022 We've had comments from players, managers, agents and reporters and as yet, no-one is really sure where Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing his football in 2022-23. One thing we know for sure, however, is his desire to remain in the UEFA Champions League, and he certainly isn't able to do that, at Manchester United. Saturday July 16 - 09:30 Neymar into 3/1 to join Man City It would undoubtedly be one of the signings of the summer, and it will strengthen Man City's hand even further, so how much we read into Friday's late market move is up to you. But it's a big one, as Neymar was backed into 3/1 (from 12/1) to join Premier League champions Manchester City. #ManCity are the new FAVOURITES to sign Neymar.#MCFC were 12/1 to sign the Brazilian on 1st July.£150 has been staked on the moving happening in the last 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/iXPardBxNs -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 15, 2022 The PSG star has often dominated transfer rumours in recent seasons with his club said to be looking to cash-in on the 30-year-old despite him signing a new contract last year. However Neymar himself is said to be happy at PSG and his main focus is on reaching peak fitness and form for his club and Brazil ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This hasn't stopped the rumours resurfacing however with the Citizens said to be the latest club to be contacted by Neymar's representatives with a possible summer transfer in the offering. Barcelona can be backed at 5/1 to sign Neymar before the end of the summer transfer window with Chelsea next in the betting at 15/2. Thursday July 14 - 16:30 Zinchenko set to follow Jesus Oleksandr Zinchenko is 1/5 to sign for Arsenal this summer amid reports they are working on a deal for the Manchester City defender. The Ukrainian only made 15 league appearances last season and Mikel Arteta thinks he could be the ideal player to bolster the Gunners' defence. Arteta has been after a defender in this window but has accepted that Ajax's Lisandro Martinez, who the Spaniard was reportedly interested in signing, is likely to join Manchester United instead. Zinchenko is only 25 but has won four Premier League titles at City. He is versatile and can play in midfield as well as defence which adds to his appeal for Arteta. Arsenal have already signed Gabriel Jesus from City this summer and Arteta's links to the Premier League champions, where he was a coach, means he knows the players and contacts within the club. Thursday July 14 - 10:30 Lingard backed to make US move Jesse Lingard is 7/4 to sign for an MLS club this summer after reports that DC United manager Wayne Rooney could try to sign his former-team-mate. Rooney knows Lingard from their time at Manchester United, and from playing together for England. After the midfielder's contract at Old Trafford expired a few weeks ago, the DC boss could see the signing as a coup. Rooney spent 18 months playing for DC United and captained the side before joining Derby as a player-coach in January 2020. Now he's back in the US capital and aiming to continue his development in the dugout. Bringing in Lingard could help his team improve their fortunes in the MLS Easter Conference where they are currently bottom. West Ham are the 6/4 favourites to land the free agent but there has been no news of a deal with the east London club. Everton 9/2 and Newcastle 8/1 could also be interested but the market says a move stateside is more likley following reports that DC United could be in for Lingard. At 29, Lingard may think it's too soon for a move to America, but the chance to link up with Rooney makes it more plausible. Napoli defender in London for Chelsea medical Thomas Tuchel's bid to strengthen Chelsea's defence for next season received a boost with the news the club have reached an agreement to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. The Blues are [17.0] in the Premier League 2022/23 winner outright betting on the Exchange, but the signing of the Senegalese centre-back should make them harder to break down following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger. Tuchel's defensive spending is unlikely to stop there as Chelsea could also complete the signing of Nathan Ake from Man City this week. Finally, they are targeting the Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe. Wednesday July 13 - 13:00 De Jong's agents tell Barca he wants to stay Frenkie De Jong is 6/4 to stay at Barcelona after his agents told the club that he wants to stay at Camp Nou. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made De Jong his top target and the club have been pursuing the Netherlands star all summer. They are still 4/11 to sign him, but the latest news coming out of the player's camp should make bettors wary of backing the move. United officials were keen to get the deal over the line this week but, following the comments from De Jong's agents, the English club may have to look elsewhere as they try to rebuild their midfield. United have been linked with Wolves' Ruben Neves 15/8 and Leciester's Youri Tielemans 3/1 as alternatives. PSG snub Ronaldo and he's odds-on to stay at Utd In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly offered his services to Paris Saint-Germain but the deal is only 12/1 to happen because the French champions don't have room for him on their wage bill and United don't wish to sell. Chelsea 11/4 are rated most likely to sign Ronaldo if he moves this summer but he is odds-on to stay at Old Trafford. Rice to remain at West Ham for another year Hammers fans will be happy to see reports today that Declan Rice has a gentleman's agreement to stay in east London for another season. The England midfielder has been linked with Chelsea 15/8 and United 4/1, as his reputation has one of the best in the Premier League has grown in recent seasons. Still only 23, but set to play a pivotal role for England at this year's World Cup, Rice is 4/11 to stay at West Ham beyond the current transfer window. Tuesday July 12 - 12:00 De Jong to United nearing completion? The end could be in sight for Frenkie de Jong's on-again/off-again move to Manchester United. The Dutch midfielder is 4/11 to sign for the Red Devils amid reports that Barcelona are keen to complete the deal and get the cash in the bank. That's because they have reportedly agreed to sign Raphinha from Leeds United. De Jong, who played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, has been high on the new United's boss's list of summer transfer targets. The deal had been held up, however, as the player appeared reluctant to move. Now reports say it is going to happen this week. It is no certainty, however, and De Jong remains 6/4 to stay at Camp Nou. Were United to fail in their bid to sign the Dutchman, they could turn their attention to Wolves' Ruben Neves 15/8 or Leicester's Youri Tielemans 3/1. United play Liverpool in a friendly in Thailand today. Monday July 11 - 13:30 Portuguese captain Ronaldo odds-on to stay in Manchester On the day that former Manchester United star Paul Pogba completed his return to Juventus, Erik Ten Hag denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo was also heading for the exit door. Portugal's captain and all-time-record goalscorer has not travelled on the club's pre-season tour, prompting suggestions he is trying to force a move away from Manchester United. However, personal reasons have been cited for his omission. Ronaldo is 4/5 to stay put at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, though rumours of a secret exchange between his agent and new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly earlier this month leaves the Blues at a short 2/1 to snatch one of the world's greatest athletes away from their Big Six rivals. Speaking to the media earlier today, Ten Hag confirmed that he too had read the reports that his star man was looking to leave, though the manager did allay fans' fears of an exit by suggesting they were looking to find success together. When asked if Ronaldo wanted to leave, the Dutchman replied: "He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together." In terms of incomings to the red side of Manchester, a lack of movement so far is building unrest amongst the fan base. Ten Hag again confirmed that whilst Manchester United were indeed looking for "players in the midfield and also in offence", he would stop short on commenting on players who are under contract elsewhere. Frenkie de Jong's name is still the one everyone is talking about to reunite with his former Ajax manager, with the Dutch midfielder 8/11 to make the move to Old Trafford, despite Barcelona's stance that he is not for sale Sunday 10 July - 14:30 Antony long odds-on to join United It's been a relatively quiet weekend on the transfer rumour mill but reports on Sunday suggest that Manchester United are close to signing Ajax winger Antony, though the Dutch side are holding out for a bigger fee than what United are currently offering. The 22-year-old Brazilian is 1/4 in the Antony to sign for market, with Tottenham - also rumoured to be interested in his signature - second favourites at 7/1. Erik ten Hag is desperate to finalise his squad for the coming season as soon as possible but he still has a fight on his hands to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford for the next 12 months. Ronaldo is 13/8 to remain a United player come the end of the summer transfer window, though should he leave then Chelsea are the 11/10 favourites to sign the 37-year-old, with Bayern Munich next best at 10/3. Reports this morning also suggest that United are set to be disappointed in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong with the 25-year-old said to have his heart set on remaining at the Spanish giants. De Jong is 8/11 to join United this summer, while it's 6/4 that he remains at Barcelona. Friday 8 July - 11:30 De Jong to snub United for Chelsea? The market on Frenkie De Jong's future reopened amid reports that Chelsea were trying to rival Manchester United for the Dutch midfielder's signature. The market was suspended when it looked like United had reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign the 25-year-old. But the deal is not confirmed and this week Barca president Joan Laporta said the club did not want to sell. Barca are asking De Jong to take a pay cut and that could be the decisive factor in him moving. United are still favourites to sign him at 17/20 but Chelsea are 4/1 amid reports in Spain that they are trying to steal him from under their Premier League rivals' noses. The Blues may offer Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso - both of whom are said to be wanted at Camp Nou - plus £51m. Thursday 7 July - 11:00 Ronaldo to Chelsea is odds-on For the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo is odds-on to sign for Chelsea this summer. The Manchester United forward, who wants to leave and is yet to report for preseason training, is 10/11 to move to Stamford Bridge. He is 10/3 to join Bayern Munich. Yesterday, the Blues agreed a deal to sign Raheem Sterling, as Thomas Touchel strengthens his attack for the 2022/23 season - Chelsea are [18.5] in the Premier League winner outright betting. United and Arsenal compete for Tielemans Manchester United are intereted in signing Leicester's Youri Tielemans but the market still thinks the Belgian midfielder is more likely to join Arsenal. Tielemans is even odds to join Mikel Arteta's team but United shortened to 3/1 after their interest was reported. The Red Devils are set to unveil Christian Eriksen as their second signing of the summer, to follow Tyrell Malacia who joined from Feyenord. They are 1/4 to sign Antony from Ajax but so far United's bid is well below the Dutch champions' valuation of the player. Wedesday 6 July - 11:00 Ronaldo even odds for Chelsea move The odds on Cristiano Ronaldo joining Chelsea shortened to evens, meaning the Portuguese star is now rated more likely to leave Manchester United that stay this summer. Ronaldo missed United training for a third day and the noises around the club from fans on social media and pundits make it look increasingly likely that he will not be at Old Trafford next season. Captain Harry Maguire was said to have liked a post critcising Ronaldo. The England defender clashed with Ronaldo last season over who was the team's leader. Bayern Munich are 9/2 to sign Ronaldo while yesterday there were rumours of a shock move to Barcelona 5/1 for the Real Madrid legend. Chelsea, meanwhile, could lose out in the race to Bayern in the race to sign Matthis de Ligt. The Juventus defender is 5/4 to join the German champions and 13/8 to go to Stamford Bridge. Tuesday 5 July - 11:00 Chelsea 2/1 to sign Portuguese star Chelsea are the new favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer after his agent Jorge Mendes offered the player to the west London club. The Blues are 2/1 to bring the Portuguese super star to Stamford Bridge, as manager Thomas Tuchel weighs up the pros and cons of the potential transfer. Bayern Munich are still interested but have drifted to 4/1 in the betting. Ronaldo is 11/8 to stay at United but his failure to return for preseason training yesterday could be interpreted as an ominous sign for the Red Devils. Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for United last season but his presence altered the way the team played and Tuchel may be wary of him having a similar impact on his team. He wants to bring in a striker after Romelu Lukaku's loan move to Inter but the German may prefer a younger, more mobile option. New Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is said to be intrigued by the possibility of signing Ronaldo but Tuchel will have the final say. Monday 4 July - 12:30 Eriksen agrees to join United Betting was suspended on Christian Eriksen's future after it was reported that the Denmark playmaker had agreed to join Manchester United. He had been 4/9 to join the Old Trafford club since last week. A deal is said to be in place, with a three year contract for the 30-year-old, who collapsed on the pitch with cardiac arrest at last summer's Euro 2020. He will join as a free agent having spent the second-half of last season playing for Brentford, following a remarkable recovery. Eriksen would be a significant signing for United as Erik ten Hag tries to strengthen his squad this summer. Crisitano Ronaldo had previoulsy cited the club's lack of signings as a reason that he wants to leave in the current transfer window. Monday 4 July - 10:30 Bayern favs to sign Ronaldo as City and Arsenal confirm signings Cristiano Ronaldo will not join up with the Manchester United squad today after telling the club he wanted to leave this summer. The 37-year-old was expected back at training today but United have accepted that he will not report on Monday due to "family reasons". Bayer Munich 9/4 and Chelsea 7/2 are the favourites to sign him if he gets to leave Old Trafford in the current window. Ronaldo wants to leave after growing frustrated at a lack of summer transfer signings and concluding they cannot win the Premier League. With United [48.0] in the Premier League 2022/23 outright winner market, Ronaldo probably has a point. The Portuguese also wants to play in the Champions League next season and not in the Europa League where United will be completing. But some fans believe that Ronaldo does not really want to leave and claim the request is his way of demanding assurances that he will be the Red Devils' first choice up front under new manager Erik ten Hag. Meanwhile, Tyrell Malacia is having the second part of his medical with United today. The Netherlands left-back should join from Feyenoord for £12.9m. Jesus leaves City for Arsenal as Phillips arrives at Etihad Gabriel Jesus has signed for Arsenal for £45m and Kalvin Phillips has joined Manchester City for the same fee. The Brazilian forward's move have been mooted for weeks but, while Pep Guardiola had a long-standing interest in England midfielder Phillips there was no guarantee he would join from Leeds. Now the 26-year-old has become Guardiola's third summer signing after the arrivals of Erling Haaland and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno. City are [1.68] to retain the Premier League for the second successive year next season and they are [3.8] to end their quest to win the Champions League. Sunday 3 July - 09:30 Ronaldo wants out of Old Trafford - Bayern favs to sign him Cristiano Ronaldo threw a huge spanner in the works of Erik ten Hag's plans when it was widely reported on Saturday that he has requested to leave Manchester United should an appropriate offer for him arrive this summer. Ronaldo - who still has one year of his contract remaining - was United's top goalscorer last season but is said to be worried by the current squad strength and is disappointed not to be playing Champions League football this term. At 37-year-old Ronaldo believes he still has what it takes to play at the highest level and would love to move to a club in a strong position to challenge for major European honours. Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave #MUFC.@TimesSport are reporting he has asked to leave #ManchesterUnited, driven by a desire to play in the Champions League.Who should snap him up? pic.twitter.com/66nw5OQkJO -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 2, 2022 The Betfair Exchange has introduced a 'Will Ronaldo be at Man Utd at the start of the season' market and it's no surprise to see the No option currently trading heavy odds-on at around [1.3] following Saturday's news. Should Ronaldo leave United - as the market expects - then a host of clubs are in line to compete for his signature with Bayern Munich the current 15/8 favourites in the 'Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for' market, ahead of Chelsea at 5/1. A return to his former club and current Champions League holders Real Madrid is available to back at 11/2, while a reunion whith his former boss Jose Mourinho at Roma is currently priced at 13/2. Friday 1 July - 16:40 Salah to stay at Anfield in major boost for Reds Sometimes it's the transfers that don't happen that can be most important in the bigger picture. Having seen Sadio Mane depart for Bayern Munich, there was a degree of anxiety at Anfield around Mo Salah's future despite Darwin Nunez joining from Benfica. In the final year of his contract the Egyptian has umm-ed and ahh-ed over staying at the Merseyside giants. Losing a three-time Golden Boot winner would certainly not have been on Jurgen Klopp's summer wishlist. So news that Salah has signed a three year contract extension will come as very welcome news to fans and personnel alike. Liverpool look like being the main title rivals to Manchester City once again, and can be backed at [4.2] to add the 2022-23 title to their glittering collection of silverware. City are the [1.68] favourites. Spurs [16.0] and Chelsea [18.0] make up the likely top four. You can back Salah at [2.63] to score 25 or more goals in next season's Premier League in one of Betfair's many Salah specials for the coming season. Friday 1 July - 14:30 United odds on to sign Eriksen as Brentford drift Christian Eriksen looks set to join Manchester United after the odds on him staying at Brentford drifted to 11/8 on Friday. The Red Devils are 4/6 to sign the Danish playermaker who Erik ten Hag would like to add to his squad for the 2022/23 season. Are we close to a Christian Eriksen final answer?Man Utd are 4/6 to sign the Dane with Brentford drifting to 11/8 to be his next club pic.twitter.com/Nihoq06n1H -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 1, 2022 A return to Tottenham appears to be off the table at 12/1 and Newcastle are 5/1. So is Eriksen heading to United? It had looked like he would stay at Brentford, where he played on loan for the second-half of last season, as he wanted to continue living in London. At 30, however, the free agent still has plenty of football to play at the top level and United are said to have offered him a two-year deal worth £150,000 per week. Friday 1 July - 12:00 Odds tumble on Lingard to Everton The odds on Jesse Lingard joining Everton this summer shortened from 20/1 to 9/4 on Friday morning West Ham remain the 6/4 favourites to sign the Manchester United midfielder who enjoyed a successful spell on loan with the Hammers in 2021. Everton fans - Would you be happy with Jesse Lingard?20/1 an hour ago, he's now 9/4 to move to Goodison this summer#EFC | #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/OnRUdPLFrU -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 1, 2022 Newcastle are also interested and Lingard is 7/4 to swap the north west for the north east in the current window. But the move in the market on Everton landing the 29-year-old is significant. The Toffees have sold Richarlison to Tottenham for £60m, freeing up funds and squad space. Lingard is a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at United where he has struggled for game time. Thursday 30 June - 15:30 Sterling to swap City for Chelsea The betting has been suspended on Raheem Sterling joining Chelsea as the Manchester City forward looks set to move to the west London club. Sterling, who joined City in 2015, was heavily backed into to 1/14 sign for Chelsea before the market was suspended. Raheem Sterling is leaving Man City for Chelsea 95% of bets on this market have been backing #CFC as Sterling's next clubHe'll depart after 131 goals in 339 #MCFC matches pic.twitter.com/jlwgw2yNZU -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 30, 2022 Chelsea have been linked with several forwards in this transfer window, as reported below, but Sterling should be a strong addition to a squad that will aim to improve on last season's third-place Premier League finish. He will leave City with four Premier League title winner medals. Man City remain the [1.68] favourites to win the Premier League title next season, while Chelsea are [17.5]. Thursday 30 June - 12:00 Blues battle Barca for Brazilians The market cannot split Barcelona and Chelsea in the race to sign Raphina from Leeds. Both clubs are 17/20 to sign the Brazilian this summer as he weighs up a move from Leeds. He looks certain to leave Elland Road this summer and, with Arsenal out to 14/1 as a potential destination, it's a straight choice between Camp Nou and Stamford Bridge. And he's not the only Samba boy the two clubs are rumoured to be competing for this summer. Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly is, according to the Guardian, looking to make a big statement signing this summer and Neymar could be just the man. It's claimed the maestro is no longer needed at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea 4/1 and Barcelona 5/1 could both be interested. Neymar's compatriot Thiago Silva is said to be trying to persuade his friend to join him in west London. Wednesday 29 June - 15:00 Spurs set to pip Chelsea to Brazilian The ending to one of the sagas of the transfer window so far could be in sight. Tottenham are 2/9 to sign Richarlison amid reports that the north London club are close to agreeing a deal with Everton for the player. Antonio Conte wants to add the Brazilian to his attack as Spurs try to build on their impressive second half of last season which saw them finish fourth. The Telegraph is reporting that Richarlison favours a move to Tottenham over Chelsea 10/3. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have been superb recently but Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura are both set to leave the club this summer, so the arrival of Richarlison would be a significant addition to the frontline. Everton value Richarlison at around £50m and Toffees manager Frank Lampard may ask his club to try to get Harry Winks to Goodison Park as part of the deal. Wednesday 29 June - 10:30 Wales legend odds-on to join Cardiff Aaron Ramsey could be on his way back to Cardiff for a third spell after he shortened to 1/2 to join the Bluebirds. He has spent the last six months on loan at Rangers from Juventus. The Welshman endured a miserable, injury-disrupted spell in Glasgow which culminated in him missing the decisive penalty in the Europa League final. Prior to that he fell out of favour at Juventus and the Italian giants are prepared to pay off the final year of his contract and make him a free agent. At 31, he still has plenty of football to play and he will be an important figure for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar this year. He had looked likely to join Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk but the move collapsed Cardiff are now odds-on favourites. Rangers are 11/2, with a move to the MLS, where he would follow in the footsteps of international teammate Gareth Bale, 6/1 and any Turkish club 7/1. The market is clear about what it thinks: Ramsey is heading home to Wales. Tuesday 28 June - 10:30 Sterling backed for Chelsea move Raheem Sterling is heading to Chelsea, according to the Betfair odds, after the west London club made contact with Manchester City about his availability. The England forward is 1/7 to sign for Thomas Tuchel's team amid reports that the deal could happen this week. Sterling wants more game time ahead of England's World Cup campaign in Qatar and is concerned by his dwindling opportunities at City. Tuchel, meanwhile, wants to strengthen his attack as Romelu Lukaku prepares to rejoin Inter on loan. The Blues are also being linked with Richarlison today. He is 5/2 to sign for Chelsea while Tottenham are even odds to land the Brazilian from Everton. Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, is to have a medical at Arsenal today as he makes the move from City to the Gunners. Monday 27 June - 15:30 Ronaldo to join German champs? The odds on Cristiano Ronaldo joining Bayern Munich this summer shortened from 6/1 to 3/1 amid reports that the striker wants to leave Manchester United. At the weekend, it was said Ronaldo could move to Chelsea but the Blues are out to 14/1 to sign the Portuguese. Real Madrid 6/1, where Ronaldo played from 2009 to 2018, are now the second favourites to bring him back to the Bernabeu in a sensational deal. Bayern have brought in Sadio Mane but, with Robert Lewandowski odds-on to leave for Barcelona, the Bundesliga champions could need a player to lead the line next term. Last season was a success on a personal level for Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals for his club, but United's sixth-place finish and exit from cup competitions was disappointing. He could thrive in Germany and, at the very least have a good chance of winning domestic medals, as well as adding another of European football's giants to his CV. Monday 27 June - 09:30 De Jong to be United's first summer signing Betting was suspended on Frenkie de Jong signing for Manchester United this summer amid rumours that the Dutchman is on the verge of joining the Old Trafford club. Erik Ten Hag, who managed De Jong a Ajax, wants to rebuild United's midfield around the Netherlands star. United have had one bid turned down by Barcelona but a deal is said to be close and Betfair have suspended the market on the move happening in the current window. Manchester United were punted into 1/9 to sign Frenkie de Jong.... We have now SUSPENDED betting on the move happening this summer.#MUFC | #ManUnited pic.twitter.com/P2HA9HA39c -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 26, 2022 Jesse Lingard, meanwhile, is set to leave United on a free transfer and is 1/3 to join West Ham where he played on loan in 2021. Newcastle are also interested in the midfielder and he is 5/2 to move to St James' Park. Sunday 26 June - 11:00 Ronaldo backed for Old Trafford departure Cristiano Ronaldo has today been backed into 5/1 (from 14/1) to join Chelsea before the end of the summer transfer window (3 September 2022). Blues co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly is reported to have met with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last week where a potential transfer was discussed. Ronaldo's love for Manchester United is not in question, though it is rumoured that he has a few concerns ahead of the new season, mostly to do with the strength of the playing squad. Ronaldo to Chelsea?The #MUFC legend has been backed into 5/1 from 14/1 to join #CFC this summer in the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/mLdPW5Q127 -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 26, 2022 Should Ronaldo leave Old Trafford then it is Bayern Munich who are the 4/1 favourites in the 'Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for' market, ahead of Chelsea (5/1), PSG (7/1) and Real Madrid (15/2). In other major transfer news, Brazil international star Raphinha has been backed into 8/15 to join Arsenal as he departure from Leeds moves ever closer. The 25-year-old is also attracting interest from Barcelona (7/2), Tottenham (5/1) and Chelsea (7/1) but it appears the Gunners are in the strongest position as they are the only club willing to get close to Leeds' £65m valuation of their star man. Friday 24 June - 12:00 Chelsea to rival Barca for Bayern striker? Barcelona are odds-on to sign Robert Lewandowski after making a bid of around £34m for the Bayern Munich striker. But Chelsea are also interested and, at 10/3 to land the Polish goalmachine, are not out of the race. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wants to sign a striker this summer as Romelu Lukaku is rejoining Inter on loan. Lewandowski is 33 but remains one of the most potent forwards in world football. He is agitating to leave Bayern, who have signed Sadio Mane, although the German champions say he must see out the final year of his contract. The club could cash in now instead of losing him for nothing next summer. Barcelona is his desired destination but Chelsea may also appeal to him if the Blues lodge a successful bid. Bayern plotting Ron raid? There are also rumours today that, were they to sell Lewandowski, Bayern could make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. As reported below, the Portuguese talisman is growing concerned about the lack of signings at Manchester United and could leave this summer. Bayern are 6/1 to sign him in the current window but PSG and Sporting Lisbon are both 11/2. Wednesday 22 June - 16:00 Newcastle 3/1 to sign Eriksen Newcastle are vying with Manchester United to sign Christian Eriksen. The Red Devils 6/4 are the favourites to land the Danish international but the Magpies have shortened to 3/1. Erik Ten Hag wants to add Eriksen, who is available on a free transfer after his stint at Brentford, to his squad. Where he would fit in at United, however, is not clear, as Bruno Fernandes plays in a similar playmaker role. Eriksen may get more game time at Newcastle and that could help Eddie Howe persuade him to make the move to St James' Park. Tottenham, where Eriksen played from 2013 to 2020, could still be interested in bringing him back to north London. He is 7/2 to sign for Spurs and the same price to stay at Brentford. Thursday 23 June - 10:30 Arsenal are 5/4 to sign Raphinha as they prepare an improved bid for the Leeds winger. The Gunners had an initial offer turned down this week but they are due to go back with another, perhaps as soon as today. Barcelona had been the favourities to sign the Brazilian and they are still in the race at 4/1. According to reports, Chelsea 6/1 and Tottenham 12/1, remain interested. But Mikel Arteta is determined to bring him to north London and the player is said to be open to the move, as he tries to secure a big move ahead of this winter's World Cup. Wednesday 22 June - 12:00 Ronaldo losing patience with United? Cristiano Ronaldo is growing concerned by Manchester United's slow start to the transfer window and may leave if players aren't signed soon, according to a report in today's Mirror. The Red Devils legend has another year left on his contract at Old Trafford but he wants the club to demonstrate its ambition. Ronaldo came to United to win trophies and was disappointed by last season when the club finished sixth in the Premier League. If he does leave then Sporting Lisbon are the favourites to sign the 37-year-old at [4.5]. Paris Saint-Germain [5.5] come next in the betting on Ronaldo's next club while a return to Real Madrid is [9.0]. United are trying to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona but, even though they are 2/9 to get their man, the Red Devils offer has so far fallen short of the Spaniards' asking price. The Ajax winger Antony, meanwhile, is 1/4 and could become Erik ten Hag's first signing as United manager. That's the kind of deal Ronaldo would like to see United complete sooner rather than later this summer. Tuesday 21 June - 10:30 Odds shorten on Lingard signing for Brighton The odds on Jesse Lingard joining Brighton shortened from 16/1 to 9/2 overnight as the Seagulls emerged as contenders for the Manchester United's player's signature. West Ham 5/4, where he excelled on loan in 2021, are still the favourites to sign him in the summer transfer window and Newcastle 10/3 are interested too. The Magpies have the money to keep Lingard on the kind of wages he was earning at United and he could give their attack plenty of energy next season. But Graham Potter's side, who finished ninth last season, are going places and their attractive style of football could draw Lingard to the south coast. He wants to secure a move that will see him play plenty of first team football from the start of the season and boost his outside chances of making the England World Cup squad. Monday 20 June - 11:30 Antony odds-on for United move The Ajax winger Antony is 8/15 to sign for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, as new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag seeks his first signing. The Brazilian played under Ten Hag for the Dutch champions last season an, according to the odds, is in line join his rebuild at Old Trafford this summer. Tottenham may also be interested, however, and have the advantage of being able to offer the 22-year-old Champions League football. Antony is 5/1 to sign for Antonio Conte's team. Former-Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong is 2/9, meanwhile, to be reunited with Ten Hag in Manchester. United have had one bid rejected by Barcelona but the English club could return with another one this week as Ten Hag prioritises recruitment in the centre of midfield. Sunday 19 June - 14:00 Sterling goes odds-on to join Blues Raheem Sterling is the most high profile player this Sunday to be linked with a transfer move this summer, the Man City striker being backed into 4/6 from 9/4 to join Chelsea. Initially backed into 17/20 this morning, Sterling was clipped further after more money came for the 27-year-old to make the move from Manchester to London. Not sure if Raheem Sterling is a @OfficialSteps fan, but he's been backed to go a deeper shade of blue.Chelsea are odds-on from 9/4 to sign the Englishman this summer.#MCFC | #CFC | #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Fbyr923Ph9 -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 19, 2022 Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is thought to be a big admirer of Sterling and views the England international as the ideal striker to fit his playing style should Romelu Lukaku return to Inter Milan. Sterling has just one year left on his contract so it's likely that City will be willing to cash in on him this summer with a fee of around £40m rumoured to be the amount to make the switch possible. Chelsea are 16/1 fourth favourites to win this season's Premier League behind City at 4/7, Liverpool at 12/5, and Tottenham at 14/1. Friday 17 June - 15:30 Mane to join Bayern for £35.1m Liverpool have agreed to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for £35.1m after the striker expressed his desire to join the German champions. The move has looked likely for a couple of weeks, and Betfair suspended the betting more than 10 days ago, but now it has been confirmed. The 30-year-old joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 and was approaching the final year of his contract. After six years at Anfield, during which he won the Premier League and the Champions League, Mane will become a Bayern player if he agrees personal terms with the club. Liverpool have wasted no time in strengthening their attack, with Darwin Nunez joining for £85m. Betfair have opened a range of specials markets about the Uruguayan hitman, making him 6/4 to score 20 or more Premier League goals in 2022/23. Another nice one is Nunez to outscore Man City's new striker Erling Haaland. It's 13/8 the ex-Benfica man wins that one. Friday 17 June - 13:00 Gunners join Raph race Arsenal could challenge Barcelona for the signature of Raphinha who is set to leave Leeds in the summer transfer window. The Catalan giants have been linked with Raphinha for months and are 15/8 to bring him to Camp Nou. But Mikel Arteta, who is looking to strengthen his squad this summer, could try to bring him to north London. Arsenal are 4/1 to sign Raphinha and are, according to the betting, Barca's chief rivals. But Tottenham aren't far behind at 9/2 and, unlike their neighbours, Spurs can offer Raphinha Champions League football in 2022/23. Betfair ambassador Rivaldo has urged his compatriot to make the move to a big club this summer so that he can give himself the best chance to feature for Brazil at this autumn's World Cup. Brazil are the favourites to win Qatar 2022. Thursday 16 June - 16:00 Duo both odds on to sign for Arsenal Arsenal are odds on to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and Youri Tielemans from Leicester, according to reports this afternoon. Jesus is 8/15 to move to the Emirates as Mikel Arteta makes the Brazilian his top summer pririoty. The forward, who is keen to be part of the Brazil squad for the World Cup in Qatar, is looking for a move following the arrival at City of Erling Haaland. Belgium midfielder Tielemans, meanwhile, is 8/11 to be turning out for the Gunners next season. He has impressed in two seasons at Leicester and scored the club's winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup final. Arteta wants to get both players in early so that they can have a full pre-season with Arsenal. Next season should be a big one for the north Londoners who, despite appeaaring to make progress in 2021/22, missed out on Champions League football due to a late season collapse which saw Tottenham take advantage. Wednesday 15 June - 14:00 Add live blog content here Betting suspended on Kalvin Phillips to City Betting has been suspended on Kalvin Phillips joining Manchester City from Leeds United. The defensive midfielder endured an injury-interrupted season, and was hardly at his best in England's 4-0 mauling against Hungary last night. But Pep Guardiola thinks Phillips can add steel to the champions midfield, after veteran Fernandino's departure. Betting SuspendedKalvin Phillips to Manchester City this summerThe Fernandinho replacement looks to have been found...#LUFC | #MCFC pic.twitter.com/kpzpGQUZqt -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 15, 2022 He was excellent for England at last summer's Euro 2020 championships and proved he could perform on the biggest stages. Manchester United were rumoured to be interested but it is always difficult for a player to move to Old Trafford from Elland Road. The lure of joining the Premier League champions, and a City team that will once again target Champions League glory next season, must be strong for Phillips. Tuesday 14 June - 15:36 Eriksen to Old Trafford? Might Christian Eriksen join de Jong at Old Trafford this summer? The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported a United offer for the Danish playmaker and the Red Devils have gone favourites to sign the former Spurs man. It is now United at 6/5 who head the betting over Tottenham at 6/4. Spurs, who are reported to have agreed a fee for Brighton's box-to-box midfielder Yves Bissouma, have been in pole position to sign Eriksen following his hugely successful stint at Brentford last season. The @David_Ornstein factor.Just minutes after he reports Man Utd have made an offer to free agent Christian Eriksen...You've backed #MUFC into 6/5 to sign the Dane this summer pic.twitter.com/zUyx6DBVrW -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 14, 2022 Tuesday 14 June - 14:00 Odds on United getting Frenkie are not so Jong Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong is 2/9 to sign for Manchester United in the summer transfer window. Erik Ten Hag has made the 25-year-old, who he managed at Ajax, his top target as United embark on a summer of rebuilding. Barca manager Xavi would like to keep the Dutchman at Camp Nou but United, who have already had a 70m euro bid rejected, are determined to get their man. Sunday 12 June - 08:30 Spurs in advance talks to sign £51m Richarlison Tottenham have been backed in from 14/1 on Saturday morning to just 2/9 in the 'Richarlison to sign for' market on the Betfair Sportsbook. With Everton surviving a relegation battle last season they're set to loose their star man who is desperate to play Champions League football ahead of this year's World Cup having broken into the Brazilian national team. MARKET MOVE Richarlison to Tottenham? The Everton striker was 14/1 to join Spurs just 20 minutes ago....He's now into 2/9! Money just keeps coming for this summer sale#EFC | #COYS pic.twitter.com/kD7u8xPLwC -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 11, 2022 A fee of around £51m is rumoured to be the figure that the Toffees are holding out for, though it has been reported that Tottenham are in advance talks with the Merseyside club and have now jumped ahead of the likes of Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal and Chelsea for the 25-year-old's signature. Tottenham, who earlier in the week agreed a £20m fee with Middlesbrough for the highly-promising wing back Djed Spence, are now trading as the [18.0] third favourites to win the Premier League on the Betfair Exchange. Friday 10 June - 13:30 Kane more likely to join Liverpool than Bayern Harry Kane is 14/1 to sign for Bayern Munich this summer after the German champions made an enquiry about the England captain. Bayern could be need a new striker, if Robert Lewandowski leaves the club, but the market says Kane is more likely to join Liverpool 5/1, Manchester United 15/2, PSG 9/1 or Real Madrid 11/1. Chelsea are the same price as Bayern to land Kane this summer and it would be an enormous surprise to see him swap north for west London. The German club are expected to sign Sadio Mane as Lewandowski continues to push for a move to Barcelona. But even if the Polish striker goes - he is 1/3 to join Barca - it is thought unlikely that Bayern would have the kind of money Daniel Levy would demand for his prize asset. Last summer, the Spurs chairman told Man City they would have to pay upwards of £150m to secure Kane's services. He has two years left on his contract and there have been reports that Tottenham have offered him a new deal. Friday 10 June - 10:30 Window open as odds shorten on Bale to Cardiff The odds-on Gareth Bale signing for Cardiff shortened as bettors backed the Wales talisman to make the move when his deal at Real Madrid expires this summer. Wed, 4pm: Gareth Bale 2/1 to join CardiffThur, 4pm: Gareth Bale 4/11 to join Cardiff You've been consistently backing Bale's shock move to the Championship in the last 24 hours #CardiffCity | #Bluebirds pic.twitter.com/RbNu6qBT6x -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 9, 2022 Bale needs to find a club, as his contract at the Bernabeu will not be renewed, and he needs to gain match fitness in time for Wales trip to the World Cup in November and December. He was a key part of their successful qualifying campaign but played only intermittently for the Spanish champions this season. Earlier this week, the president of Getafe claimed Bale could play for them next season. The club are based in Madrid so the 32-year-old would not need to uproot his family. Getafe are next in the betting at 7/2, but there's no doubt that bettors think he's heading to Cardiff. Chelsea favourites to sign Sterling Chelsea lead the race to sign Raheem Sterling, according to the betting, as reports circulate that the England forward will swap Man City for Stamford Bridge. Raheem Sterling is reportedly open to the idea of joining Chelsea this summer, with Man City keen to avoid losing him for free when his contract ends in 2023He's 9/4 to join Chelsea before Sept 2022Would he be making the right decision amid Haaland's arrival at City? pic.twitter.com/JD7yImF9oT -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 9, 2022 Sterling wants game time and is concerned that his opportunities will be limited now that Erling Haaland has agreed to join the Premier League champions. The 27-year-old's contract expires next summer and City want to avoid losing him for nothing. He's not the only City forward on Chelsea's radar this summer, as they are also interested in Gabriel Jesus, who is also worried that Haaland's arrival will push him down the pecking order. Chelsea have told Romelu Lukaku that he can rejoin Inter on loan, if the clubs can reach a satisfying finanical agreement. Spurs odds-on to re-sign Eriksen but United also interested Tottenham are 10/11 to re-sign Christian Eriksen this summer but they could face competition from Manchester United 13/2, according to the betting. The 30-year-old enjoyed a fine half-a-season on loan at Brentford, as he returned to football following his cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020. He is available as a free agent this summer and, after being released by Inter, the Premier League looks his most likely destination. Newcastle 15/2 are also thought to be considering a move for the Denmark international but he knows Tottenham, having played for them from 2013-20, and worked under their manager Antonio Conte at Inter. Thursday 9 June - 10:30 Villa eye available Oxlade-Chamberlain Aston Villa are the favourites to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following reports that Liverpool are willing to cut their losses on the midfielder before his contract expires next year. Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Reds for £35m in 2017 but, although he has accumulated Premier League and Champions League winners' medals during his time at Anfield, the last few years have been blighted by injury. But Steve Gerrard is an admirer of the versatile 28-year-old, who can play on either flank or in the centre of midfield, and may be tempted to try to sign him. Aston Villa are the 7/2 favourites to snap up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summerHe arrived on Merseyside from Arsenal for £35million in 2017 but has spent a large majority of his Liverpool career injured...A fair cash-in from Liverpool?#LFC | #AVFC pic.twitter.com/iexFijA2FJ -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 8, 2022 Manchester United 4/1 may also be interested, according to the betting, as they undergo a rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag. Transfers between Liverpool and Manchester United are rare, however, and West Ham 7/1 may be a better bet. Southampton 9/1 would see the England international's signing as a coup and Newcastle 11/1 certainly have funds to make offer the Reds would find acceptable. Wednesday 8 June - 10:30 Benfica's Nunez Liverpool bound? Darwin Nunez is currently 8/15 to sign for Liverpool after reports suggest the FA Cup holders are willing to smash their transfer record in order to land the Uruguyuan. With Sadio Mane expected to leave Anfield this summer to link up with Bayern Munich, Liverpool are hoping to secure the signature of Benfica's 22-year-old striker. Liverpool are odds on to smash their transfer record for Benfica striker Darwin NunezManchester United are out to 5/2 to sign the Uruguayan. Which club would you join if you were Nunez? #LFC or #MUFC? -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 8, 2022 It is understood the transfer would need to be in the region of £85 million in order for Klopp to bring him in, but the market currently suggests that deal is very much possible. Manchester United are second favourites at 5/2, while Bayern Munich are next in line, although odds of 20/1 suggest its a two horse race at present. Sunday 5 June - 15:30 Spurs to rival Forest for Spence's signature Djed Spence is 6/4 to sign for Tottenham after reports that they have entered the race to sign the right-back from Middlesbrough. The 21-year-old went on loan to Nottingham Forest in September. He impressed during his loan and played an important role in their promotion-winning season from the Championship. Conte calling...Antonio Conte has told #Tottenham to do 'whatever it takes' to sign Djed Spence from #Middlesbrough this summer according to the Northern Echo.#Spurs are 6/4 to get their man, but so are #NottinghamForest. pic.twitter.com/USI6mRaGUv -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 5, 2022 Forest were expected to sign Spence on a permanent deal from Boro but, although the east Midlands club are still 6/4 to land him, Spurs are said to be ready to back up their interest with a bid. Newcastle 4/1 may also be interested, with Eddie Howe an admirer of the defender, but the lure of playing Champions League football under Antonio Conte could persuade Spence that his future lies at Spurs. Sunday 5 June - 12:00 Mourinho same price as Zidane for PSG job Jose Mourinho is 3/1 to become Paris Saint-Germain's next manager according to reports on Sunday which says club officials see him as the man to steer them to Champions League glory. The French champions are said to be on the verge of sacking Mauricio Pochettino and, with Christophe Galtier 11/10 and Zinedine Zidane 3/1 also prominent in the betting, the Portuguese has emerged as a shock possibility. PSG crave success in the Champions League, a tournament Mourinho has won twice, with Porto and Inter Milan. His reputation has taken a dent in recent years, due to his difficulties at Manchester United and Tottenham (where he succeeded Pochettino in 2019), but he recently won the Europa Conference League with Roma. That showed that the man once dubbed the Special One still knows how to win trophies and the PSG hierarchy could view him as the man to land European club football's premier prize for them. Zidane, however, has won the Champions League three times, with Real Madrid, and he did it much more recently than Mourinho. The French football legend proved at The Bernabeu that he could get the best out of a talented squad by not complicating tactics and handling big egos. He could be just the man to steer Neymar et al to new heights in 2022/23. Then again, Zidane may prefer to take over from Didier Deschamps as France manager after this winter's World Cup in Qatar. That could leave the way clear for Mourinho to swap the Italian capital for the French. Saturday 4 June - 13:00 Barca backed to sign Raphinha Raphinha is 4/6 to join Barcelona this summer but Leeds won't accept a bid of less than £60m, according to reports this weekend. The Brazilian winger is said to be coveted by Xavi who wants to bring him to Camp Nou in the transfer window. Leeds don't have to sell, though, after they secured their Premier League survival on the final day of the season and won't let the player go cheap. Newcastle 15/2 could also be interested but a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs could suit the 25-year-old as he bids to be included in the Brazil squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar. Friday 3 June - 12:30 Bale odds-on to sign for Cardiff this summer Gareth Bale is odds-on to sign for Cardiff this summer as he prepared to lead Wales in their World Cup qualifying play-off final against Ukraine. The Madrid forward, who was in the squad for their Champions League final victory last Saturday, is 3/10 to join the Championship side when he leaves the Spanish giants at the end of his contract this summer. Bale joined Madrid in 2013 and has won the Champions League five times with them. He has been accused of prioritising his national team ahead of his club and would love to lead Wales to a World Cup. They play Ukraine in a qualifying play-off final this Sunday and Stephen Tudor has identified five betting angles in his early look at the match. Wednesday 1 June - 12:45 Juve firm favourites to sign Pogba Paul Pogba is 2/9 to sign for Juventus after confirming he will leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer. The midfielder has failed to make the desired impact for United since they made him their record signing for around £94m in 2016. Now the odds indicate the 29-year-old will return to the Italian club where he enjoyed four excellent years prior to moving to Old Trafford. He has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and at 2/1 they look like the only credible rivals to Juventus for his signature. Pogba tends to perform well for the French national team and a move to the capital, where he grew up, may suit him, especially if Zinedine Zidane 9/4 becomes their next manager. Wednesday 1 June - 10:30 Neves talks with Xavi about Barca move Ruben Neves could be set to swap the Black Country for Barcelona, according to reports that say the Wolves midfielder has held talks with Barca boss Xavi about a summer transfer. The Portuguese player is 7/4 to move to Camp Nou in the transfer window. Arsenal 4/1 and Manchester United 5/1, with whom he has been linked in at least two previous windows, are also said to be interested. He joined Wolves from Porto in 2017 and has been a key member of the squad which won promotion from the Championship and established them as a force in the Premier League. Wolves say they want him to stay but are "realistic" about their chances of holding on to him this summer, with interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Adama Traore swapped Wolves for Barcelona on a loan deal but that has failed to turn into a permanent move, so his future is uncertain. Gerrard plots reunion with Suarez One player who could be moving from Spain to the Midlands is Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan, who is available on a free transfer when his contract with Atletico Madrid runs out, is 6/4 to sign for Aston Villa. Suarez played with Villa manager Steven Gerrard at Liverpool before moving to Barcelona. The forward became a Camp Nou hero, forging a brilliant partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar and winning La Liga titles and the Champions League. At 35, Suarez could add experience and potency to the Villains' attack. Tuesday 31 May - 11:00 Add live blog content here United favourites to sign Richarlison Will Richarlison become the first player to join the Erik ten Hag revolution at Old Trafford? Our new market on a summer move for the Brazilian makes the Red Devils 5/1 favourites. The 25-year-old is reportedly considering his future at Everton after a difficult season fighting relegation. United are expected to bring in a forward this summer to take some of the goalscoring burden off Cristiano Ronaldo. Anthony Martial is expected to leave United, while there continue to be questions about Marcus Rashford's future. Arsenal are 7/1 to sign Richarlison whose pace could suit their style of play. Real Madrid are the same price while PSG, who have been linked with him in the past, are 9/1. Monday 30 May - 15:00 Betting suspended after Mane heavily-backed to swap Liverpool for Munich Betting has been suspended on Sadio Mane signing for Bayern Munich this summer. The Liverpool striker had been 1/7 to join the Bundesliga winners, following reports that the player wants to leave the Anfield club. Sadio Mane to join Bayern MunichWith his current deal at Anfield scheduled to expire in 2023, how much do you think the AFCON winner is worth? pic.twitter.com/lF8CkWDVPS -- Betfair (@Betfair) May 30, 2022 The Senegalese forward has been at Liverpool since 2016 and intends to move on to a new challenge in time for next season. The Reds would want more than £30 million for him. He has one year left on his contract so Liverpool do not have to sell him this summer if they don't receive an offer they find acceptable. Mane could then walk away next summer for nothing. The 30-year-old has been a key part of Liverpool's success in recent seasons and scored vital goals as the Reds lost out to Man City by a single point in the Premier League title race. He played in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday. Liverpool will try to persuade Mane to stay. Divock Origi is leaving for Milan and Roberto Firmino has struggled for form. Luis Díaz has made an excellent start to life in the Premier League but, without Mane, Liverpool could still be light up front next season, so Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to lose him this summer. After Bayern, Madrid came next in the market, although they were 14/1 to sign Mane. Barcelona were 18/1 and PSG 22/1 to be Mane's next destination. One reason the German champions are interested in Mane is that they could be looking for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski who is 1/3 to join Barca. Monday 30 May - 14:30 Gareth Bale backed to swap Real Madrid for Cardiff City Gareth Bale is 3/10 to sign for Cardiff after collecting his fifth Champions League winners medal. The Welshman was in the squad for the final against Liverpool on Saturday but will leave the Spanish champions this summer when his deal expires. And according to the odds he is homeward bound. Cardiff are firm favourites to land the Wales captain, whose focus now shifts to next Sunday's World Cup qualifying play-off. Wales will play the winner of Wednesday's rescheduled Scotland v Ukraine semi-final for a place in Qatar. A move to any MLS club is next in the betting at 6/1. Tottenham, where Bale spent the 2020/21 season on loan, are 9/1 to bring him back on a permanent deal. Newcastle are 11/1 while Rangers and AC Milan are both 16/1.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi%20%26%20Neymar.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Editor" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi & Neymar.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi & Neymar.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi & Neymar.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi & Neymar.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="PSG duo Neymar and Lionel Messi"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Is the world's most feared front three about to be broken up?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023/924.329773342" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/specials\/2608550\/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023\/924.329773342","entry_title":"Transfer Blog LIVE: Kylian Mbapp\u00e9 2\/1 for Real Madrid move"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023/924.329773342">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Transfer%20Blog%20LIVE%3A%20Kylian%20Mbapp%C3%A9%202%2F1%20for%20Real%20Madrid%20move&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html&text=Transfer%20Blog%20LIVE%3A%20Kylian%20Mbapp%C3%A9%202%2F1%20for%20Real%20Madrid%20move" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><span>Follow our live blog for all the latest transfer news and betting odds on the Premier League and other major leagues as the rumours circulate and the moves begin to happen...</span></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <div class="live_blog_section"><time>Tuesday October 11 - 16:30</time><h2><span>Mbappé to become the new Galáctico?</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span><strong>Kylian Mbappé</strong> has today become <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023/924.329773342">2/1 to join Real Madrid</a> before the end of the winter transfer window following renewed rumours of fractured relations with the <strong>PSG ownership.</strong></span></p><p><span>Following on from a summer of huge debate and rejected bids from <strong>Real Madrid</strong>, the French starlet opted to sign an extended contract with the Parisians for the <strong>next three years.</strong></span></p><p><span>Intrinsic details were never released, though it was widely reported </span><span>Mbappé had gained some sort of <strong>unofficial place on the club's board</strong>, allowing him input in off the field decisions.</span></p><p><span>However, just two months later, <strong>Real Madrid</strong> are back leading the race for one of the world's greatest players. </span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023/924.329773342">Liverpool (5/2)</a> have too long been linked with Mbappé's signature, and with their host of injury issues and how far behind Man City they have fallen this season, they could well shock us all and plunge for <strong>Ligue 1's current joint-top goalscorer.</strong></span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023/924.329773342">Chelsea (11/1)</a> are next in line following their own summer of upheavel, whih ended in <strong>Thomas Tuchel</strong> losing his job after only a handful of games this season.</span></p><p><span>Pep Guardiola's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023/924.329773342">Man City are 20/1</a> to make a move for Mbappé before February 3rd, 2023, just ahead of <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023/924.329773342">Bayern Munich (25/1</a>), <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023/924.329773342">Man Utd (25/1)</a> and current Premier League leaders <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023/924.329773342">Arsenal (33/1).</a></span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday September 1 - 16:30</time></div><h2>Memphis to sign for Blues?</h2><p></p><p><strong>Chelsea</strong><span> </span>have emerged as the shock favourties to<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/memphis-depay-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.323645098">sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona</a><span> </span>in the final hours of the transfer window.</p><p>They are<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/memphis-depay-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.323645098">6/5 to bring the Dutchman to Stamford Bridge</a><span> </span>as he tries to get a move away from Camp Nou.</p><p>Memphis previously played for<span> </span><strong>Manchester United</strong><span> </span>and reports continue to circulate that they could be interested.</p><p>Erik ten Hag appeared to rule out signing more players, after the arrival of Antony from Ajax today, but<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/memphis-depay-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.323645098">United still look light up front and are 5/1 to sign Depay</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday September 1 - 16:00</time></div><h2>Luiz heading south?</h2><p></p><p>Arsenal <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.67</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> look like they are going to win the race for Aston Villa midfielder <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/douglas-luiz-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.323645506">Douglas Luiz. </a></p><p>Reports emerged earlier this morning following Steven Gerrard's comments on the Brazilian, when he reiterated his desire for his club to keep hold of their top players, but lamented the fact he was in the <strong>final year of his deal.</strong></p><p>Maybe the fact he scored directly from a corner at the Emirates last night played it's part in the interest, perhaps there was more dedicated reasoning from behind the scenes however.</p><p>Villa themselves have had a bid accepted for <strong>Wolves' Leo Dendonker</strong>, which looks like a ready made replacement for Luiz, paving the way for a reluctant Villa let him move <strong>south to Arsenal.</strong></p><p>The Gunners have opened their campaign with <strong>five straight </strong>Premier League wins, and have been backed in to <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2022-23/924.308471284">win the title.</a></p><p><strong>Livrerpool,</strong> who have moved late for Juventus' Arthur Melo, have also been linked with Luiz following Klopp's desire to find a midfielder, though the Reds are currently <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> to beat Arsenal to his signature.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday September 1 - 11:30</time></div><h2><strong>Liverpool line-up Melo loan move?</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Liverpool are in talks to sign <strong>Arthur Melo</strong> from Juventus, it has been widely reported on transfer deadline day.</p><p><strong>Jurgen Klopp</strong> is keen to strengthen his midfield and the 26-year-old <span>is expected to join the club on a straight season-long deal.</span></p><p><span>Liverpool will try to make it three wins in three Premier League matches when <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202696192">they play Everton on Saturday</a>.</span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday September 1 - 10:30</time></div><h2><strong>Arsenal and Liverpool both in for Tielemans?</strong></h2><p><br><strong></strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Arsenal are the club most likely to sign <strong>Youri Tielemans</strong> on transfer window deadline day.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/youri-tielemans-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312273832">The Gunners are 9/4 to sign the Leicester midfielder</a> after being linked with him throughout the summer.</p><p>He is said to want the move and Leicester are demanding £30m for the Belgian.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/youri-tielemans-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312273832">Liverpool 3/1</a>, who look light in midfield, are next in the Tieleman's transfer betting and speculation is rife that Jurgen Klopp will try to bring him to Anfield.</p><p>But one report this morning says <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/youri-tielemans-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312273832">Newcastle 11/1 may make a late bid</a>.</p><p>The 25-year-old scored the winning goal for Leicester in the 2021 FA Cup final and has impressed since joining the club in 2019.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday August 31 - 15:00</time></div><h2><strong>Blues heavy odds-on to sign Aubameyang</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/pierre-emerick-aubameyang-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.320196303">Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is 1/25 to sign for Chelsea</a> before the transfer window closes later this week.</p><p>The Blues lost 2-1 to Southampton last night and afterwards <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-204.html">Thomas Tuchel</a> said his team were too easy to beat.</p><p>They have strengthened in defence, with Welsey Forfana arriving for £75m today, but lack an out and out striker.</p><p>Aubameyang, who scored <strong>68 Premier League goals for the Gunners</strong> in 113 appearances, has been a target for weeks.</p><p>He has impressed since moving to Barcelona in February but the club look willing to sell as they try to reduce their wage bill.</p><p>Chelsea are unlikely, however, to sign <strong>Anthony Gordon from Everton</strong>.</p><p>The winger is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/anthony-gordon-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.322084888">out to 5/1 to join the Blues</a> and Toffees boss Frank Lampard is increasingly confident that he will keep the youngster at Goodison Park beyond this window.</p><h2>Southampton favourites to sign Gapko</h2><p></p><p><strong>Southampton</strong> are the favourites to sign <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cody-gakpo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.322085620">Cody Gapko from PSV Eindhoven</a>.</p><p>The Dutch winger was attracting interest from Manchester United before they completed the signing of Antony from Ajax.</p><p>Now <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cody-gakpo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.322085620">Gapko is 5/2 to join Saints</a>, who are up to seventh in the Premier League after their win over Chelsea, before the week is out.</p><p><strong>Arsenal </strong>may also be interested, although at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cody-gakpo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.322085620">15/2</a> they look some way behind Saints in the race to land the 23-year-old.</p><p></p><p><strong></strong></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday August 26 - 10:30</time></div><h2><strong>Ronaldo backed for Sporting move</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>A sensational move in the market on Cristiano Ronaldo's future saw the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Manchester United striker go odds-on to sign for Sporting Lisbon</a> in the next week.</p><p>Ronaldo wants to leave United and this week Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra said it would be <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-ronaldo-leaving-best-for-united-250822-1183.html">best for the club</a> if his former-team-mate left.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">The Portuguese legend is 10/11</a> - in from 6/1 yesterday - to sign for Sporting, the club he joined United from for his first stint at Old Trafford in 2003.</p><p>Sporting can offer Ronaldo <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-202223-betting-team-by-team-profiles-250822-1063.html">Champions League</a> football and returning to his first club at 37 would give his career a neat circularity.</p><p>He scored <strong>24 goals in 38 games</strong> for United last season but announced in the summer that he wanted to leave.</p><p>He was <strong>left out of the starting line-up for United's 2-1 win over Liverpool</strong> on Monday as United delivered their best performance this year.</p><p><strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> wants to play an energetic, high pressing style and Ronaldo may not, at this stage of his career, be able to adapt.</p><p>He could still remain at United, where he has a year left on his contract with the option to extend for a further 12 months, and is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">11/10 to be there beyond the current transfer window</a>.</p><p>The market move, however, that something is afoot and it is no seret that Ronaldo's representatives are working to get him out of Old Trafford before the window closes on 3 September.</p><p><strong></strong></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday August 25 - 10:30</time></div><h2><strong>Betting suspended on Antony</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Betting was suspended on Manchester United signing Ajax winger Antony after the player handed in a transfer request to the Dutch champions.</p><p>Ajax<span data-reactid=".1esaclavp2q.0.0.0.1.$paragraph-4.1"> are holding out for <strong>£84m for 22-year-old Brazil winger</strong> who is determined to get his move.</span></p><p><span data-reactid=".1esaclavp2q.0.0.0.1.$paragraph-4.1"><strong>Erik ten Hag</strong>, who left Ajax to become United manager, has been pursuing Antony for weeks and United are confident they will get the deal done before the window closes at the end of next week). </span></p><h2><span data-reactid=".1esaclavp2q.0.0.0.1.$paragraph-4.1">Chelsea may bid for Maguire</span></h2><p><span data-reactid=".1esaclavp2q.0.0.0.1.$paragraph-4.1"></span></p><p><span data-reactid=".1esaclavp2q.0.0.0.1.$paragraph-4.1"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/harry-maguire-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.321855334">Chelsea are 11/1 to sign Harry Maguire</a> but according to the London Evening Standard they could still bid for the England defender. </span></p><p><span data-reactid=".1esaclavp2q.0.0.0.1.$paragraph-4.1">Their priority is to sign <strong>Wesley Fofana</strong> from Leicester but, while that deal is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/wesley-fofana-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.322085309">4/7 to happen</a>, the Foxes could still dig in and refuse to sell.</span></p><p>That could prompt Thomas Tuchel to test United's position on their under-fire captain. <strong>Maguire was left out of United's win over Liverpool</strong> on Monday and has been heavily criticised for his performances over the last year.</p><p>Leicester are no pushovers in the transfer market, however, and are prepareed to block moves for their coveted players if the price is not right.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/youri-tielemans-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312273832">Arsenal are evens to sign Foxes midfielder Youri Tielmans</a> but, while the Belgian wants to sign for the Gunners and has even agree personal tersm according to some reports, Leicester have so far refused to sell.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday August 24 - 11:30</time></div><h2><strong>Chelsea backed to sign Tuchel targets</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Thomas Tuchel will strengthen his side before the transfer window closes next week by signing defender <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/wesley-fofana-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.322085309">Wesley Fofana</a> from Leicester and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/anthony-gordon-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.322084888">Anthony Gordon</a> from Everton.</p><p>Chelsea were thumped 3-0 by Leeds on Sunday and, even though their new owners have spent plenty on the likes of <span><strong>Kalidou Koulibaly</strong> this summer, they still look like they need reinforcements. </span></p><p><span>Tuchel wants to bolster his defence by bringing in Fofana and the 21-year-old Frenchman is keen on the move. It's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/wesley-fofana-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.322085309">4/7 to happen before the window closes next Friday</a>.</span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/anthony-gordon-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.322084888">Chelsea are 4/9 to get winger Gordon from Everton</a>, although it is reported today that the Toffees, who are managed by ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, want Conor Gallagher or Albania forward Armando Broja on loan as part of the deal.</span></p><p><span>Gordon, 21, has told <strong data-reactid=".awgf7l1x4u.0.0.0.1.$paragraph-4.$bold-1">Everton</strong> he wants to sign for <strong data-reactid=".awgf7l1x4u.0.0.0.1.$paragraph-4.$bold-3">Chelsea</strong> to play Champions League football and boost his chances of being selected for England's World Cup squad.</span></p><p><span>Manchester United, meanwhile, are also in the market for a young winger. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cody-gakpo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.322085620">They are 4/9 to get Cody Gakpo from PSV</a> - the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/psv-v-rangers-tips-gers-will-secure-their-champions-league-spot-220822-746.html">Dutch side that could qualify for the Champions League group stages tonight</a>. </span></p><p><strong></strong></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday August 22 - 11:30</time></div><h2><strong>Antony 1/4 to sign for United</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/antony-ajax-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313042621">Manchester United are odds-on to sign Antony</a> from Ajax before the transfer window closes, as Erik ten Hag tries to strengthen his attack.</p><p>The Dutchman, who managed Antony at the Amsterdam club, wants to bring in the 22-year-old, as Marcus Rashford is struggling for form and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Cristiano Ronaldo's future</a> at United remains uncertain.</p><p>Antony is reportedly pushing for the move but <strong>Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder wants to keep him</strong> and, in pointed remarks about the potential move at the weekend, said that he had already lost enough players this summer. Antony did not play in Ajax's 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend.</p><p>United are expected to unveil <strong>Casemiro</strong>, the midfielder they are signing from Real Madrid, before <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united-v-liverpool-tips-back-reds-to-comfortably-overcome-hapless-hosts-180822-200.html">tonight's home match against Liverpool</a>.</p><p>United have lost both their Premier League matches so far and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201840429">the price of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> available on the home win is indicative of their problems</a>.</p><p><strong></strong></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday August 17 - 16:00</time></div><h2><strong>Aubameyang 6/4 to sign for United</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Manchester United have been backed from 12/1 into <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/pierre-emerick-aubameyang-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.320196303">6/4 to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang</a> </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">this summer.</span></p><p><strong></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/pierre-emerick-aubameyang-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.320196303">Chelsea are the same price</a> with the pair set to battle it out for the Barcelona forward's signature over the coming days.</p><p>All the movement in the betting today, however, has been about United. With <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Cristiano Ronaldo potentially leaving</a> - with Chelsea the favourites to land him - Marcus Rashford out of form and Anthony Martial injured, Erik ten Hag is keen to recruit a proven goalscorer.</p><p>United have problems throughout their squad and will not want to go into the winter with a depleted attack. <strong>Aubameyang is 33</strong> and only moved to Barcelona from Arsenal in February, but he is said to be open to a return to the Premier League.</p><p>He scored <strong>68 Premier League goals for the Gunners</strong> in 113 appearances. At Barca, he has struck 11 in 13 La Liga starts.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday August 17 - 13:00</time></div><h2><strong>United favourites to sign De Jong</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Finally, some good news for Manchester United - they are once again favourites to sign their top summer transfer target <strong>Frenkie de Jong</strong>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">The Red Devils are 5/4 to get their man</a> while Chelsea, who were odds-on last week to sign the midfielder, drifted to 9/4.</p><p><strong></strong>United's abysmal start to the season, losing to Brighton and Brentford, has exposed the problems that run throughout their team. Signing a defensive midfielder is arguably their top priority.</p><p>De Jong played under new United manager <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> at Ajax. The player is involved in a dispute withe Barcelona over unpaid wages. He was said to prefer a move to Chelsea but their interest may have cooled.</p><p>United have two weeks to wrap up a deal for a player who Ten Hag has earmarked as crucial to his plans for overhauling his team.</p><p>United's interest in Juventus' <strong>Adrien Rabiot</strong> appears to be over after the player failed to agree terms with the Premier League club.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Tuesday August 16 - 14:30</time></div><h2><strong>Odds slashed on Ronaldo to Chelsea</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Chelsea were backed in from 14/1 to 3/1 to sign Cristiano Ronaldo</a> amid mounting speculation that the Blues will bid for the wantaway Manchester United striker.</p><p>The 37-year-old wants to leave United for a club in the Champions League.</p><p>Chelsea let Timo Werner move to RB Leipzig last week while Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter on loan earlier this summer.</p><p>Thomas Tuchel is on the look out for a proven goalscorer. There were moments in the <strong>2-2 draw with Tottenham</strong> on Sunday when an out and out striker could have capitalised on chances and won the match for Chelsea.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/pierre-emerick-aubameyang-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.320196303">The west Londoners are 8/15 to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang</a> but, if they sign Ronaldo, the Barcelona man could end up at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/pierre-emerick-aubameyang-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.320196303">United 12/1</a> who are reported to be interested in the 33-year-old.<strong></strong></p><p>The Manchester Evening News reported today that United are in talks to sign <strong>Moussa Dembele</strong> from Lyon.</p><p>The French striker has insisted, however, that he will not move for the sake of it this summer and would only entertain an offer from what he considers to be the right club.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Tuesday August 16 - 11:30</time></div><h2><strong>Ronaldo still wants Utd exit but who wants him?</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Sporting Lisbon</strong> are the club most likely to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as the Portuguese player's representatives try to prise him out of Old Trafford.</p><p><strong>Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United</strong> but the club insist that he is not for sale and there could be a dearth of suitors for the player. This morning, the BBC reported that United could let him leave amid fears he had become a "negative presence" in the squad.</p><p>He will be hoping <strong>Jorge Mendes</strong> can line up a last minute move for his client, the way he did 12 months ago, when Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus for a second spell in Manchester.</p><p>Sporting, where Ronaldo began his senior career, are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">7/2 to sign the 37-year-old</a> before the transfer window closes in just over a fortnight.</p><p><strong></strong>They are in the <strong>Champions League</strong>, unlike United, and with Ronaldo determined to play in Europe's premier competition this season, could be his most likely destination.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Atletico Madrid are 10/1</a> but they cooled on the idea of signing the Real Madrid legend weeks ago.</p><blockquote> <p>Half of all bets on Ronaldo's next club in the last day were on Atletico, while 33% were on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Chelsea 14/1</a>, so some punters still think he could make a surprise move.</p> </blockquote><p>Ronaldo cut a miserable and ineffective figure in <strong>United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday</strong> and refused to clap the travelling fans at full-time.</p><p>Do United really want an unhappy megastar on their hands, as <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> tries to rebuild his battered and bruised team? Ronaldo has one year left on his United contract with the option to extend for a further 12 months.</p><p>He scored 24 goals last season and, if he leaves and United don't sign a striker in this window, they will have a severe lack of firepower.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/antony-ajax-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313042621">United are odds-on to sign Antony from Ajax</a> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jamie-vardy-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.320775277">3/1 to get Jamie Vardy from Leicester</a>.</p><p>Ex-United defender Gary Neville said on Sunday that, if United let Ronaldo go and failed to recruit up front, then he could see them finishing in the bottom half of the table. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199747694">United are <b class="inline_odds" title="30/100"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">30/100</span></b> to finish in the Premier League's top 10</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday August 15 - 14:00</time></div><h2><strong>Vardy potential Ronaldo replacement</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jamie-vardy-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.320775277">Jamie Vardy is 3/1</a> to sign for Manchester United as Erik ten Hag looks for players who can improve his struggling squad.</p><p>With Cristiano Ronaldo looking fed up during and after the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-sack-race-man-utd-erik-ten-hags-odds-slashed-to-be-first-casualty-140822-1057.html">4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday</a>, the Portuguese could yet leave the club before the transfer window ends on 1 September.</p><p>The market makes <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Sporting Lisbon 7/2</a> the most likely destination for Ronaldo who has agitated for a move all summer.</p><p>If Ronaldo leaves United, who already lack firepower, will be desperately short in attack.</p><p>Could Vardy, who won the <strong>Premier League Golden Boot</strong> in 2020, be the answer to their prayers?</p><p>At 35, the Leicester man still looks sharp, but there will be those who say United should be investing in younger talent and developing a long-term transfer strategy.</p><p>Time is running out for <strong>Ten Hag</strong> who has said publicly that United must recruit in the next fortnight.</p><p>With <strong>Marcus Rashford</strong> out of form, and Anthony Martial famous unreliable, a proven English top flight goalscorer could be what they need.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Sunday August 14 - 09:15</time></div><h2><strong>Forest continue to splash the cash</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Nottingham Forest</strong> have secured the signing of Watford's Emmanuel Dennis on a four year deal, costing the newly promoted side around £20m.</p><p><strong>Emmanuel Dennis</strong> impressed in his debut Premier League campaign for Watford having signed from Club Brugge for £3.5m, and now returns back to the top flight with newly promoted <strong>Forest</strong>.</p><p>Former Crystal Palace midfielder <strong>Cheikhou Kouyaté </strong>also completed his medical overnight, becoming signing number 14 as Forest look to rebuild a side which lost plenty of loanees at the end of last campaign.</p><p>Ahead of their clash with West Ham on Sunday afternoon, <strong>Forest </strong>are <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.06</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b> on the Exchange to be <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">relegated back to the Championship</a> in their first season back after a 23 year absence.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday August 12 - 13:30</time></div><h2><strong>Rashford's representatives met PSG</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Is <strong>Manchester United's</strong> angst-ridden summer transfer window about to take an unexpected twist?</p><p>All the talk in recent weeks has been of players coming to the club but <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/marcus-rashford-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298189485">Marcus Rashford is 10/3 to sign for Paris Saint-Germain</a> following reports that his representatives met with the French champions about a deal.</p><p>The United forward has one year, plus the option of a 12-month extension, left on his contract at Old Trafford.</p><p>Last season, he fell out of favour with caretaker manager <strong>Ralf Rangnick</strong> and lost his place in the England squad. Rashford said then that he may have to leave United where he has progressed through the academy.</p><p>However, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/marcus-rashford-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298189485">Rashford is 11/4 to stay at United</a> beyond the current window.</p><p class="ssrcss-1q0x1qg-Paragraph eq5iqo00">United are tryring to bring in players, so <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> should be reluctant to lose a 24-year-old who, for many United fans, is the club's future.</p><p class="ssrcss-1q0x1qg-Paragraph eq5iqo00">They are expected to make signings before the window closes on 1 September and are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/antony-ajax-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313042621">7/20 to sign Antony from Ajax</a>.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford-v-man-utd-tips-eriksen-to-hit-the-target-on-bees-return-110822-1063.html">United travel to Brentford in the Premier League matchday two tomorrow</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday August 11 - 15:30</time></div><h2><strong>Blues odds-on to land ex-Arsenal star</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Premier League exile looks like it will be shortlived.</p><p>The striker, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in February, is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/pierre-emerick-aubameyang-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.320196303">4/5 to sign for Chelsea</a> before the transfer window closes on 1 September.</p><p><strong>Thomas Tuchel</strong> is keen to add firepower to his squad, following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, and has made the 33-year-old a top target.</p><p>Aubameyang excelled under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund before joining the Gunners in 2018.</p><p>At Barca, he has performed well, scoring 11 goals in 17 appearances, including <strong>a brace in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid</strong>.</p><p>The move is not a done deal, however, and <strong>Aubameyang is 5/6 to stay at Camp Nou</strong> beyond the current window.</p><p>Chelsea are also in the driving seat in the race to sign <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">Frenkie de Jong with the Blues 4/11 to sign the Dutchman</a>.</p><p>Manchester United are still hopeful of acquiring him and are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">10/3</a>.</p><p><strong></strong></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday August 10 - 14:30</time></div><h2><strong>Barca favourites to sign Silva</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Bernardo Silva will join Barcelona</strong> before the end of the transfer window, according to the latest odds on Betfair.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/bernardo-silva-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.319999788">The Spanish midfielder is 8/13 to move to Camp Nou</a> amid reports that Barca manager Xavi is determined to sign his countryman.</p><p>City had to deny they had accepted a bid for the 28-year-old after it was claimed that he wanted to join the La Liga side.</p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/bernardo-silva-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.319999788">He is 6/5 to stay at City</a> and, with Barcelona still tackling financial problems, that cannot be ruled out.</p> </blockquote><p>The Spanish club's plans were thrown into turmoil earlier this week after they were prevented from registering new signings for the start of the La Liga season. Club president Joan Laporta insists, however, that the matter will be resolve in time for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200521102">this weekend's first fixture against Rayo Vallecano</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/bernardo-silva-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.319999788">PSG come next in the betting at 33/1</a> so it looks like it's move to Barca or stay at City for Silva.</p><p><strong></strong>The move could become more likely if Barca can free up funds by selling <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">Frenkie de Jong who is 3/10 to join Chelsea and out to 5/1 to sign for Manchester United</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday August 8 - 10:30</time></div><h2><strong>Blues closing in on Dutchman?</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Chelsea are the odds-on favourites to sign Frenkie de Jong</strong> with Manchester United set to miss out on their prime summer transfer target.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">The Blues are 8/11</a> after leapfrogging United in the market. The Red Devils drifted to 3/1 amid reports that their long pursuit of the 25-year-old will end in disappointment.</p><p>The need for reinforcements at Old Trafford was underlined in their <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-results-and-betting-early-advantage-for-man-city-as-liverpool-drop-points-060822-200.html">2-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday</a>.</p><p>Scott McTominay and Fred - a midfield combination that fills United fans with dread - both started the match, as United were outplayed by the Seagulls.</p><p>Reports emerged on Sunday night that United will try to sign <strong>Marko Arnautovic</strong> from Bologna on a short-term deal. The 33-year-old last played in the Premier League for West Ham.</p><p>Cristiano Ronaldo cut a disconsolate figure in the defeat to Brighton. He was ineffective when he came on in the second-half and, although he is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">4/9 to stay at United</a>, is still keen to leave int he current window.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday August 4 - 10:30</time></div><h2><strong>Dutchman could snub Utd for Chelsea</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Frenkie de Jong</strong> would rather move to Chelsea than Manchester United, according to reports after the Blues entered negotiations for the midfielder.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">United are 6/5</a> to sign the 25-year-old, who they have been trying to sign for most of the summer transfer window, and remain committed to getting their man.</p><p>But several reports on Thursday say <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">Chelsea 7/4 are more likely to sign him</a> and have opened talks with Barcelona about a deal.</p><p>Chelsea are prominent in today's transfer rumours with reports saying De Jong is not the only player who could <strong>swap Camp Nou for Stamford Bridge</strong> this month.</p><p>The Blues are also being linked with <strong>Memphis Depay</strong>, who is trying to engineer a move away from Barca on a free transfer, and even ex-Arsenal forward <strong>Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang</strong>.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday August 3 - 12:00</time></div><h2><strong>Flurry of bets on Dutchman to Chelsea</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Betfair took more than 30 bets in two hours on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">Frenkie de Jong signing for Chelsea</a>.</p><p>The flurry of Wednesday morning wagers sparked speculation that the transfer - which is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">7/4</a> - would end weeks of speculation and see Manchester United miss out on their top summer target.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Could the summer's dullest transfer saga have a shock late twist?<br><br>We've taken more than 30 bets in the last 2 hours on Frenkie de Jong joining Chelsea this summer!<br><br>Imagine the Man Utd meltdown...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/42ihRegYnt">pic.twitter.com/42ihRegYnt</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1554769397553692673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 3, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p><strong></strong>With just under a month to go until the transfer window slams shut, <strong>the Blues are being linked with De Jong, Jamie Vardy and others</strong> as Thomas Tuchel tries to strengthen for the new season.</p><p>The 25-year-old midfielder is still <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">6/5 to move to Old Trafford</a> and link up with Ten Hag who managed him at Ajax.</p><p>But United fans are growing anxious and will be disappointed that their team are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200235718">kicking off against Brighton in the Premier League this weekend</a> without reinforcing an area of the side that looks weak.</p><p>The Red Devils are said to be looking at alternatives to De Jong. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/ruben-neves-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.309525627">Wolves' Ruben Neves is 15/8</a>, amid reports that Ten Hag may turn to the £60m-rated Portuguese star, and even Renato Sanches.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday August 1 - 12:30</time></div><h2><strong>Blues plot deal for Dutch midfielder</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Chelsea have entered the race to sign <strong>Frenkie de Jong</strong> and could sign the Dutch midfielder from under Manchester United's noses, according to reports in Spain.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">The Red Devils remain 6/4 favourites but the Blues are 7/2 to land the Barcelona player</a> who has been top of Erik ten Hag's wanted list all summer.</p><p>A potential move to Old Trafford has been on again and off for weeks, with the betting suspended at one point when the deal looked done.</p><p>The market on Betfair was reopened after a hold-up which was linked to outstanding wages that are owed to De Jong by Barca, allegedley.</p><p>It would be coup if <strong>Chelsea</strong> do bring the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge and a major blow for Ten Hag who sees his compatriot as the ideal man to anchor his midfield.</p><p>Barcelona manager <strong>Xavi</strong> said today he did not know if De Jong would be at Camp Nou this season. With exactly one month to go before the transfer window closes, the player's future is far from certain.</p><p><strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>, who has agitated to leave United, is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">4/9 to stay</a> after playing in the club's 1-1 friendly draw with Rayo Vallecano yesterday.</p><p>It was the first time he has played for United in this preseason.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday July 29 - 15:00</time></div><h2><strong>Ronaldo's reps in talks with Sporting</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Sporting Lisbon are 3/1</a> to bring Cristiano Ronaldo home to his first club in a sensational transfer coup, amid reports his reoresentations have spoken to the Portuguese outfit.</p><p>Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United for a team in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199746853">Champions League</a> and, while the move may look like a step down, Sporting will be playing in Europe's premier club competition in 2022/23.</p><p>United will be competing in the Europa League - they are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/2005?action=showOutrights">15/2 favourites</a>.</p><p>Ronaldo, who will be 38 in February, is still <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">4/9 to stay at United</a> but he remains determined to leave and will not be involved in their friendly against Atletico Madrid tomorrow.</p><p>Atleti are out to 15/2 to sign Ronaldo, so time and options are running out for the <span>six-time Ballon d'Or winner.</span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200235718">With just over a week until the Red Devils' opening Premier League match against Brighton</a> on 7 August, the situation needs to be revolved so both parties can move forward.</span></p><p>Moving back to Sporting - the club from whom he joined United in 2003 for his first stint at Old Trafford - could appeal to Ronaldo.</p><p>He is revered in Portugal, would have decent shot at winning domestic trophies their this term - Sporting finished as runners up to Porto last season - and would have the opportunity to add to his <strong>Champions League goal tally</strong>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday July 28 - 12:00</time></div><h2><strong>Ronaldo backed to stay against his wishes</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> has asked Manchester United to released him from his contract but, with the club keen to keep him and no takers, the Portuguese star is odds-on to stay.</p><p><strong></strong>The 37-year-old, who scored 24 goals in 38 appearances last season, is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">2/9 to be at United beyond the current transfer window</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Atletico Madrid 10/3</a> are the only club that looks even vaguely likely to move for him after Chelsea 11/1 and Bayern Munich 12/1 decided they weren't interested.</p><p>Mind you, fans of <span>Atletico recently unveiled a banner in protest against the prospect of signing Real Madrid legend Ronaldo.</span></p><p>United are still pursuing another forward, in Ajax winger <strong>Antony</strong>, and are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/antony-ajax-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313042621">7/20 to get their man</a>.</p><p><span>Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United on Tuesday, but he still wants to leave for a club in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199746853">Champions League</a>. United finished sixth in the Premier League last season so will play in the Europa League in 2022/23. That is not where the six times Ballon d'Or winner wants to play.</span></p><p>He did, however, start training with United this week after <span>missing the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons.</span></p><p><span>The uncertainty around Ronaldo is not what new manager <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> needs as he prepares for a f<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201471009">riendly against Atletico on Saturday</a> and, more importantly, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200235718">the Red Devils' opening Premier League match against Brighton</a> on 7 August.</span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Tuesday July 26 - 11:00</time></div><h2><strong>Ronaldo Returns to Manchester</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522?_gl=1*1yytzeq*_ga*NjcwODE3NTAyLjE2NTY1OTE3MzU.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY1ODgxOTcyNy42Ni4xLjE2NTg4MjgzMDAuNjA."><strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong></a> jetted back to the UK on Monday evening in preperation for showdown talks with <strong>Manchester United</strong> on Tuesday.</p><p>The Red Devils have returned from their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia as preperations are ramped up ahead of their opening <strong>Premier League</strong> game of the season <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-utd-v-brighton/31531594">against Brighton</a> next Sunday.</p><p>Despite <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> adamant he wants to keep the Portuguese star at the club, who has one year left on his contract, he did admit the situation was <strong>"unclear".</strong></p><p>Unfortunately for Ronaldo, there currently does not seem to be any obvious front runner, despite the odds on him joining up with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522?_gl=1*21kxd6*_ga*NjcwODE3NTAyLjE2NTY1OTE3MzU.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY1ODgxOTcyNy42Ni4xLjE2NTg4MjkxMzAuNDY.">Atletico Madrid</a> tumbling to <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b>. The idea<strong> Real Madrid's</strong> same-city-rivals could sign the striker has lead some Atleti fans to protest, though rumours the club are interested seem genuine.</p><p>He's currently <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.53</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b> to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522?_gl=1*21kxd6*_ga*NjcwODE3NTAyLjE2NTY1OTE3MzU.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY1ODgxOTcyNy42Ni4xLjE2NTg4MjkxMzAuNDY.">stay put at Old Trafford</a>, however, and could well train with the club this week should those talks end well.</p><p>If he were to stay, he may need to bide his time to breaking back into the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/to-be-in-the-starting-team-for-man-utd-v-brighton-7th-august-forward/924.317328032">starting XI,</a></strong> with<strong> Anthony Martial</strong> in red hot form in pre-season, netting three times in four games.</p><p>You can now take advantage of<strong> Betfair's</strong> pre-season markets, and <strong>build your own multiples </strong>on prediciting who will start for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/to-be-in-the-starting-team-for-man-utd-v-brighton-7th-august-forward/924.317328032">Manchester United against Brighton on the opening weekend of the Premier League, here.</a></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Sunday July 24 - 09:30</time></div><h2>Atletico backed into 7/4 to sign Ronaldo</h2><p></p><p>Atletico Madrid are now just <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">7/4 in the Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for</a> market after they reportedly made him their number one target after placing <span><strong>Antoine Griezmann</strong> on the transfer market.</span></p><p>The Spanish outfit are said to be extremely keen on signing Ronaldo and would even consider<strong> a one-year loan deal</strong>, something United are rumoured to be happy with as long as the 37-year-old triggers <strong>a one-year extension</strong> to his contract and returns to Old Trafford next season.</p><p>Ronaldo himself has made noises about wanting to leave United this summer in preference for joining a big-name club who are in the <strong>Champions League</strong>. He is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">4/6 to still be a Red Devil</a> come the end of the transfer window.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday July 21 - 10:20</time></div><h2>Lingard to link up with Cooper</h2><p></p><p>After weeks of frustrating talks between <strong>Jesse Lingard</strong> and <strong>West Ham</strong>, <strong>Nottingham Forest</strong> have caught plenty out in the race to sign the England international's signature.<br><br>Having drifted back to 8/11 yesterday, the 29-year-old is now <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jesse-lingard-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.295537058"><strong>as short as 1/6</strong></a> to sign for the newly promoted side and link up with Steve Cooper.<br><br>A move back to London looked the obvious choice for Lingard, but his <strong>high wage demands</strong> has been a stumbling block. However, reports from The Athletic, Telegraph and Mirror have all stated <strong>Forest are willing</strong> to meet his demands and a medical could be within the next 48 hours.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday July 20 - 08:00</time></div><h2>Forest lead race to sign Lingard?</h2><p></p><p>He's probably been favourite at some stage to join most of the Premier League clubs outside of the big six, and now <strong>Jesse Lingard</strong> has been heavily backed to join <strong>Nottm Forest</strong> overnight.</p><p>But that's not where this transfer saga ends.</p><p>As soon as Forest became the odds-on favourites at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jesse-lingard-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.295537058">4/11 in the Jesse Lingard to Sign For</a> market, money came back in for <strong>West Ham</strong> to sign the 29-year-old.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">MARKET MOVE <br><br>Jesse Lingard looks set to join Nottingham Forest this summer!<br><br>What a signing this would be for Steve Cooper's men. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WHUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WHUFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/47PMriP3sL">pic.twitter.com/47PMriP3sL</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1549510967138156544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 19, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Forest quickly drifted out to their current price of <strong>4/6 to sign Lingard</strong> as the Hammers shortened to <strong>11/8</strong> on the back of reports that they've had further talks with the former Manchester United man amid the growing interest from Nottm Forest.</p><p>It looks very likely that Lingard - a free agent after his contract expired at Old Trafford - <strong>will remain a Premier League player</strong> for the coming season with <strong>Everton</strong> next in the betting to sign him at 17/2, though that is the same price as '<strong>Any MLS Club</strong>'.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday July 18 - 14:00</time></div><h2>Ronaldo heading back to Madrid?</h2><p></p><p>The saga rumbles on. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522"><strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong></a> and his transfer business looks set to be the talk of the window throughout this summer. It almost seems like each day there is another twist or move toward a particular club, before either the player himself, the agent, or the team dismiss those reports.</p><p>Over the last 24 hours, however, two clubs have floated to the surface, one so much that Ronaldo himself had to brand the reports as <strong>"fake"</strong>. The Portugese star was backed in by punters from <strong>16/1</strong> to <strong>9/2</strong> to re-join <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Sporting Lisbon</a> - the club in which he started his path to becoming one of the best footballers we have ever seen.</p><blockquote> <p>Ronaldo, however, has said no, and overnight that price moved back out to <strong>10/1</strong>. A return to Portugal seems to be a non-starter. <strong>For now.</strong></p> </blockquote><h2><strong>Madrid legend to cross codes?</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>It hardly even seems plausible. <a href="Ronaldo,%20however,%20has%20said%20no,%20and%20overnight%20that%20price%20moved%20back%20out%20to%2010/1.%20A%20return%20to%20Portugal%20seems%20to%20be%20a%20non-starter.%20For%20now.">Cristiano Ronaldo</a> to move back to Madrid, but this time, to Real's rivals <a href="Ronaldo,%20however,%20has%20said%20no,%20and%20overnight%20that%20price%20moved%20back%20out%20to%2010/1.%20A%20return%20to%20Portugal%20seems%20to%20be%20a%20non-starter.%20For%20now."><strong>Atlético</strong></a>? Well, <strong>Diego Simeone's</strong> men are now the<strong> 4/1</strong> favourites to sign Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">He wouldn't... would he?<br><br>Cristiano Ronaldo backed into 4/1 from 20/1 this morning to join Atletico Madrid this summer... <a href="https://t.co/mEJGtPbLY9">pic.twitter.com/mEJGtPbLY9</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1548944424817811457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 18, 2022</a></blockquote><p>We've had comments from players, managers, agents and reporters and as yet, no-one is really sure where Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing his football in 2022-23. One thing we know for sure, however, is his desire to remain in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228/winner-2022-23/924.309834584"><strong>UEFA Champions League</strong></a>, and he certainly isn't able to do that, at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/man-utd-multiple-trophies-2022-23/924.312208963"><strong>Manchester United</strong></a>.</p><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Saturday July 16 - 09:30</time></div><h2><span>Neymar into 3/1 to join Man City</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span>It would undoubtedly be one of the signings of the summer, and it will <strong>strengthen Man City's hand even further</strong>, so how much we read into Friday's late market move is up to you.</span></p><p><span>But it's a big one, as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/neymar-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313657648">Neymar was backed into 3/1</a> (from 12/1) to join Premier League champions <strong>Manchester City</strong>.</span></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ManCity</a> are the new FAVOURITES to sign Neymar.<br><br><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCFC</a> were 12/1 to sign the Brazilian on 1st July.<br><br>£150 has been staked on the moving happening in the last 90 minutes. <a href="https://t.co/iXPardBxNs">pic.twitter.com/iXPardBxNs</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1547984030670278665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2022</a></blockquote><p><span><br><br><br><br><br><br><br> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </span></p><p><span>The PSG star has often dominated transfer rumours in recent seasons with his club said to be <strong>looking to cash-in on the 30-year-old</strong> despite him signing a new contract last year.</span></p><p><span>However Neymar himself is said to be <strong>happy at PSG</strong> and his main focus is on reaching peak fitness and form for his club and Brazil ahead of the <strong>2022 World Cup</strong> in Qatar.</span></p><p><span>This hasn't stopped the rumours resurfacing however with the Citizens said to be the latest club to be contacted by Neymar's representatives with a possible summer transfer in the offering.</span></p><p><span><strong>Barcelona</strong> can be backed at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/neymar-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313657648">5/1 to sign Neymar</a> before the end of the summer transfer window with <strong>Chelsea</strong> next in the betting at 15/2.</span><span></span></p><p><span></span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday July 14 - 16:30</time></div><h2><span>Zinchenko set to follow Jesus</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/oleksandr-zinchenko-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313043448">Oleksandr Zinchenko is 1/5 to sign for Arsenal</a> this summer amid reports they are working on a deal for the Manchester City defender.</span></p><p><span>The Ukrainian only made 15 league appearances last season and Mikel Arteta thinks he could be the ideal player to bolster the Gunners' defence. </span></p><p><span>Arteta has been after a defender in this window but has accepted that Ajax's <strong>Lisandro Martinez, who the Spaniard was reportedly interested in signing, is likely to join Manchester United</strong> <strong>instead</strong>. </span></p><p><span></span>Zinchenko is only 25 but has won four Premier League titles at City. He is versatile and can play in midfield as well as defence which adds to his appeal for Arteta.</p><p>Arsenal have already signed <strong>Gabriel Jesus</strong> from City this summer and Arteta's links to the Premier League champions, where he was a coach, means he knows the players and contacts within the club.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday July 14 - 10:30</time></div><h2><span>Lingard backed to make US move</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jesse-lingard-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.295537058">Jesse Lingard is 7/4 to sign for an MLS club</a> this summer after reports that DC United manager Wayne Rooney could try to sign his former-team-mate.</span></p><p><span>Rooney knows Lingard from their time at <strong>Manchester United</strong>, and from playing together for England. </span></p><p><span>After the midfielder's contract at Old Trafford expired a few weeks ago, the DC boss could see the signing as a coup.</span></p><p><span><strong>Rooney</strong> spent 18 months playing for DC United and captained the side before joining Derby as a player-coach in January 2020. Now he's back in the US capital and aiming to continue his development in the dugout.</span></p><p><span>Bringing in Lingard could help his team improve their fortunes in the MLS Easter Conference where they are currently bottom.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jesse-lingard-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.295537058">West Ham are the 6/4 favourites</a> to land the free agent but there has been no news of a deal with the east London club. </span></p> </blockquote><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jesse-lingard-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.295537058">Everton 9/2 and Newcastle 8/1</a> could also be interested but the market says a move stateside is more likley following reports that DC United could be in for Lingard. </span></p><p><span>At 29, Lingard may think it's too soon for a move to America, but the chance to link up with Rooney makes it more plausible.</span></p><h2><strong>Napoli defender in London for Chelsea medical</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Thomas Tuchel's bid to strengthen Chelsea's defence for next season received a boost with the news the club have reached an agreement to sign <span><strong>Kalidou Koulibaly</strong> from Napoli.</span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">The Blues are <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b></a> in the Premier League 2022/23 winner outright betting on the Exchange, but the signing of the Senegalese centre-back should make them harder to break down following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger.</span></p><p><span>Tuchel's defensive spending is unlikely to stop there as Chelsea could also complete the signing of <strong>Nathan Ake</strong> from Man City this week. </span></p><p><span>Finally, they are targeting the Paris Saint-Germain centre-back <strong>Presnel Kimpembe</strong>.</span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday July 13 - 13:00</time></div><h2><strong>De Jong's agents tell Barca he wants to stay</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">Frenkie De Jong is 6/4</a> to stay at Barcelona after his agents told the club that he wants to stay at Camp Nou.</p><p>Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made De Jong his top target and the club have been <strong>pursuing the Netherlands star all summer.</strong></p><p>They are still <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">4/11 to sign him</a>, but the latest news coming out of the player's camp should make bettors wary of backing the move.</p><p>United officials were keen to get the deal over the line this week but, following the comments from De Jong's agents, the English club may have to look elsewhere as they try to rebuild their midfield.</p><p>United have been linked with Wolves' <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/ruben-neves-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.309525627">Ruben Neves 15/8</a> and Leciester's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/youri-tielemans-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312273832">Youri Tielemans 3/1</a> as alternatives.</p><h2>PSG snub Ronaldo and he's odds-on to stay at Utd</h2><p></p><p>In other news, <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> reportedly offered his services to Paris Saint-Germain but <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">the deal is only 12/1 to happen</a> because the French champions don't have room for him on their wage bill and United don't wish to sell.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Chelsea 11/4</a> are rated most likely to sign Ronaldo if he moves this summer but he is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">odds-on to stay at Old Trafford</a>.</p><h2>Rice to remain at West Ham for another year</h2><p></p><p>Hammers fans will be happy to see reports today that <strong>Declan Rice</strong> has a gentleman's agreement to stay in east London for another season.</p><p>The England midfielder has been linked with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/declan-rice-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.293256506">Chelsea 15/8 and United 4/1</a>, as his reputation has one of the best in the Premier League has grown in recent seasons.</p><p>Still only 23, but set to play a pivotal role for England at this year's World Cup, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/declan-rice-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.293256506">Rice is 4/11 to stay at West Ham</a> beyond the current transfer window.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Tuesday July 12 - 12:00</time></div><h2><strong>De Jong to United nearing completion?</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The end could be in sight for <strong>Frenkie de Jong's</strong> on-again/off-again move to Manchester United.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">The Dutch midfielder is 4/11 to sign for the Red Devils</a> amid reports that Barcelona are keen to complete the deal and get the cash in the bank.</p><p>That's because they have reportedly agreed to sign <strong>Raphinha</strong> from Leeds United.</p><p>De Jong, who played under <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> at Ajax, has been high on the new United's boss's list of summer transfer targets. The deal had been held up, however, as the player appeared reluctant to move.</p><p>Now reports say it is going to happen this week. It is no certainty, however, and <strong>De Jong remains 6/4 to stay at Camp Nou</strong>.</p><p>Were United to fail in their bid to sign the Dutchman, they could turn their attention to Wolves' <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/ruben-neves-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.309525627">Ruben Neves 15/8</a> or Leicester's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/youri-tielemans-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312273832">Youri Tielemans 3/1</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200972720">United play Liverpool</a> in a friendly in Thailand today.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday July 11 - 13:30</time></div><h2><strong>Portuguese captain Ronaldo odds-on to stay in Manchester</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>On the day that former <strong>Manchester United</strong> star Paul Pogba completed his return to Juventus, <strong>Erik Ten Hag</strong> denied reports that <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522"><strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> was also heading for the exit door.</a></p><p>Portugal's captain and all-time-record goalscorer has not travelled on the club's pre-season tour, prompting suggestions he is trying to <strong>force a move away from Manchester United</strong>. However, personal reasons have been cited for his omission.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Ronaldo is 4/5 to stay put at Old Trafford</a> ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, though rumours of a <strong>secret exchange</strong> between his agent and new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly earlier this month leaves the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522"><strong>Blues at a short 2/1</strong></a> to snatch one of the world's greatest athletes away from their <strong>Big Six rivals.</strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Speaking to the media earlier today, Ten Hag confirmed that he too had read the reports that his star man was looking to leave, though the manager did allay fans' fears of an exit by suggesting they were looking to find success together.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>When asked if Ronaldo wanted to leave, the Dutchman replied: "He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, <strong>he's in our plans and we want to get success together."</strong></p><p>In terms of incomings to the red side of Manchester, a <strong>lack of movement</strong> so far is building unrest amongst the fan base.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Frenkie%20De%20Jong%20956.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Frenkie De Jong 956.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/07/Frenkie%20De%20Jong%20956-thumb-956x538-159868.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Ten Hag again confirmed that whilst Manchester United were indeed looking for "<strong>players in the midfield and also in offence</strong>", he would stop short on commenting on players who are under contract elsewhere.</p><p><strong>Frenkie de Jong's</strong> name is still the one everyone is talking about to reunite with his former Ajax manager, with the Dutch midfielder <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370?_gl=1*y16j4p*_ga*NjcwODE3NTAyLjE2NTY1OTE3MzU.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY1NzUzMzc2NC4yNC4xLjE2NTc1NDExNjguNjA.">8/11 to make the move to Old Trafford</a>, despite Barcelona's stance that he is not for sale</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Sunday 10 July - 14:30</time></div><h2>Antony long odds-on to join United</h2><p></p><p>It's been a relatively quiet weekend on the transfer rumour mill but reports on Sunday suggest that <strong>Manchester United</strong> are close to signing Ajax winger <strong>Antony</strong>, though the Dutch side are holding out for a bigger fee than what United are currently offering.</p><p>The 22-year-old Brazilian is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/antony-ajax-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313042621">1/4 in the Antony to sign</a> for market, with <strong>Tottenham</strong> - also rumoured to be interested in his signature - second favourites at 7/1.</p><p><strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> is desperate to finalise his squad for the coming season as soon as possible but he still has a fight on his hands to persuade <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> to stay at Old Trafford for the next 12 months.</p><p>Ronaldo is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">13/8 to remain a United player</a> come the end of the summer transfer window, though should he leave then <strong>Chelsea</strong> are the 11/10 favourites to sign the 37-year-old, with <strong>Bayern Munich</strong> next best at 10/3.</p><p>Reports this morning also suggest that United are set to be disappointed in their pursuit of <strong>Barcelona midfielder </strong><span><strong>Frenkie de Jong</strong> with the 25-year-old said to have his heart set on remaining at the Spanish giants.</span></p><p><span>De Jong is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">8/11 to join United</a> this summer, while it's 6/4 that he remains at Barcelona.</span></p><p><span></span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday 8 July - 11:30</time></div><h2>De Jong to snub United for Chelsea?</h2><p></p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">market on Frenkie De Jong's future</a> reopened amid reports that Chelsea were trying to rival Manchester United for the Dutch midfielder's signature.</p><p>The market was suspended when it looked like United had reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign the 25-year-old. But the deal is not confirmed and this week Barca president<strong> Joan Laporta</strong> said the club did not want to sell.</p><p>Barca are asking De Jong to take a pay cut and that could be the decisive factor in him moving.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">United are still favourites to sign him at 17/20 but Chelsea are 4/1</a> amid reports in Spain that they are trying to steal him from under their Premier League rivals' noses.</p><p>The Blues may offer <span><strong>Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso</strong> - both of whom are said to be wanted at Camp Nou - plus £51m.</span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday 7 July - 11:00</time></div><h2>Ronaldo to Chelsea is odds-on</h2><p></p><p>For the first time, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Cristiano Ronaldo is odds-on to sign for Chelsea</a> this summer.</p><p>The Manchester United forward, who wants to leave and is yet to report for preseason training, is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">10/11 to move to Stamford Bridge</a>.</p><p>He is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">10/3 to join Bayern Munich</a>.</p><p>Yesterday, the Blues agreed a deal to sign Raheem Sterling, as Thomas Touchel strengthens his attack for the 2022/23 season - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Chelsea are 18.5 in the Premier League winner outright betting</a>.</p><h2>United and Arsenal compete for Tielemans</h2><p></p><p>Manchester United are intereted in signing Leicester's <strong>Youri Tielemans</strong> but the market still thinks the Belgian midfielder is more likely to join Arsenal.</p><p>Tielemans is even odds to join Mikel Arteta's team but <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/youri-tielemans-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312273832">United shortened to 3/1</a> after their interest was reported.</p><p>The Red Devils are set to unveil <strong>Christian Eriksen</strong> as their second signing of the summer, to follow Tyrell Malacia who joined from Feyenord.</p><p>They are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/antony-ajax-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313042621">1/4 to sign Antony from Ajax</a> but so far United's bid is well below the Dutch champions' valuation of the player.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wedesday 6 July - 11:00</time></div><h2>Ronaldo even odds for Chelsea move</h2><p></p><p>The odds on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Cristiano Ronaldo joining Chelsea shortened to evens</a>, meaning the Portuguese star is now rated more likely to leave Manchester United that stay this summer.</p><p><strong>Ronaldo missed United training for a third day</strong> and the noises around the club from fans on social media and pundits make it look increasingly likely that he will not be at Old Trafford next season.</p><p>Captain <strong>Harry Maguire</strong> was said to have liked a post critcising Ronaldo. The England defender clashed with Ronaldo last season over who was the team's leader.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Bayern Munich are 9/2 to sign Ronaldo</a> while yesterday there were rumours of a shock move to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Barcelona 5/1</a> for the Real Madrid legend.</p><blockquote> <p>Chelsea, meanwhile, could lose out in the race to Bayern in the race to sign Matthis de Ligt.</p> </blockquote><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/matthijs-de-ligt-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.315101223">The Juventus defender is 5/4</a> to join the German champions and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/matthijs-de-ligt-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.315101223">13/8 to go to Stamford Bridge</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Tuesday 5 July - 11:00</time></div><h2>Chelsea 2/1 to sign Portuguese star</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Chelsea are the new favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo</a> this summer after his agent Jorge Mendes offered the player to the west London club.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">The Blues are 2/1</a> to bring the Portuguese super star to Stamford Bridge, as manager Thomas Tuchel weighs up the pros and cons of the potential transfer.</p><p><strong>Bayern Munich</strong> are still interested but have drifted to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">4/1</a> in the betting. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Ronaldo is 11/8</a> to stay at United but his failure to return for preseason training yesterday could be interpreted as an ominous sign for the Red Devils.</p><p>Ronaldo scored <strong>24 goals in 38 appearances for United last season</strong> but his presence altered the way the team played and Tuchel may be wary of him having a similar impact on his team.</p><p>He wants to bring in a striker after Romelu Lukaku's loan move to Inter but the German may prefer a younger, more mobile option.</p><p>New Chelsea co-owner <span><strong>Todd Boehly is said to be intrigued</strong> by the possibility of signing Ronaldo but Tuchel will have the final say. </span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday 4 July - 12:30</time></div><h2>Eriksen agrees to join United</h2><p></p><p>Betting was suspended on <strong>Christian Eriksen's</strong> future after it was reported that the Denmark playmaker had agreed to join Manchester United.</p><p>He had been <strong>4/9 to join the Old Trafford club since last week</strong>.</p><p>A deal is said to be in place, with a three year contract for the 30-year-old, who collapsed on the pitch with cardiac arrest at last summer's Euro 2020.</p><p>He will join as a free agent having spent the second-half of last season playing for Brentford, following a remarkable recovery.</p><p>Eriksen would be a <strong>significant signing for United</strong> as Erik ten Hag tries to strengthen his squad this summer.</p><p><strong>Crisitano Ronaldo</strong> had previoulsy cited the club's lack of signings as a reason that he wants to leave in the current transfer window.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday 4 July - 10:30</time></div><h2>Bayern favs to sign Ronaldo as City and Arsenal confirm signings</h2><p></p><p>Cristiano Ronaldo will not join up with the Manchester United squad today after telling the club he <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">wanted to leave this summer</a>.</p><p>The 37-year-old was expected back at training today but United have accepted that he will not report on Monday due to "family reasons".</p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Bayer Munich 9/4 and Chelsea 7/2</a> are the favourites to sign him if he gets to leave Old Trafford in the current window.</span></p><p>Ronaldo wants to leave<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jul/02/cristiano-ronaldo-tells-manchester-united-he-wants-to-leave" data-link-name="in body link"></a><span> after growing frustrated at a lack of summer transfer signings and concluding they cannot win the Premier League.</span></p><p><span>With <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">United <b class="inline_odds" title="47/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">48.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">47/1</span></b> in the Premier League 2022/23 outright winner</a> market, Ronaldo probably has a point.</span></p><p><span>The Portuguese also wants to play in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199746853">Champions League</a> next season and not in the Europa League where United will be completing.</span></p><p><span>But some fans believe that Ronaldo does not really want to leave and claim the request is his way of demanding assurances that he will be the Red Devils' first choice up front under new manager <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong>.</span></p><p><span>Meanwhile, <strong>Tyrell Malacia</strong> is having the second part of his medical with United today. The Netherlands left-back should join from Feyenoord for £12.9m.</span></p><h2>Jesus leaves City for Arsenal as Phillips arrives at Etihad</h2><p></p><p><strong>Gabriel Jesus has signed for Arsenal for £45m</strong> and Kalvin Phillips has joined Manchester City for the same fee.</p><p>The Brazilian forward's move have been mooted for weeks but, while Pep Guardiola had a long-standing interest in <strong>England midfielder</strong> <strong>Phillips</strong> there was no guarantee he would join from Leeds.</p><p>Now the 26-year-old <span>has become Guardiola's third summer signing after the arrivals of <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/oddsonthat-erling-haaland-specials-2022-23/924.307356501">Erling Haaland</a> and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno.</span></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">City are <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> to retain the Premier League</a> for the second successive year next season and they are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199746853"><b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b> to end their quest to win the Champions League</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Sunday 3 July - 09:30</time></div><h2>Ronaldo wants out of Old Trafford - Bayern favs to sign him</h2><p></p><p><strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> threw a huge spanner in the works of Erik ten Hag's plans when it was widely reported on Saturday that he has <strong>requested to leave Manchester United</strong> should an appropriate offer for him arrive this summer.</p><p>Ronaldo - who still has one year of his contract remaining - was United's top goalscorer last season but is said to be worried by the current squad strength and is disappointed not to be playing <strong>Champions League</strong> football this term.</p><p>At 37-year-old Ronaldo believes he still has what it takes to play at the highest level and would love to move to a club in a strong position to <strong>challenge for major European honours</strong>.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/TimesSport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TimesSport</a> are reporting he has asked to leave <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManchesterUnited?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ManchesterUnited</a>, driven by a desire to play in the Champions League.<br><br>Who should snap him up? <a href="https://t.co/66nw5OQkJO">pic.twitter.com/66nw5OQkJO</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1543251033849200640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 2, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>The Betfair Exchange has introduced a '<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.193614146">Will Ronaldo be at Man Utd at the start of the season</a>' market and it's no surprise to see the No option currently trading heavy odds-on at around <b class="inline_odds" title="30/100"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">30/100</span></b> following Saturday's news.</p><p>Should Ronaldo leave United - as the market expects - then a host of clubs are in line to compete for his signature with <strong>Bayern Munich</strong> the current 15/8 favourites in the '<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for</a>' market, ahead of <strong>Chelsea</strong> at 5/1.</p><p>A return to his former club and current Champions League holders <strong>Real Madrid</strong> is available to back at 11/2, while a reunion whith his former boss <strong>Jose Mourinho at Roma</strong> is currently priced at 13/2.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday 1 July - 16:40</time></div><h2>Salah to stay at Anfield in major boost for Reds</h2><p></p><p>Sometimes it's the transfers that don't happen that can be most important in the bigger picture.</p><p>Having seen <strong>Sadio Mane </strong>depart for Bayern Munich, there was a degree of anxiety at Anfield around Mo Salah's future despite <strong>Darwin Nunez</strong> joining from Benfica. In the final year of his contract the Egyptian has umm-ed and ahh-ed over staying at the Merseyside giants.</p><p>Losing a three-time Golden Boot winner would certainly not have been on Jurgen Klopp's summer wishlist.</p><p>So news that Salah has signed a three year contract extension will come as very welcome news to fans and personnel alike.</p><p>Liverpool look like being the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934" target="_blank" rel="noopener">main title rivals to Manchester City</a> once again, and can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b> to add the 2022-23 title to their glittering collection of silverware. City are the <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> favourites. Spurs <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b> and Chelsea <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b> make up the likely top four.</p><p>You can back Salah at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.63</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> to score 25 or more goals in next season's Premier League in one of Betfair's many <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/oddsonthat-featured/924.314748963" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Salah specials</a> for the coming season.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday 1 July - 14:30</time></div><h2>United odds on to sign Eriksen as Brentford drift</h2><p></p><p>Christian Eriksen looks set to join Manchester United after the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/christian-eriksen-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318648">odds on him staying at Brentford drifted to 11/8</a> on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/christian-eriksen-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318648">The Red Devils are 4/6</a> to sign the Danish playermaker who Erik ten Hag would like to add to his squad for the 2022/23 season.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Are we close to a Christian Eriksen final answer?<br><br>Man Utd are 4/6 to sign the Dane with Brentford drifting to 11/8 to be his next club <a href="https://t.co/Nihoq06n1H">pic.twitter.com/Nihoq06n1H</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1542853275019579398?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>A return to Tottenham appears to be off the table at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/christian-eriksen-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318648">12/1</a> and Newcastle are 5/1.</p><p>So is Eriksen heading to United? It had looked like he would stay at Brentford, where he played on loan for the second-half of last season, as he wanted to continue living in London.</p><p>At 30, however, the <strong>free agent</strong> still has plenty of football to play at the top level and United are said to have offered him a two-year deal worth £150,000 per week.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday 1 July - 12:00</time></div><h2>Odds tumble on Lingard to Everton</h2><p></p><p>The odds on Jesse Lingard joining Everton this summer <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jesse-lingard-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.295537058">shortened from 20/1 to 9/4 on Friday morning</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jesse-lingard-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.295537058">West Ham remain the 6/4 favourites</a> to sign the Manchester United midfielder who enjoyed a successful spell on loan with the Hammers in 2021.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Everton fans - Would you be happy with Jesse Lingard?<br><br>20/1 an hour ago, he's now 9/4 to move to Goodison this summer<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WHUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WHUFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/OnRUdPLFrU">pic.twitter.com/OnRUdPLFrU</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1542821911264219136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Newcastle are also interested and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jesse-lingard-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.295537058">Lingard is 7/4</a> to swap the north west for the north east in the current window.</p><p>But the move in the market on Everton landing the 29-year-old is significant. The Toffees have sold <strong>Richarlison to Tottenham for £60m</strong>, freeing up funds and squad space.</p><p>Lingard is a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at United where he has struggled for game time.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday 30 June - 15:30</time></div><h2>Sterling to swap City for Chelsea</h2><p></p><p>The betting has been suspended on <strong>Raheem Sterling joining Chelsea</strong> as the Manchester City forward looks set to move to the west London club.</p><p>Sterling, who joined City in 2015, was heavily backed <span>into to 1/14 </span>sign for Chelsea before the market was suspended.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr"><br><br>Raheem Sterling is leaving Man City for Chelsea <br><br>95% of bets on this market have been backing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFC</a> as Sterling's next club<br><br>He'll depart after 131 goals in 339 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCFC</a> matches <a href="https://t.co/jlwgw2yNZU">pic.twitter.com/jlwgw2yNZU</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1542506250063073282?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 30, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Chelsea have been linked with several forwards in this transfer window, as reported below, but Sterling should be a strong addition to a squad that will aim to improve on last season's third-place Premier League finish.</p><p>He will leave City with four Premier League title winner medals.</p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Man City remain the <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b></a> favourites to win the Premier League title next season, while <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Chelsea are 17.5</a>.</span></p><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday 30 June - 12:00</time></div><h2>Blues battle Barca for Brazilians</h2><p></p><p>The market cannot split Barcelona and Chelsea in the <strong>race to sign Raphina</strong> from Leeds.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raphinha-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.307254760">Both clubs are 17/20 to sign the Brazilian</a> this summer as he weighs up a move from Leeds.</p><p>He looks certain to leave Elland Road this summer and, with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raphinha-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.307254760">Arsenal out to 14/1</a> as a potential destination, it's a straight choice between Camp Nou and Stamford Bridge.</p><p>And he's not the only Samba boy the two clubs are rumoured to be competing for this summer.</p><p><span>Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly is, according to the Guardian, looking to make a big statement signing this summer and <strong>Neymar could be just the man</strong>. </span></p><p><span>It's claimed the maestro is no longer needed at Paris Saint-Germain and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/neymar-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313657648">Chelsea 4/1 and Barcelona 5/1 could both be interested</a>. Neymar's compatriot Thiago Silva is said to be trying to persuade his friend to join him in west London.</span></p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 29 June - 15:00</time></div><h2>Spurs set to pip Chelsea to Brazilian</h2><p></p><p>The ending to one of the sagas of the transfer window so far could be in sight.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/richarlison-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.310530460">Tottenham are 2/9 to sign Richarlison</a> amid reports that the north London club are close to agreeing a deal with Everton for the player.</p><p><strong>Antonio Conte</strong> wants to add the Brazilian to his attack as Spurs try to build on their impressive second half of last season which saw them finish fourth.</p><p>The Telegraph is reporting that <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/richarlison-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.310530460">Richarlison favours a move to Tottenham over Chelsea 10/3</a>.</p><p class="">Harry Kane<span> </span>and Son Heung-min have been superb recently but <strong>Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura are both set to leave</strong> the club this summer, so the arrival of Richarlison would be a significant addition to the frontline.</p><p class="">Everton value Richarlison at around £50m and Toffees manager Frank Lampard may ask his club to try to get <strong>Harry Winks</strong> to Goodison Park as part of the deal.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 29 June - 10:30</time></div><h2>Wales legend odds-on to join Cardiff</h2><p></p><p>Aaron Ramsey could be on his way back to Cardiff for a third spell after he <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/aaron-ramsey-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313351636">shortened to 1/2 to join the Bluebirds</a>.</p><p>He has spent the last six months on loan at <strong>Rangers</strong> from Juventus. The Welshman endured a miserable, injury-disrupted spell in Glasgow which culminated in him missing the decisive penalty in the Europa League final.</p><p>Prior to that he fell out of favour at <strong>Juventus</strong> and the Italian giants are prepared to pay off the final year of his contract and make him a free agent.</p><p>At <strong>31</strong>, he still has plenty of football to play and he will be an important figure for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar this year.</p><p>He had looked likely to join <span>Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk but the move collapsed Cardiff are now odds-on favourites.</span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/aaron-ramsey-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313351636">Rangers are 11/2</a>, with a move to the <strong>MLS</strong>, where he would follow in the footsteps of international teammate Gareth Bale, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/aaron-ramsey-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313351636">6/1 and any Turkish club 7/1</a>.</span></p><p><span>The market is clear about what it thinks: Ramsey is heading home to Wales.</span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Tuesday 28 June - 10:30</time></div><h2>Sterling backed for Chelsea move</h2><p></p><p><strong>Raheem Sterling is heading to Chelsea</strong>, according to the Betfair odds, after the west London club made contact with Manchester City about his availability.</p><blockquote> <p>The England forward is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raheem-sterling-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318233">1/7 to sign for Thomas Tuchel's team</a> amid reports that the deal could happen this week.</p> </blockquote><p>Sterling wants more game time ahead of <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106">England's World Cup campaign</a> in Qatar and is concerned by his dwindling opportunities at City.</p><p>Tuchel, meanwhile, wants to strengthen his attack as <strong>Romelu Lukaku</strong> prepares to rejoin Inter on loan.</p><p>The Blues are also being linked with <strong>Richarlison</strong> today. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/richarlison-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.310530460">He is 5/2 to sign for Chelsea while Tottenham are even odds to land the Brazilian from Everton</a>.</p><p><strong>Gabriel Jesus</strong>, meanwhile, is to have a medical at Arsenal today as he makes the move from City to the Gunners.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday 27 June - 15:30</time></div><h2>Ronaldo to join German champs?</h2><p></p><p>The odds on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Cristiano Ronaldo joining Bayern Munich this summer shortened from 6/1 to 3/1</a> amid reports that the striker wants to leave Manchester United.</p><p>At the weekend, it was said Ronaldo could move to Chelsea but <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">the Blues are out to 14/1 to sign the Portuguese</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Real Madrid 6/1</a>, where Ronaldo played from 2009 to 2018, are now the second favourites to bring him back to the Bernabeu in a sensational deal.</p><p>Bayern have brought in Sadio Mane but, with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/robert-lewandowski-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.308221403">Robert Lewandowski odds-on to leave for Barcelona</a>, the Bundesliga champions could need a player to lead the line next term.</p><p>Last season was a success on a personal level for Ronaldo, who scored <strong>24 goals</strong> for his club, but United's sixth-place finish and exit from cup competitions was disappointing.</p><p>He could thrive in Germany and, at the very least have a good chance of winning domestic medals, as well as adding another of European football's giants to his CV.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday 27 June - 09:30</time></div><h2>De Jong to be United's first summer signing</h2><p></p><p>Betting was suspended on <strong>Frenkie de Jong</strong> signing for Manchester United this summer amid rumours that the Dutchman is on the verge of joining the Old Trafford club.</p><p><strong>Erik Ten Hag</strong>, who managed De Jong a Ajax, wants to rebuild United's midfield around the Netherlands star.</p><p>United have had one bid turned down by Barcelona but a deal is said to be close and <strong>Betfair have suspended the market</strong> on the move happening in the current window.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Manchester United were punted into 1/9 to sign Frenkie de Jong.<br><br>... We have now SUSPENDED betting on the move happening this summer.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManUnited?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ManUnited</a> <a href="https://t.co/P2HA9HA39c">pic.twitter.com/P2HA9HA39c</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1541068614371053572?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 26, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p><strong>Jesse Lingard</strong>, meanwhile, is set to leave United on a free transfer and is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jesse-lingard-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.295537058">1/3 to join West Ham</a> where he played on loan in 2021.</p><p>Newcastle are also interested in the midfielder and he is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jesse-lingard-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.295537058">5/2 to move to St James' Park</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Sunday 26 June - 11:00</time></div><h2>Ronaldo backed for Old Trafford departure</h2><p></p><p><strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> has today been backed into 5/1 (from 14/1) to join <strong>Chelsea</strong> before the end of the summer transfer window (3 September 2022).</p><p>Blues co-owner and chairman <strong>Todd Boehly</strong> is reported to have met with Ronaldo's agent <strong>Jorge Mendes</strong> last week where a potential transfer was discussed.</p><p>Ronaldo's love for <strong>Manchester United</strong> is not in question, though it is rumoured that he has a few concerns ahead of the new season, mostly to do with the strength of the playing squad.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Ronaldo to Chelsea?<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a> legend has been backed into 5/1 from 14/1 to join <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFC</a> this summer in the past 24 hours. <a href="https://t.co/mLdPW5Q127">pic.twitter.com/mLdPW5Q127</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1540987540731305984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 26, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Should Ronaldo leave Old Trafford then it is <strong>Bayern Munich</strong> who are the 4/1 favourites in the '<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for</a>' market, ahead of Chelsea (5/1), PSG (7/1) and Real Madrid (15/2).</p><p>In other major transfer news, Brazil international star <strong>Raphinha</strong> has been backed into <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raphinha-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.307254760">8/15 to join Arsenal</a> as he departure from Leeds moves ever closer.</p><p>The 25-year-old is also attracting interest from <strong>Barcelona</strong> (7/2), <strong>Tottenham</strong> (5/1) and <strong>Chelsea</strong> (7/1) but it appears the Gunners are in the strongest position as they are the only club willing to get close to Leeds' <strong>£65m valuation</strong> of their star man.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday 24 June - 12:00</time></div><h2>Chelsea to rival Barca for Bayern striker?</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/robert-lewandowski-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.308221403">Barcelona are odds-on to sign Robert Lewandowski</a> after making a bid of around £34m for the Bayern Munich striker.</p><p>But Chelsea are also interested and, at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/robert-lewandowski-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.308221403">10/3 to land the Polish goalmachine</a>, are not out of the race.</p><p>Blues boss <strong>Thomas Tuchel</strong> wants to sign a striker this summer as Romelu Lukaku is rejoining Inter on loan.</p><p>Lewandowski is 33 but remains one of the most potent forwards in world football. He is agitating to leave Bayern, who have signed <strong>Sadio Mane</strong>, although the German champions say he must see out the final year of his contract.</p><p>The club could cash in now instead of losing him for nothing next summer. Barcelona is his desired destination but <strong>Chelsea</strong> may also appeal to him if the Blues lodge a successful bid.</p><h2>Bayern plotting Ron raid?</h2><p></p><p>There are also rumours today that, were they to sell Lewandowski, Bayern could make a move for <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>.</p><p>As reported below, the Portuguese talisman is growing concerned about the lack of signings at Manchester United and could leave this summer.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">Bayern are 6/1</a> to sign him in the current window but <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/cristiano-ronaldo-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298484522">PSG and Sporting Lisbon are both 11/2</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 22 June - 16:00</time></div><h2>Newcastle 3/1 to sign Eriksen</h2><p></p><p>Newcastle are vying with Manchester United to sign <strong>Christian Eriksen</strong>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/christian-eriksen-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318648">The Red Devils 6/4</a> are the favourites to land the Danish international but the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/christian-eriksen-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318648">Magpies have shortened to 3/1</a>.</p><p><strong>Erik Ten Hag</strong> wants to add Eriksen, who is available on a free transfer after his stint at Brentford, to his squad.</p><p>Where he would fit in at United, however, is not clear, as <strong>Bruno Fernandes</strong> plays in a similar playmaker role.</p><p>Eriksen may get more game time at <strong>Newcastle</strong> and that could help Eddie Howe persuade him to make the move to St James' Park.</p><p>Tottenham, where Eriksen played from 2013 to 2020, could still be interested in bringing him back to north London.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">He is 7/2 to sign for Spurs and the same price to stay at Brentford</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday 23 June - 10:30</time></div><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raphinha-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.307254760">Arsenal are 5/4 to sign Raphinha</a> as they prepare an improved bid for the Leeds winger.</p><p>The Gunners had an initial offer turned down this week but they are due to go back with another, perhaps as soon as today.</p><p><strong>Barcelona</strong> had been the favourities to sign the Brazilian and they are still in the race at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raphinha-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.307254760">4/1</a>.</p><p>According to reports, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raphinha-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.307254760">Chelsea 6/1 and Tottenham 12/1</a>, remain interested.</p><p>But <strong>Mikel Arteta</strong> is determined to bring him to north London and the player is said to be open to the move, as he tries to secure a big move ahead of this winter's World Cup.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 22 June - 12:00</time></div><h2>Ronaldo losing patience with United?</h2><p></p><p>Cristiano Ronaldo is growing concerned by Manchester United's slow start to the transfer window and may leave if players aren't signed soon, according to a report in today's Mirror.</p><p>The Red Devils legend has another year left on his contract at Old Trafford but he wants the club to demonstrate its ambition. <strong>Ronaldo came to United to win trophies</strong> and was disappointed by last season when the club finished sixth in the Premier League.</p><blockquote> <p>If he does leave then <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550?modules=matchupdates%401295&lastId=1325">Sporting Lisbon are the favourites to sign the 37-year-old at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></a>.</p> </blockquote><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550?modules=matchupdates%401295&lastId=1325">Paris Saint-Germain <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b></a> come next in the betting on Ronaldo's next club while a return to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550?modules=matchupdates%401295&lastId=1325">Real Madrid is <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b></a>.</p><p>United are trying to sign <strong>Frenkie De Jong</strong> from Barcelona but, even though they are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">2/9 to get their man</a>, the Red Devils offer has so far fallen short of the Spaniards' asking price.</p><p>The Ajax winger <strong>Antony</strong>, meanwhile, is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/antony-ajax-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313042621">1/4</a> and could become Erik ten Hag's first signing as United manager.</p><p>That's the kind of deal Ronaldo would like to see United complete sooner rather than later this summer.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Tuesday 21 June - 10:30</time></div><h2>Odds shorten on Lingard signing for Brighton</h2><p></p><p>The odds on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/jesse-lingard-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.295537058">Jesse Lingard joining Brighton shortened from 16/1 to 9/2</a> overnight as the Seagulls emerged as contenders for the Manchester United's player's signature.</p><p>West Ham 5/4<span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;">, where he excelled on loan in 2021, are still the favourites to sign him in the summer transfer window and </span>Newcastle 10/3<span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;"> are interested too.</span></p><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;">The Magpies have the money to keep Lingard on the kind of wages he was earning at United and he could give their attack plenty of energy next season.</span></p><p>But <strong>Graham Potter's side</strong>, who finished ninth last season, are going places and their attractive style of football could draw Lingard to the south coast.</p><p>He wants to secure a move that will see him play plenty of first team football from the start of the season and boost his outside chances of making the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/to-start-for-england-against-iran-21st-november-2022-midfielders/924.312371933">England World Cup squad</a>.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday 20 June - 11:30</time></div><h2>Antony odds-on for United move</h2><p></p><p>The Ajax winger Antony is 8/15 to sign for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, as new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag seeks his first signing.</p><p>The Brazilian played under Ten Hag for the Dutch champions last season an, according to the odds, is in line join his rebuild at Old Trafford this summer.</p><p>Tottenham may also be interested, however, and have the advantage of being able to offer the 22-year-old Champions League football.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/antony-ajax-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.313042621">Antony is 5/1</a> to sign for Antonio Conte's team.</p><p>Former-Ajax midfielder <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">Frenkie De Jong is 2/9</a>, meanwhile, to be reunited with Ten Hag in Manchester.</p><p>United have had one bid rejected by Barcelona but the English club could return with another one this week as Ten Hag prioritises recruitment in the centre of midfield.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Sunday 19 June - 14:00</time></div><h2><time> </time></h2><h2>Sterling goes odds-on to join Blues</h2><p></p><p><strong>Raheem Sterling</strong> is the most high profile player this Sunday to be linked with a transfer move this summer, the Man City striker being <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raheem-sterling-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318233">backed into 4/6 from 9/4 to join Chelsea</a>.</p><p>Initially backed into 17/20 this morning, <strong>Sterling was clipped further</strong> after more money came for the 27-year-old to make the move from Manchester to London.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Not sure if Raheem Sterling is a <a href="https://twitter.com/OfficialSteps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OfficialSteps</a> fan, but he's been backed to go a deeper shade of blue.<br><br>Chelsea are odds-on from 9/4 to sign the Englishman this summer.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChelseaFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChelseaFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/Fbyr923Ph9">pic.twitter.com/Fbyr923Ph9</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1538485084956807169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 19, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Chelsea boss <strong>Thomas Tuchel</strong> is thought to be a big admirer of Sterling and views the England international as the ideal striker to fit his playing style should <strong>Romelu Lukaku</strong> return to Inter Milan.</p><p>Sterling has just one year left on his contract so it's likely that City will be <strong>willing to cash in on him this summer</strong> with a fee of around £40m rumoured to be the amount to make the switch possible.</p><p>Chelsea are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2022-23/924.308471284">16/1 fourth favourites to win this season's Premier League</a> behind City at 4/7, Liverpool at 12/5, and Tottenham at 14/1.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday 17 June - 15:30</time></div><h2>Mane to join Bayern for £35.1m</h2><p></p><p>Liverpool have agreed to sell <strong>Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for £35.1m</strong> after the striker expressed his desire to join the German champions.</p><p>The move has looked likely for a couple of weeks, and <strong>Betfair suspended the betting</strong> more than 10 days ago, but now it has been confirmed.</p><p><span>The 30-year-old joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 and was approaching the final year of his contract.</span></p><p>After six years at Anfield, during which he <strong>won the Premier League and the Champions League</strong>, Mane will become a Bayern player if he agrees personal terms with the club.</p><p>Liverpool have wasted no time in strengthening their attack, with <strong>Darwin Nunez</strong> joining for £85m.</p><blockquote> <p>Betfair have opened a range of specials markets about the Uruguayan hitman, making him 6/4 to score <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/oddsonthat-darwin-nunez-liverpool-specials/924.312267004">20 or more Premier League goals in 2022/23</a>.</p> </blockquote><p>Another nice one is Nunez to outscore Man City's new striker Erling Haaland. It's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/oddsonthat-darwin-nunez-liverpool-specials/924.312267004">13/8</a> the ex-Benfica man wins that one.</p><p><time> </time></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday 17 June - 13:00</time></div><h2>Gunners join Raph race</h2><p></p><p><strong>Arsenal could challenge Barcelona for the signature of Raphinha</strong> who is set to leave Leeds in the summer transfer window.</p><p>The Catalan giants have been linked with Raphinha for months and are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raphinha-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.307254760">15/8 to bring him to Camp Nou</a>.</p><p>But Mikel Arteta, who is looking to strengthen his squad this summer, could try to bring him to north London.</p><blockquote> <p>Arsenal are 4/1 to sign Raphinha and are, according to the betting, Barca's chief rivals.</p> </blockquote><p>But <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raphinha-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.307254760">Tottenham aren't far behind at 9/2</a> and, unlike their neighbours, Spurs can offer Raphinha Champions League football in 2022/23.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Betfair ambassador Rivaldo</a> has urged his compatriot to make the move to a big club this summer so that he can give himself the best chance to feature for Brazil at this autumn's World Cup.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106">Brazil are the favourites to win Qatar 2022</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday 16 June - 16:00</time></div><h2>Duo both odds on to sign for Arsenal</h2><p></p><p><strong>Arsenal are odds on to sign Gabriel Jesus</strong> from Manchester City and Youri Tielemans from Leicester, according to reports this afternoon.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/gabriel-jesus-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274099">Jesus is 8/15 to move to the Emirates</a> as Mikel Arteta makes the Brazilian his top summer pririoty.</p><p>The forward, who is keen to be part of the Brazil squad for the World Cup in Qatar, is looking for a move following the arrival at City of Erling Haaland.</p><p>Belgium midfielder <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/youri-tielemans-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312273832">Tielemans, meanwhile, is 8/11</a> to be turning out for the Gunners next season.</p><p>He has impressed in two seasons at Leicester and scored the club's winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup final.</p><p><strong>Arteta wants to get both players in early</strong> so that they can have a full pre-season with Arsenal.</p><p>Next season should be a big one for the north Londoners who, despite appeaaring to make progress in 2021/22, <strong>missed out on Champions League football</strong> due to a late season collapse which saw Tottenham take advantage.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 15 June - 14:00</time></div><p>Add live blog content here</p><h2>Betting suspended on Kalvin Phillips to City</h2><p></p><p>Betting has been suspended on <strong>Kalvin Phillips joining Manchester City</strong> from Leeds United.</p><p>The defensive midfielder endured an injury-interrupted season, and was hardly at his best in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/next-england-manager-betting-potter-favourite-to-replace-southgate-after-hungary-hammering-150622-204.html">England's 4-0 mauling against Hungary last night.</a></p><p>But <strong>Pep Guardiola</strong> thinks Phillips can add steel to the champions midfield, after veteran Fernandino's departure.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Betting Suspended<br><br>Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City this summer<br><br>The Fernandinho replacement looks to have been found...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LUFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/kpzpGQUZqt">pic.twitter.com/kpzpGQUZqt</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1537065565029908481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>He was excellent for England at last summer's <strong>Euro 2020</strong> championships and proved he could perform on the biggest stages.</p><p><strong>Manchester United</strong> were rumoured to be interested but it is always difficult for a player to move to Old Trafford from Elland Road.</p><p>The lure of joining the Premier League champions, and a City team that will once again target Champions League glory next season, must be strong for Phillips.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Tuesday 14 June - 15:36</time></div><h2>Eriksen to Old Trafford?</h2><p>Might <strong>Christian Eriksen</strong> join de Jong at Old Trafford this summer? The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported a United offer for the Danish playmaker and the Red Devils have gone favourites to sign the former Spurs man.</p><p>It is now<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/christian-eriksen-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318648" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> United at 6/5 who head the betting</a> over Tottenham at 6/4.</p><p>Spurs, who are reported to have agreed a fee for Brighton's box-to-box midfielder <strong>Yves Bissouma</strong>, have been in pole position to sign Eriksen following his hugely successful stint at Brentford last season.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">The <a href="https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@David_Ornstein</a> factor.<br><br>Just minutes after he reports Man Utd have made an offer to free agent Christian Eriksen...<br><br>You've backed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a> into 6/5 to sign the Dane this summer <a href="https://t.co/zUyx6DBVrW">pic.twitter.com/zUyx6DBVrW</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1536713068041883649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 14, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Tuesday 14 June - 14:00</time></div><h2>Odds on United getting Frenkie are not so Jong</h2><p></p><p>Barcelona midfielder <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/frenkie-de-jong-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.312274370">Frenkie De Jong is 2/9 to sign for Manchester United</a> in the summer transfer window.</p><p><strong>Erik Ten Hag</strong> has made the 25-year-old, who he managed at Ajax, his top target as United embark on a summer of rebuilding.</p><p>Barca manager Xavi would like to keep the Dutchman at Camp Nou but United, who have already had a 70m euro bid rejected, are determined to get their man.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Sunday 12 June - 08:30</time></div><h2>Spurs in advance talks to sign £51m Richarlison</h2><p></p><p>Tottenham have been backed in from 14/1 on Saturday morning to just 2/9 in the '<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/richarlison-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.310530460">Richarlison to sign for</a>' market on the Betfair Sportsbook.</p><p>With <strong>Everton</strong> surviving a relegation battle last season they're set to loose their star man who is desperate to play Champions League football ahead of this year's <strong>World Cup</strong> having broken into the <strong>Brazilian national team</strong>.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">MARKET MOVE <br><br>Richarlison to Tottenham? <br><br>The Everton striker was 14/1 to join Spurs just 20 minutes ago....<br><br>He's now into 2/9! Money just keeps coming for this summer sale<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COYS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COYS</a> <a href="https://t.co/kD7u8xPLwC">pic.twitter.com/kD7u8xPLwC</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1535604648991723525?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 11, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>A fee of around <strong>£51m</strong> is rumoured to be the figure that the Toffees are holding out for, though it has been reported that Tottenham are in <strong>advance talks</strong> with the Merseyside club and have now jumped ahead of the likes of Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal and Chelsea for the 25-year-old's signature.</p><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Tottenham, who earlier in the week agreed a <strong>£20m fee with Middlesbrough</strong> for the highly-promising wing back <strong>Djed Spence</strong>, are now trading as the <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b> third favourites <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">to win the Premier League</a> on the Betfair Exchange.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday 10 June - 13:30</time></div><h2>Kane more likely to join Liverpool than Bayern</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/harry-kane-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.293258789">Harry Kane is 14/1 to sign for Bayern Munich this summer</a> after the German champions made an enquiry about the England captain.</p><blockquote>Bayern could be need a new striker, if Robert Lewandowski leaves the club, but the market says Kane is more likely to join <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/harry-kane-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.293258789">Liverpool 5/1, Manchester United 15/2, PSG 9/1 or Real Madrid 11/1</a>.</blockquote><p>Chelsea are the same price as Bayern to land Kane this summer and it would be an enormous surprise to see him swap north for west London.</p><p>The German club are expected to sign <strong>Sadio Mane</strong> as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/robert-lewandowski-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.308221403">Lewandowski continues to push for a move to Barcelona</a>. But even if the Polish striker goes - he is 1/3 to join Barca - it is thought unlikely that Bayern would have the kind of money Daniel Levy would demand for his prize asset.</p><p>Last summer, the Spurs chairman told Man City they would have to pay upwards of £150m to secure Kane's services. He has two years left on his contract and there have been reports that <strong>Tottenham have offered him a new deal</strong>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday 10 June - 10:30</time></div><h2>Window open as odds shorten on Bale to Cardiff</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/gareth-bale-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.300780827">The odds-on Gareth Bale signing for Cardiff</a> shortened as bettors backed the Wales talisman to make the move when his deal at Real Madrid expires this summer.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Wed, 4pm: Gareth Bale 2/1 to join Cardiff<br>Thur, 4pm: Gareth Bale 4/11 to join Cardiff <br><br>You've been consistently backing Bale's shock move to the Championship in the last 24 hours <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CardiffCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CardiffCity</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bluebirds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bluebirds</a> <a href="https://t.co/RbNu6qBT6x">pic.twitter.com/RbNu6qBT6x</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1534917347647328256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 9, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Bale needs to find a club, as his contract at the Bernabeu will not be renewed, and he needs to gain match fitness in time for Wales trip to the World Cup in November and December. He was a key part of their successful qualifying campaign but played only intermittently for the Spanish champions this season.</p><p>Earlier this week, the president of Getafe claimed Bale could play for them next season. The club are based in Madrid so the 32-year-old would not need to uproot his family. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/gareth-bale-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.300780827">Getafe are next in the betting at 7/2</a>, but there's no doubt that bettors think he's heading to Cardiff.</p><h2>Chelsea favourites to sign Sterling</h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raheem-sterling-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318233">Chelsea lead the race to sign Raheem Sterling</a>, according to the betting, as reports circulate that the England forward will swap Man City for Stamford Bridge.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Raheem Sterling is reportedly open to the idea of joining Chelsea this summer, with Man City keen to avoid losing him for free when his contract ends in 2023<br><br>He's 9/4 to join Chelsea before Sept 2022<br><br>Would he be making the right decision amid Haaland's arrival at City? <a href="https://t.co/JD7yImF9oT">pic.twitter.com/JD7yImF9oT</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1534890574515421186?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 9, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Sterling wants game time and is concerned that his opportunities will be limited now that <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> has agreed to join the Premier League champions. The 27-year-old's contract expires next summer and City want to avoid losing him for nothing.</p><p>He's not the only City forward on Chelsea's radar this summer, as they are also interested in <strong>Gabriel Jesus</strong>, who is also worried that Haaland's arrival will push him down the pecking order.</p><p>Chelsea have told <strong>Romelu Lukaku</strong> that he can rejoin Inter on loan, if the clubs can reach a satisfying finanical agreement.</p><h2>Spurs odds-on to re-sign Eriksen but United also interested</h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/christian-eriksen-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318648">Tottenham are 10/11 to re-sign Christian Eriksen this summer but they could face competition from Manchester United 13/2</a>, according to the betting.</p><p>The 30-year-old enjoyed a fine half-a-season on loan at <strong>Brentford</strong>, as he returned to football following his cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.</p><p>He is available as a free agent this summer and, after being released by Inter, the Premier League looks his most likely destination.</p><p><strong>Newcastle 15/2</strong> are also thought to be considering a move for the Denmark international but he knows Tottenham, having played for them from 2013-20, and worked under their manager Antonio Conte at Inter.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday 9 June - 10:30</time></div><h2>Villa eye available Oxlade-Chamberlain</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318463">Aston Villa are the favourites to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain</a> following reports that Liverpool are willing to cut their losses on the midfielder before his contract expires next year.</p><p>Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Reds for <strong>£35m in 2017</strong> but, although he has accumulated Premier League and Champions League winners' medals during his time at Anfield, the last few years have been blighted by injury.</p><p>But Steve Gerrard is an admirer of the versatile 28-year-old, who can play on either flank or in the centre of midfield, and may be tempted to try to sign him.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Aston Villa are the 7/2 favourites to snap up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer<br><br>He arrived on Merseyside from Arsenal for £35million in 2017 but has spent a large majority of his Liverpool career injured...<br><br>A fair cash-in from Liverpool?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AVFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AVFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/iexFijA2FJ">pic.twitter.com/iexFijA2FJ</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1534662561244794880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 8, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318463">Manchester United 4/1</a> may also be interested, according to the betting, as they undergo a rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag. Transfers between Liverpool and Manchester United are rare, however, and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318463">West Ham 7/1</a> may be a better bet. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318463">Southampton 9/1</a> would see the England international's signing as a coup and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311318463">Newcastle 11/1</a> certainly have funds to make offer the Reds would find acceptable.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 8 June - 10:30</time></div><h2>Benfica's Nunez Liverpool bound?</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/darwin-nunez-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311529668">Darwin Nunez is currently 8/15 to sign for Liverpool</a> after reports suggest the FA Cup holders are willing to <strong>smash their transfer record</strong> in order to land the Uruguyuan.</p><p>With <strong>Sadio Mane</strong> expected to leave Anfield this summer to link up with Bayern Munich, Liverpool are hoping to secure the signature of Benfica's 22-year-old striker.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Liverpool are odds on to smash their transfer record for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez<br><br>Manchester United are out to 5/2 to sign the Uruguayan. <br><br>Which club would you join if you were Nunez? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LFC</a> or <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a>?</p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1534466287333740545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 8, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>It is understood the transfer would need to be in the region of <strong>£85 million</strong> in order for Klopp to bring him in, but the market currently suggests that deal is very much possible.</p><p><strong>Manchester United</strong> are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/darwin-nunez-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311529668">second favourites at 5/2</a>, while Bayern Munich are next in line, although odds of 20/1 suggest its a two horse race at present.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Sunday 5 June - 15:30</time></div><h2>Spurs to rival Forest for Spence's signature</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/djed-spence-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311175414">Djed Spence is 6/4</a> to sign for Tottenham after reports that they have entered the race to sign the right-back from Middlesbrough.</p><p>The 21-year-old went on loan to <strong>Nottingham Forest</strong> in September. He impressed during his loan and played an important role in their promotion-winning season from the Championship.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Conte calling...<br><br>Antonio Conte has told <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tottenham?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tottenham</a> to do 'whatever it takes' to sign Djed Spence from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Middlesbrough?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Middlesbrough</a> this summer according to the Northern Echo.<br><br><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Spurs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Spurs</a> are 6/4 to get their man, but so are <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NottinghamForest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NottinghamForest</a>. <a href="https://t.co/USI6mRaGUv">pic.twitter.com/USI6mRaGUv</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1533445419606450177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 5, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Forest were expected to sign Spence on a permanent deal from Boro but, although <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/djed-spence-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311175414">the east Midlands club are still 6/4 to land him</a>, Spurs are said to be ready to back up their interest with a bid.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/djed-spence-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.311175414">Newcastle 4/1</a> may also be interested, with Eddie Howe an admirer of the defender, but the lure of playing Champions League football under <strong>Antonio Conte</strong> could persuade Spence that his future lies at Spurs.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Sunday 5 June - 12:00</time></div><h2>Mourinho same price as Zidane for PSG job</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-paris-st-g-manager/924.298765140">Jose Mourinho is 3/1</a> to become Paris Saint-Germain's next manager according to reports on Sunday which says club officials see him as the man to steer them to Champions League glory.</p><p>The French champions are said to be on the verge of sacking Mauricio Pochettino and, with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-paris-st-g-manager/924.298765140">Christophe Galtier 11/10 and Zinedine Zidane 3/1</a> also prominent in the betting, the Portuguese has emerged as a shock possibility.</p><p>PSG crave success in the <strong>Champions League</strong>, a tournament Mourinho has won twice, with Porto and Inter Milan. His reputation has taken a dent in recent years, due to his difficulties at Manchester United and Tottenham (where he succeeded Pochettino in 2019), but he recently won the Europa Conference League with Roma.</p><p>That showed that the man once dubbed the Special One still knows how to win trophies and the PSG hierarchy could view him as the man to land <strong>European club football's premier prize</strong> for them.</p><p><strong>Zidane</strong>, however, has won the Champions League three times, with Real Madrid, and he did it much more recently than Mourinho. The French football legend proved at The Bernabeu that he could get the best out of a talented squad by not complicating tactics and handling big egos. He could be just the man to steer Neymar et al to new heights in 2022/23.</p><p>Then again, Zidane may prefer to take over from <strong>Didier Deschamps</strong> as France manager after this winter's World Cup in Qatar. That could leave the way clear for Mourinho to swap the Italian capital for the French.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Saturday 4 June - 13:00</time></div><h2>Barca backed to sign Raphinha</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raphinha-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.307254760">Raphinha is 4/6 to join Barcelona</a> this summer but Leeds won't accept a bid of less than £60m, according to reports this weekend.</p><p>The Brazilian winger is said to be coveted by Xavi who wants to bring him to Camp Nou in the transfer window. Leeds don't have to sell, though, after they secured their <strong>Premier League survival</strong> on the final day of the season and won't let the player go cheap.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/raphinha-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.307254760">Newcastle 15/2</a> could also be interested but a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs could suit the 25-year-old as he bids to be included in the Brazil squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday 3 June - 12:30</time></div><h2>Bale odds-on to sign for Cardiff this summer</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/gareth-bale-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.300780827">Gareth Bale is odds-on to sign for Cardiff</a> this summer as he prepared to lead Wales in their World Cup qualifying play-off final against Ukraine.</p><p>The Madrid forward, who was in the squad for their Champions League final victory last Saturday, is <strong>3/10 to join the Championship side</strong> when he leaves the Spanish giants at the end of his contract this summer.</p><p>Bale joined Madrid in 2013 and has won the Champions League five times with them.</p><p>He has been accused of prioritising his national team ahead of his club and would love to lead Wales to a World Cup.</p><blockquote>They play Ukraine in a qualifying play-off final this Sunday and <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/wales-v-ukraine-tips-five-bets-for-sunday's-world-cup-playoff-final-020622-718.html">Stephen Tudor has identified five betting angles</a> in his early look at the match.</blockquote><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 1 June - 12:45</time></div><h2>Juve firm favourites to sign Pogba</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/paul-pogba-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.293257264">Paul Pogba is 2/9 to sign for Juventus</a> after confirming he will leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer.</p><p>The midfielder has failed to make the desired impact for United since they made him their <strong>record signing</strong> for around £94m in 2016.</p><p>Now the odds indicate the 29-year-old will return to the Italian club where he enjoyed four excellent years prior to moving to Old Trafford.</p><blockquote> <p>He has also been linked with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/paul-pogba-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.293257264">Paris Saint-Germain and at 2/1</a> they look like the only credible rivals to Juventus for his signature.</p> </blockquote><p>Pogba tends to perform well for the French national team and a move to the capital, where he grew up, may suit him, especially if <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-paris-st-g-manager/924.298765140">Zinedine Zidane 9/4 becomes their next manager</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 1 June - 10:30</time></div><h2>Neves talks with Xavi about Barca move</h2><p></p><p>Ruben Neves could be set to swap the Black Country for Barcelona, according to reports that say the Wolves midfielder has held talks with Barca boss Xavi about a summer transfer.</p><blockquote> <p>The Portuguese player is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/ruben-neves-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.309525627">7/4 to move to Camp Nou</a> in the transfer window.</p> </blockquote><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/ruben-neves-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.309525627">Arsenal 4/1 and Manchester United 5/1</a>, with whom he has been linked in at least two previous windows, are also said to be interested.</p><p>He <strong>joined Wolves from Porto in 2017</strong> and has been a key member of the squad which won promotion from the Championship and established them as a force in the Premier League.</p><p>Wolves say they want him to stay but are "realistic" about their chances of holding on to him this summer, with interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.</p><p>Adama Traore swapped Wolves for Barcelona on a loan deal but that has failed to turn into a permanent move, so his future is uncertain.</p><h2>Gerrard plots reunion with Suarez</h2><p></p><p>One player who could be moving from Spain to the Midlands is <strong>Luis Suarez</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>The Uruguayan, who is available on a free transfer when his contract with Atletico Madrid runs out, is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/luis-suarez-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.310099252">6/4 to sign for Aston Villa</a>.</p> </blockquote><p>Suarez played with Villa manager Steven Gerrard at Liverpool before moving to Barcelona. The forward became a Camp Nou hero, forging a brilliant partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar and winning La Liga titles and the Champions League.</p><p>At 35, Suarez could add experience and potency to the Villains' attack.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Tuesday 31 May - 11:00</time></div><p>Add live blog content here</p><h2>United favourites to sign Richarlison</h2><p></p><p>Will <strong>Richarlison</strong> become the first player to join the Erik ten Hag revolution at Old Trafford?</p><blockquote> <p>Our <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/richarlison-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.310530460">new market on a summer move for the Brazilian makes the Red Devils 5/1 favourites</a>.</p> </blockquote><p>The 25-year-old is reportedly<strong> considering his future at Everton</strong> after a difficult season fighting relegation.</p><p>United are expected to bring in a forward this summer to take some of the goalscoring burden off <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>.</p><p>Anthony Martial is expected to leave United, while there continue to be questions about <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/marcus-rashford-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.298189485">Marcus Rashford's future</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/richarlison-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.310530460">Arsenal are 7/1</a> to sign Richarlison whose pace could suit their style of play.</p><p>Real Madrid are the same price while <strong>PSG</strong>, who have been linked with him in the past, are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/richarlison-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.310530460">9/1</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday 30 May - 15:00</time></div><h2>Betting suspended after Mane heavily-backed to swap Liverpool for Munich</h2><p></p><p>Betting has been suspended on Sadio Mane signing for Bayern Munich this summer.</p><p>The Liverpool striker had been <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/sadio-mane-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.310378418">1/7 to join the Bundesliga winners</a>, following reports that the player wants to leave the Anfield club.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr"><br><br>Sadio Mane to join Bayern Munich<br><br>With his current deal at Anfield scheduled to expire in 2023, how much do you think the AFCON winner is worth? <a href="https://t.co/lF8CkWDVPS">pic.twitter.com/lF8CkWDVPS</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1531278918698913793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 30, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>The Senegalese forward has been <strong>at Liverpool since 2016</strong> and intends to move on to a new challenge in time for next season. The Reds would want more than £30 million for him.</p><p>He has <strong>one year left on his contract</strong> so Liverpool do not have to sell him this summer if they don't receive an offer they find acceptable. Mane could then walk away next summer for nothing.</p><p>The 30-year-old has been a <strong>key part of Liverpool's success</strong> in recent seasons and scored vital goals as the Reds lost out to Man City by a single point in the Premier League title race. He played in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday.</p><p><span>Liverpool will try to persuade Mane to stay. </span><span><strong>Divock Origi is leaving for Milan</strong> and Roberto Firmino has struggled for form. </span></p><p><span><strong>Luis Díaz</strong> has made an excellent start to life in the Premier League but, without Mane, Liverpool could still be light up front next season, so Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to lose him this summer.</span></p><p><span><img alt="Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/34e3caa8db2d788efa033ebc10f75544312e1d27.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p>After Bayern, Madrid came next in the market, although they were <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/sadio-mane-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.310378418">14/1 to sign Mane</a>. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/sadio-mane-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.310378418">Barcelona were 18/1 and PSG 22/1 to be Mane's next destination</a>.</p><p>One reason the German champions are interested in Mane is that they could be looking for a replacement for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/robert-lewandowski-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.308221403">Robert Lewandowski who is 1/3 to join Barca</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday 30 May - 14:30</time></div><h2>Gareth Bale backed to swap Real Madrid for Cardiff City</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/gareth-bale-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.300780827">Gareth Bale is 3/10 to sign for Cardiff</a> after collecting his fifth Champions League winners medal.</p><p>The Welshman was in the squad for the final against Liverpool on Saturday but will <strong>leave the Spanish champions this summer</strong> when his deal expires.</p><p>And according to the odds he is homeward bound.</p><p>Cardiff are firm favourites to land the <strong>Wales captain</strong>, whose focus now shifts to next Sunday's World Cup qualifying play-off. Wales will play the winner of <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197840957">Wednesday's rescheduled Scotland v Ukraine semi-final</a> for a place in Qatar.</p><p>A move to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/gareth-bale-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.300780827">any MLS club is next in the betting at 6/1</a>. Tottenham, where Bale spent the 2020/21 season on loan, are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/gareth-bale-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.300780827">9/1 to bring him back</a> on a permanent deal.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/gareth-bale-to-sign-for-before-3rd-september-2022/924.300780827">Newcastle are 11/1 while Rangers and AC Milan are both 16/1</a>.</p></div> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <div class="c-message_kit__gutter"> <div role="presentation" class="c-message_kit__gutter__right" data-qa="message_content"> <div class="c-message_kit__blocks c-message_kit__blocks--rich_text"> <div class="c-message__message_blocks c-message__message_blocks--rich_text" data-qa="message-text"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer" data-qa="block-kit-renderer"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper--first"> <div class="p-rich_text_block" dir="auto"><span>You can get a <strong>£5 Free Bet</strong> when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the </span><a target="_blank" class="c-link" data-stringify-link="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" delay="150" data-sk="tooltip_parent" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-remove-tab-index="true" tabindex="-1">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB041022">T&Cs apply.</a></span></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023/924.329773342" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/specials\/2608550\/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023\/924.329773342","entry_title":"Transfer Blog LIVE: Kylian Mbapp\u00e9 2\/1 for Real Madrid move"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/kylian-mbappe-to-sign-for-before-3rd-february-2023/924.329773342">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Transfer%20Blog%20LIVE%3A%20Kylian%20Mbapp%C3%A9%202%2F1%20for%20Real%20Madrid%20move&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html&text=Transfer%20Blog%20LIVE%3A%20Kylian%20Mbapp%C3%A9%202%2F1%20for%20Real%20Madrid%20move" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/rangers-v-liverpool-tips-lay-rocking-reds-at-ibrox-101022-719.html">Rangers v Liverpool: Lay rocking Reds at Ibrox</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1ab677621e229d826ebbb61f0c1d559cc6e69641.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1ab677621e229d826ebbb61f0c1d559cc6e69641.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/bodo-glimt-v-arsenal-tips---theres-norway-defences-will-dominate-111022-140.html">Bodo Glimt v Arsenal: There's Norway defences will dominate</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tottenham-v-eintracht-frankfurt-tips-spurs-to-grind-out-the-win-101022-1063.html">Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt: Odds-on Spurs to grind out the win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Antonio_Conte.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Antonio_Conte.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-predictions-bet-5-get-5-on-bet-builders-280722-6.html">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders: AC Milan v Chelsea</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Graham Potter, Brighton boss.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Graham%20Potter%2C%20Brighton%20boss.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Odds slashed on Gerrard after Villa draw with Forest</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/GerrardVilla1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/GerrardVilla1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-revealed-this-weeks-winners-at-betfair-101022-1183.html">Patrice #EVAR Revealed: This week's winners at Betfair</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/e2afbb79439b9932cbb00522556f7f6863b4abda.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/e2afbb79439b9932cbb00522556f7f6863b4abda.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More English Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6721517 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6721517 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookSOS2022Bet5Get5300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6721517.GTimeout);ft6721517PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li> Transfer Blog LIVE: Kylian Mbappé 2/1 for Real Madrid move </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/", "name": "English Premier League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html", "name": "Transfer Blog LIVE: Kylian Mbappé 2/1 for Real Madrid move" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsummer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-6.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"758a2b05bec08000","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.8.1","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>