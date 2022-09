Wolves v Man City: Back City to maintain away run



Wolves 10.09/1 v Man City 1.364/11, the Draw 5.95/1

12:30

Paul Higham says: "Against a Wolves side that are the stingiest in the league in defence this season, Man City may have to work hard on Saturday lunchtime to get the breakthrough.

"It's the same old story in the match odds with City massive favourites and Wolves a big price for what would be a huge upset victory. Given the last two City away games have finished all square then a few people will feel there's some juice on a draw here.

"On current form though that's most likely mean Wolves having to get a 0-0 as they've only scored three goals in six games, and even though they've only conceded four times Man City are a different animal to anything they've faced.

"City have been banging in goals for fun, scoring 20 from an xG of just 13.9 suggests their finishing has been outstanding - with their shot conversion rate of a league-leading 19.6% telling the same story."

Swansea v Hull: Make Piroe the play on Saturday

Swansea 1.875/6 v Hull 4.84/1, the Draw 3.7511/4

12:30

Mark O'Haire says: "Swansea have crossed swords with Hull eight times in league action since 2016/17 but managed just a solitary success in that sequence (W1-D3-L4). However, the Welsh club have been beaten only once in seven home showdowns against the Tigers going back to 2004 (W2-D4-L1) with the draw 3.7511/4 a popular outcome in recent head-to-head encounters.

"Swansea have returned a positive Expected Goals (xG) supremacy despite returning just W2-D3-L4 in their opening nine outings. Nevertheless, the hosts have tabled just one home victory and boast a 36% win-rate at the Swansea.com Stadium under Russell Martin, a return that makes the Swans unappealing odds-on favourites for Saturday's early start.

"Hull were unbeaten in their first four Championship fixtures this term but the Tigers have since been turned over in four of their following five (leaking twice or more in all five). City are allowing the second-highest xG per-game figure (1.67 xGA) and have picked up two points from their past six road trips (W0-D2-L4) under Shota Arveladze's watch.

Dortmund v Schalke: Black and Yellow to take local honours

Dortmund 1.412/5 v Schalke 8.615/2, the Draw 5.79/2

14:30

Kevin Hatchard says: "Schalke picked up their first league win of their season last weekend, as they beat another Ruhr rival. The 3-1 success against Bochum lifted the Royal Blues to 12th in the standings, but it remains to be seen whether Frank Kramer's side has enough firepower to truly make an impact at this level. They have only scored eight goals in their first six games, and their Infogol xG figures show that tally is in line with the quality of chances they are creating.

"Borussia Dortmund were humiliated by former coach Marco Rose last weekend, as his RB Leipzig side romped to a 3-0 victory, and in midweek their former star striker Erling Haaland scored a spectacular winner as Die Schwarzgelben lost 2-1 at Manchester City in the Champions League. That said, BVB are only two points off top spot, and injured forwards Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi are on the mend."

Newcastle v Bournemouth: Back tight contest at St James' Park

Newcastle 1.491/2 v Bournemouth 8.415/2, the Draw 4.77/2

15:00

Alex Boyes says: "Bournemouth have had just 34 shots in the Premier League this season, at least 22 fewer than any other side so far. They've also had a league-low 12 efforts on target. Meanwhile only Nottingham Forest (42) have faced more shots on target than Newcastle in the Premier League this season (36). However, the Magpies have conceded just six goals, with their 17% of shots on target faced going in, the lowest percentage in the division."

Portsmouth v Plymouth: League One sides set for draw

Portsmouth 1.9620/21 v Plymouth 3.9, the Draw 3.65

15:00

Alan Dudman says: "A host of marquee games await in League One this weekend, none more so than second versus third as Portsmouth entertain Plymouth at Fratton Park. It certainly will be the atmosphere of the weekend. Games like this really ought to be on Sky.

"An unsettling week in many ways for Pilgrims' boss Steven Schumacher, who has had to face the questions of links with the vacant Huddersfield job. It's a byproduct of doing well, but Plymouth lost Ryan Lowe to Preston last year, I hope history doesn't repeat itself, and Schumacher himself couldn't have been more emphatic in shutting down any talk of an exit.

"Portsmouth will be a tough nut to crack for this, as according to Opta they are unbeaten in each of their last 14 league games at Fratton Park (W11 D3), only Liverpool have a longer such streak amongst current sides in England's top four tiers (26 games)."

Bradford v Stevenage: Bantams to be held

Bradford 2.6413/8 v Stevenage 3.02/1, the Draw 3.39/4

15:00

Ian Lamont says: "Bradford and Stevenage are hard to split on form, with both securing four wins and a draw from six. Where might be the chinks? Or could this match finish level? Unbeaten at home, the Bantams have either scored none (in goalless draws) or two. Furthermore, Andy Cook has sprinted into the season with six league goals...

"Opta say that Bradford are unbeaten in eight at home, point out that only Manchester City (9), Portsmouth (14) and Liverpool (26) have better runs in the top four tiers. I am sure Bradford will just be delighted to be mentioned in such exalted company."

Tottenham v Leicester: Spurs can outscore Foxes

Tottenham 1.51/2 v Leicester 7.413/2, the Draw 4.84/1

17:45

Dave Tindall says: "One obvious difference between the Foxes and a classic basement club is that they score goals. Their tally of eight in six matches is the same as Manchester United and Chelsea and they actually go into the weekend as the top scorers in the bottom half of the table.

"But flick the eyes slightly to the right and their real Achilles heel comes into focus: defending. Leicester have shipped 16 goals and they'd have the leakiest rearguard in the division but for Bournemouth being smashed 9-0 at Anfield.

"In those five straight Premier League defeats, Rodgers' side have scored in four of them so there's a fairly obvious way of opposing them. I'm going to construct a Bet Builder and the first two elements are Spurs to win and Both teams to Score. That on its own is 2.588/5.

"However, for that wager to land, Spurs have to net at least twice so let's add some goalscorers too. The obvious one is Harry Kane and Leicester, where he spent some time on loan earlier in his career, have good reason to fear the England captain."

Middlesbrough v Rotherham: Wilder, Better, Stronger?

Middlesbrough 1.645/8 v Rotherham 6.05/1, the Draw 4.84/1

19:30

NTT20 says: "Middlesbrough should dominate territory in this game. The big question mark is around psychology and emotion. We can be sure that Rotherham will be focused, determined and look to use the tetchy atmosphere to their benefit.

"There's a chance that Boro could be frantic, could try too hard, could lack composure or make mistakes due to the pressure they are under. Despite the waves of discontent, we're siding with Wilder's side. Aside from Tuesday's first half, they have been strong at home all season.

"They have had 24 hours more to recover and prepare for this game. They have a stronger squad than Rotherham. These factors should play an important role, particularly in the second half."