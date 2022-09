Dortmund to take local honours

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke

Saturday 17 September, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

They call it "The Mother of all Derbies" in Germany, and the absence of the Revierderby from the Bundesliga calendar last term was keenly felt. Schalke are back in the big time, but they seem ill-equipped to compete with their old foes Borussia Dortmund this time around.

Schalke picked up their first league win of their season last weekend, as they beat another Ruhr rival. The 3-1 success against Bochum lifted the Royal Blues to 12th in the standings, but it remains to be seen whether Frank Kramer's side has enough firepower to truly make an impact at this level. They have only scored eight goals in their first six games, and their Infogol xG figures show that tally is in line with the quality of chances they are creating.

Borussia Dortmund were humiliated by former coach Marco Rose last weekend, as his RB Leipzig side romped to a 3-0 victory, and in midweek their former star striker Erling Haaland scored a spectacular winner as Die Schwarzgelben lost 2-1 at Manchester City in the Champions League. That said, BVB are only two points off top spot, and injured forwards Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi are on the mend.

Teenage titan Jude Bellingham continues to be a force of nature, and he scored the opening goal at the Etihad in midweek. On his current form, the former Birmingham midfielder will be a starter for England at the World Cup later this year.

Dortmund have won six of their last nine home games in the league, and I think they'll be too strong for a Schalke side that is still readjusting to life at this level. I'll back the hosts -1.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.981/1.

Mighty Musiala can strike again

Augsburg v Bayern

Saturday 17 September, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

The Revierderby isn't the only derby clash on Saturday, because there's an all-Bavarian showdown between Augsburg and Bayern. Augsburg picked up a vital 1-0 win at Werder Bremen last weekend, as in-form goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz made a stoppage-time penalty save to preserve the Swabians' advantage.

However, Enrico Maassen's men are struggling in general. Key players like Reece Oxford and Niklas Dorsch haven't featured yet because of injury, and previously effective players like Ruben Vargas and Arne Maier haven't quite recaptured their best form. Were it not for the heroics of Gikiewicz, Augsburg would have conceded far more goals than their tally of 10. In fact, according to Infogol's Expected Goals Against data, a tally of 12 or 13 would be more appropriate.

Bayern were poor in the first half of their Champions League win over Barcelona, but unusually wayward finishing from their old friend Robert Lewandowski let them off the hook, and they found a way to win in the second half. Teenage star Jamal Musiala continues to impress - he scored a superb goal in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Stuttgart, and he set up a Leroy Sané goal against Barcelona.

Until the market adjusts, I'm going to shamelessly stick to backing Musiala to score. He is priced at 2.747/4, and he has scored six goals in nine competitive appearances.

Billy Goats to take the points

Bochum v Köln

Sunday 18 September, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

I predicted in the Bundesliga season preview that Bochum would struggle this term, and so it has proved. The Ruhr club has lost all six games in the league so far, and they have parted company with long-serving coach Thomas Reis. The relationship with the coach was fractured by the club allegedly refusing to let him speak to Schalke in the summer about their coaching vacancy, and the writing was on the wall as soon as it became clear that he would not sign a new deal before the World Cup.

Players reportedly felt they weren't getting clear instructions, and had lost confidence in the man who won them promotion as title winners and kept them in the top flight last term. To make matters worse, a host of key players left the club in the summer, including top scorer Sebastian Polter and first-choice centre-backs Maxim Letisch and Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Whilst Bochum are disjointed, Köln are very much on the same page. Steffen Baumgart's men have only lost once in the league this term, and they are unbeaten on their travels, claiming five points from their three away games so far. On that basis, I'm happy to back them to win at 2.35/4, given the gulf between the teams.