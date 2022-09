Tottenham have home hotstreak

Tottenham sit third in the table and just a point off leaders Arsenal going into the weekend. And yet some of their fans aren't happy with what's being served up.

Perhaps that's more the phone-in mob though. Regular attenders have watched their side reel off six straight wins at home, three at the back end of last season and three at the start of this.

True, it's often been functional but playing some entertaining stuff and drawing 2-2, as Spurs did at Stamford Bridge in mid August, only creates a certain level of happiness.

Spurs started off on the right foot by blasting Southampton 4-1 at home but have since had to settle for one-goal winning margins over Wolves (1-0) and Fulham (2-1).

After another home win, this time a 2-0 Champions League success against Marseille, Antonio Conte's men suffered their first defeat of the campaign when conceding twice in the dying minutes away to Sporting on Tuesday night.

Leicester at rock bottom

If Tottenham fans feel a bit grumpy on occasion, imagine being a supporter of Leicester this season.

There were a few realistic contenders to sit bottom after six games but Leicester weren't really one of them. And it's not as if they're propping up the table due to an inferior goal difference to a few others.

The Foxes have just a single point and that was accrued on the very first day of the season when they let a 2-0 lead against Brentford slip.

At the time it seemed clumsy rather than the sign of a great malaise but five straight defeats since then have set the alarm bells ringing.

Is Brendan Rodgers simply not capable of getting a tune out of his players anymore? Is this just a transitional phase as older players start to get sidelined and younger ones really start to find their feet?

For now, Leicester have that air of a side described as too good to go down and yet they're doing a very good impression of a relegation-threatened team.

Spurs hot favourites to punish Foxes defence

Tottenham are 1.528/15 to grab their seventh straight home Premier League win and many will think that's acceptable given the form of their rivals.

Leicester trade at 7.413/2 to secure their first win of the season while The Draw is 4.84/1.

One obvious difference between the Foxes and a classic basement club is that they score goals. Their tally of eight in six matches is the same as Manchester United and Chelsea and they actually go into the weekend as the top scorers in the bottom half of the table.

But flick the eyes slightly to the right and their real Achilles heel comes into focus: defending. Leicester have shipped 16 goals and they'd have the leakiest rearguard in the division but for Bournemouth being smashed 9-0 at Anfield.

In those five straight Premier League defeats, Rodgers' side have scored in four of them so there's a fairly obvious way of opposing them.

Kane can boost Bet Builder odds

I'm going to construct a Bet Builder and the first two elements are Spurs to win and Both teams to Score. That on its own is 2.588/5.

However, for that wager to land, Spurs have to net at least twice so let's add some goalscorers too.

The obvious one is Harry Kane and Leicester, where he spent some time on loan earlier in his career, have good reason to fear the England captain.

Kane has blasted 19 goals against the Foxes during his career and 17 of those have come in Premier League fixtures.

Kane to score, Spurs to win and Both teams to Score pays 3.711/4. For the record, that's landed in each of the last three meetings between this pair.

I'm also going to add a version with Kane scoring the first goal. That boosts the Bet Builder to a fraction over 10.09/1

Back Harry Kane to score first, Spurs to win & BTTS @ 10.0

Opta stat

Tottenham have won seven of their last nine Premier League games against Leicester (L2), including each of the last three - they've never won four consecutive league games against the Foxes before.

Therefore, if you fancy Spurs to secure another home win, you can do so on the Betfair Exchange with no risk!

Simply place up to £10 on Tottenham to beat Leicester and should they fail to do so, you will be credited with your money back as a free bet!