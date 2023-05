Old Firm Bet Builder is 6/1

Man Utd backed to end losing run

Rangers 3.02/1 v Celtic 2.447/5, the Draw 3.711/4

Bad Man Betting says: "Rangers are no longer chasing silverware, but they're playing for pride, and will be desperate to finally get one over on their rivals. Prior to their slightly more tame Scottish Cup final metting, over 1.5 goals had landed in each of the four meetings between the two Glasgow sides this season.

"They're also putting up some staggering numbers that rival the very best in Europe. Celtic matches have averaged 3.82 goals this campaign, with Rangers averaging 3.41 match goals.

"You have to go back to December for the last time this selection failed to land in a Celtic game, and with the two sides likely to loosen up and go for it, I expect it to land once more."

Back Over 1.5 goals, Over 8.5 corners, Cantwell to be carded & Lundstram 1+ fouls @ 6/1

Leeds [4.09 v Newcastle 1.738/11, the Draw 4.47/2

Paul Higham says: "Leeds have scored and conceded in their last 10 league games and while Newcastle's defence has been a strength all season they've kept just one clean sheet in the past 14 outings.

"Big Sam will be looking to keep it tight but both teams to score is still fancied at 6/10 - which is the same price as over 2.5 goals being scored. What we should see is plenty of tackles flying in, and I'm happier to roll with over 4.5 cards at 7/5 than I am with any of the outright plays really.

"What I can see happening is the half-time draw at 13/10. Newcastle have had some fast starts recently and Allardyce will know it, so while he'll want to use the crowd he won't go gung-ho, while Howe will want to quieten Elland Road to it suits both to make this a second-half game."

Back the HT draw & over 4.5 cards @ 9/2

Man Utd 1.42/5 v Wolves 9.08/1, the Draw 5.49/2

Mark O'Haire says: "United were turned over 1-0 in this exact fixture last season but haven't lost consecutive home matches against the Old Gold since way back in September 1961.

"Man Utd looked weary in back-to-back 1-0 losses on their travels but a return to Old Trafford could inspire a battle back from Erik ten Hag's team. The Red Devils have tabled 24 home triumphs this term across all competitions and have posted an impressive W12-D3-L0 here in Premier League action since their surprise opening day defeat against Brighton.

"Wolves have won only two of their last 21 Premier League away days (W2-D6-L12), earning fewer points on the road in that sequence than any other ever-present side in this period.

"United have W11-D2-L1 against bottom-eight opposition, keeping an incredibly impressive 11 shutouts during that 14-game sample, whilst Wolves' away day woes have been well documented. A huge 18 of United's 19 league wins have included Under 3.5.

Back Man Utd to win and Under 3.5 Goals @ 11/10

Aston Villa 2.47/5 v Tottenham 3.185/40, the Draw 3.814/5

The Opta Stat: "Across the last three seasons, only five players have more goals and assisted combined in the Premier League than Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (39 goals, 13 assists). Watkins has 14 goals this season, equalling his best top-flight tally from 2020-21.

"Harry Kane, meanwhile, has scored in 23 Premier League games this season, just one short of the record in a 38-game campaign set by Mo Salah in 2017-18 (24 games scored)."

Back Watkins and Kane to score @ 9/2

Bolton 2.526/4 v Barnsley 3.39/4, the Draw 3.259/4

Alan Dudman says: "Barnsley were heavy scorers on the road with 35 goals and 10 wins, but it's a slight worry how their form tailed off towards the end of the campaign. Did they already have the playoffs in mind? They did concede four at MK Dons, and they barely scored a goal in anger all season.

"Bolton won 14 at the University ground this term and were the best home defence with Ipswich with just 13 conceded, and accrued an impressive xA of just 1.18. The visitors have only won one of their last 16 meetings with Bolton across all competitions (D8 L7), with that lone victory coming in the FA Cup first round earlier this season."

Back the Draw @ 9/4

Sunderland 2.747/4 v Luton 2.942/1, the Draw 3.1511/5

NTT20 Podcast says: "Luton have only lost four games all season in the league on the road, conceding 18 goals in those 23 games.

If any side is well set to stifle the attacking talent of Amad Diallo, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Joe Gelhardt, it's Rob Edwards' team.

These play-off games can often be cagey, especially in front of a huge Stadium of Light crowd who haven't seen too many wins this season, so the 19/20 about Luton in the draw no bet market gives is a huge value play if this one goes by the form book.

Back Luton (draw no bet) 19/20

Dortmund 1.271/4 v Mgladbach 11.010/1, the Draw 7.87/1

Kevin Hatchard says: "Borussia Dortmund sent a strong signal to title rivals Bayern Munich last week, as they demolished a decent Wolfsburg side 6-0. Karim Adeyemi and Jude Bellingham both bagged braces, as Niko Kovac's side was eventually crushed, despite a positive start.

"Dortmund have now won their last 10 league games at home, scoring a mind-boggling 41 goals in the process. If their away form hadn't been so flaky and inconsistent this term, they'd have already clinched the meisterschale.

"As it is, BVB are a point behind Bayern, so they still have serious work to do, and by the time they kick this game off they could once again be four points adrift of top spot. The pressure will be on, but opponents Gladbach have little to play for, and they have been poor on the road under Daniel Farke."

Back Karim Adeyemi to score @ 7/5

Real Madrid 1.618/13 v Getafe 6.86/1, The Draw 4.2

Dan Fitch says: "Real Madrid must beat local rivals Getafe on Saturday if they are to stand any chance of retaining last season's LaLiga title.

"In midweek Madrid drew 1-1 in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City and with the away-leg to come next week, Ancelotti is bound to rotate a little.

"That could be good news for a Getafe team that are 18th and are desperately fighting against relegation. With Jose Bordalas back in charge, the team ended a six match run without a win last weekend, when they beat Celta Vigo. It is too much to expect another victory, but Getafe should be competitive."

Back Real Madrid and both teams to score @ 3.8

PSG 1.121/8 vs Ajaccio 32.031/1, the Draw 12.011/1

James Eastham says: "Kylian Mbappe appeared to be cruising towards the Ligue 1 Golden Boot prize unchallenged, only for Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette to score four times in his team's dramatic 5-4 triumph over Montpellier last weekend.

"Thanks to that four-goal haul, Lacazette is now level with Mbappe on 24 goals at the top of the scoring charts. Mbappe will be fiercely determined to put some clear blue water between himself and Lacazette again. He will see this game against one of the weakest sides in the division as a great opportunity to do exactly that.

"With our pick, you need PSG to win by three or more goals to make a profit. You will lose only half your stakes if PSG win by exactly two goals. With Messi and Mbappe ready to post big performances, this is a good time to back an emphatic Paris win."