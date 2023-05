Adeyemi and company to run riot

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Saturday 13 May, 17:30

Borussia Dortmund sent a strong signal to title rivals Bayern Munich last week, as they demolished a decent Wolfsburg side 6-0. Karim Adeyemi and Jude Bellingham both bagged braces, as Niko Kovac's side was eventually crushed, despite a positive start. Dortmund have now won their last ten league games at home, scoring a mind-boggling 41 goals in the process. If their away form hadn't been so flaky and inconsistent this term, they'd have already clinched the meisterschale.

As it is, BVB are a point behind Bayern, so they still have serious work to do, and by the time they kick this game off they could once again be four points adrift of top spot. The pressure will be on, but opponents Gladbach have little to play for, and they have been poor on the road under Daniel Farke. The Foals have won just once on their travels in the league this term, a pitiful return for a team who had ambitions to qualify for Europe.

Gladbach have leaked 14 goals across their last six away games in the league, and so I believe Dortmund will make hay here. The in-form Adeyemi is priced at 7/5 on the Sportsbook to score at any time, and I think that's a great price. The German international has found the net in six of his last nine competitive matches, including in four of his last six home appearances.

Distracted Leverkusen to leak goals

Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen

Sunday 14 May, 14:30

Priorities are an important thing to understand at this stage of the season, and it has recently become clear that Bayer Leverkusen have their sights firmly focused on the Europa League. Xabi Alonso's men appeared heavily distracted in last weekend's limp derby defeat at home to Köln, and it seems inconceivable that they will select a full-strength side for this trip to Stuttgart.

Leverkusen have only won five of their last 13 away games in the league, and I think they might find it hard going against a Stuttgart team that are scrapping for their lives at the wrong end of the table. Stuttgart have been revived by new coach Sebastian Hoeness, and they have suddenly started scoring goals.

VfB put three goals past Bochum and Borussia Dortmund, two past Frankfurt in the cup and another two past Gladbach in their last home game in the league. Even in last weekend's damaging defeat at Hertha Berlin, they still generated 1.21 xG and had four shots on target.

Leverkusen may or may not win this, but I think they'll give up chances, and I like the look of backing Stuttgart to score at least twice at 11/10 on the Sportsbook.

Nkunku to lead the way

RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen

Sunday 14 May, 16:30

RB Leipzig took a massive step towards qualifying for the Champions League last week, as Kevin Kampl's second-half strike gave them a win at Freiburg that saw them leapfrog their southern opponents in the standings.

Coach Marco Rose is in the midst of rescuing what looking like a sticky campaign under his predecessor Domenico Tedesco. Rose has reached the DFB Pokal final, and Die Roten Bullen are a point ahead of Union Berlin and Freiburg in the race for the top four.

Werder Bremen battled hard in last weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to Bayern, and after Niklas Schmidt's late rocket, they actually gave the record champions a bit of a scare. Despite that narrow loss, Ole Werner's team are pretty much safe from the drop (they are seven points clear of the dropzone with three matchdays left), so they can relax a bit.

I think Christopher Nkunku can play his part in a lively game here. The French forward has scored in two of his last three competitive matches, and he has 13 goals in the Bundesliga this term. I'll back him to score, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners in a Bet Builder at 2.6613/8 on the Sportsbook.

An Overs bet has landed in Werder's last ten games, and the reverse fixture ended 2-1 to RB Leipzig. In terms of the corner count, both teams' Bundesliga games this term average above eight corners.

