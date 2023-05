Man Utd impressive at Old Trafford

Wolves' easily opposable on the road

Stats suggest a low-scoring affair

Ten Hag confident Man Utd can bounce back

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has said a Champions League qualifying berth is still very much "in our hands" despite the Red Devils recent struggles.

Last weekend's 1-0 reverse at West Ham - United's second successive defeat - coupled with Liverpool's resurgence has left little breathing space in the top-four battle as we turn for home.

Man Utd have claimed League Cup success and have an FA Cup final to look forward to yet finishing in the top-four remains a priority.

The Red Devils form has dipped since injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the same half of football last month yet Ten Hag remains confident his side can hold off the challenge from elsewhere.

Ten Hag said, "It's not about Liverpool, it's about us and because of the table, we have everything in our hands. If we bring our performance and our standards, we'll win games.

We don't have to look to others, we have to look at ourselves and find a way to win and get back to our levels. We know what we're capable of and we'll keep working hard."

Neither Martinez nor Varane are available this week, whilst Scott McTominay also remains on the treatment table, suggesting major changes are unlikely to Ten Hag's potential XI.

Wolves secure Premier League survival

Wolves sealed Premier League survival last weekend when the Old Gold overcame Midland rivals Aston Villa 1-0 at Molineux.

Safety appeared to be an impossible task with Wolves rock-bottom before the World Cup break, although an impressive resurgence under Spanish boss Julen Lopetegui has guided the group to calmer waters with three games to spare.

Wanderers' 6-0 shellacking at Brighton has been quickly forgotten with Wolves producing a professional and efficient performance against Villa.

The visitors enjoyed the majority of possession but struggled to cope with Wolves' high press early on and fell behind when Toti headed home his first goal for the club. The Old Gold defended diligently thereafter.

Although the overall display was far from eye-catching, Lopetegui was eager to congratulate his squad on completing their survival mission.

He said, "We were in a very bad situation with bad belief and low morale. The players have worked very hard. To have 40 points with three matches left gives big merit to them. This is my most important achievement."

There are no new injury issues to address in the Wolves squad yet Lopetegui may look to freshen his XI up now that safety has been assured.

Curiously, the last four Premier League meetings between Manchester United and Wolves have been won by the away side, although though three of those victories came for the Red Devils at Molineux.

United were turned over 1-0 in this exact fixture last season but haven't lost consecutive home matches against the Old Gold since way back in September 1961.

Man Utd 1.412/5 looked weary in back-to-back 1-0 losses on their travels but a return to Old Trafford could inspire a battle back from Erik ten Hag's team.

The Red Devils have tabled 24 home triumphs this term across all competitions and have posted an impressive W12-D3-L0 here in Premier League action since their surprise opening day defeat against Brighton.

Wolves 9.008/1 have won only two of their last 21 Premier League away days (W2-D6-L12), earning fewer points on the road in that sequence than any other ever-present side in this period.

The visitors have also been turned over in 10 of their most recent 11 trips to sides starting the day in the top-four (W0-D1-L10), scoring just four goals and conceding 23.

The last nine meetings between Manchester United and Wolves across all competitions have produced just 10 goals, with only three goals scored in four games Old Trafford outings during that sequence.

Another low-scoring contest could be on the cards with the Red Devils having recorded five successive Premier League clean sheets on home soil.

The market is anticipating a feast of entertainment. However, Under 2.5 Goals is trading at 2.466/4 and has proven the correct selection in nine of United's last 10 league tussles, whilst Both Teams To Score 'No' 2.001/1 has paid out in 11 of their past 12 EPL encounters.

Wolves have also been involved in nine low-scoring matches across their most recent 13.

With that in-mind, backing Man Utd to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/10 appears a sensible solution.

United have W11-D2-L1 against bottom-eight opposition, keeping an incredibly impressive 11 shutouts during that 14-game sample, whilst Wolves' away day woes have been well documented. A huge 18 of United's 19 league wins have included Under 3.5.

Back Man Utd to win and Under 3.5 Goals @ 11/10

