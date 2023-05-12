</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Sunderland v Luton Town Championship play-offs: Back the Hatters to come out on top
Not The Top 20 podcast
12 May 2023
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sunderland-v-luton-town-championship-play-off-tips-hatters-to-come-out-on-top-120523-1117.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-12T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-12T09:46:00+01:00", "articleBody": "George Elek from Not The Top 20 returns for the Championship play-offs, previewing the first leg between Sunderland and Luton Town and thinks that the 19/20 draw no bet away side are being underestimated. Cirkin and Gooch compound Sunderland injury woes Luton unbeaten in 14 and 2nd best away side Black Cats vulnerable favourites at home Black Cats walking wounded A dramatic six goal swing between The Den and Deepdale on final day saw Sunderland swoop in and steal the final Championship play-off berth from Millwall. Sunderland is often a club burdened with expectation given both its size and recent malaise, but given this is their first season back in the second tier, a Top 6 finish was unexpected and this feels like something of a free hit for Tony Mowbray's side. Their participation here is made all the more impressive when considering the injury woes that have blighted their season. Talisman striker Ross Stewart only managed 11 starts, for example, but the more pressing concern heading into this tie is in their defence. Danny Batth and Aji Alese will be missing, and Dan Ballard is also not expected to be risked, meaning their three recognised specialist centre-backs are out. A patched-up back four did well to keep a clean sheet at Preston, but in Lyndon Gooch and Dennis Cirkin two of them were taken off injured and they are also doubts for at least this first leg. Four wins in their last six suggests these absentees haven't impacted Sunderland, but they will come under serious scrutiny here and it's hard to ignore the missing personnel when analysing their chances. Hatters happy travellers When Luton Town lost Nathan Jones, the expectation from many was that their unlikely persistence in trying to reach the top flight would finally wane, but under former Watford boss Rob Edwards the opposite has been the case. Muscling their way to a third placed finish and coming into the play-offs in the midst of a 14-game unbeaten run, nobody should underestimate Luton's Premier League credentials. Unlike their counterparts, they have few injury issues and most of their key players will come into this one fresh. Carlton Morris has been the star man with 20 goals and seven assists and, along with others such as Elijah Adebayo, Tom Lockyer and Cody Drameh, he was rested for the final day stalemate against Hull. Luton's season has been built on a resolute defence and imperious away record, with only Champions Burnley conceding fewer goals and picking up more points on the road. Their away record is especially pertinent against Sunderland, given they have not enjoyed playing at the Stadium of Light this season, winning just seven of their 23 games and ranking 16th in the division for points won at home. Sunderland late run stats Sunderland reached the Championship play-offs despite only earning 69 points this season, the first time a team has reached the Championship play-offs despite earning fewer than 70 points since Leicester in 2012-13 (68). The Black Cats only spent 51 days in the top-six this season, seven fewer than relegated Reading did (58). This is their eighth EFL play-off campaign, and fourth in the last five seasons, also taking part in the League One play-offs in 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2021-22. At this level, it is their first play-off campaign since 2003-04, losing in the semi-finals to Crystal Palace. Luton are featuring in their fourth EFL play-off campaign - they have failed to win promotion from any of their previous three, going out in the semi-finals each time: 1996-97 in the third tier, 2016-17 in League Two and in 2021-22 in the Championship. Only Portsmouth (8) having played more games in the Football League play-offs without winning a single game. Away Side No Dogs [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/sunderland-vs-luton-town/967154/"] Despite Sunderland's aforementioned poor home record and Luton's strength on the road, Mowbray's side are chalked up as 13/8 favourites to win the first game which looks mightily short and opens some opportunities in siding with the away team. Luton have only lost four games all season in the league on the road, conceding 18 goals in those 23 games. If any side is well set to stifle the attacking talent of Amad Diallo, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Joe Gelhardt, it's Rob Edwards' team. These play-off games can often be cagey, especially in front of a huge Stadium of Light crowd who haven't seen too many wins this season, so the 19/20 about Luton in the draw no bet market gives is a huge value play if this one goes by the form book. Rob Edwards' Luton side should avoid defeat at Sunderland
Sunderland vs Luton Town
Sat 13 May, 17:30 Stadium of Light <h3><strong>Luton unbeaten in 14 and 2nd best away side</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Black Cats vulnerable favourites at home</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Black Cats walking wounded</h2><p></p><p>A dramatic six goal swing between <strong>The Den</strong> and <strong>Deepdale</strong> on final day saw <strong>Sunderland</strong> swoop in and steal the final <strong>Championship</strong> play-off berth from <strong>Millwall</strong>.</p><p>Sunderland is often a club burdened with expectation given both its size and recent malaise, but given this is their first season back in the second tier, a Top 6 finish was unexpected and this feels like something of a free hit for <strong>Tony Mowbray's</strong> side.</p><p>Their participation here is made all the more impressive when considering the injury woes that have blighted their season.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Tony%20Mowbray%20Blackburn.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Tony Mowbray Blackburn.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2018/03/Tony%20Mowbray%20Blackburn-thumb-1280x720-64129.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Talisman striker <strong>Ross Stewart</strong> only managed 11 starts, for example, but the more pressing concern heading into this tie is in their defence.</p><p><strong>Danny Batth</strong> and <strong>Aji Alese</strong> will be missing, and <strong>Dan Ballard</strong> is also not expected to be risked, meaning their three recognised specialist centre-backs are out.</p><p>A patched-up back four did well to keep a clean sheet at <strong>Preston</strong>, but in <strong>Lyndon Gooch</strong> and <strong>Dennis Cirkin</strong> two of them were taken off injured and they are also doubts for at least this first leg.</p><p>Four wins in their last six suggests these absentees haven't impacted Sunderland, but they will come under serious scrutiny here and it's hard to ignore the missing personnel when analysing their chances.</p><h2>Hatters happy travellers</h2><p></p><p>When <strong>Luton Town</strong> lost <strong>Nathan Jones</strong>, the expectation from many was that their unlikely persistence in trying to reach the top flight would finally wane, but under former <strong>Watford</strong> boss <strong>Rob Edwards</strong> the opposite has been the case.</p><p>Muscling their way to a third placed finish and coming into the play-offs in the midst of a 14-game unbeaten run, nobody should underestimate Luton's <strong>Premier League</strong> credentials.</p><p>Unlike their counterparts, they have few injury issues and most of their key players will come into this one fresh.</p><p><strong>Carlton Morris</strong> has been the star man with 20 goals and seven assists and, along with others such as <strong>Elijah Adebayo</strong>, <strong>Tom Lockyer</strong> and <strong>Cody Drameh</strong>, he was rested for the final day stalemate against Hull.</p><p>Luton's season has been built on a resolute defence and imperious away record, with only Champions <strong>Burnley</strong> conceding fewer goals and picking up more points on the road.</p><p>Their away record is especially pertinent against Sunderland, given they have not enjoyed playing at the<strong> Stadium of Light</strong> this season, winning just seven of their 23 games and ranking 16th in the division for points won at home.</p><h2>Sunderland late run stats</h2><p></p><p>Sunderland reached the Championship play-offs despite only earning 69 points this season, the first time a team has reached the Championship play-offs despite earning fewer than 70 points since <strong>Leicester</strong> in 2012-13 (68).</p><p>The Black Cats only spent 51 days in the top-six this season, seven fewer than relegated <strong>Reading</strong> did (58).</p><p>This is their eighth EFL play-off campaign, and fourth in the last five seasons, also taking part in the League One play-offs in 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2021-22.</p><p>At this level, it is their first play-off campaign since 2003-04, losing in the semi-finals to <strong>Crystal Palace</strong>.</p><p>Luton are featuring in their fourth EFL play-off campaign - they have failed to win promotion from any of their previous three, going out in the semi-finals each time: 1996-97 in the third tier, 2016-17 in League Two and in 2021-22 in the Championship.</p><p>Only <strong>Portsmouth</strong> (8) having played more games in the Football League play-offs without winning a single game.</p><h2>Away Side No Dogs</h2><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <g> <path id="_x36__00000096045183866893433300000005260089077568657059_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M173.5,222v-67.7l2.1,67.7H173.5z M174.2,45.3c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.3-0.1-6-2.6-13-5.6v20C173.7,46,173.9,45.6,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="_x35__00000101821309630130635480000005627191715927216798_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M160.5,222V20.7 c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__00000133498429843570034560000009289610602754229897_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M134.5,222V32.7 c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__00000152967448767112759410000013419481916237259195_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7 C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000049928057820701538340000012841854873289101453_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1 C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000153693713173144781410000004876108982605397934_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M56.5,26.3v20 c-0.2-0.4-0.4-0.7-0.7-1.1c-3.6-5-12.1-13.1-12.3-13.3v0C43.8,31.8,49.5,29.4,56.5,26.3z M54.4,222h2.1v-67.7L54.4,222z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_12_"> <path id="Right_3_5_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-2.9,2.7-6,6l33.2,68.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_2_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M206.1,109.7l-31.6-64.9c-0.1,0.1-0.2,0.3-0.3,0.4c-1.9,2.7-3.2,6.2-4,10.2l28.3,58 L206.1,109.7z"></path> <path id="Right_1_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M169.1,72.4c0.4,12.6,2.7,24,2.7,24l11.9,24.3l7.3-3.6L169.1,72.4z"></path> <path id="Left_3_5_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,2.3-11.3,2.7-23.7l-21.7,44.5L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_2_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M31.6,113.5l28.2-57.9c-0.8-4-2.1-7.6-4-10.3c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.3l-31.6,64.8 L31.6,113.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M49.5,38c-3.1-3.3-6-6-6-6L9.1,102.5l7.2,3.5L49.5,38z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Sunderland</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Wide_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#DD703A;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g style="opacity:0.79;"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="109.1,79.2 89.8,98.5 89.8,124.6 109.1,105.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="89.8,69.9 70.5,89.2 70.5,115.3 89.8,95.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="70.5,86.7 70.5,60.7 51.3,80 51.3,106.1 55.7,101.6 58.2,96.5 58.2,99.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="128.3,88.3 109.1,107.7 109.1,133.8 128.3,114.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="166.8,108.5 147.6,127.8 147.6,153.9 166.8,134.5 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="147.6,98.7 128.3,118.1 128.3,144.1 147.6,124.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="185.4,119.6 186.1,119.3 186.1,118.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="166.8,138.3 166.8,164.3 173.6,157.5 172.8,132.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="109.1,46.2 112.1,43.2 112.1,87.3 113.6,87.3 113.6,41.6 128.3,26.8 128.3,8 121.1,8 109.1,20.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="128.3,55.9 131.2,53 131.2,92.9 132.7,92.9 132.7,51.5 147.6,36.6 147.6,15.1 145.4,14.2 144.7,13.3 128.3,29.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="150.6,37.3 147.6,40.3 147.6,66.4 150.6,63.3 150.6,115.9 152.1,115.9 152.1,61.8 166.8,47 166.8,23.4 165.1,22.7 151,36.9 150.6,36.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="73.7,71.7 75.3,71.7 75.3,21.9 81.7,15.4 74.6,18.5 73.7,18.8 73.7,18.8 70.5,20.2 70.5,26.6 73.7,23.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="92.6,80.9 94.2,80.9 94.2,31.4 109.1,16.4 109.1,8 91.5,8 89.8,9.8 89.8,35.8 92.6,33 "></polygon> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow_00000016050558138333944600000003758647379630337202_" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M90,14.2 C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#212243;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#212243;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#212243;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l6.8-2.7c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10h50 c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l6.6,2.6v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Luton Town</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Preston North End</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Watford</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Birmingham City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Cardiff City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Hull City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Middlesbrough</span></li> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Rotherham United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Sunderland vs Luton Town</strong> Saturday 13 May, 17:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/sunderland-vs-luton-town/967154/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Despite Sunderland's aforementioned poor home record and Luton's strength on the road, Mowbray's side are chalked up as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/sunderland-v-luton/32336191">13/8 favourites to win</a> the first game which looks mightily short and opens some opportunities in siding with the away team.</p><p>Luton have only lost four games all season in the league on the road, conceding 18 goals in those 23 games.</p><p>If any side is well set to stifle the attacking talent of <strong>Amad Diallo</strong>, <strong>Patrick Roberts</strong>, <strong>Jack Clarke</strong> and <strong>Joe Gelhardt</strong>, it's Rob Edwards' team.</p><p>These play-off games can often be cagey, especially in front of a huge Stadium of Light crowd who haven't seen too many wins this season, so the 19/20 about <a Back Luton (draw no bet)
19/20 More EFL Championship href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/">Team Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/">AFC Bournemouth</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/">Arsenal</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/">Aston Villa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/">Brentford</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/">Brighton & Hove Albion</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/">Chelsea</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/">Crystal Palace</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/">Everton</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/">Fulham</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/">Leeds United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/">Leicester City</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/">Liverpool</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/">Manchester City</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/">Manchester United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/">Newcastle United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/">Nottingham Forest</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/">Southampton</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/">Tottenham Hotspur</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/">West Ham United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/">Wolverhampton Wanderers</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/">Premier League Betting Guides</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/">Glenn Hoddle</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/">Womens Euros 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6520861 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6520861 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6520861={pID:"6520861",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6520861:window.ftClick_6520861,ftExpTrack_6520861:window.ftExpTrack_6520861,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6520861PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6520861); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6520861PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6520861"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6520861;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIEBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumDailyRewardsFlipbook300x600/?"+ft6520861PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6520861.GTimeout);ft6520861PP.init(); 