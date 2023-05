Barcelona can win title this weekend

Real Madrid and Atletico battling for second

Espanyol, Getafe and Valencia fighting against drop

Madrid need win

Real Madrid 1.618/13 v Getafe 6.86/1; The Draw 4.216/5

Saturday 13 May, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Real Madrid must beat local rivals Getafe on Saturday if they are to stand any chance of retaining last season's LaLiga title.

Now 14-points behind the leaders Barcelona, that ship has realistically already sailed. Cup success will now be the major aim, with Carlo Ancelotti's team having secured the Copa del Rey last weekend with a 2-1 win over Osasuna. In midweek they drew 1-1 in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City and with the away-leg to come next week, Ancelotti is bound to rotate a little.

That could be good news for a Getafe team that are 18th and are desperately fighting against relegation. With Jose Bordalas back in charge, the team ended a six match run without a win last weekend, when they beat Celta Vigo. It is too much to expect another victory, but Getafe should be competitive and you can back a home win and both teams to score at 3.814/5.

Back Real Madrid to beat Getafe and both teams to score @ 3.8

Back goals between motivated teams

Celta Vigo 2.3811/8 v Valencia 3.55/2; The Draw 3.39/4

Sunday 14 May, 13:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Valencia go into their clash with Celta Vigo on Sunday with only goal difference keeping them outside of the relegation zone.

Last weekend they picked up a useful point against European qualification contenders Villarreal, with a 1-1 home draw. Away points have been harder to come by, with the recent win at Elche being the only away game from the last nine that they have not lost.

Celta Vigo are five points clear of the relegation zone and will probably be safe, but will take nothing for granted. With both of these sides being motivated, back both teams to score at 2.01/1, which has landed in each of Valencia's last three games.

Back both Celta Vigo and Valencia to score @ 2.0

Atletico are firing freely

Elche 9.417/2 v Atletico Madrid 1.42/5 ; The Draw 5.49/2

Sunday 13 May, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Atletico Madrid will be expected another win when they travel to the already relegated Elche.

Diego Simeone's side could well finish the season with a surprise second placed finish, with rivals Real Madrid pulling off the old trick of coming third in a two-horse race. Atletico's close to the campaign bodes well for next season, having scored five goals in each of their last two games, defeating Valladolid 5-2 and then Cadiz 5-1.

With the visitors in such rude goalscoring form and Elche having nothing to play for, we can expect a comfortable Atletico victory. You can back them to win with over 2.5 goals at 2.0521/20.

Back Atletico Madrid to beat Elche and over 2.5 goals @ 2.05

Play it safe with Barca win

Espanyol 5.85/1 v Barcelona 1.695/7; The Draw 4.216/5

Sunday 13 May, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Depending on results, Barcelona could already be crowned as champions by the time they play their derby against Espanyol.

It's a nice position for Xavi's team to be in, but it would be even sweeter to lift the title after beating their local rivals at their own ground. They come into this game off the back of consecutive wins against Betis and Osasuna.

There is more pressure on Espanyol to deliver, with Luis Garcia's team staring relegation in the face. With Barcelona's task being unclear at the time of writing, let's simply back them to win at 1.695/7, which is a reasonably chunky price under the circumstances.

Back Barcelona to beat Espanyol @ 1.69

