The Opta Stat:
"Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz has netted four goals in the Premier League this season, the joint-most of any player currently under-21 (along with Evan Ferguson), despite not making his debut in the competition until January 14th. Indeed, Alcaraz has the best minutes-per-goal ratio of any Southampton player in the league this term (200 - four goals in 800 minutes)."
The Betfair Bet:
"Ivan Toney has been involved in each of Brentford's last four Premier League goals against West Ham, scoring twice and assisting the other two. He could become the fourth player to both score and assist a goal in three consecutive Premier League games against an opponent, after Steven Gerrard v Newcastle (2007-2008), Theo Walcott against West Ham (2011-2013) and Roberto Firmino v Arsenal (2017). West Ham, meanwhile, have only won one of their last six Premier League games that have come within three days of them playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League beforehand (D3 L2)."
"Manchester City have won each of their last 10 Premier League games, the fifth time they have had a winning run of 10+ matches under Pep Guardiola. The only other managers to have had more than one 10+ game winning streak in Premier League history are Jürgen Klopp (3), Alex Ferguson (2), and Arsène Wenger (2). Indeed, no side has scored fewer home goals than Everton in the Premier League this season (15), with the Toffees scoring more than once on just one occasion at Goodison Park so far this term (3-0 v Crystal Palace in October).
"Arsenal have won five of their last six league games at the Emirates (D1), scoring at least three goals in all six such games. Brighton's 27 Premier League matches under Roberto De Zerbi meanwhile, have seen 92 goals (52 for, 40 against). Among managers to take charge of 20+ games in the competition's history, only John Gorman's matches have had a higher goal rate (3.50 - 147 goals in 42 games) than the Italian's (3.41). Indeed, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has been involved in four goals in his four Premier League games against Brighton (2 goals, 2 assists), both scoring and assisting in the Gunners' 4-2 win against them in December. The Norwegian has also scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances overall.
"Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored eight goals against Liverpool in the Premier League, with only Andrew Cole (11) and Harry Kane (9) netting more against them in the competition. Vardy has netted six goals in seven league appearances against the Reds at the King Power Stadium. However, each of Liverpool's last five Premier League games have seen them win by exactly one goal, whilst they've won six in a row scoring 17 times. Leciester, on the other hand, have conceded in 16 straight mathces in all competitions, last keeping a clean sheet in January (31 conceded)."
