Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 5/2 to a 22/1 Bet Builder at Elland Road
Alexander Boyes
11 May 2023
3:00 min read Alex Boyes has ran through ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-5-2-to-a-22-1-bet-builder-at-elland-road-110523-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-5-2-to-a-22-1-bet-builder-at-elland-road-110523-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-11T19:35:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-11T20:31:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Just three full Premier League matchdays remain in the 2022-23 campaign with the majority of sides still having much to play for. Alex Boyes has ran through the Opta facts to find a betting angle for eah game this weekend... Kick the weekend off with Big Sam's 22/1 Bet Builder Kai Havertz is a creator and a goalscorer Keep it tight at Old Trafford at 7/2 City very backable at nearly 3/1 on the hadicap MD9's 80% success &amp; 15 pts of profit the aim once again Leeds United v Newcastle United Big Sam's tactics may break the pattern The Opta Stat: "Leeds have both scored and conceded in each of their last 10 league games (15 scored, 29 conceded) since losing 0-1 to Chelsea in March. However, since recording 12 clean sheets in their first 20 Premier League games this season, Newcastle have only kept one in their last 14, and none in their last seven overall. In fact, since the start of February, only Leicester (0) have fewer Premier League clean sheets than the Magpies (1). Indeed, Leeds' Rodrigo has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, only scoring more in a single top-flight campaign once in his career (16 in LaLiga in 2017-18)." The Betfair Bet: Back Rodrigo to score, Newcastle 6+ shots on target &amp; Under 3.5 Goals @ 22/1 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur Back the goal-getters The Opta Stat: "Across the last three seasons, only five players have more goals and assisted combined in the Premier League than Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (39 goals, 13 assists). Watkins has 14 goals this season, equalling his best top-flight tally from 2020-21. Harry Kane, meanwhile, has scored in 23 Premier League games this season, just one short of the record in a 38-game campaign set by Mo Salah in 2017-18 (24 games scored)." The Betfair Bet: Back both Watkins and Kane to score anytime @ 9/2 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest Havertz can spare Lampard blues The Opta Stat: "Kai Havertz has scored more goals (7), had more shots (65), and created more chances (35) than any Chelsea player in the Premier League this season. He has 19 Premier League goals overall, and a goal in this match would see him become the youngest non-English player to reach 20 goals for the Blues in the competition (23 years, 336 days old) since Eden Hazard in February 2014 (23y 32d)." The Betfair Bet: Back Kai Havertz to score and assist @ 17/2 Crystal Palace v Bournemouth Target the creative duo The Opta Stat: "Since his Premier League debut in January, Dango Ouattara has made more progressive carries (76) than any Bournemouth player (moving 5+ metres upfield with the ball). On average, he progresses the ball upfield 8.6m with his carries; the only wide midfielder/winger with a higher average (min. 50 progressive carries) since Ouattara's debut in the competition is Adama Traoré (9.2m). For Palace, exactly half of Eberechi Eze's Premier League appearances have come under Roy Hodgson (41/82), but he has recorded 61% of his goals and assists in the competition under him (14/23 - 8 goals, 6 assists). Eze is Crystal Palace's top league goalscorer since Hodgson's first game back with the club in April (4 goals)." The Betfair Bet: Back both Dango Ouattara &amp; Eberechi Eze to both score or assist @ 7/1 Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Follow the lack of goals The Opta Stat: "The last nine meetings between Manchester United and Wolves in all competitions have produced just 10 goals (7 for Man Utd, 3 for Wolves), with just three goals being scored in the four games at Old Trafford in that run. Indeed, Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five Premier League home games, last recording more in a row from May to October 2017 (6), and last doing so within a single season from December 2009 to March 2010 (7). The Betfair Bet: Back Under 1.5 Goals @ 7/2 Football... Only Bettor - Watch Here! Southampton v Fulham Escape relegation to Alcaraz The Opta Stat: "Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz has netted four goals in the Premier League this season, the joint-most of any player currently under-21 (along with Evan Ferguson), despite not making his debut in the competition until January 14th. Indeed, Alcaraz has the best minutes-per-goal ratio of any Southampton player in the league this term (200 - four goals in 800 minutes)." The Betfair Bet: Back Carlos Alcaraz to score anytime @ 11/4 Brentford v West Ham United West Ham's other prorities The Opta Stat: "Ivan Toney has been involved in each of Brentford's last four Premier League goals against West Ham, scoring twice and assisting the other two. He could become the fourth player to both score and assist a goal in three consecutive Premier League games against an opponent, after Steven Gerrard v Newcastle (2007-2008), Theo Walcott against West Ham (2011-2013) and Roberto Firmino v Arsenal (2017). West Ham, meanwhile, have only won one of their last six Premier League games that have come within three days of them playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League beforehand (D3 L2)." The Betfair Bet: Back Toney to score in a Brentford win @ 5/2 Everton v Manchester City Get with City at almost 3/1 The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have won each of their last 10 Premier League games, the fifth time they have had a winning run of 10+ matches under Pep Guardiola. The only other managers to have had more than one 10+ game winning streak in Premier League history are Jürgen Klopp (3), Alex Ferguson (2), and Arsène Wenger (2). Indeed, no side has scored fewer home goals than Everton in the Premier League this season (15), with the Toffees scoring more than once on just one occasion at Goodison Park so far this term (3-0 v Crystal Palace in October). The Betfair Bet: Back Man City (-2) to beat Everton @ 11/4 Arsenal v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion Captain Martin leads the way The Opta Stat: "Arsenal have won five of their last six league games at the Emirates (D1), scoring at least three goals in all six such games. Brighton's 27 Premier League matches under Roberto De Zerbi meanwhile, have seen 92 goals (52 for, 40 against). Among managers to take charge of 20+ games in the competition's history, only John Gorman's matches have had a higher goal rate (3.50 - 147 goals in 42 games) than the Italian's (3.41). Indeed, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has been involved in four goals in his four Premier League games against Brighton (2 goals, 2 assists), both scoring and assisting in the Gunners' 4-2 win against them in December. The Norwegian has also scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances overall. The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win, BTTS, Odegaard to score @ 13/2 Leicester City v Liverpool Vardy has a habit of scoring in defeats The Opta Stat: "Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored eight goals against Liverpool in the Premier League, with only Andrew Cole (11) and Harry Kane (9) netting more against them in the competition. Vardy has netted six goals in seven league appearances against the Reds at the King Power Stadium. However, each of Liverpool's last five Premier League games have seen them win by exactly one goal, whilst they've won six in a row scoring 17 times. Leciester, on the other hand, have conceded in 16 straight mathces in all competitions, last keeping a clean sheet in January (31 conceded)." Jamie Vardy has scored eight goals against Liverpool in the Premier League Alex Boyes has ran through the Opta facts to find a betting angle for eah game this weekend...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Kick the weekend off with Big Sam's 22/1 Bet Builder</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Kai Havertz is a creator and a goalscorer</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Keep it tight at Old Trafford at 7/2</h3> </li> <li> <h3>City very backable at nearly 3/1 on the hadicap</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md9-041022-1171.html">MD9's 80% success & 15 pts of profit the aim once again</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Leeds United v Newcastle United</h3> <h4>Big Sam's tactics may break the pattern</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Leeds have both scored and conceded in each of their last 10 league games (15 scored, 29 conceded) since losing 0-1 to Chelsea in March. However, s<span>ince recording 12 clean sheets in their first 20 Premier League games this season, Newcastle have only kept one in their last 14, and none in their last seven overall. In fact, since the start of February, only Leicester (0) have fewer Premier League clean sheets than the Magpies (1). Indeed, Leeds' Rodrigo has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, only scoring more in a single top-flight campaign once in his career (16 in LaLiga in 2017-18)."</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-newcastle/32314396">Back Rodrigo to score, Newcastle 6+ shots on target & Under 3.5 Goals @ 22/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <h4>Back the goal-getters</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ollie%20Watkins%20&%20Harry%20Kane%20England.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Ollie Watkins & Harry Kane England.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/05/Ollie%20Watkins%20&%20Harry%20Kane%20England-thumb-1280x720-186690.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><strong>"</strong>Across the last three seasons, only five players have more goals and assisted combined in the Premier League than Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (39 goals, 13 assists). Watkins has 14 goals this season, equalling his best top-flight tally from 2020-21. Harry Kane, meanwhile, has scored in 23 Premier League games this season, just one short of the record in a 38-game campaign set by Mo Salah in 2017-18 (24 games scored).<span>"</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/aston-villa-v-tottenham/32314391">Back both Watkins and Kane to score anytime @ 9/2</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Chelsea v Nottingham Forest</h3> <h4>Havertz can spare Lampard blues</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"<span>Kai Havertz has scored more goals (7), had more shots (65), and created more chances (35) than any Chelsea player in the Premier League this season. He has 19 Premier League goals overall, and a goal in this match would see him become the youngest non-English player to reach 20 goals for the Blues in the competition (23 years, 336 days old) since Eden Hazard in February 2014 (23y 32d).</span><span>"</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-nottm-forest/32314392">Back Kai Havertz to score and assist @ 17/2</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Crystal Palace v Bournemouth</h3> <h4>Target the creative duo</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><strong>"</strong><span>Since his Premier League debut in January, Dango Ouattara has made more progressive carries (76) than any Bournemouth player (moving 5+ metres upfield with the ball). On average, he progresses the ball upfield 8.6m with his carries; the only wide midfielder/winger with a higher average (min. 50 progressive carries) since Ouattara's debut in the competition is Adama Traoré (9.2m). For Palace, e</span><span>xactly half of Eberechi Eze's Premier League appearances have come under Roy Hodgson (41/82), but he has recorded 61% of his goals and assists in the competition under him (14/23 - 8 goals, 6 assists). Eze is Crystal Palace's top league goalscorer since Hodgson's first game back with the club in April (4 goals)."</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-aston-villa/32295380">Back both Dango Ouattara & Eberechi Eze to both score or assist @ 7/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers</h3> <h4>Follow the lack of goals</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><strong>"</strong>The last nine meetings between Manchester United and Wolves in all competitions have produced just 10 goals (7 for Man Utd, 3 for Wolves), with just three goals being scored in the four games at Old Trafford in that run. Indeed, Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five Premier League home games, last recording more in a row from May to October 2017 (6), and last doing so within a single season from December 2009 to March 2010 (7).</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-utd-v-wolves/32314399">Back Under 1.5 Goals @ 7/2</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><h3><strong>Football... Only Bettor - Watch Here!</strong><br><br> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YPhPUyCr4Ws" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Southampton v Fulham
Escape relegation to Alcaraz

The Opta Stat:

"Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz has netted four goals in the Premier League this season, the joint-most of any player currently under-21 (along with Evan Ferguson), despite not making his debut in the competition until January 14th. Indeed, Alcaraz has the best minutes-per-goal ratio of any Southampton player in the league this term (200 - four goals in 800 minutes)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Carlos Alcaraz to score anytime @ 11/4



Brentford v West Ham United
West Ham's other prorities

The Opta Stat:

"Ivan Toney has been involved in each of Brentford's last four Premier League goals against West Ham, scoring twice and assisting the other two. He could become the fourth player to both score and assist a goal in three consecutive Premier League games against an opponent, after Steven Gerrard v Newcastle (2007-2008), Theo Walcott against West Ham (2011-2013) and Roberto Firmino v Arsenal (2017). West Ham, meanwhile, have only won one of their last six Premier League games that have come within three days of them playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League beforehand (D3 L2)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Toney to score in a Brentford win @ 5/2



Everton v Manchester City
Get with City at almost 3/1

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester City have won each of their last 10 Premier League games, the fifth time they have had a winning run of 10+ matches under Pep Guardiola. The only other managers to have had more than one 10+ game winning streak in Premier League history are Jürgen Klopp (3), Alex Ferguson (2), and Arsène Wenger (2). Indeed, no side has scored fewer home goals than Everton in the Premier League this season (15), with the Toffees scoring more than once on just one occasion at Goodison Park so far this term (3-0 v Crystal Palace in October).

The Betfair Bet: Back Man City (-2) to beat Everton @ 11/4



Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
Captain Martin leads the way

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal have won five of their last six league games at the Emirates (D1), scoring at least three goals in all six such games. Brighton's 27 Premier League matches under Roberto De Zerbi meanwhile, have seen 92 goals (52 for, 40 against). Among managers to take charge of 20+ games in the competition's history, only John Gorman's matches have had a higher goal rate (3.50 - 147 goals in 42 games) than the Italian's (3.41). Indeed, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has been involved in four goals in his four Premier League games against Brighton (2 goals, 2 assists), both scoring and assisting in the Gunners' 4-2 win against them in December. The Norwegian has also scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances overall.

The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win, BTTS, Odegaard to score @ 13/2



Leicester City v Liverpool
Vardy has a habit of scoring in defeats

The Opta Stat:

"Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored eight goals against Liverpool in the Premier League, with only Andrew Cole (11) and Harry Kane (9) netting more against them in the competition. Vardy has netted six goals in seven league appearances against the Reds at the King Power Stadium. However, each of Liverpool's last five Premier League games have seen them win by exactly one goal, whilst they've won six in a row scoring 17 times. Leciester, on the other hand, have conceded in 16 straight mathces in all competitions, last keeping a clean sheet in January (31 conceded)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Vardy to score in a Leicester defeat @ 6/1



Get a completely free £2 Bet Builder

You can get a completely free £2 Bet Builder to use on any Premier League game this weekend (13th - 15th May). You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.

