Southampton 5.04/1 v Tottenham 1.855/6, the Draw 3.814/5

15:00

Mike Norman says: "Southampton have been steadily taking points of late - seven from their last five games - but they remain bottom of the table after losing at home to Brentford in midweek.

"Tottenham put a bad week behind them with a win over Nottingham Forest last Saturday, and they will be buoyed by the fact that some of their top four rivals failed to win, so I can see them going to St Mary's and picking up the points.

"Be warned though, this is a fixture that often throws up goals. In fact the last six meetings between Spurs and Saints has resulted in 29 goals being scored and both teams finding the net 100% of the time."

Aston Villa 1.768/11 v Bournemouth 5.49/2, the Draw 3.953/1

15:00

Opta Stat: "Aston Villa have scored in all 13 of their Premier League games under Unai Emery, having failed to score in six of their 13 before his arrival this season. It's the longest scoring streak by a club at the start of a manager's tenure since Leicester scored in their first 17 under Claudio Ranieri in their 2015-16 title winning season.

"Bournemouth, meanwhile, have kept just one clean sheet in their last 23 Premier League away games, shipping 58 goals in the process. However, both of the Cherries' wins on the road this season have come in the Midlands (3-2 vs Nottingham Forest, 1-0 vs Wolves)."

Stoke 2.6213/8 v Norwich 2.982/1, the Draw 3.45

15:00

Jack Critchley says: "Stoke have produced an accumulative xG of 8.6 across those last four outings and held high-flying Middlesbrough to a 1-1 on Tuesday night. Alex Neil's men were the better side, particularly during the second half and many Boro fans have heaped praise upon the visitors.

"Having netted nine goals across their last three outings and with loanee Ki-Jana Hoever enjoying a purple patch in front of goal, they should be tough to beat on Saturday.

"Norwich dropped against Huddersfield on Wednesday night and this is an exceptionally quick turnaround for David Wagner's side. Adam Idah and Ben Gibson were both forced off and defender Marquinhos will be suspended for this contest having been sent off in midweek."

Back Stoke @ 2.56

Wycomebe 2.8615/8 v Barnsley 2.6613/8, the Draw 3.55

15:00

NTT20 says: "Wycombe have made an ok start to life after Wild Thing, with Matt Bloomfield having taken the reigns from his former boss following his move to QPR. They've picked up seven points from his three games in charge, and come into this one off the back of a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

"They did concede 21 shots in that game though, and the trend of defensive numbers suggests that the Chairboys may need to tighten up defensively, with the 1-1 draw vs Exeter following a similar pattern.

"Their opponents Barnsley come into this one in fine form as they bid to chase down the top two in League One. They've won eight of their last ten in the league and are unbeaten in five on the road, scoring 10 in that time and winning three of the games."

Bochum 6.25/1 v RB Leipzig 1.584/7, the Draw 4.67/2

14:30

Kevin Hatchard says: "Going into this fascinating clash, Bochum have just produced one of their best performances of the season, while Leipzig have just delivered one of their worst. Bochum came up with pretty much the perfect away performance to win 2-0 at Köln last weekend, while Leipzig were destroyed 7-0 by Manchester City in the Champions League.

"Leipzig's display against City at the Etihad was desperately disappointing. They were consistently sloppy in their set-piece defending, they wilted under the pressure of the City press, and when they did have chances to make something happen in attack, their play was panicky and inaccurate."

Chelsea 1.528/15 v Everton 8.88/1, the Draw 4.47/2

17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Dave Tindall says: "The Toffees have had an excellent record at Goodison in this fixture, winning four of the last five although Chelsea nicked the points in this season's encounter via a penalty from the now departed Jorginho.

"Everton held Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season but the Londoners had won four of the previous five on their own patch. In fact, stretch further back and Everton haven't won there since 1994. That's 27 times in succession Toffees fans haven't been able to celebrate a win on the journey home.

"The price on a home win looks short but there are other obvious ways to bump it up. Chelsea have conceded just one goal in their last five matches on home soil so their win to nil price of 2.16 is one option worth a look.

"But preference is to head to the handicaps as I think the hosts can win this comfortably."

Man City 1.211/5 v Burnley 20.019/1, the Draw 7.87/1

17:45

Live on BBC1

Stephen Tudor says: "Naturally, the return of club legend Vincent Kompany will dominate the narrative beforehand and the Belgian deserves every pre-match utterance of praise having completely transformed the Clarets into an all-conquering, high-pressing machine this term.





"Wednesday night's 3-1 win at Hull extends Burnley's unbeaten streak to 17 in the league, a run that includes 11 clean sheets, and all season long they have accrued 2.2 points-per-game, scoring two goals per 90 into the bargain. Rarely has a title been secured with such entitlement.

"City too of course have plenty of reasons to be cheerful, not least after blasting seven past RB Leipzig mid-week, with Erling Haaland confounding logic by bagging five of them. As good as Burnley's back-line is they don't typically encounter a 6ft 5 goal-scoring phenomenon who demolishes records week-on-week."

Lens 1.282/7 v Angers 14.013/1, the Draw 6.611/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 5 and Betfair Live Video

James Eastham says: "The difference in class between these two sides is so big that it should be a straightforward home victory and Lens are capable of winning by a couple of goals.

"Lens will be playing in front of a hugely supportive 37,000 sell-out crowd and will be buzzing after their 4-0 away win vs Clermont last weekend. Lois Openda scored the quickest Ligue 1 hat-trick in more than half a century in that match and he and his team-mates will be confident of racking up another easy win here.

"Angers are rooted to the foot of the table and are destined to go down. They've lost 21 of their 27 league matches this season and are currently managerless."