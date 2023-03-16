</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-friday-tony-calvin-backs-50-1-faivoir-on-gold-cup-day-160323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Friday: Tony Calvin backs 50/1 Faivoir on Gold Cup day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-day-4-cheltenham-runners-bravemansgame-couldnt-be-in-better-shape-for-gold-cup-bid-150323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 4 Cheltenham Runners: Bravemansgame couldn't be in better shape for Gold Cup bid </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-day-4-tips-a-gala-day-for-kevin-blake-with-4-1-and-16-1-bets-160323-288.html">Cheltenham Day 4 Tips: A Gala day for Kevin Blake with 4/1 and 16/1 bets</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-eight-bets-to-back-priced-from-8-5-to-50-1-with-free-bet--150323-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: Eight bets to back priced from 8/5 to a 50/1 Spurs shout</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-md-27-score-predictions-seven-bets-from-5-1-to-14-1-160323-200.html">Premier League MD 27 Score Predictions: Seven bets from 5/1 to 14/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/betis-v-manchester-united-tips---hosts-attitude-can-help-our-bet-builder-140323-140.html">Real Betis v Man Utd: Hosts' attitude can help our Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-friday-tony-calvin-backs-50-1-faivoir-on-gold-cup-day-160323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Friday: Tony Calvin backs 50/1 Faivoir on Gold Cup day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-day-4-cheltenham-runners-bravemansgame-couldnt-be-in-better-shape-for-gold-cup-bid-150323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 4 Cheltenham Runners: Bravemansgame couldn't be in better shape for Gold Cup bid </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-day-4-tips-a-gala-day-for-kevin-blake-with-4-1-and-16-1-bets-160323-288.html">Cheltenham Day 4 Tips: A Gala day for Kevin Blake with 4/1 and 16/1 bets</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-peshawar-zalmi-psl-tips-team-batting-first-has-advantage-160323-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Team batting first has advantage</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-australia-first-odi-tips-gill-the-new-india-batting-star-160323-194.html">India v Australia First ODI Tips: Gill the new India batting star</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-sri-lanka-second-test-tips-lankans-can-complete-job-this-time-150323-194.html">New Zealand v Sri Lanka Second Test Tips: Lankans can complete job this time</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betfair's SNP market moves sharply towards Humza Yousaf</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-who-benefits-from-the-sue-gray-scandal-060323-171.html">UK Politics: Who benefits from the Sue Gray 'scandal'?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-9-tips-alcaraz-and-sinner-deserved-favourites-160323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 9 Tips: Alcaraz and Sinner deserved favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-8-tips-medvedev-vulnerable-in-disliked-slow-conditions-1-150323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 8 Tips: Medvedev vulnerable in disliked slow conditions</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-7-tips-norrie-the-pick-after-strong-build-up-to-the-event-140323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 7 Tips: Norrie the pick after strong build-up to the event</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-valspar-and-sdc-championship-on-pga-tour-and-dp-tour-130323-204.html">Golf Tips: This week's best bets for Valspar and SDC Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/valspar-championship-first-round-leader-tips-choose-cole-at-80/1-140323-719.html">Valspar Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Choose 80/1 Cole</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/valspar-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-in-form-lingmerth-impossible-to-ignore-140323-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: In-form Lingmerth impossible to ignore </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/wst-classic-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-150323-171.html">WST Classic Snooker Betting Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Bundesliga Tips: Bayern to keep top spot</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-16">16 March 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Bundesliga Tips: Bayern to keep top spot", "name": "Bundesliga Tips: Bayern to keep top spot", "description": "The title race is still tight in the Bundesliga, and Kevin Hatchard thinks Bayern Munich will produce a statement win before the international break.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-16T20:25:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-16T20:48:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/xabi alonso 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The title race is still tight in the Bundesliga, and Kevin Hatchard thinks Bayern Munich will produce a statement win before the international break. Bayern have won six of last seven v Leverkusen Wolfsburg scoring freely on the road Champions to boss Bayer Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich Sunday 19 March, 16:30 Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video With just one game to go until the international break, and Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund on the horizon, this is an important weekend for Bayern Munich. They flexed their muscles on the international stage with a brutal dismissal of PSG and their superstars over two legs to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, and they go into this weekend two points clear of Borussia Dortmund in the race for the Bundesliga title. Bayern don't have as many points as they had at this stage of last season, but they do have the best attack in the division and the best defensive record. The Rekordmeister have only lost twice in the league this term, and most observers and pundits still believe they will be lifting that famous trophy at the end of the campaign. Bayer Leverkusen have improved in terms of their form in recent weeks, but they had a draining Europa League trip to Hungary in midweek to face Ferencvaros, and for all the talk of their progress under coach Xabi Alonso, they have won just three of their last seven Bundesliga matches. Against the big hitters, Die Werkself have struggled - they lost 4-0 at Bayern in September, 2-0 at RB Leipzig and they have lost home and away against Borussia Dortmund without scoring in either match. Bayern have won six of their last seven games against Leverkusen, and I fancy them again here. We can back the champions -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.92], and that seems reasonable to me. Swabian showdown should be fun Stuttgart v Wolfsburg Saturday 18 March, 14:30 Live on Betfair Live Video Stuttgart were Bundesliga champions as recently as 2007, but since then they have found life at the top a lot tougher. The days of Mario Gomez bullying defences and Thomas Hitzlsperger (the Hammer) smashing the ball past goalkeepers from long range are long gone, and since lifting the Meisterschale, VfB have been relegated twice. Considering they have only spent four seasons in total outside the top flight in the Bundesliga era, it shows what a tough time it has been for the southern giants. Experienced firefighter Bruno Labbadia is trying to prevent a third relegation in the 21st century, but since arriving he has only delivered one win in nine league matches. For a coach who is generally a good organiser, Labbadia has found clean sheets hard to come by - Stuttgart have only managed one shut-out since he arrived, and that was in a 3-0 win over a Köln side that was hungover after Karneval (coach Steffen Baumgart has admitted that this week). Wolfsburg are pushing for a European spot, and given that seventh spot might be enough for continental qualification, Niko Kovac's team still has plenty to play for. Die Wölfe have only lost three of their last 17 Bundesliga matches, and they have been scoring freely on the road, rattling in 15 goals across their last seven road matches in the top flight. I'm really surprised that Over 2.5 Goals is trading at [2.02] here. Stuttgart have seen 14 of their last 20 Bundesliga matches feature three goals or more, while an Over 2.5 Goals bet has landed in 13 of Wolfsburg's last 20. Ruhr rumble to entertain Bochum v RB Leipzig Saturday 18 March, 14:30 Live on Betfair Live Video Going into this fascinating clash, Bochum have just produced one of their best performances of the season, while Leipzig have just delivered one of their worst. Bochum came up with pretty much the perfect away performance to win 2-0 at Köln last weekend, while Leipzig were destroyed 7-0 by Manchester City in the Champions League. Leipzig's display against City at the Etihad was desperately disappointing. They were consistently sloppy in their set-piece defending, they wilted under the pressure of the City press, and when they did have chances to make something happen in attack, their play was panicky and inaccurate. Timo Werner was ill in the build-up, and didn't look ready to compete on the big stage. Bochum have the worst defence in the league, but I think they'll pose a threat of their own at the other end, so I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Over 2.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at [2.08]. Both teams' league games have an average of 8.3 corners per match, and while Leipzig have had nine of their 12 matches in all competitions feature at least three goals, Bochum have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land in 16 of their 24 top-flight matches.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/xabi%20alonso%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Kevin Hatchard" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/xabi alonso 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/xabi alonso 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/xabi alonso 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/xabi alonso 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Xabi Alonso still has work to do to make Bayer Leverkusen competitive at the top level</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210918154" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"German Bundesliga","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.210918154","entry_title":"Bundesliga Tips: Bayern to keep top spot"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210918154">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Bayern%20to%20keep%20top%20spot&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html&text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Bayern%20to%20keep%20top%20spot" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The title race is still tight in the Bundesliga, and Kevin Hatchard thinks Bayern Munich will produce a statement win before the international break.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210918154">Bayern have won six of last seven v Leverkusen</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210919086">Wolfsburg scoring freely on the road</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p><strong><h2>Champions to boss Bayer</h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210918105">Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich</a></strong><br> <strong>Sunday 19 March, 16:30</strong><br> <strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>With just one game to go until the international break, and <strong>Der Klassiker</strong> against Borussia Dortmund on the horizon, this is an important weekend for Bayern Munich. They flexed their muscles on the international stage with a brutal dismissal of PSG and their superstars over two legs to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, and they go into this weekend two points clear of Borussia Dortmund in the race for the Bundesliga title. </p><p>Bayern don't have as many points as they had at this stage of last season, but they do have the best attack in the division and the best defensive record. The Rekordmeister have <strong>only lost twice in the league</strong> this term, and most observers and pundits still believe they will be lifting that famous trophy at the end of the campaign.</p><p>Bayer Leverkusen have improved in terms of their form in recent weeks, but they had a draining Europa League trip to Hungary in midweek to face Ferencvaros, and for all the talk of their progress under coach <strong>Xabi Alonso,</strong> they have won just three of their last seven Bundesliga matches. Against the big hitters, Die Werkself have struggled - they lost 4-0 at Bayern in September, 2-0 at RB Leipzig and they have lost home and away against Borussia Dortmund without scoring in either match.</p><p>Bayern have won six of their last seven games against Leverkusen, and I fancy them again here. We can back the champions -1.0 on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210918154">Asian Handicap</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>, and that seems reasonable to me. </p><p><strong><h2>Swabian showdown should be fun</h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210919102">Stuttgart v Wolfsburg</a></strong><br> <strong>Saturday 18 March, 14:30</strong><br> <strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Stuttgart were Bundesliga champions as recently as 2007, but since then they have found life at the top a lot tougher. The days of Mario Gomez bullying defences and Thomas Hitzlsperger (the Hammer) smashing the ball past goalkeepers from long range are long gone, and since lifting the Meisterschale, VfB have been relegated twice. Considering they have only spent four seasons in total outside the top flight in the Bundesliga era, it shows what a tough time it has been for the southern giants.</p><p>Experienced firefighter <strong>Bruno Labbadia</strong> is trying to prevent a third relegation in the 21st century, but since arriving he has only delivered one win in nine league matches. For a coach who is generally a good organiser, Labbadia has found clean sheets hard to come by - Stuttgart have only managed one shut-out since he arrived, and that was in a 3-0 win over a Köln side that was hungover after Karneval (coach Steffen Baumgart has admitted that this week).</p><p>Wolfsburg are pushing for a European spot, and given that seventh spot might be enough for continental qualification, Niko Kovac's team still has plenty to play for. Die Wölfe have only lost three of their last 17 Bundesliga matches, and they have been <strong>scoring freely</strong> on the road, rattling in 15 goals across their last seven road matches in the top flight.</p><p>I'm really surprised that <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210919086">Over 2.5 Goals</a></strong> is trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> here. Stuttgart have seen 14 of their last 20 Bundesliga matches feature three goals or more, while an Over 2.5 Goals bet has landed in 13 of Wolfsburg's last 20.</p><p><strong><h2>Ruhr rumble to entertain</h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/bochum-v-rb-leipzig/32161251">Bochum v RB Leipzig</a></strong><br> <strong>Saturday 18 March, 14:30</strong><br> <strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Going into this fascinating clash, Bochum have just produced one of their best performances of the season, while Leipzig have just delivered one of their worst. Bochum came up with pretty much the <strong>perfect away performance</strong> to win 2-0 at Köln last weekend, while Leipzig were destroyed 7-0 by Manchester City in the Champions League.</p><p>Leipzig's display against City at the Etihad was desperately disappointing. They were consistently sloppy in their set-piece defending, they wilted under the pressure of the City press, and when they did have chances to make something happen in attack, their play was panicky and inaccurate. <strong>Timo Werner</strong> was ill in the build-up, and didn't look ready to compete on the big stage.</p><p>Bochum have the worst defence in the league, but I think they'll pose a threat of their own at the other end, so I'll use the Sportsbook's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/bochum-v-rb-leipzig/32161251">Bet Builder</a></strong> to back Over 2.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>. Both teams' league games have an average of 8.3 corners per match, and while Leipzig have had nine of their 12 matches in all competitions feature at least three goals, Bochum have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land in 16 of their 24 top-flight matches.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>KEVIN HATCHARD 2022-23 BUNDESLIGA P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 76 <br> Points Returned: 84.9 <br> P/L: +8.9 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Completely FREE £2 Bet on Premier League and FA Cup Bet Builders this weekend</h2> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook are giving customers a <strong>completely FREE £2 bet</strong> on Bet Builders on any Premier League or FA Cup Quarter-Final game this weekend. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2BB190223">T&C's apply</a>.</p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210918154">Back Bayern Munich -1.0 on the Asian Handicap v Bayer Leverkusen at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210919086">Back Over 2.5 Goals in Stuttgart v Wolfsburg at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong> <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/bochum-v-rb-leipzig/32161251">Back Over 2.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners in Bochum v Leipzig at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></strong></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.210919086" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>German Bundesliga: Stuttgart v Wolfsburg (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 18 March, 2.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Under 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.210919086" data-price="1.96" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47972">1.96</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.210919086" data-price="1.97" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47972">1.97</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Over 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.210919086" data-price="2.02" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47973">2.02</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.210919086" data-price="2.04" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47973">2.04</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html%23gobet-1.210919086">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html%23gobet-1.210919086">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210918154" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"German Bundesliga","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.210918154","entry_title":"Bundesliga Tips: Bayern to keep top spot"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210918154">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Bayern%20to%20keep%20top%20spot&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---bayern-to-keep-top-spot-160323-140.html&text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Bayern%20to%20keep%20top%20spot" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-6-101122-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Granit Xhaka Arsenal pre season 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Granit%20Xhaka%20Arsenal%20pre%20season%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-an-112-treble-featuring-championship-action-111122-35.html">The Daily Acca: An 11/2 treble featuring Championship action</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/John%20Eustace.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/hoffenheim-v-wolfsburg-tips---goal-hungry-like-the-wolves-101122-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Goal-hungry like the Wolves</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/niko_kovac_2021.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/niko_kovac_2021.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/wolfsburg-v-union-berlin-betting-tips---152-bet-builder-110323-1063.html">Sunday Football Tips: Get on Gerhardt for a Wolfsburg goal</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Yannick Gerhardt Wolfsburg.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Yannick%20Gerhardt%20Wolfsburg.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/football-bet-of-the-day-tips-btts-in-portuguese-basement-battle-100323-155.html">Football Bet of the Day: BTTS in Portuguese basement battle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/images/Portugal fans scarves 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/images/Portugal%20fans%20scarves%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/schalke-v-borussia-dortmund-betting-tips---back-51-bet-builder-110323-1063.html">Saturday Football Tips: Back 5/1 Bet Builder on a Dortmund derby victory</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/terzic 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/terzic%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">More German Bundesliga</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class="active "> German Bundesliga </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1679003549" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
German Bundesliga
Bundesliga Tips: Bayern to keep top spot
Cheltenham
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Cheltenham
Horse Racing
Football
Golf