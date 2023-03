Kane/Son combo is 50/1 and worth backing if they start

Maddison can give us 5/1 winner without scoring

A tight game at Molinuex calls for an Exchange play

Kai Havertz Bet Builder pays 7/2

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United Johnson's Ups and Downs The Opta Stat: "Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games against promoted sides (W6 D7) since a 2-1 loss to Leeds in January 2021. They last had a longer run without defeat in the competition between September 2002 and January 2005 (15). However, six of Brennan Johnson's seven Premier League goals for Nottingham Forest this season have come in home games, netting five in his last four at the City Ground. The only Forest players to score more home goals in a single Premier League campaign are Stan Collymore (13) and Bryan Roy (7), who both did so in 1994-95." The Betfair Bet: Back Brennan Johnson to score but Newcastle double chance @ 13/2



Aston Villa v Bournemouth Unai the score The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa have scored in all 13 of their Premier League games under Unai Emery, having failed to score in six of their 13 before his arrival this season. It's the longest scoring streak by a club at the start of a manager's tenure since Leicester scored in their first 17 under Claudio Ranieri in their 2015-16 title winning season. Bournemouth, meanwhile, have kept just one clean sheet in their last 23 Premier League away games, shipping 58 goals in the process. However, both of the Cherries' wins on the road this season have come in the Midlands (3-2 vs Nottingham Forest, 1-0 vs Wolves)." The Betfair Bet: Back Aston Villa to score in both halves @ 17/10



Brentford v Leicester City Maddison from range The Opta Stat: "Leicester have scored a league-high 11 Premier League goals from outside the box this season. These goals have accounted for 30% of their total (11/37), with the Foxes only netting a higher share from distance in a single campaign in 1994-95 (33% - 15/45). Indeed, Leicester's James Maddison has scored in each of his last four Premier League away games against London sides - only one player has scored in five consecutive visits to the capital for a non-London based side, with Ruud van Nistelrooy doing so with Man Utd between September 2002 and September 2003." The Betfair Bet: Back James Maddison to have 2+ shots on target from outside the box @ 5/1

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur Kane x Son returns? The Opta Stat: "Tottenham's Harry Kane has been directly involved in 17 goals in 15 Premier League appearances against Southampton (11 goals, 6 assists), only having a hand in more against Leicester (22 - 18 goals, 4 assists). Kane is one goal away from scoring 10 away Premier League goals in a seventh different season - no other player in the competition's history has done so more than four times. Indeed, teammate Son Heung-min has scored more Premier League goals against Southampton than he has against any other opponent (10). The Korean has scored 99 Premier League goals overall and would be the first Asian player to reach 100 in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back both Son and Kane to score anytime @ 4/1



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United Styles make fights does not apply The Opta Stat: "Wolves have won three of their last four home league games (L1), more than they had in their previous 12 (W2 D3 L7). All five of their home league wins this season have been to nil, with Wolves winless in their last 10 league games in which they've conceded at Molineux (D2 L8). Indeed, no side has fewer away wins (1) or away points (6) in the Premier League this season than Leeds United, who have lost nine of their 13 away league games this term." The Betfair Bet: Back Under 1.5 goals on the Exchange @ 3.0 2/1



Chelsea v Everton Havertz Bet Builder The Opta Stat: "Chelsea have scored five goals in their last two games (2-0 v Borussia Dortmund, 3-1 v Leicester), as many as they had in their previous 12 in all competitions. The Blues are also looking to keep three consecutive home clean sheets in all competitions for the first time since September 2021. Indeed, Kai Havertz is looking to score in three consecutive appearances for Chelsea in all competitions for the second time, previously doing so in March 2022. The German is the Blues' top scorer in all competitions this term (8). He's also made more fouls than any other player this season (48)". The Betfair Bet: Back Kai Havertz to score and commit 2+ fouls @ 7/2