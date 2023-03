Magpies to win Friday night battle in Nottingham

Go for goals galore at Brentford and Southampton

Chelsea's improved form set to continue

Hapless Eagles to be downed at the Emirates

Nottm Forest v Newcastle Scoreline Prediction 0-2

There's no doubt that Nottingham Forest are a much better team at the City Ground than they are away from home, but they've won just two of their last seven in all competitions in front of their own fans, and they go into Friday night's match winless in five (home and away) and with a mounting injury list.

From looking comfortable a month or so ago, Steve Cooper's men are now just two points above the drop zone and in serious danger of being dragged back into the relegation battle.

Newcastle will arrive on the back of a good win - and an even better performance - against Wolves last week and they can now fully focus on finishing in the top six after their excellent run to the League Cup final. I fancy Eddie Howe's men to take all three points.

Back the 0-2 @ 6/1

Aston Villa v Bournemouth Scoreline Prediction 2-0

Aston Villa are ticking along quite nicely, picking up seven points from their last three games, and with striker Ollie Watkins in red hot form you have to fancy them to beat struggling Bournemouth.

The Cherries nearly produced the shock of the season when leading 2-0 at Arsenal, and then they did produce the shock of the season - or at least one of them - when beating Liverpool last week. But I just fancy their decent run of performances will come to an end at Villa Park.

Back the 2-0 @ 7/1

Brentford v Leicester Scoreline Prediction 2-2

Brentford's 12-game unbeaten league run came to an end at Everton last week and I'm still kicking myself for not putting up the 1-0 to Sean Dyche prediction - it's basically the only scoreline he knows when his team wins.

The Bees bounced back with a low-scoring midweek victory at Southampton but I fancy this game will be much more entertaining, simply because Leicester are in town.

The Foxes continue to be involved in some highly entertaining games but last week's 1-3 defeat at home to Chelsea was their fifth straight league defeat, so they'll be desperate to break that poor run on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' men opened this season's Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture with Brentford, and with goals almost guaranteed when they take to the field, I'm backing the same scorline again.

Back the 2-2 @ 14/1

Southampton v Tottenham Scoreline Prediction 1-2

Southampton have been steadily taking points of late - seven from their last five games - but they remain bottom of the table after losing at home to Brentford in midweek.

Tottenham put a bad week behind them with a win over Nottingham Forest last Saturday, and they will be buoyed by the fact that some of their top four rivals failed to win, so I can see them going to St Mary's and picking up the points.

Be warned though, this is a fixture that often throws up goals. In fact the last six meetings between Spurs and Saints has resulted in 29 goals being scored and both teams finding the net 100% of the time.

Back the 1-3 @ 13/1

Wolves v Leeds Scoreline Prediction 1-1

This is a really tricky game to call. Wolves don't score many but on their day they don't concede many either. Leeds have struggled for a while now but in recent weeks - at least at Elland Road - they've improved with a win over Southampton and a more than acceptable 2-2 draw with Brighton.

I really can't call this game with any confidence, so given I don't expect it to be a high-scoring thriller, I'll go for the points to be shared.

Back the 1-1 @ 11/2

Chelsea v Everton Scoreline Prediction 2-0

Chelsea have really started to find their feet of late, winning three games on the bounce and moving into the Champions League quarter-finals. They continue to suffer from some significan injuries however, so while I think they'll win this I don't expect it to be a stroll in the park.

As mentioned above, when Everton win under Sean Dyche they do so without conceding, but it's hard to see them keeping a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge. If they fall behind then I fear they won't be good enough to find a route back into the game.

Back the 2-0 @ 5/1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace Scoreline Prediction 3-0

Arsenal are firing on all cylinders again, and they couldn't have wished to meet Crystal Palace at a better time.

The Eagles are on a run of 12 games without a win, and they haven't scored a single goal - barely managed a shot on target in fact - in their last four matches. All this at a time when the Gunners have scored 17 goals in their last six matches. A no brainer home win it is then.

Back the 3-0 @ 6/1