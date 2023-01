Bundesliga is back so get Kev's tips

Liverpool 1.9210/11 v Chelsea 4.3100/30, the Draw 3.953/1

12:30

Dave Tindall says: "Back in happier times, Liverpool and Chelsea met in two domestic Cup finals last season and in both games they couldn't be separated in 90 minutes.

"In fact, their Carabao Cup and FA Cup showdowns were so tight that both ended goalless before the Reds twice came through on penalties.

"As for their two Premier League encounters last term, another pair of stalemates. First, a 1-1 at Anfield in August and then a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in January after the Reds had led 2-0.

"It's hard to trust either side right now but as both have been so poor on their travels, it's logical to land on the side of the hosts. That won't be my bet though."

Coventry 2.9215/8 v Norwich 2.68/5, the Draw 3.55

12:30

NTT20 Podcast say: "David Wagner has made a fast start to life at Norwich City and the 4-0 win at Preston last weekend had everything Canaries fans felt was missing under Dean Smith. The fans had become disillusioned with the lack of playing style at Carrow Road, but the display at Deepdale was full of intensity and attacking verve, which the travelling fans will expect to see here.

"Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki grabbed two goals apiece in that win, but they were far from Norwich's only goal threat as they amassed 23 shots in the game. In the unlucky 1-0 defeat to Blackburn in the FA Cup, Wagner's first game in charge, they racked up 28 shots so the signs suggest Coventry will have their work cut out nullifying their clear attacking threat.

"Coventry have a desperate recent record in this fixture, winless in the five most recent league meetings (D2 L3), losing both of their last two and have won only one of their last seven games in the Championship (D3 L3)."

Verona 2.486/4 v Lecce 3.45, the Draw 3.1511/5

14:00





Chloe Beresford says: "Hellas Verona come into this game in woeful form, winning just one of their last 13 games and just one of their last six at home.

"The Gialloblu have just nine points thus far, their second lowest tally ever at this stage of the season. Their opponents are on a six-match unbeaten run, their longest positive streak in the top flight since way back in 2004.

"With that in mind, the tip here is to simply back Lecce to win, a bet which is available at odds of 3.39/4 on the Betfair Exchange."

Union Berlin 2.3211/8 v Hoffenheim 4.03/1, the Draw 3.55

14:30

Kevin Hatchard says: "Union Berlin led the Bundesliga table at one stage, but football gravity finally got to them, and they start this post-World cup section fifth in the table, seven points off top spot. It felt like the capital club needed a break, and there's now been a chance for Urs Fischer's side to recharge and reset.

"Union's home form is excellent, and they have won five and drawn two of their seven league games in Köpenick this term, and they face a Hoffenheim team that has faded badly after a good start under new coach Andre Breitenreiter."

West Ham 1.845/6 v Everton 5.14/1, the Draw 3.814/5

15:00

The Opta Stat: "No side has scored fewer first half goals in the Premier League than both Everton and West Ham this season (6 each), with the Hammers the only side yet to score in the opening 15 minutes of matches this term."

Derby 2.111/10 v Bolton 3.953/1, the Draw 3.55

15:00

Alan Dudman says: "Bolton earned a point at Pride Park in December when the two met in a 0-0, and it was a point that was deserved as both failed to make the breakthrough in an extremely tight game. The pair had just two shots on target each in the 90 minutes and a split in possession that was fairly even.

"If you can't win, you don't lose, especially these big games because it would have been a six-point swing," said Bolton boss Ian Evatt following that Christmas stalemate.

"I think we can go for something similar here. I like the 0-0 and 1-1 on Correct Scores, and as ever, they are worth trading to get out in the first-half if you'd rather not let them run."

Crystal Palace 4.67/2 v Newcastle 1.9520/21, the Draw 3.65

17:30

Mark O'Haire says: "Crystal Palace and Newcastle have already played out two 0-0 draws this season, in the Premier League and the League Cup. Meanwhile, Palace have scored just six goals in their last 12 league meetings with Newcastle (W3-D4-L5) and come into this contest with only two triumphs from their most recent 11 Selhurst Park showdowns with the Magpies (W2-D4-L5).

"Crystal Palace 4.70 have collected a solitary victory in six (W1-D1-L4) - against struggling Bournemouth - and are winless in three consecutive home outings (W0-D1-L2), slumping into the bottom-half of the Premier League. The Eagles have failed to take top honours against any top-half team this term (W0-D4-L6), scoring just six goals in those 10 tussles.

"Newcastle 1.92 are unbeaten in their past 14 Premier League games (W9-D5-L0) - they've never gone 15 without defeat in their top-flight history - and Eddie Howe's outfit have also conceded fewer goals (11) and kept more clean sheets (11) than any of their divisional rivals, recording five successive shutouts, their longest-ever such run in the top-tier."

Sevilla 1.75 v Cadiz 5.8; The Draw 3.8

Saturday 21 January, 20:00

Dan Fitch says: "The main La Liga match on Saturday night is an unlikely relegation six-pointer, as Sevilla and Cadiz both look to escape the relegation zone.

"It's no surprise to see Cadiz in such a position, but Sevilla had finished fourth in La Liga for each of the last three seasons, before imploding during this campaign. Julen Lopetegui was sacked earlier this season and replaced by Jorge Sampaoli, but two wins in ten league games (D4 L4), has now seen rumours emerge that the Argentine could also be replaced.

"This is the sort of opponent that could be a catalyst for such action, even though Cadiz are in decent form, with their defeat to Real Madrid their only loss in their last six La Liga outings (W2 D3). Both teams to score has landed in each of Sevilla's last five league matches and is overpriced at 2.16."