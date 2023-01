Palace winless against top-half opposition

Newcastle enjoying record-breaking season

Wilson to hit the target at Selhurst Park

Olise earns Palace last-gasp point

Michael Olise scored a stunning last-minute free-kick as Crystal Palace pinched a share of the spoils against Manchester United on Wednesday night in the Premier League. The Red Devils looked on course for victory at Selhurst Park after Bruno Fernandes scored just before half-time, but Olise's brilliant curling 91st minute effort ensured the Eagles picked up a point.

David de Gea had previously produced two important saves - keeping Odsonne Edouard out from distance in the first half and denying Marc Guhei from a corner in the second half - to keep in-form United's lead intact. And speaking post-match, Palace head coach Patrick Vieira was keen to express his delight at his players' resilience to the challenge.

Vieira said: "I think we deserved the point. It was tough, we worked hard and we got rewarded. I saw organisation, really good team spirit, communication. We kept our discipline and that helped us stay in the game. It was important not to lose, but on the other side, we showed some resilience and that will be important for the rest of the season."

Vieira handed a full Premier League debut to Chris Richards at centre-back in the absence of Joachim Andersen, and also gave Will Hughes his first Premier League start of the season. Andersen is unlikely to return before February, whilst James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson remain long-term absentees. Eberechi Eze is hoping for a recall to the starting XI.

Newcastle extend unbeaten streak

Newcastle continued their record-breaking start to the Premier League with Alexander Isak's late winner against Fulham last weekend securing a narrow 1-0 success at St James' Park. It means after 19 games, the Magpies sit on 38 points, fourth in the division and on track for Champions League football, with a reasonable cushion over the chasing pack.

Toon appeared to be heading for a first defeat in 13 fixtures when Cottagers hitman Aleksandar Mitrovic found the back of the net from the penalty spot. However, the former Newcastle striker hit the ball twice from the spot - that, combined with Isak's late header, ensured Eddie Howe's side would equal their longest run of top-flight games without defeat.

And speaking post-match, Howe stressed that there is still more to come from Newcastle in the second half of the season. He said, "It's been a really good first half of the season. We have improved from the start of the season until now. I think there is still more growth in the team to come. We're in a good place, but the challenge only gets harder."

Joelinton was named in an unchanged XI against Fulham despite his arrest for drink driving. But star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is considered a doubt after being substituted last weekend; although scans have shown his injury is not as bad as initially feared and the Brazilian will face only a short time on the sidelines. Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Targett are out.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle have already played out two 0-0 draws this season, in the Premier League and the League Cup. Meanwhile, Palace have scored just six goals in their last 12 league meetings with Newcastle (W3-D4-L5) and come into this contest with only two triumphs from their most recent 11 Selhurst Park showdowns with the Magpies (W2-D4-L5).

Crystal Palace 4.707/2 have collected a solitary victory in six (W1-D1-L4) - against struggling Bournemouth - and are winless in three consecutive home outings (W0-D1-L2), slumping into the bottom-half of the Premier League. The Eagles have failed to take top honours against any top-half team this term (W0-D4-L6), scoring just six goals in those 10 tussles.

Newcastle 1.9210/11 are unbeaten in their past 14 Premier League games (W9-D5-L0) - they've never gone 15 without defeat in their top-flight history - and Eddie Howe's outfit have also conceded fewer goals (11) and kept more clean sheets (11) than any of their divisional rivals, recording five successive shutouts, their longest-ever such run in the top-tier.

The market is opposing a high-scoring shootout at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening with Under 2.5 Goals chalked up as a 1.784/5 shot. Overall, 21 (55%) of the duos opening 38 Premier League dates have featured fewer than three goals, although the figure drops dramatically when viewing the two teams' respective home/away fixtures: 7/18 (39%).

Still, with Crystal Palace failing to fire fluently - scoring multiple goals on only six occasions and returning less than impressive Expected Goals (xG) figures - plus Newcastle's rock-solid rearguard (the Toon have only twice shipped two goals or more), it makes sense to side with the Magpies in some way/form. Enter the Bet Builder...

We can support Newcastle Double Chance, Under 3.5 Goals and Callum Wilson 1+ Shot on-Target at an appealing 2.226/5. Just four of their 18 home/away encounters have produced four goals or more, whilst Toon centre-forward Wilson has fired in at least two shots in 10 of his 12 EPL starts this season, hitting the target in eight of those match-ups.