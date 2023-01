Both sides to net in a Reds win at Anfield

Liverpool v Chelsea Narrow win for Reds in an entertaining clash The Opta Stat: "Chelsea have won just two of their last 10 Premier League games (D3 L5). The Blues are winless in five Premier League away games (D2 L3), their longest run since September to December 2015 (7). Liverpool have conceded at least once in each of their last eight Premier League games." The Betfair Bet: Back Liverpoo to Win and BTTS - Yes @ 3.12



Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest Improving Forest to pick off hapless Cherries The Opta Stat: "Having been unbeaten in their first six Premier League games under Gary O'Neil (W2 D4), Bournemouth have lost eight of their last nine, with a 3-0 win over Everton coming between two runs of four straight defeats. They've lost the last four by an aggregate score of 9-0. Nottingham Forest have won their last two Premier League games, beating Southampton 1-0 and Leicester 2-0." The Betfair Bet: Back Nottingham Forest to Win to Nil @ 7/2



Leicester v Brighton Solly can help Seagulls March on The Opta Stat: "Brighton's Solly March has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games, as many as he had in his first 156 appearances in the competition. Brighton are averaging 1.94 goals-per-game in the Premier League this season (35 goals in 18 games) - it's their highest ever average in a top-flight campaign." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton Win & Solly March to Score or Assist @ 3.7



Southampton v Aston Villa JWP can help continue Saints revival The Opta Stat: "Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games, including both strikes in Saints' 2-1 win against Everton last time out. He's been involved in five Premier League goals against Aston Villa (2 goals, 3 assists). Aston Villa have won just one of their last five away league games against Southampton (D1 L3)." The Betfair Bet Back Southampton to Win or Draw (Double Chance), Over 2.5 Goals & James Ward-Prowse to Score or Assist @ 8.25



West Ham v Everton Cagey opening to huge relegation battle The Opta Stat: "No side has scored fewer first half goals in the Premier League than both Everton and West Ham this season (6 each), with the Hammers the only side yet to score in the opening 15 minutes of matches this term. " The Betfair Bet: Back the 0-0 Half Time Score @ 17/10



Crystal Palace v Newcastle Eagles and Magpies set for another slow-burner The Opta Stat: "Crystal Palace and Newcastle have already played out two 0-0 draws this season, one in the Premier League and one in the League Cup. Newcastle have conceded fewer goals (11) and kept more clean sheets (11) than any other Premier League side this season. They've kept a clean sheet in their last five games." The Betfair Bet: Back Under 1.5 Goals @ 21/10

Leeds v Brentford Goals galore in game of the weekend The Opta Stat: "There have been 14 goals in the three Premier League meetings between Leeds and Brentford (6 for Leeds, 8 for Brentford), with the Bees winning 5-2 earlier this season. Brentford striker Ivan Toney has scored 13 goals in 17 Premier League games this season, one more than he managed in 33 appearances last season." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 3.5 Goals, Ivan Toney to Score (anytime) and Wilfried Gnonto to Score (anytime) @ 11.26



Manchester City v Wolves De Bruyne to inspire home win The Opta Stat: "Since losing both Premier League games against Wolves in 2019-20, Manchester City have won their last five in a row against them, scoring 16 goals and conceding just three. Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in nine goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Wolves, scoring five and assisting four." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City -1 to Win and KDB to Score or Assist @ 2.69



Arsenal v Manchester United Big-name players to shine in top of the table clash The Opta Stat: "Man Utd's Marcus Rashford has been involved in eight goals in his 10 Premier League starts against Arsenal (4 goals, 4 assists). Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli has been involved in 10 goals in his last 10 Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium (6 goals, 4 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 3.5 Goals, Marcus Rashford to Score or Assist & Gabriel Martinelli to Score or Assist @ 8.43