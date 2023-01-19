</iframe</noscript><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <!-- Header --> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-key-battles-acca-tips-united-can-beat-arsenal-190123-722.html">Premier League Key Battles Acca: United can beat Arsenal</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-city-v-tottenham-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-latest-odds-170123-1063.html">Man City v Tottenham: City to strike back against stuttering Spurs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-arsenal-have-what-it-takes-to-win-the-league-190123-1183.html">Patrice Evra Exclusive: Arsenal have what it takes to win the league but Sunday will be a proper game</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul > <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/dundalk-friday-tips-mark-milligan-has-a-couple-of-selection-under-the-friday-night-lights-190123-1111.html">Dundalk Friday Tips: Mark Milligan has a couple of selections under the Friday night lights</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-huge-weight-for-age-concession-means-she-has-to-be-a-player-190123-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Huge weight-for-age concession means she has to be a player</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-simcock-a-trainer-to-deliver-again-for-wolverhampton-and-kempton-190123-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Simcock a trainer to deliver again for Wolverhampton and Kempton</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul > <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-tips-best-bets-for-fridays-sat20-and-ilt20-action-190123-194.html">Cricket Tips: Best bets for Friday's SAT20 and ILT20 action</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/brisbane-heat-v-hobart-hurricanes-big-bash-tips-khawaja-and-wade-catch-the-eye-180123-194.html">Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Khawaja and Wade catch the eye</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/adelaide-strikers-v-perth-scorchers-big-bash-tips-turner-a-masterpiece-at-6s-180123-194.html">Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers Big Bash Tips: Turner a masterpiece at 6s</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul > <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Biden drifting on Betfair markets as Special Prosecutor appointed </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politicis-could-2023-see-another-tory-leadership-crisis-and-boris-johnson-return-241222-171.html">UK Politics: Could 2023 see another Tory leadership crisis and Boris Johnson return?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul > <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/mens-australian-open-69-1-murray-wins-dramatic-second-round-clash-in-marathon-match-190123-200.html">Men's Australian Open: 69/1 Murray wins dramatic second round clash in marathon match </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/wta-australian-open-day-5-tips-madisons-serve-the-key-for-azarenka-clash-190123-778.html">Australian Open Women's Day 5 Tips: Madison's serve the key for Azarenka clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/atp-australian-open-day-5-tips-tsitsipas-could-struggle-to-cover-handicap-lines-190123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Day 5 Tips: Tsitsipas could struggle to cover handicap lines</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul > <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-american-express-tips-donald-sets-the-pace-in-abu-dhabi-190123-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Donald sets the pace in Abu Dhabi</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-american-express-and-abu-dhabi-championship-1-170123-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for American Express and Abu Dhabi Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-first-round-leader-tips-nicolai-to-nail-it-170123-719.html">Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Nicolai to nail it </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul > <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-betting-tips-divisional-round-tips-bets-for-all-four-games-180123-1063.html">NFL Divisional Round Tips: Stick with San Fran with home advantage to be huge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-kansas-city-11-4-ahead-of-divisional-round-play-offs-170123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City 11/4 ahead of Divisional Round play-offs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-tips-super-wild-card-weekend-betting-tips-play-off-previews-spreads-latest-odds-and-picks-130123-1063.html">NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Tips: Can Brady's Bucs down Dallas?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul > <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/chris-eubank-jr-v-liam-smith-tips-back-junior-to-make-mincemeat-of-beefy-in-manchester-190123-746.html">Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith: Back Junior to make mincemeat of Beefy in Manchester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-grand-prix-snooker-betting-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-160123-171.html">World Grand Prix Snooker Betting: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-final-tips-williams-to-gain-revenge-for-narrow-crucible-loss-150123-171.html">Masters Snooker Final Tips: Williams to gain revenge for narrow Crucible loss</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul > <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Main Content--> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <!-- Content --> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Bundesliga Tips: German football back with a bang</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-19">19 January 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Bundesliga Tips: German football back with a bang", "name": "Bundesliga Tips: German football back with a bang", "description": "After making a tidy profit over the first 15 Bundesliga matchdays of the season, Kevin Hatchard is back with three more selections now that the World Cup bre...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/rb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/rb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-19T15:10:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-19T15:50:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marco rose sad 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After making a tidy profit over the first 15 Bundesliga matchdays of the season, Kevin Hatchard is back with three more selections now that the World Cup break is over. Bayern and Leipzig packing a punch in attack Supercup meeting was an eight-goal thriller Thuram a goalscorer bet for Sunday Friday fireworks on the cards RB Leipzig v Bayern MunichFriday 20 January, 19:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video It's been a long hiatus for the Bundesliga, but we have a dream game to get the season back underway. The leaders and champions Bayern went into the World Cup break with a ten-match winning streak in all competitions, while Marco Rose has won all eight of his competitive home matches in charge of Die Roten Bullen, including a stunning success against the European champions Real Madrid. Bayern had a four-match winless run in the league earlier this season, and such is the pressure on the Bavarian giants, people were acting as if the edifice was crumbling. However, Bayern are four points clear at the top, they have the best attack and the best defence in the division, and in the Champions League Julian Nagelsmann's side won all six of their group matches. Nagelsmann seems to have been strengthened by how he dealt with the media glare during that mini-slump, and there's an argument to say that the Bayern attack is more dangerous and less predictable since the departure of number one striker Robert Lewandowski. Bayern are used to having the league's best player, and teenage superstar Jamal Musiala has a claim on that title if you look at the first 15 matchdays of the season. The German international sparkled at the World Cup despite his team's group-stage exit, and in the league he has delivered nine goals and six assists in just 14 appearances. For the second season running, Leipzig made a dreadful start to the campaign, and made an early coaching change. Last season, replacing Jesse Marsch with Domenico Tedesco yielded DFB Pokal success, and this term Tedesco was jettisoned in favour of Rose. RBL haven't lost a game since mid-September, and they go into this game full of confidence. Both teams have lost key players to injury. Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer fractured his leg while ski touring, and has been replaced by Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, and there are legitimate questions about whether Neuer's time as Bayern's number one has come to an end. On the Leipzig side of things, Christopher Nkunku is still struggling with the knee injury that dashed his World Cup dream, and it would be a big surprise to see the Frenchman involved here. There is some good news in attack though - Timo Werner has recovered from the injury that prevented him from going to Qatar, and the speedster has already scored in a friendly. I fancy goals here, and I'm happy to back Over 3.5 Goals at [2.14]. Bayern won 5-3 in Leipzig in the Supercup at the start of the season, and it's worth noting that nine of Bayern's last 13 competitive matches have featured four goals or more. Since Rose has taken the Leipzig helm, Leipzig have scored at least twice in every single home match, so they are more than capable of contributing to the scoring here. Refreshed Union to strike Union Berlin v HoffenheimSaturday 21 January, 14:30Live on Betfair Live Video Union Berlin led the Bundesliga table at one stage, but football gravity finally got to them, and they start this post-World cup section fifth in the table, seven points off top spot. It felt like the capital club needed a break, and there's now been a chance for Urs Fischer's side to recharge and reset. Union's home form is excellent, and they have won five and drawn two of their seven league games in Köpenick this term, and they face a Hoffenheim team that has faded badly after a good start under new coach Andre Breitenreiter. TSG have lost five of their last seven top-flight games, and the loss of livewire forward Georginio Rutter to Leeds United is a blow, even if it is a financial boost. Union are [2.3] to win this, and given their performances on home soil, I think that's an attractive price. Magic Marcus can strut his stuff Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayer LeverkusenSunday 22 January, 16:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video The Bundesliga's resumption features a Rhineland derby as one of its centrepieces, and this game will give us a big clue as to what shape Xabi Alonso's Bayer are in going into a critical few months. Leverkusen hugely underperformed across the first 15 matchdays, and they are just four points above the dropzone, having won just five times. The narrative has been much more positive at local rivals Gladbach, although it's worth noting that new coach Daniel Farke's side is only four points above Bayer, and they have only won six times in the top flight. The jewel in the Gladbach crown has been French international forward Marcus Thuram, who has scored ten goals in the league and has set up a further three goals. Thuram's switch from winger to centre-forward has been a big success. Given that Bayer have already leaked 26 league goals, including 15 on the road, Thuram should get plenty of chances to score here, and I'll back him to do just that on the Sportsbook at [3.3].", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marco%20rose%20sad%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Kevin Hatchard" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marco rose sad 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marco rose sad 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marco rose sad 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marco rose sad 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Leipzig have been flawless at home under Marco Rose</figcaption> </div> <!-- Fixture Information --> <!-- Entry actions --> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206563626" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"German Bundesliga","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.206563626","entry_title":"Bundesliga Tips: German football back with a bang"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206563626">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20German%20football%20back%20with%20a%20bang&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html&text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20German%20football%20back%20with%20a%20bang" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <!-- Intro Paragraph --> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>After making a tidy profit over the first 15 Bundesliga matchdays of the season, Kevin Hatchard is back with three more selections now that the World Cup break is over.</strong></p></div> <!-- Pull Quote --> <!-- Entry Body --> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Bayern and Leipzig packing a punch in attack</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Supercup meeting was an eight-goal thriller</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/mgladbach-v-leverkusen/31915067" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Thuram a goalscorer bet for Sunday </strong></a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><h2>Friday fireworks on the cards</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206563578">RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich</a></strong><br><strong>Friday 20 January, 19:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>It's been a long hiatus for the Bundesliga, but we have a dream game to get the season back underway. The leaders and champions Bayern went into the World Cup break with a <strong>ten-match winning streak</strong> in all competitions, while Marco Rose has won all eight of his competitive home matches in charge of Die Roten Bullen, including a stunning success against the European champions Real Madrid.</p><p>Bayern had a four-match winless run in the league earlier this season, and such is the pressure on the Bavarian giants, people were acting as if the edifice was crumbling. However, Bayern are <strong>four points clear at the top,</strong> they have the best attack and the best defence in the division, and in the Champions League Julian Nagelsmann's side won all six of their group matches. Nagelsmann seems to have been strengthened by how he dealt with the media glare during that mini-slump, and there's an argument to say that the Bayern attack is more dangerous and less predictable since the departure of number one striker Robert Lewandowski.</p><p>Bayern are used to having the league's best player, and teenage superstar <strong>Jamal Musiala</strong> has a claim on that title if you look at the first 15 matchdays of the season. The German international sparkled at the World Cup despite his team's group-stage exit, and in the league he has delivered nine goals and six assists in just 14 appearances.</p><p>For the second season running, Leipzig made a dreadful start to the campaign, and made an early coaching change. Last season, replacing Jesse Marsch with Domenico Tedesco yielded DFB Pokal success, and this term Tedesco was jettisoned in favour of Rose. RBL haven't lost a game since mid-September, and they go into this game full of confidence.</p><p>Both teams have lost key players to injury. Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer fractured his leg while ski touring, and has been replaced by Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper <strong>Yann Sommer,</strong> and there are legitimate questions about whether Neuer's time as Bayern's number one has come to an end. On the Leipzig side of things, Christopher Nkunku is still struggling with the knee injury that dashed his World Cup dream, and it would be a big surprise to see the Frenchman involved here. There is some good news in attack though - Timo Werner has recovered from the injury that prevented him from going to Qatar, and the speedster has already scored in a friendly.</p><p>I fancy goals here, and I'm happy to back <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206563626">Over 3.5 Goals</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.14</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>. Bayern won 5-3 in Leipzig in the Supercup at the start of the season, and it's worth noting that nine of Bayern's last 13 competitive matches have featured four goals or more. Since Rose has taken the Leipzig helm, Leipzig have scored at least twice in every single home match, so they are more than capable of contributing to the scoring here.</p><h2>Refreshed Union to strike</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206627341">Union Berlin v Hoffenheim</a></strong><br><strong>Saturday 21 January, 14:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Union Berlin led the Bundesliga table at one stage, but football gravity finally got to them, and they start this post-World cup section fifth in the table, seven points off top spot. It felt like the capital club needed a break, and there's now been a chance for Urs Fischer's side to <strong>recharge and reset.</strong></p><p>Union's home form is excellent, and they have <strong>won five and drawn two</strong> of their seven league games in Köpenick this term, and they face a Hoffenheim team that has faded badly after a good start under new coach Andre Breitenreiter. TSG have lost five of their last seven top-flight games, and the loss of livewire forward Georginio Rutter to Leeds United is a blow, even if it is a financial boost.</p><p>Union are <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206627341">to win</a></strong> this, and given their performances on home soil, I think that's an attractive price.</p><h2>Magic Marcus can strut his stuff</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/mgladbach-v-leverkusen/31915067">Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen</a></strong><br><strong>Sunday 22 January, 16:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>The Bundesliga's resumption features a Rhineland derby as one of its centrepieces, and this game will give us a big clue as to what shape Xabi Alonso's Bayer are in going into a critical few months. Leverkusen <strong>hugely underperformed</strong> across the first 15 matchdays, and they are just four points above the dropzone, having won just five times.</p><p>The narrative has been much more positive at local rivals Gladbach, although it's worth noting that new coach Daniel Farke's side is only four points above Bayer, and they have only won six times in the top flight. The jewel in the Gladbach crown has been French international forward <strong>Marcus Thuram,</strong> who has scored ten goals in the league and has set up a further three goals. Thuram's switch from winger to centre-forward has been a big success.</p><p>Given that Bayer have already leaked 26 league goals, including 15 on the road, Thuram should get plenty of chances to score here, and I'll back him to do just that on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/mgladbach-v-leverkusen/31915067">Sportsbook</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>.</p></p> </div> </div> <!-- Betting Copy --> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>2022-23 KEVIN HATCHARD BUNDESLIGA P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 49 Points Returned: 55.58 P/L: +6.58 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football matches this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB30222">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <!-- Debate --> <!-- Tables --> <!-- Recommended Bets --> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206563626">Back Over 3.5 Goals in RB Leipzig v Bayern at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.14</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206627341">Back Union Berlin to win v Hoffenheim at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></strong><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/mgladbach-v-leverkusen/31915067">Back Marcus Thuram to score for Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a></strong></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.206563626" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>German Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Friday 20 January, 7.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Under 3.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Under 3.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.206563626" data-price="1.84" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1222344">1.84</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Under 3.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.206563626" data-price="1.87" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1222344">1.87</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Over 3.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Over 3.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.206563626" data-price="2.14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1222345">2.14</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Over 3.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.206563626" data-price="2.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1222345">2.2</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html%23gobet-1.206563626">Log in</a> <!-- bet_slip.log_in_more --> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html%23gobet-1.206563626">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.206627341" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>German Bundesliga: Union Berlin v Hoffenheim (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 21 January, 2.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Union Berlin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Union Berlin" data-market_id="1.206627341" data-price="2.3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="50347">2.3</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Union Berlin" data-market_id="1.206627341" data-price="2.36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="50347">2.36</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hoffenheim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hoffenheim" data-market_id="1.206627341" data-price="3.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="208026">3.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hoffenheim" data-market_id="1.206627341" data-price="3.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="208026">3.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.206627341" data-price="3.55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.206627341" data-price="3.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.6</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html%23gobet-1.206627341">Log in</a> <!-- bet_slip.log_in_more --> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html%23gobet-1.206627341">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <!-- Call to action --> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206563626" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"German Bundesliga","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.206563626","entry_title":"Bundesliga Tips: German football back with a bang"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206563626">View market</a> </div> </div> <!-- Sharing Options --> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20German%20football%20back%20with%20a%20bang&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Frb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-tips---german-football-back-with-a-bang-190123-140.html&text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20German%20football%20back%20with%20a%20bang" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- Related entry links --> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-6-101122-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Granit Xhaka Arsenal pre season 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Granit%20Xhaka%20Arsenal%20pre%20season%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-an-112-treble-featuring-championship-action-111122-35.html">The Daily Acca: An 11/2 treble featuring Championship action</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/John%20Eustace.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/hoffenheim-v-wolfsburg-tips---goal-hungry-like-the-wolves-101122-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Goal-hungry like the Wolves</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/niko_kovac_2021.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/niko_kovac_2021.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-10-bets-to-back-on-md15-101122-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets to back on MD15</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Kevin De Bruyne.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Kevin%20De%20Bruyne.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-manchester-united-are-a-rollercoaster-101122-1183.html">Patrice Evra Exclusive: Manchester United are a rollercoaster</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/Erik ten Hag pre season-thumb-1280x720-165406.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/09/Erik%20ten%20Hag%20pre%20season-thumb-1280x720-165406.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evras-md-14-predictions-newcastle-on-fire-and-liverpool-cant-be-trusted-041122-1183.html">Patrice Evra's MD 14 Predictions: Newcastle on fire and Liverpool can't be trusted</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <!-- Category link --> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">More German Bundesliga</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class="active "> German Bundesliga </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1674156124" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
German Bundesliga
Bundesliga Tips: German football back with a bang
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket