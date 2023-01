Barcelona are flying after Super Cup win

Real Madrid pulled off Copa del Rey comeback

Villarreal beaten but in fine league form

Unlikely relegation scrap

Sevilla 1.758/11 v Cadiz 5.85/1; The Draw 3.814/5

Saturday 21 January, 20:00

LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

The main La Liga match on Saturday night is an unlikely relegation six-pointer, as Sevilla and Cadiz both look to escape the relegation zone.

It's no surprise to see Cadiz in such a position, but Sevilla had finished fourth in La Liga for each of the last three seasons, before imploding during this campaign. Julen Lopetegui was sacked earlier this season and replaced by Jorge Sampaoli, but two wins in ten league games (D4 L4), has now seen rumours emerge that the Argentine could also be replaced.

This is the sort of opponent that could be a catalyst for such action, even though Cadiz are in decent form, with their defeat to Real Madrid their only loss in their last six La Liga outings (W2 D3). Both teams to score has landed in each of Sevilla's last five league matches and is overpriced at 2.166/5.

Take advantage of Girona stat

Villarreal 1.794/5 v Girona 4.94/1; The Draw 4.1

Sunday 22 January, 13:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Xtra

Villarreal will be hoping to continue their fine form under Quique Setien when they host Girona on Sunday.

The former Barcelona and Betis coach has guided the Yellow Submarine up to fifth place with a four La Liga match unbeaten run (W3 D1), which included a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in their last home match. Madrid took revenge in the Copa del Rey in midweek, recovering from being two goals behind to win 3-2.

Girona are now 11th in the table after a seven match unbeaten run in the league (W3 D4). Villarreal have the quality to edge this, but combine a home win with both teams to score at 3.55, with goals from both sides landing in each of Girona's last 14 La Liga games.

Barca will continue winning run

Barcelona 1.21/5 v Getafe 2.01/1; The Draw 8.27/1

Sunday 22 January, 17:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Barcelona are back in La Liga action after winning the Spanish Super Cup last weekend with a El Clasico win against Real Madrid.

Xavi won his first trophy as Barca manager, with his side beating their rivals 3-1. Now holding a three point advantage over Real, they followed up their Super Cup win with progression in the Copa del Rey, as they swept aside Ceuta with a 5-0 win on Thursday night.

All of this spells bad news for Getafe, who have lost each of their last three games. Combining a Barca win with over 2.5 goals looks like a safe way to boost their price, with odds of 1.814/5 available.

Cautiously back Madrid recovery

Athletic Bilbao 3.052/1 v Real Madrid 2.546/4; The Draw 3.55

Sunday 22 January, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

Real Madrid will be looking to put their recent troubles behind them when they travel to Athletic Bilbao in Sunday night's concluding event.

Since the season returned after the World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti's team have lost at Villarreal, needed penalties to beat Valencia in the Super Cup semi-final andwere then defeated by Barcelona. In their latest outing, they needed to produce a dramatic comeback in another match against Villareal, which they will hope will act as a catalyst to reignite their form.

In their favour is the fact that Bilbao are in poor league form, with only two wins from their last ten games (D4 L4). Madrid are available at a big price given their shaky performances and you have the choice of backing them outright, or playing cautiously in the Draw No Bet market at 1.824/5.