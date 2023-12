9/1 10.00 Bet Builder for Dyche's return to Burnley

Alex Boyes: "Chelsea's Raheem Sterling has been involved in 19 goals in his last 18 Premier League appearances against promoted sides, scoring 15 and assisting four. Three of his five league goals this season (60%) have come against such clubs (2 vs Luton, 1 vs Burnley).

"Indeed, Sheffield United are the only team without an away win in the Premier League so far this season (D1 L6). The Blades have also scored fewer (4) and conceded the joint most (20) away goals in the top-flight this term."

Dimitar Berbatov: "Crystal Palace have surprised Man City at the Etihad in the past, but they are currently one of the most out of form sides. Roy Hodgson lost even more players through injury and suspension last week so this will be a tough day for Palace.

"City can't allow themselves to lose points here and like they've done with draws, and were back to winning ways last week. I'll go with City."

Stephen Tudor: "With Bournemouth's possession, shots and chances created all improving by a quantum leap Solanke has benefited more than most, bagging four in his last five league outings. Lewis Cook meanwhile has been brilliant in the middle.

"As for the Hatters, they will look to Adebayo to extend on a two-game scoring sequence and for all that results have gone against them in recent weeks, the quality of the opposition - namely Arsenal and Man City - has to be factored in.



"A notable plus is that Rob Edwards' men have yet to be breached inside the opening 15 minutes. Indeed only a quarter of their goals conceded this term have come in the first half."

Dave Tindall: "Abdoulaye Doucoure has been one of the quiet stars of the season, netting six times from midfield. That accounts for 30% of Everton's 20 Premier League goals.

"The Mali international has found the net in his last two starts while he's scored away goals at Sheffield United, Brentford and Crystal Palace - like Burnley, all teams in the bottom half.

"With three top-flight strikes in his last five games, Doucoure can help fuel a Bet Builder. Burnley have averaged over a goal per game at home but have conceded at twice that rate. If that plays out again, the hosts get on the scoresheet but Everton win the match.

"Add Doucoure into that scenario and we get a Bet Builder around 9s."

Mark O'Haire: "Ipswich haven't tasted Old Farm derby success since 2010 yet the Tractor Boys are well-fancied to end that winless streak at Portman Road on Saturday. McKenna's crew have tabled an exceptional W16-D3-L2 across their opening 21 Championship contests, with Town posting maximum points in nine of their 10 home encounters thus far (W9-D1-L0).

"Expected Points (xP) rankings make Ipswich the second most dominant home side in the division behind Leeds, whilst Town average an outstanding +1.12 Expected Goals (xG) supremacy per-game when welcoming opposition sides to Suffolk. The hosts have struck at least twice in all 10 home ties, notching three times or more on eight occasions."

Jack Critchley: "There is a sharp contrast between Middlesbrough's home form and their performances on the road. At the Riverside, they've conceded an average of just one goal per game, yet on their travels, this rises to 2.2. Their matches on the road have averaged 4.2 goals per game and despite being back in Teesside on Wednesday night, Michael Carrick's side displayed yet more flimsiness at the back.

"Boro have been creating chances and they should find the back of the net here, but an xGA of 6.7 across their last four games suggests that they are always liable to concede.

"Swansea weren't at their best in midweek. Caretaker boss Alan Sheehan admitted his side weren't freeflowing, however, they've notched in five straight and have players who are capable of producing individual standout moments."

Kevin Hatchard: "One thing Dortmund have been able to rely upon is the form of German international striker Niclas Füllkrug. The former Werder striker has found the net in five of his last ten games for club and country, and I'll happily back the late bloomer here as an Anytime Goalscorer at 7/5.

"Augsburg have turned their season around under new coach Jess Thorup, but they have leaked 27 goals in 14 league games, and their last Bundesliga clean sheet was back in May. Füllkrug should get a few chances here."

Dan Fitch: "The reigning Serie A champions had lost three successive games, before bouncing back with a 2-0 win against Braga in the Champions League, which saw them book their place in the last-16. Those losses came against high-quality opposition in the form of Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus, so Walter Mazzarri will be looking forward to a more favourable run.

"Cagliari fall into that category, having failed to win an away game in Serie A this season (P7 D2 L5). Those losses have tended to come by relatively slim margins, so a Napoli win and under 3.5 goals at 1/1 seems a safe bet."

Jamie Kemp: "With the visitors yet to win away from home in La Liga this season, they will be happy to set up for a game of fine margins and cut any flow from Sevilla. And unfortunately for the home side, Getafe are as good at doing that as anyone in the division. Expect the frustration to build very quickly if Sevilla can't catch their rhythm.

"All in all, I'll opt for a red card in the match for the recommendation here. Getafe have had more players sent off than any other side in La Liga this term (6), while these are two of the four teams that have been shown the most cards in 2023-24 so far (69 for Getafe and 48 for Sevilla)."

