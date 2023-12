Chelsea's struggles to contiinue

Bournemouth v Luton (15:00) - Back after the break

Dominic Solanke and Elijah Adebayo are the obvious players to highlight ahead of an intriguing clash at the Vitality that just a few weeks ago would have been pitched as a relegation six-pointer.

Since then the Cherries have embarked on an impressive run of results - including of course last weekend's deconstruction of Manchester United at Old Trafford - that increasingly point to Iraola-ball taking flight.

With possession, shots and chances created all improving by a quantum leap Solanke has benefited more than most, bagging four in his last five league outings. Lewis Cook meanwhile has been brilliant in the middle.

As for the Hatters, they will look to Adebayo to extend on a two-game scoring sequence and for all that results have gone against them in recent weeks, the quality of the opposition - namely Arsenal and Man City - has to be factored in.



A notable plus is that Rob Edwards' men have yet to be breached inside the opening 15 minutes. Indeed only a quarter of their goals conceded this term have come in the first half.

Chelsea v Sheff United (15:00) - Christmas cards

The Blades are the very last team Chelsea would choose to play this weekend, a team rock bottom of the league meaning anything but a win against them will accentuate a sustained crisis at Stamford Bridge. But also a side under new management who head to the capital on the back of only their second victory, and first clean sheet, of the season.

Unpredictable and unable to consistently gel, Mauricio Pochettino's men have shipped in 2.5 goals per 90 in their last four home games so it's likely they will give the visitors a chance or two. The big question is whether a side that has a 7.0% chance conversion rate in 2023/24 can take them.



Certainly in McAtee, Archer and Hamer they have potential match-winners on their day, while Chris Wilder will be delighted to have Baldock, McBurnie and Norwood back and available.

Expect referee Andy Madley to be busy in this one. Chelsea and the Blades have been shown a joint-league high of 49 yellow cards apiece. Madley has dished out 5.7 per 90 to date.

Man City v Crystal Palace (15:00) - Birds of pray

Palace has been somewhat of a bogey team to City at the Etihad in recent times, losing only two of their last five visits. Last season, they were two-up at the break before succumbing to an Erling Haaland hat-trick.

Nursing a foot injury, the Striking Viking is being monitored on a daily basis and remains a coin-flip here, but when to comes to absences the Eagles have the worst of it. Cheik Doucoure has been a big loss while Eberechi Eze's ankle problem renders Roy Hodgson's side ordinary.



Jordan Ayew's suspension further weakens a front-line that has converted every 96 minutes this term, the second poorest return in the top-flight.

Moreover, there is a feeling that City are beginning to right themselves after an odd and prolonged dip that saw them winless in four for the first time since Guardiola's opening season.

Against Luton last Sunday they were notably crisper, with Phil Foden pivotal throughout. Back to his best this season, the 23-year-old had the most touches in the opposition box at Kenilworth Road and won the most duels. He also ran a lung-busting 11.8km.

City have scored three-plus goals in over half their fixtures this term across all comps. They should be fancied to do so again.

Newcastle v Fulham (15:00) - Wilson pick it

Back-to-back 5-0 wins for Fulham is naturally a big talking point but we should not overlook their high scoring in their two preceding games. Since losing at Villa a month ago the Cottagers have scored every 22.5 minutes, reveling in a transformation that has seemingly come out of the blue. Aleksandar who?

Three strikes from Raul Jiminez in their thrashings of Forest and West Ham suggests Marco Silva finally has a targetman to construct his attack around but it's the performances of Alex Iwobi of late that has most caught the eye. Four goal involvements in four makes him a serious threat to a Magpies defence weakened by injuries.

This though is Newcastle at St James Park, a place where Eddie Howe's men have lost only four times in two calendar years in the Premier League. Urged on by their passionate support, the top four-chasers have kept clean sheets in five of their last six at home.



Up front, Callum Wilson poses the biggest danger, taking on a league-high of 2.8 shots on target per 90 and boasting the best xG in the top-flight. It's vital though that Anthony Gordon is passed fit, the winger complaining of a tight hamstring midweek.

Burnley v Everton (17:30) - False dawn for hosts

Are the Clarets finally turning a corner? It was tempting at first to view their five-goal besting of Sheffield United in isolation and perhaps that should remain the case even after an impressive draw was secured last week at the Amex.



Burnley faced just shy of a shot every three minutes on the South Coast, 11 of them on target. It was a James Trafford masterclass that gained them a valuable point far more than defensive shape.

Which brings us to the Toffees, who may have slowed down their early-season shot haul in recent weeks but have still committed to just 18 fewer than Manchester City.

Three consecutive clean sheets and a very decent record on the road this season should have them fancied to prevail at Turf Moor. Better value though lies in shots and Burnley struggling against the tide of them.

