This, of course, has the feeling of a school reunion. Not only is Sean Dyche returning to the club he managed from 2012 to 2022, it's also back to the old stomping ground for Everton first-teamers James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeill.
Both have been key men in the Toffees' recent surge of results and the market says their return to Turf Moor will be a happy one.
On the Betfair Exchange, Everton are 2.186/5 favourites, with Burnley 3.711/4 and The Draw 3.55/2.
Victory for the Blues would mean a fourth straight away win following successes at West Ham (1-0), Crystal Palace (3-2) and Nottingham Forest (1-0) since they lost October's Merseyside derby 2-0 at Anfield.
Burnley actually have a good record in this fixture with five wins in the eight Premier League meetings in which they've hosted Everton. But most of that is down to Dyche and he's now sitting on the away bench.
Kompany v Dyche is a fascinating contrast in styles but, for now, the latter's pragmatic approach is proving more effective that the former's idealism.
The bottom line is that Everton (4) have more away wins this season than third-placed Aston Villa (3) and Burnley have been easy to roll over at home so I have to side with the Merseysiders here.
Burnley are improving but a facile win over rock-bottom Sheffield United and a rather fortunate 1-1 draw at Brighton last time suggests they're peeking around the corner but haven't turned it just yet.
Abdoulaye Doucoure has been one of the quiet stars of the season, netting six times from midfield. That accounts for 30% of Everton's 20 Premier League goals.
The Mali international has found the net in his last two starts while he's scored away goals at Sheffield United, Brentford and Crystal Palace - like Burnley, all teams in the bottom half.
With three top-flight strikes in his last five games, Doucoure can help fuel a Bet Builder.
Burnley have averaged over a goal per game at home but have conceded at twice that rate. If that plays out again, the hosts get on the scoresheet but Everton win the match.
Add Doucoure into that scenario and we get a Bet Builder around 9s.
Back Everton Win, Both Teams to Score and Abdoulaye Doucoure to Score on Bet Builder @ 9/110.00
