1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 Bundesliga Tips: Back King Kane to return to the scoresheet
Kevin Hatchard
14 December 2023
3 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---back-king-kane-to-return-to-the-scoresheet-141223-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-14T17:48:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-14T18:34:00+00:00", "articleBody": "There's a massive game in the Bundesliga on Sunday, and Kevin Hatchard expects to see goals when in-form Stuttgart visit the champions Bayern Munich. Kane has 18 league goals already this season Fullkrug on fine form for Dortmund Darmstadt and Wolfsburg leaking goals Completely free acca this weekend! Kane to shine in Sunday showdown Bayern Munich v StuttgartSunday 17 December, 18:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video Bayern Munich have had a strange few days. They were absolutely pulverised in a 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt, constantly coughing up possession in dangerous areas and defending carelessly. Even Harry Kane had an afternoon to forget, as he blew a very presentable chance at 1-0 down. However, the Bavarian giants came up with the perfect response, as they gently squeezed the life out of Manchester United's Champions League campaign with a calm and composed 1-0 win at Old Trafford. Kane made the winning goal for Kingsley Coman with a deft outside-of-the-boot pass, while Jamal Musiala made a successful return to the starting eleven. Bayern's defeat in Frankfurt left them four points behind the leaders Bayer Leverkusen with a game in hand, and now they face the league's third best team Stuttgart. Powered by the clinical goalscoring of Serhou Guirassy and the smart coaching of Sebastian Hoeness, VfB have been transformed from a team that barely avoided relegation last term to one that has a genuine chance of finishing in the Champions League spots. I can't see how this game won't have goals, and Stuttgart should be able to contribute. Bayern's supercharged attack has scored 61 goals in all competitions, and if you look at their games against title rivals this term, all have featured plenty of goals. They drew 2-2 with both RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, and won 4-0 at Borussia Dortmund. Stuttgart are no slouches in attack, with 34 goals scored in 14 games. Denis Undav is proving a fine partner for Guirassy, and wingers Chris Führich (skill) and Silas (lightning speed) have differing approaches but similar levels of effectiveness. The southern giants have scored in all but one of their away games in the league, and last season they played out a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena. I'll back Over 2.5 Goals, Both Teams To Score and Harry Kane to score at [2.2] on the Bet Builder. Kane has drawn a blank in his last three games, but he has found the net 18 times in just 13 Bundesliga matches, and he has 14 goals across his last nine competitive appearances at the Allianz Arena. Back Over 2.5 Goals, BTTS and Kane to score at [2.2] Bet now Lilies and Wolves to make fruitful combination Darmstadt v WolfsburgSaturday 16 December, 14:30Live on Betfair Live Video These are difficult times for Wolfsburg. Die Wölfe have lost seven away games in a row in league and cup, and the pressure is building on boss Niko Kovac, who won the league and cup double as a coach with Bayern Munich. The VW-backed club missed out on Europe on the final day of last season, and unless things change soon, another failure looms. Sporting director Marcel Schaefer says Kovac is safe, but as we know, things change quickly in football. Strangely for a Kovac-coached side, Wolfsburg seem incapable of defending effectively, especially on their travels. They have leaked 25 goals in 14 league matches, and 18 of those goals have gone in away from home. Given that they'll face Bayern in their final game of 2023, this visit to Darmstadt is a game Wolfsburg can ill afford to lose. Darmstadt are bottom of the table after a run of two draws and five defeats, and they have won just two games all season. The Lilies have a dreadful defensive record, having conceded a league-high 37 goals. Admittedly, eight of those went in during one horrible half against Bayern, but a record of 29 goals conceded in 13 games still isn't good. I'm pleasantly surprised to see Over 2.5 Goals trading at [1.75] here. Six of Wolfsburg's seven Bundesliga away matches have featured three goals or more, as have ten of Darmstadt's 14 league games overall. Back Over 2.5 Goals at [1.75] Bet now Dortmund can rely on old-school scorer Augsburg v Borussia DortmundSaturday 16 December, 14:30Live on Betfair Live Video Borussia Dortmund drew a chaotic Champions League game against PSG in midweek, and that 1-1 draw gave them top spot in their section. While their performances in the UCL have been outstanding, their level in the Bundesliga has dropped significantly. BVB are already 11 points adrift of the leaders Bayer Leverkusen, and they are in danger of missing out on a top-four spot if things don't improve soon. One thing they have been able to rely upon is the form of German international striker Niclas Füllkrug. The former Werder striker has found the net in five of his last ten games for club and country, and I'll happily back the late bloomer here as an Anytime Goalscorer at [7/5]. Augsburg have turned their season around under new coach Jess Thorup, but they have leaked 27 goals in 14 league games, and their last Bundesliga clean sheet was back in May. Füllkrug should get a few chances here. Listen to Kev on Football Only Bettor here! href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951,30246,47973%26bsmId%3D924.387199173,924.386035125,924.386035072"><strong>Kane has 18 league goals already this season</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D6305169%26bsmId%3D924.387116144"><strong>Fullkrug on fine form for Dortmund</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222046241"><strong>Darmstadt and Wolfsburg leaking goals</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport"><strong>Completely free acca this weekend!</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Kane to shine in Sunday showdown</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951,30246,47973%26bsmId%3D924.387199173,924.386035125,924.386035072"><strong>Bayern Munich v Stuttgart</strong></a><br><strong>Sunday 17 December, 18:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Bayern Munich have had a strange few days. They were absolutely pulverised in a 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt, constantly coughing up possession in dangerous areas and defending carelessly. Even Harry Kane had an afternoon to forget, as he blew a very presentable chance at 1-0 down.</p><p>However, the Bavarian giants came up with the perfect response, as they gently squeezed the life out of Manchester United's Champions League campaign with a calm and composed 1-0 win at Old Trafford. Kane made the winning goal for Kingsley Coman with a deft outside-of-the-boot pass, while Jamal Musiala made a successful return to the starting eleven.</p><p>Bayern's defeat in Frankfurt left them four points behind the leaders Bayer Leverkusen with a game in hand, and now they face the league's third best team Stuttgart. Powered by the clinical goalscoring of Serhou Guirassy and the smart coaching of Sebastian Hoeness, VfB have been transformed from a team that barely avoided relegation last term to one that has a genuine chance of finishing in the Champions League spots.</p><p>I can't see how this game won't have goals, and Stuttgart should be able to contribute. Bayern's supercharged attack has scored 61 goals in all competitions, and if you look at their games against title rivals this term, all have featured plenty of goals. They drew 2-2 with both RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, and won 4-0 at Borussia Dortmund.</p><p>Stuttgart are no slouches in attack, with 34 goals scored in 14 games. Denis Undav is proving a fine partner for Guirassy, and wingers Chris Führich (skill) and Silas (lightning speed) have differing approaches but similar levels of effectiveness. The southern giants have scored in all but one of their away games in the league, and last season they played out a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.</p><p>I'll back Over 2.5 Goals, Both Teams To Score and Harry Kane to score at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> on the <strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951,30246,47973%26bsmId%3D924.387199173,924.386035125,924.386035072">Bet Builder.</a> </strong>Kane has drawn a blank in his last three games, but he has found the net 18 times in just 13 Bundesliga matches, and he has 14 goals across his last nine competitive appearances at the Allianz Arena.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals, BTTS and Kane to score at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951,30246,47973%26bsmId%3D924.387199173,924.386035125,924.386035072" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Lilies and Wolves to make fruitful combination</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222046241"><strong>Darmstadt v Wolfsburg</strong></a><br><strong>Saturday 16 December, 14:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>These are difficult times for Wolfsburg. Die Wölfe have lost seven away games in a row in league and cup, and the pressure is building on boss Niko Kovac, who won the league and cup double as a coach with Bayern Munich. The VW-backed club missed out on Europe on the final day of last season, and unless things change soon, another failure looms. Sporting director Marcel Schaefer says Kovac is safe, but as we know, things change quickly in football.</p><p>Strangely for a Kovac-coached side, Wolfsburg seem incapable of defending effectively, especially on their travels. They have leaked 25 goals in 14 league matches, and 18 of those goals have gone in away from home. Given that they'll face Bayern in their final game of 2023, this visit to Darmstadt is a game Wolfsburg can ill afford to lose.</p><p>Darmstadt are bottom of the table after a run of two draws and five defeats, and they have won just two games all season. The Lilies have a dreadful defensive record, having conceded a league-high 37 goals. Admittedly, eight of those went in during one horrible half against Bayern, but a record of 29 goals conceded in 13 games still isn't good.</p><p>I'm pleasantly surprised to see <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222046241"><strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong></a> trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.75</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> here. Six of Wolfsburg's seven Bundesliga away matches have featured three goals or more, as have ten of Darmstadt's 14 league games overall.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.75</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222046241" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Dortmund can rely on old-school scorer</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D6305169%26bsmId%3D924.387116144"><strong>Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund</strong></a><br><strong>Saturday 16 December, 14:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Borussia Dortmund drew a chaotic Champions League game against PSG in midweek, and that 1-1 draw gave them top spot in their section. While their performances in the UCL have been outstanding, their level in the Bundesliga has dropped significantly. BVB are already 11 points adrift of the leaders Bayer Leverkusen, and they are in danger of missing out on a top-four spot if things don't improve soon.</p><p>One thing they have been able to rely upon is the form of German international striker Niclas Füllkrug. The former Werder striker has found the net in five of his last ten games for club and country, and I'll happily back the late bloomer here as an <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D6305169%26bsmId%3D924.387116144"><strong>Anytime Goalscorer</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.40</span></b>.</p><p>Augsburg have turned their season around under new coach Jess Thorup, but they have leaked 27 goals in 14 league games, and their last Bundesliga clean sheet was back in May. Füllkrug should get a few chances here.

Listen to Kev on Football Only Bettor here! 