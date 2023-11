11/2 6.50 Bet Builder for Man City v Liverpool

Tips for Premier League, EFL and top European leagues

Dimitar Berbatov's score predictions for every EPL game

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Tom Victor: "Liverpool have lost just one of their last 23 league games, with that reverse coming after they went down to nine men at Tottenham, but their record against City still makes for worrying reading. While Klopp's team have picked up home results against their erstwhile title rivals, they have just one win from their last 14 trips to the Etihad Stadium and none since Guardiola took the reins in Manchester.

"Their last victory in the fixture was also Klopp's first game away to City. On that occasion, the Reds claimed a dominant 4-1 victory with three of their goals coming in the opening 35 minutes.

"Our eyes are on the Bet Builder market, where you can back more than 2.5 goals, Salah 2+ shots on target and Salah to score any time at 13/2. We've also got a bonus Bet Builder, with Haaland to score anytime and Salah to score anytime available at 9/2.

Dimitar Berbatov says: "The Champions League games have taken a toll on Newcastle. All these games can produce injuries and Newcastle need to be smart now. On the other hand, Chelsea needs to do better, and showed what they can do against Man City last time out. I think I'll go for another draw."

Alex Boyes: "Only Mohamed Salah to Darwin Núñez (13) and Moussa Diaby to Ollie Watkins (11) have created more chances for another teammate than Luton's Alfie Doughty has for Carlton Morris (8) in the Premier League this season. Doughty has played the second-most successful crosses (26) while Morris has won the second-most aerial duels (54)."

Stephen Tudor: "The twin threats of Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo will be crucial to the Bees' cause, the latter averaging 2.8 shots per 90 this term and pitching in with four goal involvements in his last four outings.

"Don't discount either Mathias Jensen grabbing the headlines. The Danish midfielder has scored seven of his last eight at the Gtech.

"Elsewhere, Thomas Frank's men will take significant confidence from losing just one of their last ten at home, and will hope their title-chasing opponents are starting to stutter on their travels. The Gunners needed a late comeback to snatch a draw at the Bridge, then only managed a solitary shot on target at Newcastle.

"Mikel Arteta will be privately concerned at his forward line going through a dry spell. Martinelli and Saka have failed to score in their last four games apiece. The expected return of Martin Odegaard should at least help in this regard."

EFL Tips and Predictions

Jack Critchley: "Since Darren Moore's first game in charge of Huddersfield in September, only Sheffield Wednesday (2) and QPR (4) have scored fewer Championship goals than the Terriers (6). In their 1-0 defeat to Hull, they managed just two shots and none after half-time.

"Huddersfield are struggling for firepower and their xG across the last four matches is extremely disappointing. The Terriers are lacking quality in the final third and they could struggle to find a way past the Southampton defence.

"The Saints have won every single away match against bottom-half opposition and are unbeaten since September 23rd. With just seven goals conceded across their last eight matches, they should be able to collect all three points on Saturday afternoon."

Alan Dudman: "We can back the HT/FT at a decent 11/10 for Saturday against a Morecambe team that have lost six of their last nine league matches on the road (W3), conceding 2+ goals in five of those defeats.

"Since losing to MK Dons on the opening day of the season, Wrexham are unbeaten at home in League Two (W6 D2), winning each of their last three such games; they last enjoyed a longer such run in the Football League in October 1996 as a third tier side (run of four), and the hosts should have far too much firepower."

NTT20 say: "Portman Road has been the place to go for goals this season, but Ipswich's record away from home is much more cagey. Only three of their trips on the road have yielded over 2.5 goals, keeping three clean sheets.

"Half of WBA's home games have seen under 2.5 goals, including two 0-0s. One of these was against the free-scoring Plymouth Argyle in a game of weirdly low chances, showing how adept the pragmatic Corberan is at stunting a potent attack."

European Football Tips & Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Freiburg are trying to balance the demands of the Bundesliga and a Europa League campaign, but it's a case of so far, so good. The Black Forest outfit are in the mix to reach the knockout phase in Europe, and in the league they are just five points off the top six.

"You can usually rely on Christian Streich's men to deliver at Europa Park - they have won five of their last eight home matches in the Bundesliga, and this season they have beaten Werder Bremen, Augsburg and Bochum, so they are beating the sides they are expected to beat.

"Darmstadt have welcomed back coach Thorsten Lieberknecht, who has been caring for his wife Simone after she suffered a stroke. Top of Lieberknecht's list of footballing priorities is finding a way to stem the flow of goals conceded."

Jamie Kemp: "Though they've experimented with different systems to try find their feet this term, even the return of their 5-3-2 and a peak defensive display from Aguirre likely wouldn't be enough to cool off this Atlético attack.

"The home side's top marksman this term has been Álvaro Morata, whose minutes per goal average of 97 has him on track for his best scoring season for Atlético. What's more, Morata has scored three goals in his last three games against Mallorca in La Liga, with each of those strikes coming at the Cívitas Metropolitano. Suffice to say, with the home side in red hot form, I'll take the 31-year-old to repeat that again on Saturday."

