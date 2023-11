Kick off weekend with Salah scoring in Etihad defeat

Manchester City v Liverpool Salah at 5/2 must be backed The Opta Stat: "Mohamed Salah has scored 198 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, and would be the fifth player to reach 200 for the club after Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell. He's scored 11 goals for the Reds against Manchester City (only netting more against Manchester United, 12), which is the highest amount any player has scored against sides managed by Pep Guardiola. However, Liverpool have won just one of their last 14 Premier League away games against Man City (D5 L8), winning 4-1 in November 2015 in Jürgen Klopp's first visit to the Etihad with the club." The Betfair Bet: Back Salah to score but City to win @ 13/2



Burnley v West Ham United Kompany to kick-start season? The Opta Stat: "West Ham have lost seven of their last 10 Premier League away games (W2 D1), conceding at least twice in each defeat. Indeed, since the start of last season only Nottingham Forest (18) have lost more Premier League away games than the Hammers (16)." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 1.5 Burnley goals @ 13/8



Luton Town v Crystal Palace Set-piece Doughty can deliver profit The Opta Stat: "Only Mohamed Salah to Darwin Núñez (13) and Moussa Diaby to Ollie Watkins (11) have created more chances for another teammate than Luton's Alfie Doughty has for Carlton Morris (8) in the Premier League this season. Doughty has played the second-most successful crosses (26) while Morris has won the second-most aerial duels (54)." The Betfair Bet: Back Alfie Doughty to assist anytime @ 4/1

Newcastle United v Chelsea Chelsea bringing the action The Opta Stat: "Chelsea have netted exactly four goals in three of their last five Premier League games (4-1 vs Burnley, 4-1 vs Spurs, 4-4 vs Man City), having not scored four times in any of their previous 53 games. The Blues last scored 4+ goals in three games in a row between May and August 2010. Indeed, since the start of October, Chelsea's Premier League matches have seen 26 goals scored (16 for, 10 against), the most of any club. There have also been more shots on target (62) in their games than any other team in that time, while the xG generated by both Chelsea and their opponents is also outright top (22.8)." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to have 2+ shots on target in each half @ 7/2



Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion Adingra is bang in form The Opta Stat: "No player has been involved in more goals for Brighton in all competitions this season than Simon Adingra (4 goals, 3 assists), with the 21-year-old Ivorian scoring twice and assisting twice across his last five appearances. Indeed, in the Premier League, only four players are attempting more dribbles per 90 minutes than Adingra this season (6.1 - min. 500 mins played). Back Simon Adingra to score or assist @ 17/10



Sheffield United v Bournemouth Shot happy Sini set to start The Opta Stat: "Bournemouth's Luis Sinisterra had more shots (5) than any other player in their 2-0 win over Newcastle on MD12, despite only coming on as a 68th minute substitute, the joint most shots by a Cherries sub in a Premier League game along with Harry Wilson vs Spurs in November 2019. Sinisterra has scored in three of his last four top-flight appearances in Yorkshire, all for Leeds in April 2023 at Elland Road." The Betfair Bet: Back Luis Sinisterra to score anytime @ 11/4



Brentford v Arsenal Boom Saka-laka The Opta Stat: "Only James Ward-Prowse (9) has more assists in all competitions among Premier League players this season than Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (8). Overall, Saka has 45 assists in all competitions for the Gunners, with only four Premier League players having more since the start of 2019-20. Indeed, since the start of last season, Saka has been involved in more goals in Premier League London derbies than any other player (13 - 5 goals, 8 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Bukayo Saka to assist anytime @ 13/5



Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa Expect entertainment in North London The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa are averaging 14.9 shots per game in the Premier League this season, their highest in a single campaign since 2002-03 (16.2). Their shot conversion rate of 16.2% is their highest on record in a single Premier League season (since 1997-98) and is second only to Newcastle United this term (17.2%)." The Betfair Bet: Back Aston Villa to have 15+ shots v Spurs @ 6/4



Everton v Manchester United Goodison Park set to be rocking The Opta Stat: "Abdoulaye Doucouré is Everton's top scorer in the Premier League this season with four goals. Since Sean Dyche's first game in charge of the Toffees, Doucouré has scored more goals (9) than any other player for them. However, just two of those nine have come at Goodison Park, with his only one this season against Bournemouth last month." The Betfair Bet: Back Abdoulaye Doucoure to score anytime @ 7/2



Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers These scripts often write themselves The Opta Stat: "The last six Premier League meetings between Fulham and Wolves have seen just seven goals scored (2 for Fulham, 5 for Wolves), with no side netting more than once in a match in this time. Former Wolves striker, Raúl Jiménez, meanwhile, scored his first Premier League goal since March 2022 for Wolves against Watford during Fulham's 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa last time out. Indeed, only three players have scored against Wolves in the Premier League having previously played for them in the competition: Keith Andrews in February 2012, Andrew Surman in December 2011 and Diogo Jota in March 2021." The Betfair Bet: Back Raul Jimenez to score and Under 2.5 goals @ 8/1



Opta Stats P/L 2023-24 -

(Single Recommended bet of the week)

Stake: 12pts

Return: 17.1

P/L: +5.1

ROI: +43%

(Overall column)

Stake: 118pts

Return: 140.23

P/L: +22.23

ROI: +19%