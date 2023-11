How to watch the Serial Winners premiere

Running order of the day at Haydock on Betfair Chase Day

The curtain goes up on the world's first movie premiere at a racecourse when Rachael Blackmore's Serial Winners film is revealed at Haydock Park on Betfair Chase day.

The film will be accompanied by some stunning racing in what is going to be a fantastic day at the Merseyside track.

Many of those at the track will want to be part of a groundbreaking day in the sport so here is everything you need to know about Saturday at Haydock...

Serial Winners premiere - How to watch the film

Serial Winners is launching on Betfair Chase Day at Haydock and will be shown in 10-minute intervals throughout the day.

It will be starting before the first race of the afternoon at 12:05 and between races thereafter. The premiere is free and will be screened live on the day from the Betfair Stable Cinema which will be located by the Parade ring.

No pre-registration is required, just come along and enjoy the short film.





Serial Winners premiere - What to expect from the film



This short but superb spectacle explores the highs and lows of Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore's extraordinary journey in the sport.

From the early days when simply getting rides was a struggle to reaching the very peak of her sport thanks to Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup wins at the Cheltenham Festival and the 2021 Grand National, this very special film gets to the bottom of her Serial Winner mindset and, as Rachael puts it, how getting there means she must tackle being a serial loser too.

Betfair Chase day at Haydock - Race times

As well as the Serial Winners premiere, there is some high class racing across the afternoon at the Merseyside track, with the seven-race card sponsored by Betfair.



Gates open 10:05 AM. First race 12:05 PM. Final race 15:35 PM.

12:05 BETFAIR RACING PODCASTS NEWTON NOVICES' HURDLE (GRADE 2) (GBB RACE) (CLASS 1) (4YO+) (1M7F144Y)

12:40 BETTING.BETFAIR.COM HANDICAP CHASE (CLASS 3) (4YO+ 0-140) (2M67Y)



13:15 THE BEST ODDS ON THE BETFAIR EXCHANGE HANDICAP HURDLE RACE (CLASS 2) (GBB RACE) (CL 2) (2M 3F)

13:50 THE BETFAIR EXCHANGE GRADUATION STEEPLE CHASE (CLASS 2) (GBB RACE) (CL 2) (2M 5 1/2F)

14:20 THE BETFAIR "SERIAL WINNERS" STAYERS' HANDICAP HURDLE RACE (CLASS 1) (PREMIER HANDICAP) (GBB RACE) (CL 1) (3M 1/2 F)

15:00 THE BETFAIR STEEPLE CHASE (CLASS 1) (Grade 1) (Registered as The Lancashire Steeple Chase) (GBB RACE) (CL 1) (3M 1 1/2F)

15:35 THE BETFAIR "FREE RACING MULTPLE TODAY" HANDICAP STEEPLE CHASE (CLASS 2) (GBB RACE) (CL 2) (3M 1 1/2F)

Bristol De Mai returns to Haydock

The three-time Betfair Chase winner Bristol De Mai is making his triumphant return to the track that saw his greatest days on a racecourse. He will be parading in the paddock at 2:45 before the Grade 1 event.

Watch Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners trailer here...