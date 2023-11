Fourth Serial Winners film is all about Rachael Blackmore

Find out how she developed the Serial Winner mentality that took her to multiple big race wins

Stay tuned for more about the upcoming Serial Winners film

Roll up, racing fans for a major new release from Betfair.

Coming soon to a screen near you is the fourth edition of our Serial Winners series.

This short but epic film is all about Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore, as we explore the highs and lows of her incredible journey in the sport.

From the early days when simply getting rides was a struggle to reaching the very peak of her sport thanks to Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup wins at the Cheltenham Festival and the 2021 Grand National, this very special film gets to the bottom of her Serial Winner mindset and, as Rachael puts it, how getting there means she has to tackle being a serial loser too.

Rachael's rise to stardom

Rachael was not born into racing royalty but has become one of the most well-known jumps jockeys in the world through a series of astonishing performances at the biggest festivals. It's a far cry from the early days on the pony racing scene in rural Ireland!

In our film you will hear from leading racing experts in the industry including Betfair's own Kevin Blake and Vanessa Ryle, and ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin as we tell the story of her rise to the top of the sport.

Betfair are presenting the fourth edition of Serial Winners having already released films from Betfair ambassador and 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls, Classic winning jockey and trainer Joseph O'Brien and former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye over the years.

The Serial Winners film will go live on Saturday November 25. Stay tuned to Betting.Betfair.com and Betfair social feeds for more information on this incredible spectacle.

