</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fserial-winners%2Frachael-blackmore-serial-winners-film-coming-soon-161123-1290.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fserial-winners%2Frachael-blackmore-serial-winners-film-coming-soon-161123-1290.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-qualifier-tips-seven-of-the-best-bets-from-tuesdays-matches-201123-629.html">Euro 2024 Qualifier Tips: Seven of the best bets from Tuesday's matches</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/wales-v-turkey-tips-back-the-away-side-at-11-5-for-the-value-on-tuesday-night-201123-719.html">Wales v Turkey: Back the away side at over 2/1 on Tuesday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-brazil-v-argentina-best-bets-back-9-1-cards-fouls-shots-multiple-211123-840.html">Brazil v Argentina: Back 9/1 Bet Builder in Maracana blockbuster</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/rachael-blackmore-serial-winners-film-coming-soon-161123-1290.html">Serial Winners: Our new Rachael Blackmore feature is coming soon...</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-one-drifter-and-a-chaser-to-back-for-48-1-monday-double-211123-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: One drifter and a chaser to back for 48/1 Monday double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-11-8-adjuvants-flat-speed-can-land-hereford-opener-201123-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/8 Adjuvant's flat speed can land Hereford opener</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/">Betfair Chase at Haydock</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-three-to-back-in-south-africa-from-129-1-to-349-1-211123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Three to back in South Africa from 129/1 to 349/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-joburg-open-each-way-tips-60-1-arnaus-can-hit-reset-201123-721.html">Australian PGA Championship and Joburg Open Each-Way Tips: 60/1 Arnaus can hit reset</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-joburg-open-2023-betting-tips-and-the-punters-preview-201123-167.html">DP World Tour Joburg Open: The Punter's Preview</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/india-v-australia-world-cup-final-tips-aussies-the-bet-if-pitch-pick-is-fair-181123-194.html">India v Australia World Cup Final Tips: Aussies the bet if pitch pick is fair</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/india-v-australia-world-cup-final-player-tips-rahul-the-surprise-package-181123-194.html">India v Australia World Cup Final Player Tips: Rahul the surprise package</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/australia-v-south-africa-world-cup-semi-final-tips-more-pain-for-saffers-151123-194.html">Australia v South Africa World Cup semi-final tips: More pain for Saffers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-betting-tips-and-predictions-sinner-beats-djokovic-but-zverev-may-be-value-at-12-1-151123-204.html">ATP Tour Finals: Sinner beats Djokovic but Zverev may be value at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-day-2-tips-in-form-bonzi-can-extend-lajovics-indoor-woe-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Day 2 Tips: In-form Bonzi can extend Lajovic's indoor woe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-outright-tips-djokovic-the-man-to-beat-in-the-french-capital-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic the man to beat in the French capital</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-betting-odds-trump-favourite-as-right-wing-milei-wins-in-argentina-201123-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump favourite as right-wing Milei wins in Argentina</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-uk-general-election-betting-and-next-tory-leader-betting-odds-and-analysis-131123-171.html">Cabinet Reshuffle: Could Cameron's return help rebrand the Tories again?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-betting-braverman-5-1-to-be-next-tory-leader-after-sunak-sacks-her-and-david-cameron-returns-131123-204.html">UK Politics: Sacked Braverman 5/1 to succeed Sunak as Cameron returns</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-final-predictions-new-zealand-v-south-africa-south-africa-and-new-zealand-to-serve-up-classic-final-231023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: South Africa and New Zealand to serve up classic final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/friday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-argentina-v-england-england-to-finish-on-high-with-argentina-win-231023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: England to finish on high with Argentina win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/who-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-new-zealand-5-6-to-beat-south-africa-231023-204.html">Rugby World Cup Final: New Zealand 5/6 to beat South Africa</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-monda-151123-1063.html">NFL Week 11 Tips: Count on the Cowboys; Chiefs to pinch Super Bowl rematch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-betting-tips-predictions-and-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-night-football-081123-1063.html">NFL Week 10 Tips: Pressure on Pats, back Bengals & Ravens</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-9-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-011123-1063.html">NFL Week 9 Tips: Can Chiefs down Dolphins in Germany?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/11ec7fa407a9515730d6da819c349f0138d7eeec.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Paul Nicholls w horse yellow background 2023-24_1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake BB .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/RacingOnlyBettor_yellow_thumb_16x9 copy.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Serial Winners: Our new Rachael Blackmore feature is coming soon...</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-mackie/">James Mackie</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-11-21">21 November 2023</time></li> <li>2 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Serial Winners: Our new Rachael Blackmore feature is coming soon...", "name": "Serial Winners: Our new Rachael Blackmore feature is coming soon...", "description": "Betfair are proud to present the fourth Serial Winners film following the rise of Rachael Blackmore. From the pony racing circuit to the heights of winning t...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/rachael-blackmore-serial-winners-film-coming-soon-161123-1290.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/rachael-blackmore-serial-winners-film-coming-soon-161123-1290.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-21T11:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-17T17:17:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Betfair are proud to present the fourth Serial Winners film following the rise of Rachael Blackmore. From the pony racing circuit to the heights of winning the Gold Cup and the Grand National, Rachael is the definition of a Serial Winner... Fourth Serial Winners film is all about Rachael Blackmore Find out how she developed the Serial Winner mentality that took her to multiple big race wins Stay tuned for more about the upcoming Serial Winners film Roll up, racing fans for a major new release from Betfair. Coming soon to a screen near you is the fourth edition of our Serial Winners series. This short but epic film is all about Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore, as we explore the highs and lows of her incredible journey in the sport. From the early days when simply getting rides was a struggle to reaching the very peak of her sport thanks to Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup wins at the Cheltenham Festival and the 2021 Grand National, this very special film gets to the bottom of her Serial Winner mindset and, as Rachael puts it, how getting there means she has to tackle being a serial loser too. Rachael's rise to stardom Rachael was not born into racing royalty but has become one of the most well-known jumps jockeys in the world through a series of astonishing performances at the biggest festivals. It's a far cry from the early days on the pony racing scene in rural Ireland! In our film you will hear from leading racing experts in the industry including Betfair's own Kevin Blake and Vanessa Ryle, and ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin as we tell the story of her rise to the top of the sport. Betfair are presenting the fourth edition of Serial Winners having already released films from Betfair ambassador and 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls, Classic winning jockey and trainer Joseph O'Brien and former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye over the years. Stay tuned for more on Serial Winners The Serial Winners film will go live on Saturday November 25. Stay tuned to Betting.Betfair.com and Betfair social feeds for more information on this incredible spectacle. Check out Paul Nicholls' Serial Winners here... ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Arrows.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Arrows.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Arrows.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "James Mackie", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james_mackie" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Arrows.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Arrows.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Arrows.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Arrows.728x410.png 728w" alt="Rachael Blackmore"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners premieres on Betfair Chase day</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Serial%20Winners%3A%20Our%20new%20Rachael%20Blackmore%20feature%20is%20coming%20soon...&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fserial-winners%2Frachael-blackmore-serial-winners-film-coming-soon-161123-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fserial-winners%2Frachael-blackmore-serial-winners-film-coming-soon-161123-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fserial-winners%2Frachael-blackmore-serial-winners-film-coming-soon-161123-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fserial-winners%2Frachael-blackmore-serial-winners-film-coming-soon-161123-1290.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fserial-winners%2Frachael-blackmore-serial-winners-film-coming-soon-161123-1290.html&text=Serial%20Winners%3A%20Our%20new%20Rachael%20Blackmore%20feature%20is%20coming%20soon..." target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Betfair are proud to present the fourth Serial Winners film following the rise of Rachael Blackmore. From the pony racing circuit to the heights of winning the Gold Cup and the Grand National, Rachael is the definition of a Serial Winner...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Fourth Serial Winners film is all about Rachael Blackmore</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Find out how she developed the Serial Winner mentality that took her to multiple big race wins</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Stay tuned for more about the upcoming Serial Winners film</h3> </li> <hr><p>Roll up, racing fans for a major new release from Betfair.</p><p>Coming soon to a screen near you is the fourth edition of our Serial Winners series.</p><p>This short but epic film is all about Betfair ambassador <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rachael Blackmore</a></strong>, as we explore the highs and lows of her incredible journey in the sport.</p><p>From the early days when simply getting rides was a struggle to reaching the very peak of her sport thanks to Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup wins at the Cheltenham Festival and the 2021 Grand National, this very special film gets to the bottom of her Serial Winner mindset and, as Rachael puts it, how getting there means she has to tackle being a serial loser too.</p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rqF-4F-4PJo?si=ZDiFJH1O0d8nSBDN" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Rachael's rise to stardom

Rachael was not born into racing royalty but has become one of the most well-known jumps jockeys in the world through a series of astonishing performances at the biggest festivals. It's a far cry from the early days on the pony racing scene in rural Ireland!

In our film you will hear from leading racing experts in the industry including Betfair's own Kevin Blake and Vanessa Ryle, and ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin as we tell the story of her rise to the top of the sport.

Betfair are presenting the fourth edition of Serial Winners having already released films from Betfair ambassador and 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls, Classic winning jockey and trainer Joseph O'Brien and former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye over the years.

Stay tuned for more on Serial Winners

The Serial Winners film will go live on Saturday November 25. Stay tuned to Betting.Betfair.com and Betfair social feeds for more information on this incredible spectacle.

Check out Paul Nicholls' Serial Winners here...

FREE BET THIS WEEKEND Get a free bet from Betfair on racing multiples this Betfair Chase weekend. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Home Horse Racing Serial Winners Serial Winners: Our new Rachael Blackmore feature is coming soon...