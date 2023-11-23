Back Freiburg to win, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at 2.26/5
Back BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals and Victor Boniface to score in Werder v Bayer at 2.447/5
Back Bayern to win, Over 7.5 Corners and Sane to score or assist at 2.021/1
Points Staked: 36 Points Returned: 41.46 P/L: +5.46 points
Customers can get a completely free Acca or Bet Builder to use on all football this weekend (November 24-27). You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.