Boniface can return to scoresheet at Werder

Hosts to be flat-track bullies again

Freiburg v Darmstadt

Saturday 25 November, 14:30

When the season started, I feared that newly-promoted Heidenheim and Darmstadt would find the leap to Bundesliga level too exacting, but both have managed to stay out of the bottom three so far. However, there are still two thirds of the season to go, and the Lilies of Darmstadt are nervously looking over their collective shoulder.

Darmstadt have lost seven of their 11 games so far, including an 8-0 hammering at Bayern Munich, their worst ever Bundesliga defeat. The Hessen team have leaked a league-high 32 goals at an average of nearly three per game, and on the road they have lost four of their five matches in the league, as well as crashing out of the DFB Pokal at fourth-tier side Homburg.

Freiburg are trying to balance the demands of the Bundesliga and a Europa League campaign, but it's a case of so far, so good. The Black Forest outfit are in the mix to reach the knockout phase in Europe, and in the league they are just five points off the top six.

You can usually rely on Christian Streich's men to deliver at Europa Park - they have won five of their last eight home matches in the Bundesliga, and this season they have beaten Werder Bremen, Augsburg and Bochum, so they are beating the sides they are expected to beat.

Darmstadt have welcomed back coach Thorsten Lieberknecht, who has been caring for his wife Simone after she suffered a stroke. Top of Lieberknecht's list of footballing priorities is finding a way to stem the flow of goals conceded.

I'll back Freiburg to win, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners on the Bet Builder at 2.26/5. Nine of Freiburg's 11 league games have featured two goals or more, as have nine of Darmstadt's 11.

To the Victor the spoils

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

Saturday 25 November, 14:30

Bayer Leverkusen have made the best start to a Bundesliga season in their history, racking up 29 points in the first 11 matchdays. Xabi Alonso has done a sensational job, building a team that can score in lots of different ways, and that can either control games or thrive on the counter-attack.

One of the team's big stars has been Nigerian striker Victor Boniface. The former Union Saint-Gilloise striker has fired in seven goals in 11 league games, although his last Bundesliga strike was back in October in the 3-0 derby win against Köln, he's still getting into good positions. Boniface had four goal attempts against Union Berlin in a 4-0 win on Matchday 10, the 11th time he has racked up four shots or more in a competitive game this season.

Werder Bremen have coughed up 22 goals in 11 games, and this season they have lost to Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. However, despite the loss of star striker Niclas Füllkrug, they have found their scoring touch. Ole Werner's men have found the net at least twice in eight of their last nine Bundesliga games.

I'll back BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals, and I'll throw in Boniface to score on the Bet Builder at 2.447/5. A BTTS bet has landed in seven of Bayer's 11 league games, and six of Werder's.

Watch Sané, not Kane in Bayern win

Köln v Bayern Munich

Friday 24 November, 19:30

When they paid a club-record fee to sign Harry Kane, Bayern Munich knew they were getting a goal guarantee, but even they surely didn't anticipate the record-shattering start the England captain has made to life in the German top flight. Kane has made an unprecedented beginning to his Bundesliga career, scoring 17 goals in his first 11 appearances. He already has three hat-tricks, he has gone beyond last season's top-scorers' tally (Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Füllkrug managed 16 goals each), and he is one goal away from posting the best-ever goalscoring season by an Englishman in the Bundesliga.

However, it's not just Kane that is performing in the Bayern attack. Leroy Sané has delivered eight goals and six assists in just 11 games in the league, and our friends at Opta tell us that the German international has been involved in a goal in each of his last seven Bundesliga games, the best streak of his career. He was sent off for the first time as a pro in Germany's midweek defeat in Austria, so he'll be fired up.

Friday's opponents Köln have conceded six goals against RB Leipzig this term, three against league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and 23 overall in just 11 games. Against a team that has scored a record 42 goals in the first 11 matchdays, I expect the Billy Goats to give up plenty of chances.

Bayern won in Cologne on Matchday 34 to snatch the Bundesliga title, and I think they'll celebrate another victory in the cathedral city on Friday night. I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Bayern to win, Sané to score or assist and Over 7.5 Corners at 2.021/1.

