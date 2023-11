City and Liverpool to serve up shot-fest

Burnley set to enter hall of shame

Chelsea to capitalise on Magpies' woes

Man City v Liverpool (12:30) - Hot shots

A short while ago this fixture would have been talked about for weeks beforehand, the result considered key in determining the destination of the Premier League trophy.

There is no reason why this weekend's clash shouldn't be given the same lofty status.



Revived and remodeled, Liverpool have scored in all 18 of their games this term and as always, when Jurgen Klopp's mandate is fully operational, they are leaning heavily on a prolific front three.

Only one goal has come from their back-line in the league, and the same goes for their midfield.

It is a trio spearheaded by Mo Salah, who scored in all four of Liverpool's meetings with City last season. The brilliant Egyptian has previously scored or assisted 16 times against the Blues.

The hosts meanwhile will be hoping upon hope that John Stones is available, a player integral to enacting the control that has seen City put four past their arch rivals on three occasions since 2020.

Whatever the outcome, shots are the way to go here. Only Spurs can get anywhere close to these pair for attempts on goal in 2023/24 and if this game ignites, expect them to come thick and fast.

Back 28 or more match shots @ 8/111.73 Bet now

Burnley v West Ham (15:00) - Historically poor

Burnley's dire campaign is now heading into historic territory and nobody wants that for any team, as each and every week sees another unwanted record broken. Another defeat this Saturday will make them the first side in 52 years to lose their opening seven home games in a season. That's across all divisions.

Can they avoid such infamy? Certainly with Amdouni, Koleosho and Berge in their ranks they are capable of throwing a decent combination of punches, and the law of averages suggests they have to at some point.



That's pretty much the best that can be said of them right now.

As for West Ham, though they've lost their last three away fixtures, James Ward-Prowse is in superb form, with five assists and boasting a 90.5% pass completion rate and 28 key passes.

Pablo Fornals has won possession in the final third 2.1 times per 90, making him a valuable asset against a defence prone to mistakes.

And should Jarrod Bowen be passed fit, he has the opportunity of scoring in his seventh consecutive away game.

For the Clarets, infamy likely awaits.

Back Ward-Prowse to assist anytime @ 13/53.60 Bet now

Luton v Crystal Palace (15:00) - Teacher's pets

Don't expect many cards to be dished out at Kenilworth Road. Both teams reside at the top of the fair play table with 1.7 yellows per 90 combined and no reds.

Similarly, don't anticipate the Eagles to be unduly troubled prior to the break. Palace have only conceded five times in the first-half of games all term, while eight of Luton's ten league goals have been converted after half-time.

The Hatters may be finding wins extremely hard to come by but they are unquestionably improving as they find a firmer footing in the Premier League, and this oddly is demonstrated by their corner-count of late. For all their struggles, they've now been awarded two more than Spurs and are level with Chelsea.

Palace meanwhile will again turn to their difference-maker Eberechi Eze, who despite missing a few games to injury has still completed a joint league high of 31 successful dribbles.

Back Eze to score or assist, Luton to win the most corners, and under 4.5 cards @ 7/18.00 Bet now

Newcastle v Chelsea (15:00) - Slog on the Tyne

If Luton and Palace tend to stay out of trouble, Chelsea offer up a more cautionary tale, receiving a league high of 40 yellow cards, or 3.3 per 90.

Remarkably, Nicolas Jackson accounts for nearly a fifth of them but if his disciplinary record is dire, at least the Senegalese striker is now finding the target to compensate. With four goals going into the international break, it will be fascinating to see what impact he might have now that he is imbued with confidence.

Indeed, Chelsea's improved firepower is a big factor here, the Blues scoring 2.6 per 90 in their most recent six outings, compared to 0.8 from their first six.

Another is Newcastle's substantial injury list, a worrying roll-call of absences exacerbated by Lewis Hall not being allowed to play against his parent club.

Bruno Guimaraes returns from suspension but still, a side that last conceded at home way back in August could be besieged as Eddie Howe fits square pegs into round holes.

Back Chelsea to have 2+ shots on target in each half @ 11/102.11 Bet now

Nottingham Forest v Brighton (15:00) - Honours even

Forest have yet to be bested at the City Ground in 2023/24 but with Awoniyi and Hudson-Odoi out, Steve Cooper will be desperately hoping Anthony Elanga is available, the winger missing international duty through injury.

The former Manchester United star was Forest's best player a fortnight back vs West Ham, and not for the first time.

As for the Seagulls, a raft of injuries have made them mortal and winless in six, a propensity to draw games seeing them slip down to eighth.

At least in Simon Adringa, their fantastic scouting network have unearthed another gem, the 21-year-old contributing four goal involvements in his last five across all comps.

With Brighton scoring and conceding in each of their last 16 top-flight outings, and given that both sides are not unfamiliar with stalemates, backing the score-draw at 16/5 appeals, as too does the possibility of a pen being awarded.

Anthony Taylor is in charge of this one and no ref has pointed to the spot more this season (0.5 per 90).

Back a penalty being awarded @ 6/42.50 Bet now

Despite the best efforts of Gustavo Hamer, who has generally impressed in the final third, the Blades have the lowest xG having taken on the fewest number of shots. From this it surprises to learn they have only failed to score in four games all season.

Then we focus on their woeful showings before the break and it starts to make more sense. Paul Heckingbottom's strugglers have found the net just three times in 540 minutes of first-half football.

They may improve on this terrible tally at the weekend, with the Cherries being breached inside half an hour in 60% of their fixtures across all comps. Furthermore, the visitors have yet to win on the road in 2023/24.

Sheff Utd and under 2.5 tempts @ 6/17.00 Bet now

Brentford v Arsenal (17:30) - Travel sickness?

The twin threats of Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo will be crucial to the Bees' cause, the latter averaging 2.8 shots per 90 this term and pitching in with four goal involvements in his last four outings.

Don't discount either Mathias Jensen grabbing the headlines. The Danish midfielder has scored seven of his last eight at the Gtech.

Elsewhere, Thomas Frank's men will take significant confidence from losing just one of their last ten at home, and will hope their title-chasing opponents are starting to stutter on their travels. The Gunners needed a late comeback to snatch a draw at the Bridge, then only managed a solitary shot on target at Newcastle.

It hardly bodes well that both of these games were Saturday, 5,30 kick-offs.

Moreover, Mikel Arteta will be privately concerned at his forward line going through a dry spell. Martinelli and Saka have failed to score in their last four games apiece.



The expected return of Martin Odegaard should at least help in this regard.

Back BTTS and Mbeumo to have 1 or more shots in each half @ 23/103.30 Bet now

