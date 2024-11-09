Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and free bets

Alan Shearer on a massive game for his old club

Shots backed when struggling champs go to Brighton

Liverpool may make slow start against Villa

Bets for Championship, European Leagues and more

Premier League tips and predictions

Alan Shearer: "This is massive for both clubs. Southampton eventually got their win against Everton, and you could see and feel the relief. You could see the difference in Russel Martin, and they will hope to use that win as momentum going forward.

"However, I'm going to go for Wolves to get their first win of the season because if they don't, much like Lopetegui and West Ham, Gary O'Neil will also be under immense pressure. We've been saying that the fixture list has been unkind to them, but this is a real opportunity to get off the board."

Alan's prediction: Wolves to Win

Alex Boyes: ""West Ham have conceded at least once in each of their last 14 Premier League home games, the longest ongoing run of any side, and the Hammers' longest ever in the competition. They last failed to keep a clean sheet in more consecutive top-flight home games between December 1964 and October 1965 (16)."

Recommended Bet Back Everton to score first SBK 2/1

Stephen Tudor: "Bookending an impressive draw at Villa, two headline-grabbing victories over Arsenal and Manchester City have fired the Cherries into the top half of the Premier League. While Antoine Semenyo deserves acclaim for his recent showings - accumulating 10 progressive carries and six completed dribbles against City - the work-rate of Lewis Cook should not go unnoticed.

"Intelligent in his passing, the midfielder relentlessly harries and hustles, though naturally there is a downside to this. Only two top-flight players have fouled more often this term.

"Regarding Brentford, a hefty 20 in their goals against column would be significantly worse without Nathan Collins and Ethann Pinnock at the back. The former has committed to 20 blocks, Pinnock made 10 clearances last Monday alone.

"Up front, meanwhile, Yoane Wissa is scoring at a rate of 0.94 per 90 converting some of the 3.3 big chances per 90 carved out by Thomas Frank's men this term. Brentford's last two home fixtures finished 5-3 and 4-3. Ten of that high volume of goals came in the first-half."





Recommended Bet Back BTTS, Cook to commit 2 or more fouls, and over 1.5 goals in first half SBK 5/1

Abigail Davies: "Having suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season last weekend, Man City went on to concede four away at Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday night and have now lost three consecutive matches for the first time since April 2018.

"Adapting to life without a player of Rodri's calibre was always going to be incredibly tough and they've still not got the balance right.

"It's becoming more and more apparent that Guadiola's side is in need of a bit of a shake up in midfield. Personally, I'd like to see James Mcatee given a chance and find it astonishing that he's only played one minute in the league so far this campaign, especially when you take into consideration how inconsistent others have been.

"Despite their recent defeats, Man City, much like their opponents this weekend, are still creating chances and I'm backing Each team 2+ shots on target in each half at 7/2."

Recommended Bet Back Each team 2+ shots on target in each half SBK 7/2

Kevin Hatchard: "If you look at Liverpool's season so far, they have been a team that grows into games under Slot. Against Brighton last weekend the Reds could've gone two or three goals down in the first half, but they recovered from the early concession of a goal to win the game in the second half.

"Villa will set up to be compact and frustrate, and while I wouldn't be surprised to see Liverpool eventually come through and win the game, we could lay the Reds in the Half Time market at 1.83. Liverpool have been level or behind at the break in seven of their 16 matches this term. Villa have only trailed at half-time twice this season in all competitions.

"You could also back Draw/Liverpool in the HT/FT market at 5.0, or even Villa/Liverpool at a hefty 22.0."

Recommended Bet Lay Liverpool in the Half Time market EXC 1.83

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "Blackburn are underperforming in front of goal across their last eight. Cardiff are overperforming at home defensively (three goals conceded in seven matches despite conceding 1xG+ in five of those matches). However, there is reason to believe little will change here.

"Firstly, confidence is high at the Cardiff City Stadium. Omer Riza has the fanbase onside and the interim element of his rein means a number of people are still doing their best to impress and overperform as a result.

"Secondly, Eustace struggles to manage short turnarounds. Across his managerial career, his teams have accrued around 0.8 points more per game when having at least five days rest between matches, as opposed to having fewer days rest - the difference between being a promotion chasing side and one fighting relegation.

"The trend has continued this season, collecting three points from seven league matches after playing three or four days before. Factor in being winless on the road too, and it doesn't make for good reading as they bid to end their run."

Recommended Bet Back Cardiff City to win SBK 13/10

Jack Critchley: "Norwich are yet to be defeated at Carrow Road but they're winless in five over all and this could be a tough 90 minutes for the hosts. Bristol City were sunk by a late Sheffield United winner on Tuesday night and saw defender Rob Dickie dismissed in the dying embers of the contest. Despite the defeat, the Robins played well and outshot their opponents. They should take plenty of confidence into this away trip.

"On the road, the visitors are unbeaten in four, beating both Middlesbrough and Preston in that sequence. Liam Manning couldn't knock his team's performance and is adamant that his side can bounce back on Saturday afternoon. Having scored seven times in their last three away games, Manning's men will not be afraid to pour forward in this game and they should be able to take advantage of Norwich's fragile and makeshift midfield."

Recommended Bet Back Bristol City Draw No Bet SBK 11/10

Alan Dudman: "Last season Darren Ferguson's side had the hex on them with 5-0 (home) and 1-0 victories with Kwame Poku bagging a brace and he's already flying this term with seven in 16, so it's no surprise he's 6/4 favourite on the Anytime Scorer bet.

"Cambridge's form makes Posh a little shorter, but they've scored 14 already at home and were outstanding recently in the FA Cup at Newport and hit five against Blackpool recently. Cambridge United have lost each of their last six away league games against Peterborough United, while overall the visitors have kept just one clean sheets across their 17 EFL visits to London Road."Recommended Bet

Back the League One treble SBK 7/1

European Football tips and predictions

Jamie Kemp: "On a day where it might be hard to lift a Bernabeu crowd who are feeling pretty glum, I'll be looking to Vinicius Junior to be the one to animate events. The Brazilian makes a habit of calling to the crowd and encouraging them to up the volume during matches, and with the frustration of recent games in his mind, expect him to be playing conductor again in this one.

"It's not advisable to play angry, but Vinicius usually pulls out something special when he's ticked off. He'll be super determined to lead Real Madrid to a much-needed victory here, and comes in having had seven shots on target across his last three games in all competitions."

Recommended Bet Back Vinicius Junior 1+ shot on target in each half SBK 9/4

Kevin Hatchard: "Bochum are rock bottom, and have turned to veteran coach Dieter Hecking in a bid to survive. Hecking deserves respect for a solid coaching career (he won the DFB Pokal in 2015 with Wolfsburg, ruining Jürgen Klopp's farewell as Borussia Dortmund boss), but he hasn't coached at this level since 2019.

"The hosts started the season with former St Gallen boss Peter Zeidler, who proved to be a disaster, failing to win any of his league games in charge. VFL have lost their last two games 5-0 at home to Bayern and 7-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt, so even Pep Guardiola might struggle to organise them after just a few days at the helm.

"Bayer have won 16 of their last 21 Bundesliga away games, and I think they'll be angry after what happened at Anfield. I'm happy to back Bayer -2.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.12. If they win by two goals, our stake is returned, and we get an odds-against payout if they win by three goals or more."