Brighton v Man City: Seagulls to cause City more concern

Ering Haaland is not only the Premier League's top goalscorer this season, he's also top of the charts when it comes to shots. The Manchester City striker has registered an incredible 27 shots on target in 10 Premier League games this term, at an average of almost three per game.

Man City desperate to get back to winning ways

Having suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season last weekend, Man City went on to concede four away at Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday night and have now lost three consecutive matches for the first time since April 2018.

Adapting to life without a player of Rodri's calibre was always going to be incredibly tough and they've still not got the balance right.

It's becoming more and more apparent that Guadiola's side is in need of a bit of a shake up in midfield. Personally, I'd like to see James Mcatee given a chance and find it astonishing that he's only played one minute in the league so far this campaign, especially when you take into consideration how inconsistent others have been.

Despite their recent defeats, Man City, much like their opponents this weekend, are still creating chances and I'm backing Each team 2+ shots on target in each half at 7/24.50.

Albion injury boost

The news coming out of the Brighton camp ahead of this fixture is incredibly positive as the Seagulls could have Joao Pedro, Yankuba Minteh and Matt O'Riley fit for the clash.

With the form of Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter though, there's no need to rush Pedro back into the starting XI and I'd expect him to start among the subs.

Welbeck is producing some of the best form of his career right now and the partnership he has struck up with Rutter is causing defences all sorts of problems. They have a tremendous understanding and their link-up play in the final third could well be key if they are to get anything from this fixture.

At 11/43.75 I like the look of Both teams to score & 3+ corners each team & 2+ cards for each team.

