Premier League Opta Stats: Back 80/1 tip and 5/1 Chelsea v Arsenal Bet Builder

Brentford v Bournemouth

Goals look on the cards in West London

The Opta Stat:

"Brentford's last two Premier League home games have seen them beat Wolves 5-3 and Ipswich 4-3 - no team in English Football League history has won three consecutive home games while conceding 3+ goals each time. Indeed, Bournemouth have kept just one clean sheet in the Premier League this season whilst Brentford are - along with Wolves - one of two teams yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season. It's their longest run without a clean sheet from the start of a league campaign since 2015-16 (11)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Over 3.5 goals @ 13/102.30

Crystal Palace v Fulham Palace are 7/5 so take the 9/4 on Mateta The Opta Stat: "Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 14 goals in his last 12 Premier League home games for Crystal Palace. Overall, he's scored 19 home goals in the competition, with only Wilfried Zaha (32) netting more at Selhurst Park for the Eagles." The Betfair Bet: Back Jean Phillipe-Mateta to score anytime @ 9/43.25 West Ham United v Everton Seems like a must win for Lopetegui

The Opta Stat: "West Ham have conceded at least once in each of their last 14 Premier League home games, the longest ongoing run of any side, and the Hammers' longest ever in the competition. They last failed to keep a clean sheet in more consecutive top-flight home games between December 1964 and October 1965 (16)." The Betfair Bet: Back Everton to score the first goal @ 2/13.00

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton Saints belief will be high The Opta Stat: "Only Brentford (74) have faced more shots on target than Wolves in the Premier League this season (67). Only in 2011-12 (7) have they averaged more shots on target faced per game in a single campaign in the competition than their 6.7 so far this term." The Betfair Bet: Back Southampton to have 7 or more shots on target @ 3/14.00

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City Seagulls can soar on Saturday The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have conceded the first goal in five of their 10 Premier League games so far this season - it's the first time they've done so in as many as half of their opening 10 games in a campaign since 2006-07 (also 5). Indeed, only Leicester City (55%) have converted a higher share of their big chances in the Premier League this season than Brighton (46% - 12/26). Only five sides have had more corners than Brighton in the league this season and they have managed 36 in their last five home games, hitting exactly nine in 3 of their last five at home." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton to score in each half and 4+ Brighton corners in each half @ 80/181.00

Liverpool v Aston Villa Mo deserves a new contract The Opta Stat: "No player has been involved in more Premier League goals so far this season than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (12 - 7 goals, 5 assists). The Egyptian has also had the most touches in the opposition box this term (96), while of players to have had 20+ shots, no-one has hit a higher percentage of them on target (67% - 20/30)." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Mohamed Salah to have 2 or more goal involvements SBK 9/4

Manchester United v Leicester City Back Leicester to score at Old Trafford The Opta Stat: "Facundo Buonanotte has had 3+ shots in each of his last four Premier League games for Leicester City - he's also created 2+ chances in each of his last three. Indeed, Leicester are one of two teams - along with Man City - to have scored in all 10 of their Premier League games so far this season. Only in 2018-19 (first 11) and their 2015-16 title winning campaign (17) have they had a longer streak from the start of a season in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Facundo Buonanotte to score or assist @ 11/43.75

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United Chris Wood's on fire The Opta Stat: "Chris Wood has scored eight goals from just 21 shots for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this season - no player to have had at least 20 attempts has a better conversion rate than the New Zealander (38.1%) in the competition this term. On the other hand, Newcastle's Alexander Isak has scored three goals in his two Premier League games against Nottingham Forest, only netting more against Tottenham and West Ham (5 each). He's looking to score in three or more consecutive Premier League appearances for the fourth time since the start of last season, which would be the most different such runs of any player in that time." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back both Chris Wood and Aleksandar Isak to have 2 or more shots on target each SBK 9/1 Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town

Will Spurs hand another 1-0 head-start? The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have conceded the first goal in each of their last four Premier League home games, but have come back to win the last three. No team has ever conceded first but gone on to win four consecutive home games in the competition before." The Betfair Bet: Back Ipswich/Spurs in the HT/FT market @ 17/118.00