Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers: Back Cardiff @ 13/10

Omer Riza wants the Cardiff City job

John Eustace wants his team to find the net

Signs point to a fifth consecutive home win for the Bluebirds

Bluebirds are flying

Omer Riza's chances of becoming the permanent Cardiff City manager would get another shot in the arm with victory over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The 44-year-old has quickly transformed the Bluebirds' prospects this season, picking up 14 points from his eight matches in charge to haul the Welsh club out of the relegation zone.

Riza hasn't shied away from admitting he wants the job and again made his case this week talking up the results and performances, while acknowledging "it's hard to carry on when you don't know what's coming next".

He has won all four home matches since temporarily taking the reins and would be the first Cardiff manager since Neil Warnock in 2017/18, a promotion campaign, to win five in a row at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Rovers Return pitiful of late

Blackburn Rovers were one of the early standouts in the Championship, collecting 15 points from their opening seven matches despite being amongst the favourites for relegation before a ball was kicked.

Their form has since dipped, losing five of their last seven. They have also scored just twice in that period, their numbers in front of goal regressing to the mean after a hot start - they were overperforming their xG by six goals across the opening seven.

John Eustace spoke positively after the midweek defeat against Stoke City, suggesting "that performance was excellent" and that his side could have won by three or four on another day.

The ex-Birmingham City boss has proven in his short managerial career that he can turn a bad run of form around but losing back-to-back matches at home won't have done much for the confidence of his players.

Eustace needs a break

Blackburn are underperforming in front of goal across their last eight. Cardiff are overperforming at home defensively (three goals conceded in seven matches despite conceding 1xG+ in five of those matches). However, there is reason to believe little will change here.

Firstly, confidence is high at the Cardiff City Stadium. Omer Riza has the fanbase onside and the interim element of his rein means a number of people are still doing their best to impress and overperform as a result.

Secondly, Eustace struggles to manage short turnarounds. Across his managerial career, his teams have accrued around 0.8 points more per game when having at least five days rest between matches, as opposed to having fewer days rest - the difference between being a promotion chasing side and one fighting relegation.

The trend has continued this season, collecting three points from seven league matches after playing three or four days before. Factor in being winless on the road too, and it doesn't make for good reading as they bid to end their run.

Recommended Bet Back Cardiff City to win SBK 13/10

Now read more Football tips and previews here.