Saturday League One and League Two Tips: Posh to star in weekend 7/1 and 16/1 trebles

League One

Third plays fourth at the Racecourse on Saturday and Mansfield are very much underrated in the betting here, and while they would be a runner to win outright and to back them in the 90 minutes payout, the Double Chance bet at Evens looks the way to go.

Remember, the Stags rocked Notts County in the Sky game last year when winning 1-4 on the road and they have played well against the bigger guns in the division this season already with a 1-1 against Birmingham and a win on the opening day of the season at Barnsley.

Wrexham have won just one of their last seven Football League games against Mansfield Town (D4 L2), though that did come during a 2-0 success in their last meeting in March, but Mansfield have already recorded four wins on the road this term and produced a tactical masterclass at Wigan last month winning 2-1 with barely any possession.

KEY OPTA STAT: Mansfield have won each of their last three away league games and will be looking to win four on the road in succession for the first time since October 2022.

The Gas have scored eight and conceded eight at home against Lincoln's F8 A7 so it might not be a match laden with goals

Lincoln have lost just one of their last 15 away league games (W9 D5), though that sole defeat came during their last such match in a 3-0 loss to Crawley Town.

The Imps have a bit of speed up front but they can also mix it up by going long and short and their front players at the top line press well - something Michael Skubala was very pleased with against Stockport recently.

They are unbeaten across their last six away Football League games against Bristol Rovers (W2 D4), keeping a clean sheet in four of those matches and looks a fair price.

KEY OPTA STAT: Bristol Rovers are winless across their last five Football League games against Lincoln City (D1 L4), conceding 5+ goals in two of those matches.

Cambridge were in the football wilderness and wins were as rare as a winter butterfly this season, but all of a sudden they've hit form with five straight wins across all competitions and five successive clean sheets. Whether that's a pre-cursor to another shutout at Peterborough I doubt, but Posh will not underestimate their rivals this Saturday.

However, Peterborough hold all the historic aces in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 10 league games against Cambridge (W6 D3), keeping five clean sheets across the pair's last six meetings.

Last season Darren Ferguson's side had the hex on them with 5-0 (home) and 1-0 victories with Kwame Poku bagging a brace and he's already flying this term with seven in 16, so it's no surprise he's 6/42.50 favourite on the Anytime Scorer bet.

Cambridge's form makes Posh a little shorter, but they've scored 14 already at home and were outstanding recently in the FA Cup at Newport and hit five against Blackpool recently.

KEY OPTA STAT: Cambridge United have lost each of their last six away league games against Peterborough United, while overall the visitors have kept just one clean sheets across their 17 EFL visits to London Road

League Two

I've pencilled myself and a few pals to go an watch the MK Dons next month against Chesterfield, with a Brentford fan too so we will both be hoping Scott Hogan remains fit in a month's time for that fixture and he has to be on the list to score this weekend.

Swindon were poor under Mark Kennedy and he's been replaced by old warhorse Ian Holloway, who has had two cup matches to prepare for his first league game in charge of the Robins, but this is a tough job with Swindon down in the bottom three and at time they've defended comically this season.

Hogan is far better than this level, and he's already scored twice in his four league matches so far. I've mentioned how Scott Lindsey wanted more from his number 10s pushing through and maybe they've been a bit too aggressive. Lindsey said this week he might have to pull back on the attack by saying: "When I first came here, they were really structured but rigid. I wanted to take the shackles off, but I think they went too far with it and there is no shape to the team."

Hopefully not too much, and while Holloway should rouse a team low on morale previously, MK will create chances here and Hogan might get a few of them.

KEY OPTA STAT: Swindon Town have won just one of their last 13 league games against MK Dons (D3 L9), failing to keep a single clean sheet during that time.

Gillingham are in the grips of a horror run and time might well be ticking for Mark Bonner - a wretched month with just one point as never ideal. Bonner has noticed the nervousness and post-Blackpool in the FA Cup said: "We've got to dare to lose to win more. If we play too safe like when we were 1-0 up at Swindon, we didn't dare to lose, we tried to survive and that doesn't help as you get bitten at the end."

They only scored twice in October too.

Port Vale's position at the top of League Two with 30 points is looking good for one of my ante-post tips on Darren Moore's team and they've been excellent on the road this term with five wins and just seven conceded and have won each of their last three away league games and will be looking to win four such matches in succession for the first time since April 2022.

KEY OPTA STAT: Gillingham are winless across their last six league games against Port Vale (D3 L3), conceding exactly two goals in four of those matches.

Crewe's recent form has taken them into the top five and have won three of their last five - but a lot of those have been close affairs save for the most recent 3-1 against a woeful Tranmere.

Walsall deserved to be the price they are and have been a punting friend to many this season, especially at the Bescot with five wins and just nine conceded.

The hosts are physically an imposing team and will always cause problems at set-pieces. Plus this looks the ideal match-up for Mat Sadler's team as they don't care a jot about keeping possession and often register around 35% in terms of the possession stats.

Young Saddlers forward Nathan Lowe has impressed on a season-long loan from Stoke and has eight goals in 16 appearances and has altered his game from usually playing up front solo to Sadler's 3-5-2 formation and he's made a big impact. Stoke could have a good player for the future, but for now we can enjoy him in the fourth tier.

He'll get chances too, as in League Two this season, no side have amassed more xG than Walsall (27.8), with only Chesterfield (28) netting more goals than the Saddlers in the competition (26).

KEY OPTA STAT: After losing back-to-back away league games in early March, Crewe have since lost just two of their last ten league games on the road (W4 D4).